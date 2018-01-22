iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Cayman Islands DCI to Close Early Friday, 26 January 2018

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 12pm on Friday, 26 January 2018 to facilitate staff training.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Monday, 15 January 2018 at 8.30am, and the counter will reopen at9am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Cayman Islands DVDL Offices Closed Tuesday, 30 January 2018

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing advises that all its offices (Breakers, George Town and West Bay) will be closed to the public on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 for the entire day. This closure is necessary to conduct staff training.

All offices will re-open on Wednesday, 31 January 2018.

The management and staff wish to apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

Cayman Islands Family Resource Centre January/February Parenting Programmes

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is delivering the following free Parenting programmes for families in January and February 2018:

■ Young Parent Services – 13-week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) parenting education programme for young parents and their infants/ toddlers – 8:30 a.m.-1p.m. (for dates please contact the FRC on the email/number below)

■ Family Skills Session – Information session on upcoming FRC Services – Wednesday, 24 January, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

■ Positive Discipline Workshop – six-week Parenting workshop designed to equip parents with positive discipline strategies to help manage children’s behaviours – starting Wednesday, 24 January, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

■ Co-Parenting Programme – 10-week programme for families raising children between two separate households – starting Monday, 29 January, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

■ Love Shouldn’t Hurt – Monthly psychoeducational sessions exploring the dynamics of Domestic Violence, starting Tuesday, 30 January, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

■ Stop Now And Plan (SNAP) – 13-week programme teaching children with behavioural problems, and their parents to make better choices in the moment – starting Thursday, 1 February, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

For further information, or to register for the above programmes, email frc@gov.ky or call the FRC on 949-0006.

Cayman Islands NRA to Extend Guardrail in East End

Beginning Tuesday 16 January the National Roads Authority (NRA) will begin work to extend the guardrail on Seaview Road in East End. The work is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Motorist are advised to use caution when driving in this area.

Cayman Islands Book Registry to Be Developed

One of the Public Library Service goals is to recognise local authors. At this time, published authors are encouraged to submit requested information to the Public Library Service (PLS) by 31 January 2018 in order to be a part of the first-ever Book Registry for the Cayman Islands.

In addition, the PLS is keen to provide the Cayman Islands community with as much information as possible about the author and their significant literary contributions.

To help accomplish their mission, the Public Library Service is partnering with CLM Publishing to compile and publish a registry of all locally authored books. Once completed, this Book Registry will be printed and distributed at various locations throughout the Islands. The intention is for the registry to be updated on a regular basis after the first publication.

Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service, Ramona Melody explained, “We are very excited about this project and look forward to getting the new Book Registry completed. However, in order to achieve this goal our first step is to gather as much information as possible about the local authors and the book(s) that they have written and published. We do hope that the local authors in the community will participate and provide us with necessary information for this project.”

For more information on how you can be a part of the local Book Registry and contact details for this project, please visit http://www.cipl.gov.ky. The deadline for submissions is 31, January, 2018.

Rum Tails The Third Annual Rum Tails event, in aid of charity group One Dog At A Time, is February 3rd between 1pm and 4pm at Cayman Spirits Company in George Town MON FEB 5 CAF Poetry Night Cayman Arts Festival presents a poetry night with the Visual Arts Society on Monday (5 Feb) at Pedro Castle at 530pm

TUE FEB 6

CAF Rising Stars

Cayman Arts Festival presents Rising Stars on Tuesday (6 Feb) at 6pm at the George Town Public Library.

WED FEB 7

CAF at National Gallery

Cayman Arts Festivals presents a musical concert at the National Gallery on Wednesday (7 Feb) at 5pm.

THU FEB 8

CAF Song Recital

Cayman Arts Festival presents a Song Recital on Thursday (8 Feb) at the Westin Hotel Ballroom at 7pm.

SAT FEB 10

CAF New York Cabaret Night

Cayman Arts Festival presents a New York Cabaret Night on Saturday (10 Feb) at the Marriott Hotel Ballroom at 7pm.

Cayman Islands Early Childhood Association Meeting

The Cayman Islands Early Childhood Association is hosting its annual general meeting at St. Ignatius School at 9am.

SAT FEB 17

Free Health Checks

The Lion’s Club of Tropical Gardens presents free health checks on Saturday (17 Feb) from 11am to 2pm at St. George’s Anglican Church.