iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seafarers Council Nomination General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the yearly Council Nomination General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 January at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Late Wednesdays for Cayman Islands DVDL in January

The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) Crewe Road office will remain open longer one day every week in January 2018.

On Wednesdays, the office will open as normal at 8.30 a.m. but close later at 7 p.m.

All other days – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays– the office will operate as usual from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cayman Islands Book Registry to Be Developed

One of the Public Library Service goals is to recognise local authors. At this time, published authors are encouraged to submit requested information to the Public Library Service (PLS) by 31 January 2018 in order to be a part of the first-ever Book Registry for the Cayman Islands.

In addition, the PLS is keen to provide the Cayman Islands community with as much information as possible about the author and their significant literary contributions.

To help accomplish their mission, the Public Library Service is partnering with CLM Publishing to compile and publish a registry of all locally authored books. Once completed, this Book Registry will be printed and distributed at various locations throughout the Islands. The intention is for the registry to be updated on a regular basis after the first publication.

Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service, Ramona Melody explained, “We are very excited about this project and look forward to getting the new Book Registry completed. However, in order to achieve this goal our first step is to gather as much information as possible about the local authors and the book(s) that they have written and published. We do hope that the local authors in the community will participate and provide us with necessary information for this project.”

For more information on how you can be a part of the local Book Registry and contact details for this project, please visit http://www.cipl.gov.ky. The deadline for submissions is 31, January, 2018.

Garbage Collection in Grand Cayman

From Department of Environmental Health

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) garbage collection teams will be working extra hours during the next few days in areas which are overdue for service.

The special operation will begin tomorrow (Thursday, 4 January 2018), with the aim of resuming normal service by the beginning of next week.

Delays have been the result of public holidays during the festive season, and equipment problems.

The planned routes are as follows:

Sunday, 7 January 2018

Spotts, Spotts Newlands and Savannah

· Monday, 8 January 2018

Bodden Town, North Side, East End, West Bay

YARA Restaurant Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands: Natural Christmas tree recycling

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) urges all Grand Cayman residents, who purchased natural Christmas trees; to participate in its annual Christmas tree recycling programme. This programme aims to reduce the amount of waste entering George Town Landfill by recycling natural Christmas trees into mulch.

DEH urges residents to remove all wires and ornaments from Christmas trees before they are placed into collection bins. The bins will be provided at the following locations until 19 January 2018.

• Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

• George Town Cricket Field

• George Town Landfill public drop-off area

• Spotts Dock

• Entrance of Frank Sound Road

• Front of George Dixon Park, East End

Christmas trees will then be removed from the specified locations and shredded. Free mulch will be made available to the public at the George Town Cricket Field on Saturday, 20 January 2018 from around 8 a.m. Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch.

DEH further reminds the public that PET bottles, tin/aluminium cans, paper and cardboard can be deposited at any of its supermarket drop-off sites as part of its on-going recycling programme.

For additional information, please contact DEH’s Solid Waste Unit by telephone on 949-8793 or by email at dehcustomercomplaints@gov.ky.

Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register

The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018.

All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands Opens REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. 7 October 2017 — 11 January 2018. The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents a new exhibition titled, REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. The exhibition showcases the best in Caymanian craft and features over 50 artists from all six districts. Works include a diverse range of objects by makers who are using traditional and cutting-edge techniques across diverse practices including: basketry, ceramics, textiles, fibre, paper, glass, metal, and wood craft.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) MON JAN 8 Scott’s Dock Announcement All users of the Cemetery Pier/ Scott’s Dock area are advised to use an alternative ramp on January 8th to facilitate a cruise ship visit. Free GAB Running Club The Free GAB Running Club continues on Monday (8 Jan) at 5:15pm. TUE JAN 9 Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration Board meeting The Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration Board meeting is Tuesday (9 Jan

MON JAN 15

MON JAN 22