iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Financial scam via Instagram promising instant profits

From RCIPS

Thursday, 21 December, the RCIPS received a complaint regarding from a resident who had been defrauded through a scam promising immediate profits. The complainant had been messaged while on Instagram from a person with the name ELLA_SAMEDAY_PROCESS who promised her a return of approximately ten times the money sent to her. The complainant sent money through MoneyGram to an address in Jamaica on more than one occasion without receiving any profits or the money returned.

The RCIPS FCU is looking into the matter and conducting enquiries with MoneyGram. The RCIPS FCU reminds the public that solicitations of this nature are highly suspicious and should not be responded to.

Further information about this matter can be sent to 949-8797 or emailed to RCIPS FCU at RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky.

500 kilos of cocaine confiscated after anti-drugs operation in Caribbean Sea

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO – The Coast Guard of the Dutch Caribbean between December 21-22 apprehended a go-fast vessel carrying 500 kilos of cocaine at an undisclosed location in the Caribbean Sea.

The Dutch naval vessel Zr. Ms. Van Speijk which is based in the Caribbean, the Maritime Patrol Aircraft Dash-8 of the Coast Guard, were involved in the operation. A RHIB from the Van Speijk was launched with a detachment from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The boarding team after searching the go-fast discovered 27 bales of cocaine which was confiscated. The boats crew and contraband were then turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Zr. Ms. Van Speijk is part of a multinational group that are carrying out anti-drug operations in the Caribbean Sea. They form part of the Joint Interagency Task Force South.

Anti-drug operations are part of the tasks of the Dutch Naval Detachment in the Caribbean.

The Cayman Islands Christmas season hazards to aviation

From the Cayman Islands Civil Aviation Authority

George Town, Grand Cayman, (December 2017) – This holiday season the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reminds residents of some basic guidelines to help keep celebrations as safe as possible. The first of these is that permission from the authority is necessary to fly anunmanned aircraft within three nautical miles of any airport in the Cayman Islands. Flying kites near airports is also potentially dangerous to aircraft, and is likewise regulated.Furthermore all fireworks, laser and searchlight displays within three nautical miles of an airport must be coordinated with Civil Aviation. In addition any individual or organizationplanning to release sky lanterns may be liable for any damage caused by the release or resulting debris. For more information on how to avoid these holiday hazards to aviation contact the Civil Aviation Authority at tel.949-7811 Ext 242 or e-mail:alastair.robertson@caacayman.com. Interested persons can also read more at the CAA website caacayman.com.

George Town, Grand Cayman, (December 2017) – The Christmas season is upon us onceagain and with it will come new presents to be enjoyed and events to be celebrated.

Unfortunately, some of these presents and celebrations can pose a threat to both the public and the aviation industry and the purpose of this advisory is to identify the requirementsnecessary to ensure the safety of all without detracting from the enjoyment of the Season.Activities likely to present the greatest risk to aviation and public safety in general includethe flying of small unmanned aircraft (also known as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles)kites, sky lanterns and firework displays.

Small Unmanned Aircraft

The interest in and operation of small unmanned aircraft (SUA) has continued to increase significantly across the Cayman Islands particularly in the congested areas of West Bay,Seven Mile Beach, George Town and in the vicinity of the airports. Such operations pose ahigh risk of an incident or accident involving an SUA and a conventional aircraft. In additionto aircraft taking off and landing at the airports, there are also frequent flights involving theMRCU spray planes and the RCIPS and CIH helicopters all of which operate at low-levelthroughout the Cayman Islands.

As a protective measure, “no-fly” zones were introduced in February 2015 and it is nowillegal to fly an unmanned aircraft within 3 nautical miles of Owen Roberts International Airport (Grand Cayman), Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (Cayman Brac) andEdward Bodden Airfield (Little Cayman) without a specific written permission issued by theCivil Aviation Authority. In addition, a “no fly” zone has also been established around HMPrison Northward and it is illegal to fly an unmanned aircraft within 1 nautical mile of thePrison perimeter without the specific written permission of the Director of Prisons.

Legislation covering the operation of SUA in Cayman Islands airspace can be found in Article73 of the Air Navigation (Overseas Territories) Order 2013 (AN[OT}O 2013) as amended

Article 73 makes the SUA operator legally responsible for:

i) The safe conduct of each flight;

ii) Avoiding collisions with other people and objects including aircraft;

iii) Maintaining unaided visual line of sight with the SUA at all times;

iv) Not flying within 150m of any congested areas, or over gatherings of people v) Not flyingwithin 50m of a person, vehicle, vessel, building or structure

The use of an SUA for commercial purposes requires a Permission issued by the CAACI.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of the Article or flies an SUA within the ‘no fly”zones identified above, is guilty of an offence and may be liable, on summary conviction, toa fine not exceeding CI$3,400.00.

Kites

The flying of kites in the vicinity of airports is potentially dangerous to aircraft particularlyduring the taking–off and landing phases. Not only is there a risk that the body of the kitecould damage the aircraft or be ingested by a jet engine with possibly catastrophic results,but the control lines, sometimes made of high tensile steel wire on performance aerobaticmodels, can pose a significant hazard to propeller driven aircraft

Article 71 of the (AN[OT}O 2013) effectively limits the height at which a kite can be flown toa maximum of 100ft above ground level (AGL) within a 3 nautical mile radius of an airport. Beyond this distance, a kite cannot be flown above 200ft AGL within the Cayman Islands.

The rules regulating kite flying may not be generally known and the purpose of this advisoryis to provide the necessary information to allow the public to understand the potentialhazards to aviation and to enjoy this recreational activity within the limits established bylaw.

In the Cayman Islands this danger was exemplified during 2017 when a helicopter was badlydamaged and a crew member injured as a result of it colliding with the control wire of a kitebeing flown well above the maximum permitted height. The aircraft was able to land safely,however, the incident could easily have resulted in the loss of helicopter and the lives ofthose on board. Subsequently, the owner/operator of the kite was prosecuted and sentenceis awaited.

In order to protect the safety of aircraft, the operators of kites being flown above theheights specified are liable to be prosecuted and may have their equipment confiscated.

Fireworks and Light Displays

Firework displays can vary from small domestic events to major commercial or ceremonialdisplays whilst light shows include all outdoor laser and searchlight displays. The associatedrisk posed by these events is increased when the activities take place in the vicinity ofaerodromes, particularly during critical phases of flight including approach, landing andtake-off.

Organizers planning firework and light displays during the coming season are reminded ofthe legal requirement under Article 165 of the (AN[OT}O 2013) to coordinate their proposedevents with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) in order to preventpotential threats to aircraft operations.

Coordination with the CAACI is required for all firework activity that takes place within 3nautical miles of an airport or under the approach and departure paths. Firework displaysoutside this area where the display height is expected to exceed 200ft above ground level must also be coordinated with the CAACI. Proposed laser and searchlight events within thesame areas are similarly subject to coordination with and approval by the CAACI.

Firework, Laser and Light displays which come into this category must be formally approvedin advance by the CAACI and will incur the appropriate fee, as per the Air Navigation(Overseas Territories) Order Fees Regulation 2010.

In addition, the indiscriminate use of hand–held lasers can endanger an aircraft, itsoccupants and people on the ground if the crew is blinded by it. In recent years there havebeen several reports of lasers being directed into the cockpit of aircraft and during 2017 anindividual was successfully prosecuted for endangering an aircraft by the dangerous use of alaser.

Sky Lanterns

Sky Lanterns are forming an increasingly significant part of community and individualcelebrations in the Cayman Islands and the number and size of lanterns being released is increasing to a point where they can pose a hazard to aircraft.

Unlike other forms of recreational and celebratory activities including SUA and kite flying,firework displays and laser light shows, all of which can be controlled from the ground, sky lanterns cannot be controlled once released and the larger lanterns, some of which exceed4ft in height and diameter, are able to climb in the prevailing wind to a height of severalthousands of feet.

Many such products are described by the manufacturers or the retailers as being “biodegradable” inferring that they burn themselves out and leave no trace behind them. Whilstthis may be true of successful launches over the sea, it is not necessarily the case of Sky lanterns which are blown back over the land. There are documented incidents in which fireshave been started, property destroyed or damaged by the smouldering remains and oflivestock injured form digesting bamboo or wire debris.

In addition, the risk to aviation is obvious and although there is currently no legislation inplace to regulate the release of sky lanterns the need for caution and careful planningbefore a launch will be equally obvious.

Any individual or organization planning to release sky lanterns should consider theirpersonal liability in the event that damage to property or injury to humans or animals iscaused either by the release of a sky lantern or the debris generated by them.

Cayman Islands Liquor Board Extends Hours for Holidays

The Liquor Licensing Board has approved a blanket extension to all retail, wine and beer, restaurant, and hotel licences for the following dates:

Ø Tuesday, 26 December 2017, 12.01am until 4am and;

Ø Monday, 1 January 2018, 12.01am until 4am.

Regular licensing conditions/hours apply to Sunday, 24 December 2017; Christmas Day – Monday, 25 December 2017 and Sunday, 31 December 2017.

Cayman Islands Family Resource Centre Holiday Season Closures

The public is asked to note the following closures of the Family Resource Centre during the holiday season:

December 2017

Friday, 22 December – Closing at noon

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day

Friday, 29 December – Closing at noon

January 2018

Monday, 1 January – New Year’s Day

Cayman Islands: St. Alban’s Anglican Church Holiday Services

Cayman Islands: JGMC’s Special Services and Events SUNDAY, DEC 17 Choir Cantata “Sing the Glory”: John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay, 10:00 a.m. SUNDAY, DEC 24 Candle Light Service: John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay, 6:00 p.m. SATURDAY, DEC 30 Community Christmas Meal: John Gray Memorial Church would like their friends in West Bay to whom they normally deliver meals at Christmas time, to know that this year they will be delivering on Saturday, December 30th by noon. Repeat of the Choir Cantata “Sing the Glory 6:30 pm SUNDAY, DEC 31 Watch Night Service: John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay, 11:00 p.m. Cayman Port Public Service Announcement Cayman Port would like to advise their valued customers of their weekday extended holiday hours. Beginning Tuesday 12th December 2017 until Friday 22nd December, 2017 Cayman Port’s Billing Office will be open from 8:30am to 5:30pm with the Warehouse serving customers from 8:00am to 6:00pm each weekday. Night operations for the Container Yard remain as normal. The Port will maintain its regular published hours for Saturdays 16th, 23rd and 30th December 2017 from 8:30am to 12noon. PACI remains dedicated to serving the community and appreciates your business. Further shipping inquiries can be made via telephone to 949-2055 or by visiting www.caymanport.com Cayman Islands General Registry’s Holiday Hours General Registry will close three times over the holiday season. General Registry’s Grand Cayman office, including its counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 20 December, for a staff function. Normal office hours will resume on Thursday, 21 December. For Christmas, the office and the counter will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 22 December and reopen at 8:30am on Wednesday, 27 December. On New Year’s Eve, the office and the counter will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 29 December and reopen at 8:30am on Tuesday, 2 January 2018. CORIS/EDMS subscribers are advised that online responses will be delayed. In the event of a birth- or death-related emergency, persons are asked to call 925-8673 to speak with General Registry staff. General Registry apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause. For more information, please call 946-7922 or email cigenreg@gov.ky Advent Season Events at Savannah United Church 9 Dec. – Saturday Christmas Cantata “Under a Starry Sky” @ 6:30pm 10 Dec. – 2nd Sunday in Advent Cantata “Under a Starry Sky” 10am Lighting the Candle of PEACE 17 Dec. – 3rd Sunday in Advent Youth Christmas Programme 10am Lighting the Candle of JOY 17 Dec. “Carols under the Stars” SAVANNAH UNITED CHURCH CHOIR at the Crighton’s Christmas Gardens 7pm 24 Dec. – 4th Sunday in Advent Lighting of the Candle of LOVE 10am * * * * * * Joint Services with Robert Young Memorial Church at Savannah United Church: 25 Dec. – Christmas Morning Service Lighting of the CHRIST Candle 10am 31 Dec. – Sunday Monday Service @ 10am Watchnight Service @ 10:30pm

Cayman Islands Immigration Holiday Hours 2017

The Department of Immigration has announced its holiday working hours, as well as dates for the remaining board meetings of 2017.

The Immigration headquarters, including public counters and the Passport and Visa offices, will close to the public at on Friday, 22 December 2017 at 11:30 a.m. and will reopen on Wednesday, 27

December 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

These offices will close again to the public on Friday, 29 December at 11:30 a.m. and resume on Tuesday, 2 January 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Meeting dates for the Cayman Islands Immigration Boards announced Dec – Jan

The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date will be Monday, 18 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 3 January, 2018.

The Business Staffing Plan Board’s final meeting date will be Wednesday, 13 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 17 January 2018.

The Caymanian Status & Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board’s final meeting will be Thursday, 14 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Thursday, 11 January 2018.

The Administration, Border Control and Enforcement sections of Immigration will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave.

Cayman Islands Winter Carnival Traffic Advisory, 1 December to 7 January

The Cayman Islands Winter Carnival begins Friday, 1 December and continues daily through Sunday, 7 January, and is located just north of Cost-U-Less, off the Esterley Tibbets Highway. Parking for the event will be available on either side of Pinehurst Road (off Esterley Tibbets), at Governors Public Beach, and on West Bay Road from just north of Governors Square (The Pinnacle) up to The Avalon. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the venue from Governors Beach and from the lots off Pinehurst Road.

The RCIPS is advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution in these areas during the event times, between 6PM and 12AM. In addition, we are reminding the public that no parking will be permitted along the Esterley Tibbets Highway.

Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register

The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018.

All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year.

This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.

For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands Opens REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. 7 October 2017 — 11 January 2018. The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents a new exhibition titled, REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. The exhibition showcases the best in Caymanian craft and features over 50 artists from all six districts. Works include a diverse range of objects by makers who are using traditional and cutting-edge techniques across diverse practices including: basketry, ceramics, textiles, fibre, paper, glass, metal, and wood craft.