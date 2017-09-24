iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Cayman Business Excellence Awards

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, working in partnership with Digicel, are proud to introduce the Business Excellence Awards – where we will be honouring some of our brilliant local businesses.

October 14

https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/

Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman

Seven Mile Beach

Grand Cayman, KY1-1209 Cayman Islands

+1 345-943-9000

https://www.businessexcellenceawards.ky/

Cayman Islands Recognition Reception for Sebastian Martinez

WHO: The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture, & Lands

WHAT: Recognition Reception

WHEN: Monday 25th February, 2017 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm

WHERE: George Town Yacht Club

PARTICIPANTS: Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture, & Lands

Mr. Christen Suckoo, Acting Chief Officer, Ministry of Education, Employment & Gender Affairs

Leixoes President & Reps

Sebastian Martinez, First Caymanian to play football professionally for Portugal

Under 13 Rising Stars from all the clubs

BACKGROUND: The Ministry is hosting a Recognition Reception where government officials and young rising football stars from the various academies get to learn about Sebastian Martinez’ journey and perhaps open more doors for our youth. Mr. Martinez will receive an award for being the first Caymanian to play professionally for Portugal.

NOTE: The reception is by invitation only

Cayman Islands: Closure of DEH’s Offices

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to advise the public that both of its Grand Cayman offices will close at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, 27 September 2017 to facilitate a staff meeting.

The Cayman Brac office and the George Town landfill will both operate with limited staff from 12.30 p.m. until their normal closing hours. Businesses that need to dispose of large amounts of waste at the George Town landfill are asked to do so before the 12.30 p.m. closure. The 24 hour public drop-off site will, however, remain open to facilitate disposal of small amounts of waste from residential customers.

All DEH offices and the George Town landfill will resume normal business on Thursday, 28 September 2017.

The department seeks your understanding and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

For more information, contact DEH’s main office at 949-6696.

Hurricane Irma Appeal launched by Cayman Islands Red Cross

The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is launching its Hurricane Irma appeal in light of the devastation suffered by the Eastern Caribbean islands as the storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the region.

“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable,” she continues.

“We are still working on establishing contact with our counterparts throughout the region, and those with whom we have reached have stated that they are physically well but emotionally devastated,” adds Mrs. Obi.

The CIRC’s Irma appeal is strictly for monetary donations, and the organisation urges residents *not* to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas.

“The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” explains Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira. “The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she explains.

Unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being utilised they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all. Furthermore clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, often times the affected population is not in a position to be able to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds we collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation,” adds Keith Ford, Disaster Manager for the organisation. “The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help.”

Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield Account 1360350540060 or at our Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 or director@redcross.org.ky.

Cayman Drama Society events:

Our other current events for the moment are: Acting classes for children and adults are back for weekly sessions and we also have CAST arriving at the end of September to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream for a four-day special.

Acting classes for children and adults!

Term 1 Tue 29th August to Thursday 14th December **Please note ALL CLASSES are off from 2-6th October and 23-27th October. The adult class is also off Sept 5th and 27th (training), and 21st November (beginners) as the theater is in use those evenings.



Walkers to Sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective 2017

Walkers is to sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective on 7 November 2017 in London.

This event follows on from the success of the 2014 New York event and the initial promotional event in London in 2011. The purpose of the presentation and networking reception is to promote and develop the Cayman Islands’ wealth management industry and to discuss openly the issues surrounding trusts and wealth management from a global perspective, particularly looking at Cayman’s sophistication in this area, its transparent regulatory infrastructure and the role of Cayman trust’s in the global economy.

Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended

The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.

Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.

Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:

1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.

2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.

3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.

Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday

The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.

If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Cayman Islands: Garbage fees reminder

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is urging business operators, owners and strata to pay their outstanding garbage fees and to ensure their properties meet DEH’s standards.

Businesses or properties (including plazas and strata with a central waste-management container) with accounts still in arrears, or that do not otherwise meet the DEH’s requirements, will not be recommended by the DEH for approval to either the Trades and Businesses Licensing Board, the Hotels Licensing Board, or the Liquor Licensing Board, during the upcoming scheduled board meetings, unless all fees and other DEH requirements are in compliance.

All other non-licensing properties/strata with outstanding garbage fees should also promptly settle these arrears to avoid disruption of waste collection services and the implementation of other actions.

Payments can be made at any of the local post offices or at the DEH’s main office at 580 North Sound Road from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. In the Sister Islands, payments can only be made at the District Administration office.

To query account balances, please contact DEH on 949-6696 or by email atdehcustomerservice@gov.ky

Cayman Writers’ Circle

Hello Fellow Writers,

We are resurrecting Cayman Writers’ Circle! You are invited to attend every Monday from 6.30-8.00pm.

To make it accessible to everyone, we will meet at alternating locations – 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at St Alban’s Church Hall, 461 Shedden Road, in George Town, and 2nd and 4th Mondays at Sea Orchard Retreat in West Bay.

Bring your ideas and your friends! Please pass this on to everyone you know. Cayman Writers’ Circle Facilitators

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) MON 25 – WED 27 SEP

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

WED SEP 27

Members of the Community are invited to assist with this WB Beautification Project. For information please call 929 9932 FRI & SAT OCT 13 & 14 World hospice & palliative care day SAT OCT 14 Business Excellence Awards The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Business Excellence Awards on Saturday (14 Oct) at the Ritz Carlton. SUN OCT 15 Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5K & 10K Memorial Walk/Run The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents the Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5K & 10K Memorial Walk/Run at the West Bay Road Public Beach on Sunday (15 Oct) at 6am. Register online at caymanactive.com. FRI OCT 20 NCVO Dress Down Day The National Council of Voluntary Organizations is hosting a Dress Down Day on Friday (20 Oct). Email ncvo@ncvo.org.ky for more information.

SAT OCT 21

38th Annual NCVO Radio/Telethon



OCTOBER EVENTS AT CAMANA BAY

Eclipze 17th Annual Cut-A-Thon

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2-6 p.m., Eclipze Hair Design & Spa

Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa hosts their annual event where volunteers from island-wide beauty salons provide special services at discounted prices. First come, first serve and all proceeds benefit The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens’ Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

Walk ‘n’ Wag

Sunday, Oct. 1, 5:30-11 a.m., Town Centre

The Cayman Islands Humane Society hosts a 5K walk/run through the Town Centre with dogs that are up for adoption. Registration fee is CI$25 per person.

Shoppers’ Night Out

Thursday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m., Town Centre

For one night only, the shops of Camana Bay are marking down prices. Find discounts of up to 75% off on the latest in fashion, beauty, home goods and more! Enjoy music, entertainment and enter our “Shop & Win” contest for the chance to score a CI$500 Camana Bay Gift Card and other fabulous prices.

Pilates in Pink

Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., the Arts & Recreation Centre

ENERGY Essential Fitness hosts a fitness class to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Bring a mat and wear pink to join a fun workout where prizes are awarded throughout the class. Registration fee is CI$25 per person.

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m.

Wear your favourite mask for this annual Halloween-themed 5K run/walk which is family-friendly. Strollers and kids are welcomed and Halloween costumes are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the SOY Foundation. Registration fee is CI$15 for kids and $20 for adults

Feed Our Future Annual Island Roast

Saturday Oct. 14, 6-9p.m., Camana Bay Beach

Enjoy a beach BBQ where numerous restaurants come together to support the Cayman Islands Feed Our Future programme. Tickets are CI$150 per person.

Island Living Show

Friday, Oct. 27, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Arts & Recreation Centre

The Island Living Show is back this year featuring the latest home and garden innovations where exhibitors will showcase their latest offerings and ideas in the home building and remodelling industries. Each exhibitor will offer special discounts and prizes.

Diablo

Saturday Oct. 28, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., Abacus

Dress up to scare or impress for a good cause. Abacus and BOB 94.9 FM will be hosting the ultimate Masquerade Ball where there will be a costume competition along with a DJ and food stations. Tickets are available at Abacus for CI$90.

Halloween Spooktacular

Saturday Oct. 28, 4-9 p.m., Town Centre

Camana Bay will be transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the day! Children of all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating through the houses of Hogwarts, creepy crafts in the Great Hall, an interactive dance-off on the Crescent, followed by a showing of the film that started it all: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001, PG).

Moonlight & Movies

Saturday Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Crescent

Enjoy four nights of family-friendly Halloween movies shown outside on our giant blow-up screen on the Crescent.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001, PG)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015, PG)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, PG)

Hocus Pocus (1993, PG)

WEEKLY RITUALS

Toddler Tuesdays

Tuesdays; Imagination Playground 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Crescent and Camana Bay Story Time 11-11:30 a.m., Regal Cinemas

Children can enjoy splashing in the interactive fountains at Imagination Playground and take part in a live story reading and sing along with exciting new books and beloved children’s songs with Camana Bay Story Time. These events are free and open to the public.

Farmers & Artisans Market

Wednesdays 12-7 p.m., the Paseo

Discover an array of local purveyors offering products and experiences found only in Cayman. Come early for the widest selection of fresh produce and farm goods then browse an eclectic selection of artisanal products and handicrafts.

Open Canvas

Wednesdays 7 p.m., KARoo

Every Wednesday, Open Canvas provides a public venue for local artists to display their talents and work on their latest creations. Art enthusiasts can join the gathering and watch paintings come to life one brushstroke at a time. Painters can contact douglascameron@cib.ky to reserve an easel and must bring their own art supplies. For more details, call 345.946.6633.

The Flavour Tour

Wednesdays 7-9 p.m., West Indies Wine Company

Experience the new format of the Flavour Tour! Whet your appetite with a sommelier-led tasting of two wines at West Indies Wine Company, then experience Camana Bay’s dining scene as your host takes you on a guided adventure through four of the signature restaurants for a tantalising meal. The evening will wrap up with a digestif offering at The King’s Head, a traditional English pub. The cost is US$89 per person all-inclusive. To purchase tickets, visit camanabay.com/flavour-tour.

Toddler Story Time

Thursdays 3 p.m., Books & Books

Toddlers can enjoy a live story reading by Books & Books with a new book each week and there will be plenty of singing and noises and other great ways to get their afternoon wiggles out.

Imagination Playground

Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., the Crescent

Imagination Playground invites kids to build, dream and explore a new world every week in the Town Centre’s dancing fountains with giant foam blocks in all shapes and sizes. Little ones can recreate familiar objects like animals, rocket ships and more. This event is every Tuesday and Saturday and is free and open to the public.

Story & Craft Time

Saturdays 10:30 a.m., Books & Books

Young readers and their parents can join the storytellers at Books & Books for exciting new tales and crafts that inspire imagination and creativity.

Farm-to-Table and Sea-to-Plate Buffet

Saturdays 6-10 p.m., Abacus

Taste local flavours every Saturday with a specially prepared menu for only CI$35. Whether it be farm-to-table or ocean-to-plate, you can make your own local salad, watch the chef in action at the grill station and listen to live local music and more. For more details, call 345.623.8282.

Sunday BBQ Brunch

Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m., KARoo

Savour a tasty selection of fresh off-the-grill favourites with all the traditional BBQ fixings for CI$30 per person. Children 12 and under eat for only CI$12.50. Enjoy 20% off all drinks and “all-you-can-bubble” for CI$19. Coming by boat? Show your boat key and get one bottle of bubbles on the house! For more details, call 345.946.6633.

Dim Sum Brunch

Sundays 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar

Enjoy an expanded selection of dim sum and more at Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar’s Dim Sum Brunch every Sunday. Indulge in a selection of appetisers, soups and sushi with an array of noodle, rice and main dishes. The bar includes bubbles, house wine, domestic bottles of beer and mixed well drinks. The cost is CI$49 per person all-inclusive and reservations are required at 345.640.0001.

For more details on happenings at Camana Bay, visit camanabay.com/events.