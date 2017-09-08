iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

0 0

RCIPS Warns All Residents to Avoid Water-Related Activities This Weekend, 9-10 September

Due to the effects of Hurricane Irma the sea conditions around the islands are expected to deteriorate dramatically beginning tomorrow. The RCIPS strenuously warns all residents against ANY water-related activities, whether that be boating, surfing, kite-surfing, snorkeling, diving or swimming. Rough seas and strong currents are expected, and any activity on the water carries great risk.

“Rough weather and high waves have attracted people to the shoreline in the past, especially thrill seekers” said Brad Ebanks, Acting Superintendent of Specialist Operations, “and sadly we have had incidents where people’s lives were put in danger. We ask you do not risk your life and the lives of those who may try to save you.”

Hurricane Irma Appeal launched by Cayman Islands Red Cross

The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is launching its Hurricane Irma appeal in light of the devastation suffered by the Eastern Caribbean islands as the storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the region.

“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable,” she continues.

“We are still working on establishing contact with our counterparts throughout the region, and those with whom we have reached have stated that they are physically well but emotionally devastated,” adds Mrs. Obi.

The CIRC’s Irma appeal is strictly for monetary donations, and the organisation urges residents *not* to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas.

“The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” explains Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira. “The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she explains.

Unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being utilised they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all. Furthermore clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, often times the affected population is not in a position to be able to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds we collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation,” adds Keith Ford, Disaster Manager for the organisation. “The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help.”

Persons wishing to donate to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield Account 1360350540060 or at our Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 or director@redcross.org.ky.

Cayman Islands: AEOI Portal open until 13 September 2017

The Department for International Tax Cooperation of Cayman Islands announced that the AEOI Portal will be open until 13 September 2017 to accept late registrations, variations, reporting and filing declarations prior to the closure of the AEOI Portal for the preparation of data for transmission.

Cayman Islands: Ask A Curator Day – 13 September

Cayman Drama Society events:

Our other current events for the moment are: Acting classes for children and adults are back for weekly sessions and we also have CAST arriving at the end of September to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream for a four-day special.

Acting classes for children and adults!

Term 1 Tue 29th August to Thursday 14th December **Please note ALL CLASSES are off from 2-6th October and 23-27th October. The adult class is also off Sept 5th and 27th (training), and 21st November (beginners) as the theater is in use those evenings.

CISA Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the September Social, on Tuesday 19 September at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

UPDATE: Foster’s Food Fair Sea Swim postponed

By Cayman Sports Buzz

From CIASA: The Race Director and BOD have decided to postpone the sea swim for this Saturday September 9th. The swims will be rescheduled to Saturday September 16, 2017. We apologise for any and all inconvenience.

Original post:

The 2017-18 Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association (CIASA) season kicks off with the 33rd Annual Foster’s Food Fair IGA 800m Sea Swim on Saturday, 9 September.

It will be the first competitive race for many local swimmers after the summer break. The event will be followed by a 400m swim for those 12 years and under.

“Sea swims a great activity to participate with family and friends from all age groups and help you stay active and fit. If you can swim, but haven’t entered a sea swim before, the Foster’s Sea Swim is an excellent event for first timers,” said a CIASA spokesperson.

The race begins at Governor’s Beach at 4:00 p.m. with registration taking place between 3:00 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. A loop course will be set up with the race also ending at Governor’s Beach.

If weather conditions threaten the safety of the swimmers or organisers, the race may be cancelled at the discretion of the Race Director.

More Information Sessions Offered to Charities

As part of its public education campaign for the Non-Profit Organisation Law, the Ministry of Financial Services is continuing its one-hour information sessions this month. The sessions are aimed at organisations that solicit funds from the public for charitable causes.

The meetings will be held on Thursday, 14 September, from 10 to 11:30am; and on Wednesday, 20 September, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Both meetings will be held in room 1038 of the Government Administration Building.

For more information, persons are asked to contact Policy Officer Wilbur Welcome at Wilbur.welcome@gov.ky, in the Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation.

Cayman Islands: Boat Docked near Dixie’s Cemetery in George Town Reported Stolen Monday, 4 September

From RCIPS

Yesterday, 4 September, police responded to a report of a stolen boat, which had been docked between the Wharf and Dixie’s Cemetery near Harbor View Condos on Sunday, 3 September at 4 am , and was discovered missing at 7:30am that same morning.

The boat is described as a light blue-and-white, fiberglass vessel of 16 feet in length, with a 28 horsepower Johnson engine and a steering wheel on the right hand side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

Trump Defends His DACA Move, Hits Obama

From Newsmax

President Donald Trump defended his decision to rescind a program for immigrant children brought into the United States illegally as necessary to safeguard the rule of law in the country.

“I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump did not make the announcement about his decision, leaving that instead to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump said former President Barack Obama bypassed Congress to set up the DACA program in 2012. “There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will.”

© 2017 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.

For more: http://www.newsmax.com/Headline/trump-daca-statement/2017/09/05/id/811717/?ns_mail_uid=64942667&ns_mail_job=1751900_09052017&s=al&dkt_nbr=010502na3jok

New Royal Caribbean Video

A new video from Royal Caribbean has been launched today (Tue 5), “Turnaround Day, The Ultimate Pit Stop with Royal Caribbean.” Check out how Royal Caribbean cleans, stocks and prepares the world’s largest cruise ships for new guests, in just 12 hours!

View Video Here: https://www. royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/ video/936/turnaround-day-the- ultimate-pit-stop-with-royal- caribbean/

Caribbean nation reviews Springfield lab’s herpes test

The Associated Press From The Sacramento Bee

SPRINGFIELD, ILL.

A health official of a Caribbean nation is investigating a test on a genital herpes vaccine conducted by a Springfield-based company.

Dr. Hazel Laws is chief medical officer of the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. She confirmed to The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that she is conducting a review of the test by Rational Vaccines.

The Ministry of Health says Rational Vaccines did not obtain the needed approval from an institutional review board prior to the trial in the two-island nation about 200 miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Such third-party panels review tests for patient safety.

Rational Vaccines CEO Agustin Fernandez III says the company will cooperate.

For more:: http://www.sacbee.com/news/article171227557.html#storylink=cpy

Walkers to Sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective 2017

Walkers is to sponsor STEP Cayman Forum: A Global Perspective on 7 November 2017 in London.

This event follows on from the success of the 2014 New York event and the initial promotional event in London in 2011. The purpose of the presentation and networking reception is to promote and develop the Cayman Islands’ wealth management industry and to discuss openly the issues surrounding trusts and wealth management from a global perspective, particularly looking at Cayman’s sophistication in this area, its transparent regulatory infrastructure and the role of Cayman trust’s in the global economy.

Cayman Islands: PAC Meets Wednesday

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday, 6 September 2017 at 10 am.

The hearing is open to the public.

Female patient with brain injury raped at hospital

By Tina Moore and Max Jaeger From New York Post

A female patient with a serious brain injury was raped at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, police sources said Sunday.

A registered nurse at the hospital was checking on the 32-year-old patient around 7:45 p.m. Friday when she walked in on Keith Nembhard, 37, having sex with the incapacitated woman, police said.

The victim’s doctor told cops that the woman had a brain injury that rendered her incapable of consenting to sex, according to sources.

Nembhard, who knew the victim, was apprehended, arrested and charged with rape in the second degree, sources said.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Pagones

IMAGE: Modal Trigger Female patient with brain injury raped at hospital J.C. Rice

For more; http://nypost.com/2017/09/03/female-patient-with-brain-injury-raped-at-hospital/

Festive Caribbean celebration held in NY amid tight security

By Associated Press From Trinidad Express

IMAGE: In this Sept. 1, 2017 photo, Alexander Smart rehearses on steel drums with Despers USA in the Crown Heights neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The group will join tens of thousands of costumed revelers early Monday in New York City for a Caribbean celebration called “J’ouvert.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S. is being held in Brooklyn amid ramped-up security.

Thousands of revelers, including musicians, dancers and costumed troupes, gathered Monday for the morning J’ouvert (joo-VAY’) celebration and the afternoon Caribbean Carnival parade.

There had been talk of canceling this year’s party because of past violence.

Instead, officials tightened security and moved the starting time from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Officers were patting down revelers, vendors and residents hours before that.

Some people complained of long delays getting into the festival area. Others refused to let the hassles get in the way of a good time.

Online video showed one woman dancing with her arms outstretched as an officer ran a hand-held metal detector over her.

For more: http://www.trinidadexpress.com/20170904/features/festive-caribbean-celebration-held-in-ny-amid-tight-security

Termination and de-registration of Cayman regulated funds: consider action now to reduce 2018 fees

From Harneys

Managers of Cayman Islands regulated funds who are reviewing whether to wind any funds down before the end of 2017 may want to act promptly to avoid or reduce the annual 2018 Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) fees and related costs. Regulated funds which file their de-registration documents with CIMA before 31 December 2017 will not be liable to pay the 2018 CIMA fees, currently US$4,268 for a regulated feeder fund and US$3,048 for a regulated master fund. Funds may also save related service provider fees, including annual audit fees, once they have de-registered.

For more: http://www.harneys.com/publications/legal-updates/termination-and-de-registration-of-cayman-regulated-funds-consider-action-now-to-reduce-2018-fees

Italy present at Carifesta, the Caribbean’s major creative arts and cultural festival

From Farnesina

At the proposal of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Italy sponsored the participation of representatives of Italy’s and the Caribbean’s fashion sector at Carifesta, the region’s major creative arts and cultural biannual festival that recently closed in Barbados.

Italy was represented by a delegation of the Confederazione Nazionale Artigianato – Federmoda, led by the National Director Antonio Franceschini, who held several workshops on the Italian fashion system, a known point of excellence at international level.

The Caribbean was represented by seven fashion designers from several Countries.

Italy’s participation at Carifesta established the first contacts in view of the possible creation of an Italian Fashion Technology Centre in the Caribbean, which could serve as a production hub at regional level.

For more: http://www.esteri.it/mae/en/sala_stampa/archivionotizie/approfondimenti/2017/08/l-italia-presente-a-carifesta-principale.html

Holness calls for deeper ties between the Caribbean and Latin America

From RJR News

During first official visit to Chile on Wednesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for deeper ties between Caribbean and Latin American countries.

In delivering the keynote address at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mr. Holness also gave his backing to the Caribbean debt relief proposal.

The prime minister said he is convinced that the path to prosperity must be forged through expanded trade and investment as well as deeper regional co-operation among countries.

Mr. Holness said Jamaica supports and encourages the proposal, which was first presented in late 2015.

The debt relief initiative contemplates the creation of a regional resilience fund to finance measures for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

IMAGE: /assets/img/stories/display_pic/default_story_img.jpg

Prime Minister Andrew Holness – file photo

For more: http://rjrnewsonline.com/local/holness-calls-for-deeper-ties-between-the-caribbean-and-latin-america

Cayman Islands Sickle Cell Support Group Meeting

The next Sickle Cell Support Group meeting will be held on Wednesday, 6 September 2017 at 7.30 p.m. at the Cayman Islands Hospital Public Health waiting room. Dr. Anna Matthews, general practitioner, will lead the discussion. All are invited. For further information, please contact the genetics coordinator on 244-2630 or email joy.merren@hsa.ky.

Cayman Islands DCI to Close Early on 7 September 2017

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3 pm on Thursday, 7 September 2017 for a staff meeting.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Friday, 8 September 2017 at 8.30 am, and the counter will reopen at 9 am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information, please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky

Cayman Islands Crisis Centre Presents “OPA! MY BIG FAT GREEK GALA”

Cayman Islands’ Green Iguana Cull extended

The Department of Environment wishes to announce that this year’s green iguana cull is to be extended until the end of November 2017.

Although contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end date of 31 August 2017, availability of funds is sufficient to allow current culling contractors to continue until the end of November. Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.

Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to carefully note the following deadlines and arrangements:

1. No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on 31 August, 2017.

2. The green iguana raffle will close on 31 August 2017. Participants will be invited to attend the closing draw.

3. No contractor reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on 30 November, 2017.

Here are thousands of cockroaches fleeing a typhoon

BY YVETTE TAN From Mashable

If you’re icked out by roaches, you might want to look away.

Thousands of cockroaches were seen marching along a sea wall, seeking shelter from the deadly typhoon that has battered Hong Kong and neighbouring Macau this week.

The viral video of the cockroaches, which are said to be fleeing a Macau shore, has since been viewed over 500,000 times.

For video go to: http://mashable.com/2017/08/24/hongkong-macau-typhoon-hato/#_MQZiiBVAkqA

Cayman Islands police charges Aug 24 & 25

Man Charged with Burglary and Other Related Offences, 25 August

On 23 August, police responded to a 9-1-1 Communications Centre call to a burglary on Paddington Lane, George Town. A warehouse was broken into and several cases of household goods were stolen.

Yesterday, 24 August, as a result of the investigation into this matter, police had cause to arrest a 29 year-old man of George Town on suspicion of burglary and suspicion of handling stolen goods and taken in to custody.

Today, 25 August, the man was formally charged by the police with Burglary, Handling Stolen Goods and Damage to property.

The man will remain in police custody until he appears before the court on Monday 28 August, 2017 at 10am.

Woman Charged with Two (2) counts of Reckless and Negligent Act, 24 August

A 50-year-old woman of George Town has been charged with two counts of Reckless and Negligent Act today, 25 August. The woman is scheduled to attend court on 12 September, 2017.

The woman was arrested in January 2017 (see below press release), following reports of administering cosmetic injections without a license, which in turn had adverse effects on two victims.

Police are urging the public to consult the Health Practice Commission to confirm that a practitioner is licensed to practice in the Cayman Islands before receiving cosmetic procedures that involve injections. The Board can be reached at 946-2084, and licensed practitioners can be verified via their website atwww.dhrs.gov.ky.

Anyone who may have information of relevance to this investigation should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

Celebrity cancels dive excursions at Grand Cayman

By hillbilly73 Cool Cruiser From Cruise Critic

We got a cancellation email from Celebrity for our dive excursion. Another passenger called and it looks like they are cancelling all dive excursions on Cayman. The 10:00 AM arrival and 6:00 PM departure makes a late arrival for morning dives, that is why we booked with the cruise line to begin with. Anybody else in the same situation and found an alternative?

For more: http://boards.cruisecritic.com/showthread.php?t=2537171

Ocean Rig UDW: U.S. Bankruptcy Court grants recognition of Cayman proceedings

From The Fly

Ocean Rig UDW announced the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has issued a memorandum opinion and an order granting recognition of the provisional liquidation and scheme of arrangement proceedings of the company and its subsidiaries, Drill Rigs Holdings, Drillships Financing Holding, and Drillships Ocean Ventures pending in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands as foreign main proceedings, and of the Joint Provisional Liquidators as the foreign representatives of the Scheme Companies in the United States. The Schemes affect only financial indebtedness. Operations will continue unaffected. Trade creditors and vendors will continue to be paid in the ordinary course of business and will not be affected by any of the Schemes. If the Schemes are sanctioned, the Scheme Companies will be substantially deleveraged through an exchange of approximately $3.7B principal amount of debt for (i) new equity of the Company, (ii) approximately $288M of cash, and (iii) $450M of new secured debt.

For more: https://thefly.com/landingPageNews.php?id=2601377

The Great American Eclipse with Kevin Lieber

From Royal Caribbean

Royal caribbean have a new video recently launched, “Cruising to Totality with Kevin Lieber: A Unique Perspective from onboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas.” See how science communicator Kevin Lieber, host of YouTube channel Vsauce2, experienced his first total solar eclipse onboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas.

View Video Here: https://www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/video/933/cruising-to-totality-with-kevin-lieber-a-unique-perspective-from-onboard-royal-caribbeans-oasis-of-the-seas/

Could Caribbean lionfish be a hybrid superfish?

By Sam Helmy -From Deep Blue

The latest research from the University of Hawaii and Kochi University in Japan shows that Lionfish — which have been a blight on the Caribbean ecosystem since their introduction 20 years ago — may in fact be a hybrid superfish.

This latest revelation will go a long way to explain their devastating success in colonising reefs and spreading across the western Atlantic.

According to Hakai Magazine, up until now it was thought that most species in the Caribbean were either the Common Lionfish or the Red Lionfish, which are both Indo-Pacific species. The vast majority of the intruders where thought to be Red Lionfish.

The latest research, however, shows that apparently the Red Lionfish is actually not a distinct species at all, but is a hybrid between the Russell Lionfish from the Pacific, and the Common Lionfish from the Indian Ocean.

Want to learn more? Check out the original Hakai Magazine article here, or check out the video of Red Lionfish at the wblink below:

For more: https://www.deeperblue.com/caribbean-lionfish-possibly-hybrid-superfish/

Digicel, Huawei in first Caribbean 4K IPTV trial

From telecompaper

Digicel Group announced that it teamed up with Huawei Technologies to carry out the first local linear broadcast of Ultra HD TV in the Caribbean via its fibre-based IPTV service. Hosted at Digicel’s Jamaica headquarters in Kingston, the 4K TV trial tested the IPTV capacity of Digicel’s fibre network using Huawei’s technology for encoding and content delivery. “Thanks to the power of our fibre network and hybrid TV platform, UHD-TV can be a reality for Jamaica and the region,” said John Suranyi, CEO for Digicel Play, Caribbean and Central America in a statement.

Last year Digicel and Huawei teamed up to deploy XG-PON technology on Jamaica’s fibre network, delivering broadband speeds of up to 10Gbps.

For more: https://www.telecompaper.com/news/digicel-huawei-in-first-caribbean-4k-iptv-trial–1209339

Cayman Islands Elections Office Open Monday to Friday

The issuing of Voter ID Card’s and Registration to become a voter are part of an ongoing process at the Elections Office even after elections.

If you wish to collect your Voter ID Card or you are eligible and wish to register to become a voter, please visit the Elections Office at 150 Smith Road Centre, 2nd floor, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

2018 Cayman Islands National Heroes Day date corrected

From GIS

Please note that 2018 National Heroes Day will be held on Monday, 22 January 2018 and not Monday, 29 2018 as previously indicated.