iNews Briefs & Community Events

Travel guide highlights Cayman Islands

Camana Bay, pictured, gets a prominent mention in Travel + Leisure magazine’s latest online guide for Caribbean islands, which directs visitors to a variety of sights and attractions in the Cayman Islands.

Describing Cayman as being ideal for ‘beach bums, divers, families, food snobs, golfers and value,’ the guide highlights Stingray City and Seven Mile Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, and Le Soleil d’Or resort on Cayman Brac.

It also advises vacationers, ‘No matter where you stay, don’t miss Grand Cayman’s Camana Bay.’

For more: https://travelwirenews.com/travel-guide-highlights-cayman-islands-267846/

Cayman-based investment fund files for Chapter 15 protection in New York

By Benjamin Clarke

IMAGE: George Town, Cayman Islands

The liquidators of a Cayman Islands-registered investment fund have filed for Chapter 15 protection in New York, saying that the company has “several business ties, discovery targets, and potential assets” in the district.

For more: http://globalrestructuringreview.com/article/1144615/cayman-based-investment-fund-files-for-chapter-15-protection-in-new-york

CARIBBEAN-AVIATION- CAL says emergency landing at Hewanorra International was “quite routine”

From Antigua Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jul. 15, CMC – The head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says the emergency landing of an aircraft at St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International airport last weekend was “quite routine”

According to Dionne Ligoure, the emergency landing on Sunday afternoon was made after a warning light came on in the cockpit of the plane and not due to an engine fire as had been reported.

In response to a suggestion that it was a common thing for warning lights to come on in the cockpits of the ATR aircraft, Ligoure said it was the first time such an incident had happened with this particular plane but admitted that there had been such incidents with other ATR aircraft.

It was initially reported that the pilot of the ATR aircraft had informed airport officials of an engine fire shortly after 3:00 pm (local time) last Sunday.

The plane landed safely and was met by emergency services and there were no reported injuries among the 68 passengers aboard.

Ligoure said the cockpit crew and flight attendants followed all the proper steps and displayed professionalism in keeping the passengers calm.

Concerning the use of the aircraft in the aftermath of the incident, Ligoure said the airline business is a highly regulated one and that “independent bodies” have to inspect the aircraft after an incident.

She said the aircraft cannot return to service without “particular and rigorous” inspections being made and the affected aircraft remained on the ground so that those inspections could take place

The aircraft returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Friday after inspections were completed.

However, she could not say when the aircraft will return to service since further inspections have to be done. Caribbean Airlines has five ATRs in service.

For more: http://antiguaobserver.com/caribbean-aviation-cal-says-emergency-landing-at-hewanorra-international-was-quite-routine/

Cayman Islands course on mould assessment remediation & control

Cayman Islands Stolen Vehicles Still Outstanding for the Month of June, 2017

From RCIPS

In the month of June there were thirteen incidents of stolen vehicles, all within the district of George Town.

Eight of these vehicles have been recovered, and five (5) are still outstanding, as per the below:

Light Green Hyundai, Reg. #113 161, last seen on Windsor Hill Crescent on 6 June; 1998 Grey Honda Civic, Reg. #126 060, last seen on Selkirk Drive on 15 June; Black Hatchback Honda Civic, Reg. # 105 279, last seen on Dorcy Drive on 16 June; 2007 Blue BMW, Reg. # 134 163, last seen roadside in Red Bay on 20 June; White Honda Civic Ferio, Reg. #161 406, last seen on Walkers Road on 22 June.

Police recommend that car owners take extra precautions when securing their vehicles. Aside from always locking doors and closing windows, owners may wish to consider purchasing anti-theft devices or an alarm.

Any suspicious activity seen around vehicles, especially at night, should be reported to police at 949-4222.

Cayman Islands produce video instructions for driving in the new 3 lane roundabout

The Cayman Roads Authority just released this video in advance of the opening of the new roundabout near Camana Bay. Viewing the video will help visitors (and locals) understand how to navigate the new 3 lane Esterly Tibbets roundabout.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcQVO44mRyc

Cayman Islands: Public swim area warning signs

Swim Area Warning signs have been installed at Governor’s Beach and SMB Public Beach in an effort to ensure the safety of those swimming in the designated swim areas.

From Cayman Port Authority

Cayman Writers’ Circle

Hello Fellow Writers,

We are resurrecting Cayman Writers’ Circle! You are invited to attend every Monday from 6.30-8.00pm.

To make it accessible to everyone, we will meet at alternating locations – 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at St Alban’s Church Hall, 461 Shedden Road, in George Town, and 2nd and 4th Mondays at Sea Orchard Retreat in West Bay.

The first meeting will be on Monday 22nd May at Sea Orchard Retreat, 375 Conch Point Rd, West Bay (follow signs to Papagallo if you can’t see the Sea Orchard signs).

Bring your ideas and your friends! Please pass this on to everyone you know. Hoping to see you on the 22nd! Cayman Writers’ Circle Facilitators

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON JULY 17 Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp The National Museum presents the Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp for children between the ages of 9 and 11 Monday — Friday (17 — 21 Jul) from 8am to 430pm. Vacation Bible School The First Assembly of God is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday — Friday (17 — 21 Jul) for ages 4 — 13 under the Theme Maker Fun Factory — Created by God, Built for a Purpose. Call 945.2182 for more information. Vacation Bible School You’re invited to a free Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church for children between the ages of 4 and 17 from 830am to 1215pm. Call 949.0629 for more information. Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Testing Free blood pressure and AIC Glucose Testing will be available on Monday (17 Jul) at 7:30 pm at Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre at 28 McField Lane in George Town. MON JULY 17 – FRI JULY 21 Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp The National Museum presents the Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp for children between the ages of 9 and 11 Monday — Friday (17 — 21 Jul) from 8am to 430pm. TUE JULY 18 Moonlight and Movies: Minions You’re invited to Moonlight and Movies at 7pm on Tuesday (18 Jul) at Camana Bay featuring the film Minions. Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 18 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge. WED JULY 19 BE INFORMED: New Trade Marks and Design Laws Explained The Chamber of Commerce presents BE INFORMED: New Trade Marks and Design Laws Explained on Wednesday (19 Jul) from 3 to 5pm at their office in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky Pan “N” Riddim Steel Band Fundraiser Pan “N” Riddim Steel Band will be holding a fundraiser on Wednesday (19 Jul) on Cardinal Ave George Town from 9am to 3pm to help send the students to Canada to compete in this year’s Caribana Parade. FRI JULY 21 NAU Closure The Needs Assessment Unit will be closed for a one-day staff training session on Friday (21 Jul) SUN JULY 23 Jesus is the Answer Gospel Meeting The West Bay Church of Christ presents Jesus is the Answer Gospel Meeting Sunday — Friday (23 — 28 Jul) with weeknight services at 730pm and Sunday service at 7 o’clock. MON JULY 24 9th Annual Basketball Camp The 9th Annual Basketball Camp runs 24 — 28 Jul at the Arts & Rec Center in Camana Bay. To register, call 345.640.4000 or email camps@camanabay.com. Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp The National Museum presents the Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp for children between the ages of 12 – 14 Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Jul) from 8am to 430pm. TUE JULY 25 Moonlight and Movies: Mamma Mia! You’re invited to Moonlight and Movies at 7pm on Tuesday (25 Jul) at Camana Bay featuring the film Mamma Mia! THU JULY 27 Dealing with Difficult Customers The Chamber of Commerce presents Dealing with Difficult Customers on Thursday (27 Jul) from 9am to 1pm at their office in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.

SUN JULY 30

Cayman bRUNch 5 & 10K Run/Walk

Cayman bRUNch 5 & 10K Run/Walk is Sunday (30 Jul) at 7am starting at Seven Mile Public Beach. Log on to caymanactive.com to register.

MON JULY 31

Vacation Bible School

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites children between 4 and 12 years old to their Vacation Bible School Monday — Friday (31 Jul — 4 Aug) from 9am to 12pm.

Summer Arts Camp

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is hosting a Summer Arts Camp from 9am to 3pm at the Harquail Theater Monday — Friday (31 Jul — 4 Aug). Email cncf@artscayman.org to register.