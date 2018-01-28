iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Cayman Islands: Teenager absconds from school, RCIPS requests public assistance in locating her – STILL MISSING



Despite further attempts by officers to locate and return Hayleigh Sciamonte to her home, she has not returned. Police are continuing to request the public’s assistance in locating her.

If she is sighted please call any local police station.

Hayleigh Sciamonte, age 13, absconded from school on Friday, 19 January, and the RCIPS is requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. A picture of Hayleigh is attached.

Hayleigh attended John Gray High School last Friday, but absconded from the school sometime that morning and has not been seen by caregivers since.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two girls is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Cayman Islands DVDL Offices Closed 30 and 31 January

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing advises that all its offices (Breakers, George Town and West Bay) will be closed to the public on Tuesday, 30 and Wednesday, 31 January 2018. The closures are necessary to conduct staff training.

All offices will re-open on Thursday, 1 February 2018 for normal business hours.

Additionally, the Crewe Road office will be open on Saturday, 3 February 2018 from9 am to 12 noon for all services, except vehicle inspections and drivers’ examination.

The management and staff apologise for any inconvenience the closures may cause.

Cayman Islands: West Bay Community Meeting Next Wednesday, 31 January

The RCIPS will be holding a community meeting next Wednesday, 31 January, at John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay, in the main hall. The meeting is open to the general public.

The meeting will begin at 6:30pm sharp and continue until 8:30pm.

The Commissioner of Police, Derek Byrne, and West Bay Area Commander, Insp. Lloyd Marriott, along with representatives from DoE, NRA and other government agencies, will lead a discussion with community members about any issues they wish to raise.

The RCIPS looks forward to this meeting with the community and discussion of issues affecting West Bay in particular.

Cayman Islands Family Resource Centre January/February Parenting Programmes

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is delivering the following free Parenting programmes for families in January and February 2018:

■ Young Parent Services – 13-week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) parenting education programme for young parents and their infants/ toddlers – 8:30 a.m.-1p.m. (for dates please contact the FRC on the email/number below)

■ Family Skills Session – Information session on upcoming FRC Services – Wednesday, 24 January, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

■ Positive Discipline Workshop – six-week Parenting workshop designed to equip parents with positive discipline strategies to help manage children’s behaviours – starting Wednesday, 24 January, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

■ Co-Parenting Programme – 10-week programme for families raising children between two separate households – starting Monday, 29 January, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

■ Love Shouldn’t Hurt – Monthly psychoeducational sessions exploring the dynamics of Domestic Violence, starting Tuesday, 30 January, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

■ Stop Now And Plan (SNAP) – 13-week programme teaching children with behavioural problems, and their parents to make better choices in the moment – starting Thursday, 1 February, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

For further information, or to register for the above programmes, email frc@gov.ky or call the FRC on 949-0006.

Cayman Islands NRA to Extend Guardrail in East End Beginning Tuesday 16 January the National Roads Authority (NRA) will begin work to extend the guardrail on Seaview Road in East End. The work is expected to be completed in two weeks. Motorist are advised to use caution when driving in this area. Cayman Islands Book Registry to Be Developed One of the Public Library Service goals is to recognise local authors. At this time, published authors are encouraged to submit requested information to the Public Library Service (PLS) by 31 January 2018 in order to be a part of the first-ever Book Registry for the Cayman Islands. In addition, the PLS is keen to provide the Cayman Islands community with as much information as possible about the author and their significant literary contributions. To help accomplish their mission, the Public Library Service is partnering with CLM Publishing to compile and publish a registry of all locally authored books. Once completed, this Book Registry will be printed and distributed at various locations throughout the Islands. The intention is for the registry to be updated on a regular basis after the first publication. Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service, Ramona Melody explained, “We are very excited about this project and look forward to getting the new Book Registry completed. However, in order to achieve this goal our first step is to gather as much information as possible about the local authors and the book(s) that they have written and published. We do hope that the local authors in the community will participate and provide us with necessary information for this project.” For more information on how you can be a part of the local Book Registry and contact details for this project, please visit http://www.cipl.gov.ky. The deadline for submissions is 31, January, 2018.

Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register

The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018.

All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

SAT FEB 17 Free Health Checks The Lion’s Club of Tropical Gardens presents free health checks on Saturday (17 Feb) from 11am to 2pm at St. George’s Anglican Church.

MON FEB 19

South Sound Boardwalk Construction

Work on the South Sound Boardwalk is anticipated to begin on 19 February 2018.