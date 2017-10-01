iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Cayman Islands Stock Exchange appoint ex minister as chief executive officer Former award-winning finance minister Marco Archer has been appointed chief executive officer at the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. He takes over from Valia Theodoraki, who has moved to the UK as vice president of marketing for the local exchange in London. Archer was shockingly beaten at the last election by former TV reporter and Dr Tomlinson’s sponsored candidate Kenneth Bryan. Cayman Islands Pirates Week food handlers training 2017 The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises the public that it will be conducting two basic Food Handlers’ Certification Courses for Pirates Week food vendors on Wednesday, 25 October and Thursday, 26 October 2017. Each course will commence at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Sessions will be held at the DEH Conference Room which is located at the Cayman Islands Environmental Centre, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman. The DEH urges all food handlers needing to update their certification before Pirates Week to register early for one of these courses as there is limited space available. The cost of registration for each course is $15 per person and includes the cost of materials. At the end of the course, food handlers will be certified in safe food handling and be able to prevent the spread of food-borne illness and disease. Certification is valid for three years. To register, please visit the DEH main office or call 949-6696 or send an email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky Former Cayman Islands Chief Immigration Officer retires From The Cayman Islands Government Following the placing of Ms. Linda Evans on Required Leave from the Post of Chief Immigration Officer, it is confirmed that Ms. Evans has chosen to retire from the Civil Service with effect from 30th September 2017. There have been no findings of misconduct against Ms. Evans and she is retiring with a good record and thanks are extended to her for her years of service. Cayman Islands Foster Care Information Booth If you are interested in foster care parenting and want to know more about what it requires, visit the Department of Children and Family Services’ Foster Care Information Booth at the following locations: ▪Saturday, 30th September – Foster’s Food Fair (Airport), 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ▪Saturday, 7th October – Foster’s Food Fair (Strand), 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ▪Saturday, 28th October – Kirk Market, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cayman Islands Football Association offers referee beginners course in October The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) is to host a referee beginners course staring on October 8. The week-long course will be held at the George Town Primary School, with a Tuesday evening practical to be held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. The course is aimed exposing participants to the intricacies of the laws of the game, including the offside rule, fouls and misconduct, match management, referee techniques, report writing and fitness techniques. The course, which is free of charge, is open to both men and women between the ages of 18-33. Interested application are encouraged to visit the CIFA at: www.caymanfootball.ky/ Cayman Islands: Rotary Christmas Events 2017 It may only be late September, but it is never too early to start planning for the upcoming Christmas Season. Christmas Events organized by the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman: – Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, December 4th – Annual Christmas Giving Family Fun Day, Date to be confirmed – Annual Boxing Day Christmas Luncheon for Senior Citizens, December 26th Cayman Islands: Older Persons Month Calendar 2017 The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting Older Persons Month 2017 in October. The month-long observance will feature a host of events of interest to local and resident seniors. As well as a church service to official open Older Persons Month celebrations honouring the contribution of older people throughout society will include island bus tours, a theatre night, a seniors gala and museum trip. ▪ Sunday, 1 October – Church Service, Agape Family Worship Centre, 10 a.m. ▪ Tuesday, 3 October – Int. Month Older Persons Launch, Family Life Centre, 10 a.m. ▪ Friday, 6 October – Little Cayman Social, National Trust Building, 11 a.m. ▪ Monday, 9 October – Island Tour, Cayman Brac, 9 a.m. ▪ Thursday, 12 October – A Night with the Stars Powered by CUC, Cayman Islands National Museum, 4 p.m. ▪Friday, 13 October – Bingo Nite (free), Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6 – 9 p.m. ▪Tuesday, 17 October – Island Tour, Cayman Brac, 9 a.m. ▪Wednesday, 18 October – The Big Stage, Harquail Theatre, 6.30 p.m. ▪Thursday, 19 October – Tea Party, Pines Retirement Home, 2 – 4 p.m. *(RSVP) ▪Saturday, 21 October – Circle of Love Brunch, George Town Yacht Club, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. *(RSVP) ▪Tuesday, 24 October – Eastern District Day, Clifton Hunter High School, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ▪Saturday, 28 October – Seniors Gala, The Westin, 6.30 p.m. *(RSVP) ▪Tuesday, 31 October – Cayman Brac Social, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. To RSVP please call Vanda Powery 916-7902.

Cayman Business Excellence Awards

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, working in partnership with Digicel, are proud to introduce the Business Excellence Awards – where we will be honouring some of our brilliant local businesses.

Date:

October 14

Website:

https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/

Venue

Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman

Seven Mile Beach

Grand Cayman, KY1-1209 Cayman Islands

Phone:

+1 345-943-9000

Website:

https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/

Hurricane Irma Appeal launched by Cayman Islands Red Cross

The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is launching its Hurricane Irma appeal in light of the devastation suffered by the Eastern Caribbean islands as the storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the region.

“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable,” she continues.

“We are still working on establishing contact with our counterparts throughout the region, and those with whom we have reached have stated that they are physically well but emotionally devastated,” adds Mrs. Obi.

The CIRC’s Irma appeal is strictly for monetary donations, and the organisation urges residents *not* to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas.

“The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” explains Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira. “The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she explains.

Unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being utilised they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all. Furthermore clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, often times the affected population is not in a position to be able to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds we collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation,” adds Keith Ford, Disaster Manager for the organisation. “The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help.”

Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield Account 1360350540060 or at our Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 ordirector@redcross.org.ky.

Walkers to Sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective 2017

Walkers is to sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective on 7 November 2017 in London.

This event follows on from the success of the 2014 New York event and the initial promotional event in London in 2011. The purpose of the presentation and networking reception is to promote and develop the Cayman Islands’ wealth management industry and to discuss openly the issues surrounding trusts and wealth management from a global perspective, particularly looking at Cayman’s sophistication in this area, its transparent regulatory infrastructure and the role of Cayman trust’s in the global economy.

Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended

The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.

Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.

Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:

1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.

2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.

3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.

Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday

The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.

If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Cayman Writers’ Circle

Hello Fellow Writers,

We are resurrecting Cayman Writers’ Circle! You are invited to attend every Monday from 6.30-8.00pm.

To make it accessible to everyone, we will meet at alternating locations – 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at St Alban’s Church Hall, 461 Shedden Road, in George Town, and 2nd and 4th Mondays at Sea Orchard Retreat in West Bay.

Bring your ideas and your friends! Please pass this on to everyone you know. Cayman Writers’ Circle Facilitators