iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

0 0

Cayman Islands: Bobby Thompson traffic signal update

The arm of the Bobby Thomson signal serving Huldah Avenue traffic fell off onto the road yesterday (Wednesday, 10 January 2018) morning following a structural failure. The National Roads Authority (NRA) is looking to have the arm repaired and reinstalled within two weeks’ time.

NRA advises motorists to be aware and look at the lights on the main poles, left and right when travelling on Bobby Thompson Way to the Huldah Avenue segment of the signal.

Officials at the NRA thank the public for its patience, as the Authority strives to improve the road network for the benefit of all users.

For more information, call the NRA on 946-7780, visit the website: www.caymanroads.com, or visit our new facebook page at facebook.com/nraroads.

Tethys Petroleum Limited (Cayman Islands) announces arbitration proceedings in Tajikistan

/KASE, January 11, 2018/ – Tethys Petroleum Limited (Cayman Islands), whose

shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided

press release to KASE dated December 30, 2017 ” that its subsidiary, Kulob

Petroleum Limited (“Kulob”), has been notified of the final arbitration award in

respect of Kulob’s interest in the Bokhtar Production Sharing Contract and

Joint Operating Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement with Total E&P Tajikistan

B.V. and CNPC Central Asia B.V. pertaining to oil and gas exploration and

production rights in Tajikistan.” (in Russian) –

http://kase.kz/files/emitters/KY_TPL_/ky_tpl__reliz_301217_1.pdf

Always assumed the Cayman Islands was classy. Guess not.

Shedden Road in George Town

Watch video at https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=16b_1515816717#8E51IV5FX5CcAbJY.99

Cayman Islands Police Request Public Assistance to Locate Man reported Missing, 11 January

From RCIPS

Late Wednesday evening, 10 January, Police learned of a man who has not been seen by relatives for some time and are now seeking public assistance to locate the man.

39 year old Edward Hendricks Hyde, of West Bay, was last seen by a work colleague on Friday, 29 December, 2017.

He is described as medium built, about 5’ 8” in height, mixed race of light complexion.

The Police are conducting ongoing enquiries in an effort to locate Mr. Hyde.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day 2018

WHO: Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP; Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, JP, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands; and Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, Minister for Health Environment, Culture and Housing.

WHAT: National Heroes Day 2018 Celebrations (Official Parade and Ceremony), followed by Sports Exhibition in George Town Town Hall with displays from Cayman Islands Sports Associations.

WHEN: Monday, 22 January 2018, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Heroes Square, George Town (in front of the courts building)

PARTICIPANTS: Ministers, parade contingent, honourees, national heroes, guests

DLP to Visit Cayman Brac

Representatives from the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) will visit Cayman Brac on Wednesday and Thursday (17-18 January 2018) to assist clients with any issues or disputes.

The DLP officials will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and will re-open that afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m. to serve clients after work hours.

On Thursday, employers and employees can meet with representatives from 9 a.m. until noon. The Cayman Brac DLP office is located at 256 Creek Road.

Appointments can be made by contacting Gene Hydes, Head of Inspections via email atgene.hydes@gov.ky or by calling 244-4008. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Cayman Islands: Honda Civic Stolen in West Bay, 8 January

Just before 7AM yesterday, 8 January, police were informed that a 1999 white Honda Civic, registration number 125-514, was stolen from a residence on Powell Smith Road in West Bay.

The vehicle is white in colour with a black line on both sides of the vehicle and a small scratch on the right side of the trunk. It was secured by the owner around 7pm and was last seen at the location sometime after 9PM on 7th January. (Pictures of the actual vehicle are attached.)

Make: Honda

Model: Civic

Colour: white

Registration: 125-514

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Cayman Island Bitcoin Discussion Board Added

From Steemit

Since I couldn’t find one on the internet, here is a little forum for local Caymanians and visitors to discuss Bitcoin:

http://caymanbitcoin.com/forum/

No registration is needed to post.

SOURCE: https://steemit.com/caymanislands/@caymancrypto/cayman-island-bitcoin-discussion-board-added

Cayman Islands Seafarers Council Nomination General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the yearly Council Nomination General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 January at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Late Wednesdays for Cayman Islands DVDL in January

The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) Crewe Road office will remain open longer one day every week in January 2018.

On Wednesdays, the office will open as normal at 8.30 a.m. but close later at 7 p.m.

All other days – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays– the office will operate as usual from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cayman Islands Book Registry to Be Developed

One of the Public Library Service goals is to recognise local authors. At this time, published authors are encouraged to submit requested information to the Public Library Service (PLS) by 31 January 2018 in order to be a part of the first-ever Book Registry for the Cayman Islands.

In addition, the PLS is keen to provide the Cayman Islands community with as much information as possible about the author and their significant literary contributions.

To help accomplish their mission, the Public Library Service is partnering with CLM Publishing to compile and publish a registry of all locally authored books. Once completed, this Book Registry will be printed and distributed at various locations throughout the Islands. The intention is for the registry to be updated on a regular basis after the first publication.

Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service, Ramona Melody explained, “We are very excited about this project and look forward to getting the new Book Registry completed. However, in order to achieve this goal our first step is to gather as much information as possible about the local authors and the book(s) that they have written and published. We do hope that the local authors in the community will participate and provide us with necessary information for this project.”

For more information on how you can be a part of the local Book Registry and contact details for this project, please visit http://www.cipl.gov.ky. The deadline for submissions is 31, January, 2018.

YARA Restaurant Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands: Natural Christmas tree recycling

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) urges all Grand Cayman residents, who purchased natural Christmas trees; to participate in its annual Christmas tree recycling programme. This programme aims to reduce the amount of waste entering George Town Landfill by recycling natural Christmas trees into mulch.

DEH urges residents to remove all wires and ornaments from Christmas trees before they are placed into collection bins. The bins will be provided at the following locations until 19 January 2018.

• Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

• George Town Cricket Field

• George Town Landfill public drop-off area

• Spotts Dock

• Entrance of Frank Sound Road

• Front of George Dixon Park, East End

Christmas trees will then be removed from the specified locations and shredded. Free mulch will be made available to the public at the George Town Cricket Field on Saturday, 20 January 2018 from around 8 a.m. Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch.

DEH further reminds the public that PET bottles, tin/aluminium cans, paper and cardboard can be deposited at any of its supermarket drop-off sites as part of its on-going recycling programme.

For additional information, please contact DEH’s Solid Waste Unit by telephone on 949-8793 or by email at dehcustomercomplaints@gov.ky.

Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register

The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018.

All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON JAN 15

Every Step Counts Pedometer Challenge The Every Step Counts Pedometer Challenge is January 15th through February 4th. Log on to caymanactive.com to register Prostate and Colon Cancer Awareness Meeting The Lions Club of Grand Cayman’s Prostate and Colon Cancer Awareness Meeting is Monday (15 Jan) at John Gray Memorial Church Hall at 7pm. Cricket Umpire’s Certification Course The Cayman Islands Cricket Umpires Association will be conducting a Cricket Umpire’s Certification Course commencing 15th January 2018. The purpose of the course is to offer training to those individuals who wish to become certified as cricket umpires and officiate in local cricket leagues under the auspices of Cayman Cricket. Participants will be introduced to the 42 fundamental laws of the game and the principle of their interpretation and how to apply them. In addition, participants will also be exposed to the rudiments of practical match management, player management and the intricacies of the various playing conditions relating to T20 and other limited over aspects of the game. It is not a requirement for you to have played competitive cricket before, but having played the game gives you an advantage to understanding the concepts of the laws. For retired players and those considering retirement from playing the game, you are quite familiar with most of the cricket rules. Hence, umpiring is a great way to stay involved in the sport of cricket, while being compensated for your contribution to the game. The course is free of charge and will be held on Mondays & Wednesdays from 6:00pm — 8:30pm at the John Gray High School. Interested males and females are encouraged to call the CICUA General Secretariat at 547-6931 or email careywilliamsuk@gmail.com to register. TUE JAN 16 Cayman Islands Seafarers Council Nomination General Meeting “The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the yearly Council Nomination General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 January at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”. A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

WED JAN 17

DLP In Brac

Representatives from the Department of Labour and Pensions will visit Cayman Brac on Wednesday and Thursday (17-18 January 2018) to assist clients with any issues or disputes. The DLP officials will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and will re-open that afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m. to serve clients after work hours. On Thursday, employers and employees can meet with representatives from 9 a.m. until noon. The Cayman Brac DLP office is located at 256 Creek Road. Appointments can be made by contacting Gene Hydes, Head of Inspections via email at gene.hydes@gov.ky or by calling 244-4008. Walk-ins are also welcome.

If I Can Help Somebody Camp Meeting You’re invited to the Adventist Church Village Square in Little Cayman for the If I Can Help Somebody Camp Meeting hosted by Word Lives Ministries at 845pm on Wednesday & Thursday (17 & 18 Jan)

FRI & SAT JAN 19 & 20 Cocktails and Cabaret–They’re BAACK 6:30PM Happy Hour 7:00 PM Show Tickets $25 Join Melanie Ebanks, Teri Quappe, Rory Mann, Dominic Wheaton and Lani Bothwell as they perform hits from both old and new musicals. Enjoy this Broadway-style cabaret with a cocktail and support the Zak Quappe Memorial Scholarship Fund. To date, the Fund has awarded two full scholarships and has supported the George Hicks Flying Club flight camp. The ensemble is joined by Chuck and Barrie and band for an evening of great songs for a great cause! For tickets: https://ticket.cds.ky/cocktails-and-cabaret SAT JAN 20 Cayman Islands High School Reunion The 40th reunion for the Cayman Islands High School class of 1997 is Saturday (20 Jan) at the George Town Yacht Club. Young Musician’s Showcase The Young Musician’s Showcase is at the Harquail Theater from 1 to 5pm on Saturday (20 Jan). MON JAN 20 – SUN JAN 21 Revival Services You’re invited to Revival Services at the Church of God in West Bay Monday — Saturday (15 — 20 Jan) at 730pm nightly. There will be an all-day meeting on Sunday (21 Jan) with morning worship at 11am, afternoon worship at 2pm and Evangelistic Service at 5 o’clock. SUN JAN 21 MUZAIC Awards Ceremony The MUZAIC Awards Ceremony is Sunday (21 Jan) at the Harquail Theater from 7 to 10pm.

Family Fun Day

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman presents a Family Fun Day at the Botanic Park on Sunday (21 Jan) from10am to 3pm.

MON JAN 22