iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman islands Liquor Board Extends Hours for Holidays The Liquor Licensing Board has approved a blanket extension to all retail, wine and beer, restaurant, and hotel licences for the following dates: Ø Tuesday, 26 December 2017, 12.01am until 4am and; Ø Monday, 1 January 2018, 12.01am until 4am. Regular licensing conditions/hours apply to Sunday, 24 December 2017; Christmas Day – Monday, 25 December 2017 and Sunday, 31 December 2017. New Royal Caribbean Video Royal Caribbean have just launched a new video , “Royal Caribbean Adventurist Shay Mitchell: Adventures in Nassau, Bahamas.” Actress and avid traveler Shay Mitchell shares her ultimate Bahamas experience, including learning about junkanoo and where you can find the freshest conch salad. View Video Here: https://www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/video/956/royal-caribbean-adventurist-shay-mitchell-adventures-in-nassau-bahamas/ Cayman Islands restaurant owner dies It is with much sadness we report the death of Frank Fleiger, the owner of the popular steak house on Grand Cayman, Copper Falls. A black ribbon and closure sign notice was placed on the doors of the restaurant on Monday. We were informed Mr Fleiger died Sunday (17) night soon after the last customers left his restaurant. Cayman Islands Family Resource Centre Holiday Season Closures The public is asked to note the following closures of the Family Resource Centre during the holiday season: December 2017 Friday, 22 December – Closing at noon Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day Friday, 29 December – Closing at noon January 2018 Monday, 1 January – New Year’s Day (GIS) Cayman Islands: Honda Civic Reported Stolen From RCIPS Shortly after 5AM on Sunday, 17 December, police received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Manse Road in Bodden Town. The vehicle, a burgundy Honda Civic, was taken sometime between 10:30PM on Saturday, 16 December, and 4:00AM on Sunday, 17 December. A picture of a similar vehicle is attached. Vehicle: Make: Honda Model: Civic Year: 2000 Colour: Burgundy Registration: Unknown The matter is currently being investigated by officers in Bodden Town. Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 Complimentary valet parking available at Camana Bay this holiday season Camana Bay is prepared to make Christmas shopping easier than ever. Offering complimentary valet parking throughout the holiday season, guests can be in and out in a heartbeat. Available Mondays to Saturdays from 12-11 p.m., the valet service is operated by Premier Valet and is available on Forum Lane just outside Bay Market. If guests wish to stay for dinner, drinks or a late movie and want to collect their car after 11 p.m., keys will be available at the Town Centre’s security office, located directly opposite the valet stand, next door to Mail Boxes Etc. Many shops are open late in the run up to Christmas, including the Camana Bay Visitor Centre (open until 8 p.m. Dec. 18 to 23), where you can pick up your Camana Bay Gift Cards. Deadly attack on Methodist church in Pakistan From BBC A suicide bomb and gun attack on a Methodist church in Pakistan has killed at least eight people, officials say. Militants stormed the church, which was packed with worshippers at the time, in the city of Quetta, some 65km (40 miles) from the Afghan border. The Islamic State group has said it carried out the attack. Two suicide bombers were stopped at the entrance to the church, Sarfraz Bugti, the Balochistan region’s home minister, said. Had the men got any further, there could have been hundreds of casualties, he added. One of the men detonated his bomb vest and the other was stopped in a gunfight with police. Two more attackers fled and a search operation is under way, according to reports. Dozens of people are known to have been wounded in the attack, which took place during a Sunday service at Bethel Memorial Methodist Church. A witness told the BBC that several children attending Sunday school had taken shelter while firing continued around them. A spokesman for the foreign affairs ministry, Dr Mohammed Faisal, condemned the attack. Attacks in the mainly Sunni Muslim region are not uncommon, often targeting the Hazara Shia Muslim community in suicide bombings. But Pakistan’s Christian minority has also frequently been the subject of militant attacks, and guards had been placed near the church in Quetta as a result. For more and video: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-42383436 Cayman Islands: St. Alban’s Anglican Church Holiday Services

Cayman Islands: JGMC’s Special Services and Events SUNDAY, DEC 17 Choir Cantata “Sing the Glory”: John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay, 10:00 a.m. SUNDAY, DEC 24 Candle Light Service: John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay, 6:00 p.m. SATURDAY, DEC 30 Community Christmas Meal: John Gray Memorial Church would like their friends in West Bay to whom they normally deliver meals at Christmas time, to know that this year they will be delivering on Saturday, December 30th by noon. Repeat of the Choir Cantata “Sing the Glory 6:30 pm SUNDAY, DEC 31 Watch Night Service: John Gray Memorial Church, West Bay, 11:00 p.m. Cayman Port Public Service Announcement Cayman Port would like to advise their valued customers of their weekday extended holiday hours. Beginning Tuesday 12th December 2017 until Friday 22nd December, 2017 Cayman Port’s Billing Office will be open from 8:30am to 5:30pm with the Warehouse serving customers from 8:00am to 6:00pm each weekday. Night operations for the Container Yard remain as normal. The Port will maintain its regular published hours for Saturdays 16th, 23rd and 30th December 2017 from 8:30am to 12noon. PACI remains dedicated to serving the community and appreciates your business. Further shipping inquiries can be made via telephone to 949-2055 or by visiting www.caymanport.com Cayman Islands General Registry’s Holiday Hours General Registry will close three times over the holiday season. General Registry’s Grand Cayman office, including its counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 20 December, for a staff function. Normal office hours will resume on Thursday, 21 December. For Christmas, the office and the counter will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 22 December and reopen at 8:30am on Wednesday, 27 December. On New Year’s Eve, the office and the counter will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 29 December and reopen at 8:30am on Tuesday, 2 January 2018. CORIS/EDMS subscribers are advised that online responses will be delayed. In the event of a birth- or death-related emergency, persons are asked to call 925-8673 to speak with General Registry staff. General Registry apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause. For more information, please call 946-7922 or email cigenreg@gov.ky Advent Season Events at Savannah United Church 9 Dec. – Saturday Christmas Cantata “Under a Starry Sky” @ 6:30pm 10 Dec. – 2nd Sunday in Advent Cantata “Under a Starry Sky” 10am Lighting the Candle of PEACE 17 Dec. – 3rd Sunday in Advent Youth Christmas Programme 10am Lighting the Candle of JOY 17 Dec. “Carols under the Stars” SAVANNAH UNITED CHURCH CHOIR at the Crighton’s Christmas Gardens 7pm 24 Dec. – 4th Sunday in Advent Lighting of the Candle of LOVE 10am * * * * * * Joint Services with Robert Young Memorial Church at Savannah United Church: 25 Dec. – Christmas Morning Service Lighting of the CHRIST Candle 10am 31 Dec. – Sunday Monday Service @ 10am Watchnight Service @ 10:30pm

Customs Extends Hours for Holiday Season

The Customs Department is open for longer hours at its Collections Office to allow pick up of packages before Christmas.

For the two weeks leading up to Christmas, that is Monday, 11 December 2017 through Friday, 22 December 2017, the Collections Office will operate from 8.30am-5pm instead of the usual closing time of 4 pm. However, it will close at 12 noon on Saturday, 16 December 2017.

During this period, the Customs Courier Office will be open regular hours from 8.30am to 4.30pm and remain closed on Saturdays.

Acknowledging the steep rise in imports during the Christmas season, Deputy Collector of Customs and head of the Revenue Collection Portfolio, Mr. Kevin Walton said Customs is offering the increased hours to give importers the opportunity to clear their goods before the holidays begin.

“We want our customers’ holiday experience to be a very happy one, so we have decided to extend the hours to help facilitate trade,” Mr. Walton added.

Both the Collections Office and the nearby Courier Office will be closed on Saturday, 23 December 2017. They will reopen on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, at which time they will revert to their regular hours for the rest of the week (8.30am to 4 pm for the Collections Office and 8.30am to 4.30pm for the Courier Office). Both offices, however, will be closed on Saturday, 30 December 2017, and resume regular operations at 8.30am on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

The Collections Office is located at Customs Headquarters on Owen Roberts Drive, while the Courier Office is located on the same road between the Airport Post Office and the Customs warehouse.

The Customs Department’s seaport and airport operations will remain open throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

(GIS)

Cayman Islands Boxing Day Christmas Party for Senior Citizens Cayman Islands DVDL Holiday Season Closures Customers of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing are asked to noted that the department will be closed Friday, 15 December 2017 all day at all locations to facilitate a staff function and meeting. Additionally, customers are asked to note the other closures during the rest of December 2017 and for New Year’s Day as follows: December 2017: Friday, 22 December – Closing at 12.30pm – all locations; Saturday, 23 December – West Bay and Breakers locations will be closed – all day; Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day – all locations will be closed; Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day – all locations will be closed; Friday, 29 December – Closing at 12.30pm, all locations; Saturday, 30 December – West Bay and Breakers locations will be closed – all day; January 2018: Monday, 1 January – New Year’s Day – all locations will be closed. Cayman Islands DEH Bulk Waste Removal Campaign Begins The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) will commence its annual bulk waste removal activity on Wednesday, 6 December 2017 and conclude on Wednesday, 20 December 2017. Residents are asked to place their bulk waste on the kerbside during the dates specified. Collection will commence immediately thereafter. Bodden Town, North Side, East End- December 6-11

George Town/West Bay District- December 11-18

Cayman Brac East- December 13 only

only Cayman Brac West- December 18 only

only Cayman Brac South- December 20 only Bulk waste must be placed on the kerbside where it is easily accessible to DEH collection crews but will not obstruct the roadway. Bulk items that are put out after scheduled dates will not be collected. Metals and vegetative waste must be separated from other bulk waste items. Metal waste includes items such as old appliances, metal furniture and metal roofing while vegetative waste includes plant trimmings and tree branches. Bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, household appliances and vegetative waste that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly residential pick-up services. Construction and demolition debris are not considered bulk waste and will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity. For addition information about DEH bulk waste removal, please visit our website at www.deh.gov.ky. Queries or concerns may also be directed to DEH Solid Waste Unit (Grand Cayman) by telephone on 949-8793, or 948-2321 for persons located in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Cayman Islands Immigration Holiday Hours 2017 The Department of Immigration has announced its holiday working hours, as well as dates for the remaining board meetings of 2017. The Immigration headquarters, including public counters and the Passport and Visa offices, will close to the public at on Friday, 22 December 2017 at 11:30 a.m. and will reopen on Wednesday, 27 December 2017 at 8:30 a.m. These offices will close again to the public on Friday, 29 December at 11:30 a.m. and resume on Tuesday, 2 January 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Meeting dates for the Cayman Islands Immigration Boards announced Dec – Jan The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date will be Monday, 18 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 3 January, 2018. The Business Staffing Plan Board’s final meeting date will be Wednesday, 13 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 17 January 2018. The Caymanian Status & Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board’s final meeting will be Thursday, 14 December 2017 and will resume meetings on Thursday, 11 January 2018. The Administration, Border Control and Enforcement sections of Immigration will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave. Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit: Christmas Closures The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season: ▪Friday, 15 December – 8.30 a.m. to Noon ▪Friday, 22 December – 8.30 a.m. to Noon ▪Monday, 25 December – Closed for Christmas Day ▪Tuesday, 26 December – Closed for Boxing Day ▪Wednesday, 27 – 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ▪Thursday, 28 December – 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ▪Friday, 29 December – 8.30 a.m. to Noon ▪Monday, 1 January – Closed for New Year’s Day The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 2 January 2018. Cayman Islands Winter Carnival Traffic Advisory, 1 December to 7 January The Cayman Islands Winter Carnival begins Friday, 1 December and continues daily through Sunday, 7 January, and is located just north of Cost-U-Less, off the Esterley Tibbets Highway. Parking for the event will be available on either side of Pinehurst Road (off Esterley Tibbets), at Governors Public Beach, and on West Bay Road from just north of Governors Square (The Pinnacle) up to The Avalon. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the venue from Governors Beach and from the lots off Pinehurst Road. The RCIPS is advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution in these areas during the event times, between 6PM and 12AM. In addition, we are reminding the public that no parking will be permitted along the Esterley Tibbets Highway. Cayman Islands Port Authority Timely Cargo Collection Urged Over the Holidays Cayman Port would like to remind their valued customers that during the busy holiday season all cargo collections from the warehouse must be done in a timely manner, so as to not impact safe and efficient operations. Cayman Port would like to especially highlight those persons importing vehicles to the Cayman Islands, and requests that all importers collect their vehicles without delay. Please note that additional storage charges will be applied to all cargo not collected within 5 working days. Thank you for your co-operation. Further shipping inquiries can be made to the Port on 949-2055 or by visiting www.caymanport.com . Final Extension for all Cayman Islands Contractors to Register The Builders Board has again extended, for the final time, the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline has been moved a full four-months from Thu (30 November 2017) to 31 March 2018. All contractors will have to register to be able to seek permits or request inspections from the Planning Department after 31 March next year. This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors. For fees and registration forms, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board. Cayman Islands DVDL Crewe Road Open Extra Hours in December The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) Crewe Road office will open longer for two days every week during December 2017. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the office will open as normal at 8:30 am but close later at 7pm. All other days – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays – the office will operate as usual from 8.30am to 4pm. New to You Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop now open THe NCVO are hosting a $5 Bag Sale inside the store from now through the end of the school year culminating in the Christmas Sale on Saturday 16th December The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman – 3 Christmas Events Annual Senior Citizens’ Boxing Day Christmas Party What: Rotary Annual Boxing Day Christmas Party for Senior Citizens When: Tuesday, 26th December, 2017, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm Where: The First Baptist Church of Grand Cayman, 920 Crew Road The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman will again be hosting its annual Boxing Day Christmas Party for Senior Citizens at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, 26th December at the First Baptist Church of Grand Cayman, 920 Crew Road. Hundreds of attending Seniors will be provided with a hot holiday meal, receive gift bags, dance and sing Christmas Carols. This year we are expecting 300+ Seniors. As always, there will be free public transportation from East End, North Side, Bodden Town, West Bay and George Town arranged. (The Party is an annual event and each year we have more and more people attending.) Free admission, prizes and surprises! Confirmed food donations to date: The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman Cimboco Restaurant Hurley’s Marriott Resort Blackbeard’s The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa Grand Old House Restaurant Blue Cilantro Restaurant Foster’s Food Fair Kirk Market Tortuga Rum Cakes The Commodore Restaurant Sunshine Grill Restaurant Casanova Restaurant Coconut Joe’s Restaurant Calypso Grill Restaurant Aqua Restaurant Confirmed Gift certificates to date: Luca Restaurant The Brasserie Restaurant Wharf RestaurantCasanova Restaurant Gelato & Co Auto King Service Centre Confirmed Gift Baskets to date: Jaques Scott Group Confirmed entertainment to date: – Poetry readings by Ms. Joan Wilson (nee Watler) https://www.ecayonline.com/joan-e-watler-wilson-grand-cayman-islands_company4767.html – Vocal performance – Mr. Colin Wilson – “The Words I Love You” – Musical performance by Sea N’ B http://www.sea-n-b-band.com/sea-about.html Confirmed bus transportation to date: Webster’s Tours Majestic Tours This is a truly Caymanian event honouring our Seniors. Lots of food, gift bags, entertainment and prizes will make this day special for them. Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office. The list is as follows: New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018; National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018; Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018; Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018; Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018; Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018; Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018; Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018; Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018; Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018. Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017. Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged. Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements: 1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017. 2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw. 3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017. Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections. If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art Blurring the Boundaries Between Craft and Art The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands Opens REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. 7 October 2017 — 11 January 2018. The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) presents a new exhibition titled, REVIVE! — Celebrating contemporary and traditional craft from the Cayman Islands. The exhibition showcases the best in Caymanian craft and features over 50 artists from all six districts. Works include a diverse range of objects by makers who are using traditional and cutting-edge techniques across diverse practices including: basketry, ceramics, textiles, fibre, paper, glass, metal, and wood craft. Annual Pension Continuation Certificates The Public Service Pensions Board would like to remind its pensioners that their Annual Pension Continuation Certificates (PCCCs) have been distributed through the mail and are due to be returned to the PSPB no later than DECEMBER 29TH, 2017 to ensure continuity of benefits. If you have not received your PCCC form please feel free to drop by the PSPB office located on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building to address this matter. If you are a shut-in or have care or control over a pensioner who is unable to be transported to the PSPB office, please call 945-8175 or 244-7104/7123 for special assistance. COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) MON DEC 18 National Heroes Day Vendors National Heroes Day organisers are seeking independent “small-man” food vendors from across the Cayman Islands to provide samples of Caymanian food items at the ceremony in Heroes Square, George Town, on Monday, 22 January 2018.

Interested vendors have until Monday, 18 December 2017 to submit a proposal and completed menu form to the Protocol Office by delivery to the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue. Vendors can provide quotes on any menu item. Copies of the bidding instructions and menu form can be obtained from the first floor of the Government Administration Building or by emailing nationalevents@gov.ky. For more information, please call 916-2913. WED DEC 20 Youth to Youth Christmas Caroling For Elders Youth to Youth Christmas Caroling For Elders is December 20th at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre. General Registry Closure General Registry’s Grand Cayman office, including its counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 20 December.

Teen Rally Good News Baptist Church will be having a, ‘Teen Rally’ Sunday (17 Dec) to Wednesday (20 Dec) at 6:00pm to 8:30pm nightly. All teens are invited.