iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Natural Christmas tree recycling

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) urges all Grand Cayman residents, who purchased natural Christmas trees; to participate in its annual Christmas tree recycling programme. This programme aims to reduce the amount of waste entering George Town Landfill by recycling natural Christmas trees into mulch.

DEH urges residents to remove all wires and ornaments from Christmas trees before they are placed into collection bins. The bins will be provided at the following locations until 19 January 2018.

• Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

• George Town Cricket Field

• George Town Landfill public drop-off area

• Spotts Dock

• Entrance of Frank Sound Road

• Front of George Dixon Park, East End

Christmas trees will then be removed from the specified locations and shredded. Free mulch will be made available to the public at the George Town Cricket Field on Saturday, 20 January 2018 from around 8 a.m. Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch.

DEH further reminds the public that PET bottles, tin/aluminium cans, paper and cardboard can be deposited at any of its supermarket drop-off sites as part of its on-going recycling programme.

For additional information, please contact DEH’s Solid Waste Unit by telephone on 949-8793 or by email at dehcustomercomplaints@gov.ky.

Caribbean rocked by minor earthquake

From Caribbean Weekly

An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude jolted two Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries on Friday night, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said the quake, which occurred at 11.14 pm (local time) was felt 39 kilometres (km) north west of St. John’s in Antigua and Barbuda and 68 km east of Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts-Nevis.

It was also felt 137 km north-west of the capital of the French island of Guadeloupe.

The SRC said that the quake had a depth of 81 km and was located Latitude: 17.34N, Longitude: 62.12W

On Thursday, the SRC reported that Trinidad and Tobago was jolted by a quake measuring 4.7 and at a depth of 10 km, was also felt in Venezuela.

For more: https://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/caribbean-breaking-news-featured/caribbean-rocked-minor-earthquake/

Three Caymanians named in Queen Elizabeth II NY Honours List

Olive Miller has been named an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for her community service work here in the Cayman Islands. This is an upgrade from her Member of the British Empire (MBE) award she received in 1978.

Both Betty Baraud and Dr. Bill Hrudey each have received an MBE. Betty Baraud for her fundraising and volunteer work and Dr. Hrudey for scientific promotion.

Cayman Islands Fire victim needs urgent help

From CMR

(CMR) Fire victim, Elaine Ricketts (AKA Carmen), is in urgent need of monetary funds to air ambulance her overseas for life saving emergency medical care.

Ricketts was seriously injured after someone doused her and the house she was living at with some sort of accelerant and deliberately set the place on fire early Wednesday morning.

Sadly, Ricketts does not have any current insurance coverage to assist with her medical expenses. We understand her coverage lapsed a few months ago. The ICU physicians have informed her employer that she needs to go overseas to a facility that has a burn unit and the necessary medical equipment and expertise to provide her with the urgent care that she needs.

The majority of the burns are on her upper body. CMR understands that the cost of the air ambulance alone is CI$25,000. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so to Bank of Butterfield CID account # 136 111 509 0019.

Anyone requiring additional information can contact Kerry Ann Fearon 323-4969.

SOURCE: https://www.caymanmarlroad.com/forum/community-notices-events/fire-victim-needs-urgent-help

Cayman Islands Road Closure in Grand Harbor area for underground utilities work

Please be advised that Edgewater Way near the Careenage Condominiums in the Grand Harbour area of George Town will be closed from 7am-5pm from 2-5 January for the purposes of work being done by CUC and the Water Authority.

Questions regarding construction in this area can be directed to Arch & Godfrey Construction at 949-2370.

Cayman Islands Winter Carnival Traffic Advisory, 1 December to 7 January

The Cayman Islands Winter Carnival begins Friday, 1 December and continues daily through Sunday, 7 January, and is located just north of Cost-U-Less, off the Esterley Tibbets Highway. Parking for the event will be available on either side of Pinehurst Road (off Esterley Tibbets), at Governors Public Beach, and on West Bay Road from just north of Governors Square (The Pinnacle) up to The Avalon. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the venue from Governors Beach and from the lots off Pinehurst Road.

The RCIPS is advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution in these areas during the event times, between 6PM and 12AM. In addition, we are reminding the public that no parking will be permitted along the Esterley Tibbets Highway.

Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register

The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018.

All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands Opens REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. 7 October 2017 — 11 January 2018. The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents a new exhibition titled, REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. The exhibition showcases the best in Caymanian craft and features over 50 artists from all six districts. Works include a diverse range of objects by makers who are using traditional and cutting-edge techniques across diverse practices including: basketry, ceramics, textiles, fibre, paper, glass, metal, and wood craft