iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Dress Down and Dress Green for the NCVO
From NCVO
We are asking that groups plan a fundraising dress down day (and wear green) to assist the NCVO and they will be able to make their donation LIVE at the Radio/Telethon.
Cayman Islands: RA Advises Changes to South Sound Road Markings
The National Roads Authority (NRA) advises motorists to take note of the temporary new road alignment changes on South Sound Road from the South Sound Boat Ramp to Bel Air Road/Slipper tree and to follow the new road lane markings.
The new markings denote the road moving to the land side in order to accommodate the new boardwalk construction.
Cayman Islands: DVDL Open Saturday for Collection of Registration Plates
The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) reminds those customers who have been called by DVDL to collect their registration plates.
The Crewe Road office will be open this coming Saturday (23 September 2017) from 9am to 12 noon for the sole purpose of conducting plate exchanges.
DVDL has contacted some 1,700 customers who are yet to collect their new registration plates and coupon. The department is in the process of contacting a further 600 customers who will also be able to collect their new registration plates and coupon that day.
Customers are reminded that when exchanging their registration plates, they are to also bring the existing coupon, logbook, and registration plates.
Venue Change for Sister Islands Liquor Board Meeting
The venue has changed for the Sister Islands’ Annual Liquor Licensing Board meeting.
The venue has been moved from the Cayman Brac District Administration conference room to the Aston Rutty Centre Medical Wing for the meeting, which is scheduled for 10 am, Thursday, 21September 2017.
The Department apologises for any inconvenience the venue change might cause. For more information, please contact the Brac Department of Commerce and Investment at 948-2400.
Challenging Conversation Skills in Cayman Islands
19 September , 2017
The Chamber of Commerce presents Challenging Conversation Skills on Tuesday (19 Sept) from 9am to 1pm at their offices at Governor’s Square. Visit caymanchamber.ky to register
All Cayman Islands organizations that accept or solicit funds from the public must register
Estonian Foreign Ministry provides 30,000 euros for hurricane-ravaged Caribbean islands
REPORTfrom Government of Estonia Published on 15 Sep 2017 —View Original
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate 30,000 euros as disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The island nations that were hardest hit and are in need of humanitarian assistance are Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Foreign Minister Sven Mikser says a number of countries have pledged aid for the island nations. “Estonia is also responding to the plea for assistance to meet basic needs such as availability of clean drinking water or provision of medical care.”
Vital infrastructure such as shops, a power plant, roads and ports have been damaged, depriving people of the opportunity to earn a living.
The Foreign Ministry aid will be given from development and humanitarian aid funds through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which will channel the support to the island nations.
SOURCE: https://reliefweb.int/report/antigua-and-barbuda/estonian-foreign-ministry-provides-30000-euros-hurricane-ravaged
TRINIDAD – Media workers attacked, probe ordered
Guardian Media photographer Kristian De Silva displays his camera, smashed during an attack on him on Friday at Nazim Avenue, San Francique Road, Penal, in front of A&V Gas & Oil.
Acting Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip has ordered an investigation into an allegation that a police officer assaulted a media worker.
The Police Service Commission announced on Twitter: “Ag CoP Harold Phillip orders an investigation into an allegation a police officer assaulted a media worker.
“ASP Ruthven Hunte will carry out the investigation under the supervision of ACP Anthony Bucchan of the Professional Standards Bureau.”
Penal police are also investigating three separate attacks against media workers pursuing the “fake oil” fiasco involving A&V Oil and Gas Company.
A report is to be filed at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) as a senior police officer was allegedly involved in one of the attacks.
IMAGE: Guardian Media photographer Kristian De Silva displays his camera, smashed during an attack on him on Friday at Nazim Avenue, San Francique Road, Penal, in front of A&V Gas & Oil.
For more: https://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/trinidad-media-workers-attacked-probe-ordered/
Key West Calls Dropped, Royal Caribbean to Provide Aid
Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday that calls in Key West aboard the Empress of the Seas will be swapped with a day at sea through at least October 20, citing damage from Hurricane Irma.
“In order to provide much needed supplies to the people of Key West, we are working closely with local authorities to schedule a humanitarian stop on our way to Havana, Cuba,” the company said.
For guests that choose not to sail, Royal Caribbean is offering a 100 percent future cruise credit.
The company said that Key West officials hoped to have the area ready for tourism by October 20.
For more: https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/17783-key-west-calls-dropped-royal-caribbean-to-provide-aid.html
Cayman Islands High School Shave Events for Childhood Cancer Research
In addition to next week’s Big Shave on Friday 22nd September, two local high schools have joined the fight against childhood cancer again this year and will be hosting school shaves next week. Both schools would be delighted for media to join these events.
On Thursday 21 September, at 8am, Clifton Hunter School, 311 Frank Sound Road.
In line with Clifton Hunter’s RESPECT 24/7 initiative and with a particular emphasis on empathy, Clifton Hunter are supporting St Baldrick’s Foundation by hosting a staff and student Shave assembly. All academies are collecting funds to support this event.
Also on Thursday 21 September, 12.55pm Cayman Prep High School, Walkers Road teaching staff and students will also shave to raise funds for The St Baldrick’s Foundation. See the attached poster for more information.
Hannah’s Heroes – a *St Baldrick’s hero fund
*The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. For more information about St. Baldrick’s and the hero fund, visit www.stbaldricks.org/hero-funds/hannahsheroes
Family Fun Day at the Cayman Islands National Gallery – Saturday 16 September 2017
Cayman Islands: 38th Annual NCVO Radio/Telethon Save the Date
Hurricane Irma Appeal launched by Cayman Islands Red Cross
The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is launching its Hurricane Irma appeal in light of the devastation suffered by the Eastern Caribbean islands as the storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the region.
“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable,” she continues.
“We are still working on establishing contact with our counterparts throughout the region, and those with whom we have reached have stated that they are physically well but emotionally devastated,” adds Mrs. Obi.
The CIRC’s Irma appeal is strictly for monetary donations, and the organisation urges residents *not* to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas.
“The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” explains Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira. “The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she explains.
Unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being utilised they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all. Furthermore clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, often times the affected population is not in a position to be able to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.
“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds we collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation,” adds Keith Ford, Disaster Manager for the organisation. “The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help.”
Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield Account 1360350540060 or at our Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 or director@redcross.org.ky.
Cayman Drama Society events:
Our other current events for the moment are: Acting classes for children and adults are back for weekly sessions and we also have CAST arriving at the end of September to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream for a four-day special.
Acting classes for children and adults!
Term 1 Tue 29th August to Thursday 14th December **Please note ALL CLASSES are off from 2-6th October and 23-27th October. The adult class is also off Sept 5th and 27th (training), and 21st November (beginners) as the theater is in use those evenings.
CISA Meeting
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the September Social, on Tuesday 19 September at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
UPDATE: Foster’s Food Fair Sea Swim postponed
By Cayman Sports Buzz
From CIASA: The Race Director and BOD have decided to postpone the sea swim for this Saturday September 9th. The swims will be rescheduled to Saturday September 16, 2017. We apologise for any and all inconvenience.
Original post:
The 2017-18 Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association (CIASA) season kicks off with the 33rd Annual Foster’s Food Fair IGA 800m Sea Swim on Saturday, 9 September.
It will be the first competitive race for many local swimmers after the summer break. The event will be followed by a 400m swim for those 12 years and under.
“Sea swims a great activity to participate with family and friends from all age groups and help you stay active and fit. If you can swim, but haven’t entered a sea swim before, the Foster’s Sea Swim is an excellent event for first timers,” said a CIASA spokesperson.
The race begins at Governor’s Beach at 4:00 p.m. with registration taking place between 3:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. A loop course will be set up with the race also ending at Governor’s Beach.
If weather conditions threaten the safety of the swimmers or organisers, the race may be cancelled at the discretion of the Race Director.
Walkers to Sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective 2017
Walkers is to sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective on 7 November 2017 in London.
This event follows on from the success of the 2014 New York event and the initial promotional event in London in 2011. The purpose of the presentation and networking reception is to promote and develop the Cayman Islands’ wealth management industry and to discuss openly the issues surrounding trusts and wealth management from a global perspective, particularly looking at Cayman’s sophistication in this area, its transparent regulatory infrastructure and the role of Cayman trust’s in the global economy.
Termination and de-registration of Cayman regulated funds: consider action now to reduce 2018 fees
From Harneys
Managers of Cayman Islands regulated funds who are reviewing whether to wind any funds down before the end of 2017 may want to act promptly to avoid or reduce the annual 2018 Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) fees and related costs. Regulated funds which file their de-registration documents with CIMA before 31 December 2017 will not be liable to pay the 2018 CIMA fees, currently US$4,268 for a regulated feeder fund and US$3,048 for a regulated master fund. Funds may also save related service provider fees, including annual audit fees, once they have de-registered.
For more: http://www.harneys.com/publications/legal-updates/termination-and-de-registration-of-cayman-regulated-funds-consider-action-now-to-reduce-2018-fees
Cayman Islands Crisis Centre Presents “OPA! MY BIG FAT GREEK GALA”
Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended
The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.
Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.
Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:
1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.
2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.
3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.
Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday
The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.
If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.
2018 Cayman Islands National Heroes Day date corrected
From GIS
Please note that 2018 National Heroes Day will be held on Monday, 22 January 2018 and not Monday, 29 2018 as previously indicated.
