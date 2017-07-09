iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Cayman Islands police find firearms during a search at a West Bay residence

Thursday 6 July, just after 7:30pm, police carried out a search operation at a residence in West Bay.

During the search of the residence, occupied by a 40-year-old man from West Bay, officers found and recovered 4 weapons, a large amount of ganja, and a large amount of cash in CID and USD.

Of the weapons recovered, there were two (2) air pistols, one (1) revolver handgun, and one (1) semi –automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

The 40-year-old man was arrested by officers on a number of firearm and drug offences.

The man is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses.

Appeals court panel rejects Hanes Caribe request

From Winsom-Salem Journal

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied the request of a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanesbrands Inc., Hanes Caribe Inc., to reconsider its ruling on a sourcing contract that spanned from 2008 to 2013.

On June 5, the court denied Hanes Caribe’s request that a $36.3 million contract dispute be heard in the United States instead of Haiti, upholding a lower court’s June 16 ruling that “personal jurisdiction” over Global Manufacturers and Contractors SA didn’t exist in North Carolina.”.

GMC, based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is suing Hanes Caribe, which is based in the Cayman Islands “for alleged anomalies in compensation” in a sourcing agreement.

Hanes Caribe has said the appeals court “overlooked material facts” in the case, including that GMC executives came to Winston-Salem multiple times to continue and expand their partnership.

For more: http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/the-briefcase-infosys-plans--job-technology-hub-in-rtp/article_627eddd5-e94d-5bc4-a84f-c066f1753ea1.html

‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis Dead At Just 39

Bill Bradley HuffPost From Yahoo News Actor Nelsan Ellis, known by many as Lafayette in the television series "True Blood," has died, his manager confirmed on Saturday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 39. The actor's manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told THR "Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure. He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed." Following the news, HBO, "True Blood" creator Alan Ball and others mourned the loss. The actor was "a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of 'True Blood,'" read a statement released by HBO about the news of Ellis' death. "Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me," Ball said. "Working with him was a privilege." Ellis' "True Blood" co-star Joe Manganiello shared similar sentiments, saying he was "crushed" and that the actor was "a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist." As Entertainment Weekly notes, Octavia Spencer , who starred with Ellis in "Get On Up," also remembered the actor in an Instagram post, saying, "Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial . My heart breaks for his kids and family."

Cayman Islands Annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk/Run

Registration is open for the 11th Annual Breeze Fusion 5K Walk/Run !

Cayman Islands Teen Summit Camp Spaces Left

This year’s Teen Summit camp (10-14 July) has just a few spaces left.

The week-long camp for 13 to 17-year-olds has a packed schedule of special events and interactive competitions to explore the islands’ past, present and future.

The camp costs $50 and will be located at the University College of the Cayman Islands from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. To register, call the Youth Services Unit on 939-0368 or email camille.angel@gov.ky.

Cayman Islands’ Kids are out of school. Now what?

Cayman Islands Stolen Vehicles Still Outstanding for the Month of June, 2017

From RCIPS

In the month of June there were thirteen incidents of stolen vehicles, all within the district of George Town.

Eight of these vehicles have been recovered, and five (5) are still outstanding, as per the below:

Light Green Hyundai, Reg. #113 161, last seen on Windsor Hill Crescent on 6 June; 1998 Grey Honda Civic, Reg. #126 060, last seen on Selkirk Drive on 15 June; Black Hatchback Honda Civic, Reg. # 105 279, last seen on Dorcy Drive on 16 June; 2007 Blue BMW, Reg. # 134 163, last seen roadside in Red Bay on 20 June; White Honda Civic Ferio, Reg. #161 406, last seen on Walkers Road on 22 June.

Police recommend that car owners take extra precautions when securing their vehicles. Aside from always locking doors and closing windows, owners may wish to consider purchasing anti-theft devices or an alarm.

Any suspicious activity seen around vehicles, especially at night, should be reported to police at 949-4222.

Cayman Islands produce video instructions for driving in the new 3 lane roundabout

The Cayman Roads Authority just released this video in advance of the opening of the new roundabout near Camana Bay. Viewing the video will help visitors (and locals) understand how to navigate the new 3 lane Esterly Tibbets roundabout.

Cayman Islands: Public swim area warning signs

Swim Area Warning signs have been installed at Governor’s Beach and SMB Public Beach in an effort to ensure the safety of those swimming in the designated swim areas.

From Cayman Port Authority

Cayman Writers’ Circle

Hello Fellow Writers,

We are resurrecting Cayman Writers’ Circle! You are invited to attend every Monday from 6.30-8.00pm.

To make it accessible to everyone, we will meet at alternating locations – 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month at St Alban’s Church Hall, 461 Shedden Road, in George Town, and 2nd and 4th Mondays at Sea Orchard Retreat in West Bay.

The first meeting will be on Monday 22nd May at Sea Orchard Retreat, 375 Conch Point Rd, West Bay (follow signs to Papagallo if you can’t see the Sea Orchard signs).

Bring your ideas and your friends! Please pass this on to everyone you know. Hoping to see you on the 22nd! Cayman Writers’ Circle Facilitators

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order) MON JULY 10 Vacation Bible School Red Bay Church of God (Holiness) will hold Vacation Bible School for ages 3-12 years old the week of 10th – 14th July from 6:30 — 9 PM. For more information, call 925-2509. Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp The Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp runs 10 — 13 July at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio. To register, call 345.623.2665 or email info@bonvivant.ky. Shutterbugs Summer Camp The Shutterbugs Summer Camp runs 10 July — 18 Aug from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studios. To register, call 345.943.3686 or email admin@picturethis.ky. Star Fish Village Summer Camp The Star Fish Village Summer Camp runs from 10 July — 4 Aug from 8am to 3pm on weekdays. To register, call 345.640.7827 or email info@starfish.ky. TUE JULY 11 Moonlight and Movies: Happy Feet You’re invited to Moonlight and Movies at 7pm on Tuesday (11 Jul) at Camana Bay featuring the film Happy Feet

WED JULY 12

Savannah and Newlands Meeting You’re invited to a public meeting hosted by MLAs Alva Suckoo and Anthony Eden at the Savannah Primary School Hall at 7pm on Wednesday (12 Jul). RCIPS leadership will be in attendance. SAT JULY 15 Prayer Breakfast Webster Memorial United Church presents a Prayer Breakfast on Saturday (15 Jul) from 730am to 1030am. SUN JULY 16 27 Mile Handicap Road Race The 27 Mile Handicap Road Race is Sunday (16 Jul) at 7am starting at Ever-Glo Bar & Restaurant in Bodden Town. Log onto caymanactive.com to register. MON JULY 17 Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp The National Museum presents the Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp for children between the ages of 9 and 11 Monday — Friday (17 — 21 Jul) from 8am to 430pm. Vacation Bible School The First Assembly of God is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday — Friday (17 — 21 Jul) for ages 4 — 13 under the Theme Maker Fun Factory — Created by God, Built for a Purpose. Call 945.2182 for more information. Vacation Bible School You’re invited to a free Vacation Bible School at Calvary Baptist Church for children between the ages of 4 and 17 from 830am to 1215pm. Call 949.0629 for more information. MON JULY 17 – FRI JULY 21 Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp The National Museum presents the Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp for children between the ages of 9 and 11 Monday — Friday (17 — 21 Jul) from 8am to 430pm. TUE JULY 18 Moonlight and Movies: Minions You’re invited to Moonlight and Movies at 7pm on Tuesday (18 Jul) at Camana Bay featuring the film Minions. Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 18 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge. WED JULY 19 BE INFORMED: New Trade Marks and Design Laws Explained The Chamber of Commerce presents BE INFORMED: New Trade Marks and Design Laws Explained on Wednesday (19 Jul) from 3 to 5pm at their office in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky SUN JULY 23 Jesus is the Answer Gospel Meeting The West Bay Church of Christ presents Jesus is the Answer Gospel Meeting Sunday — Friday (23 — 28 Jul) with weeknight services at 730pm and Sunday service at 7 o’clock. MON JULY 24 9th Annual Basketball Camp The 9th Annual Basketball Camp runs 24 — 28 Jul at the Arts & Rec Center in Camana Bay. To register, call 345.640.4000 or email camps@camanabay.com. Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp The National Museum presents the Immerse Marine Life Summer Camp for children between the ages of 12 – 14 Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Jul) from 8am to 430pm. TUE JULY 25 Moonlight and Movies: Mamma Mia! You’re invited to Moonlight and Movies at 7pm on Tuesday (25 Jul) at Camana Bay featuring the film Mamma Mia! THU JULY 27 Dealing with Difficult Customers The Chamber of Commerce presents Dealing with Difficult Customers on Thursday (27 Jul) from 9am to 1pm at their office in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.

SUN JULY 30

Cayman bRUNch 5 & 10K Run/Walk

Cayman bRUNch 5 & 10K Run/Walk is Sunday (30 Jul) at 7am starting at Seven Mile Public Beach. Log on to caymanactive.com to register.

MON JULY 31

Vacation Bible School

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites children between 4 and 12 years old to their Vacation Bible School Monday — Friday (31 Jul — 4 Aug) from 9am to 12pm.

Summer Arts Camp

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is hosting a Summer Arts Camp from 9am to 3pm at the Harquail Theater Monday — Friday (31 Jul — 4 Aug). Email cncf@artscayman.org to register.