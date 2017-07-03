iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Sudden Death in Bodden Town

At 7:11AM on 1st. July 2017 a report of Sudden Death was received in the Bodden Town district.

A 45 year old male was found lifeless in his bed by relatives about 6:10 AM who telephoned 911.

Inquiries are on-going; but, there is nothing to suggest foul play at this point.

Asahi exits China joint venture

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Friday that it will sell its 20.4 percent equity stake in joint venture Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holdings Co. to its Chinese partner for $612 million.

Asahi and Chinese food giant Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. set up Tingyi-Asahi in 2004.

With technologies provided by Asahi, the joint company has grown into one of the largest beverage makers in China, posting sales of some ¥500 billion in 2016. Asahi will sell part of its stake in December 2018 and the remainder one year later.

The proceeds will be used to repay debts related to recent business acquisitions in Europe

Four killed in Haiti bus crash

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – Four people were killed after a minibus collided with a vehicle that had broken down on a highway linking Gonaïves and Saint-Marc, west of the capital, the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) has confirmed.

The DPC said the accident occurred last night around 8.30 pm (local time) on National Road #1 at Villard, and that so far four people, including a woman, had died.

The DPC gave no additional details about the accident.

Canadian PM Trudeau leads country’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Canada’s long-anticipated 150th birthday celebrations were marked by heavy rains and some protests, though the downpour failed to dampen spirits of revelers who thronged in large numbers to enjoy musical performances and parades.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off celebrations amid heavy security and some 25,000 people assembled at a large outdoor celebration in front of the national Parliament in Ottawa, where U2 enthralled the audience.

“When others build walls, you open doors; when others divide, your arms are open wide; where you lead, others follow,” Bono said. But the bad weather meant a fly-past featuring Canadian warplanes was canceled and later on, an evening concert was delayed by an hour to allow the rain storms to pass.

The long-anticipated Canada Day festivities, which included other features such as acrobats, and special citizenship ceremonies across large cities, concluded with fireworks.

Mr Trudeau, accompanied by Britain’s Prince Charles, shook hands with some of the thousands of revelers who converged on Canada’s capital Ottawa.

“Canada is a country made strong not in spite of our differences but because of them,” he told the gathering.

“We don’t aspire to be a melting pot indeed, we know true strength and resilience flows through Canadian diversity.”

Still, in the run-up to the celebrations, some controversy was stirred at home, particularly among First Nations who noted Canada’s history of mistreatment of indigenous people.

About 100 indigenous protesters marched through Toronto, carrying red flags and with some holding the Canadian national flag upside down.

Some cities celebrated in more unusual ways. Toronto, Canada’s largest city, featured a giant rubber duck floating in its harbour. The yellow duck, which cost €200,000 including the rent, drew criticism from some who described it as a waste of taxpayer money.

Calgary planned a “living flag” composed of people wearing red and white.

Security was already ramped up in the days ahead of the celebration and partygoers contended with road closures and concrete barriers across entrances into Parliament Hill, located in downtown Ottawa.

Heavy downpours prompted Ottawa firefighters to pump water off the grounds on Parliament Hill and the Ottawa Fire Service urged citizens to follow safety instructions.

National and local police were also out in force, with security top of mind for many Canadians in the wake of fatal attacks in London, Paris and Germany.

Yesterday marked the 150th anniversary of the day Canada officially became a country. Britain had ruled it before 1867.

“Canada 150 years ago was a project, it was an idea to bring together four colonies with very different historical backgrounds,” said Pierre Anctil, history professor at the University of Ottawa.

“We should celebrate but we should not be complacent. It’s not a finished project,” he added.

“As a society, we must acknowledge and apologize for past wrongs, and chart a path forward for the next 150 years,” Mr Trudeau said in a statement ahead of the official kickoff.

Indigenous rights group Idle No More had called for a national day of action, telling supporters to hold rallies and take to social media.

Events and installations celebrating the sesquicentennial milestone have already been held across the country this year, with the total cost to the federal government reported to be half a billion dollars.

Along with fireworks, free museums and outdoor concerts nationwide, more than 50 special ceremonies to swear in new citizens were planned across the country.

Twitter users were sharing their favorite Canadian songs and food, along with photos of the preparations under the hashtag Canada150.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived for an official visit last Thursday. The royals began a three-day tour with a trip to the northern territory of Nunavut, home to a large number of First Nations and Inuit people.

The bash in Ottawa culminated with a musical fireworks show that is billed as largest-ever such display for Canada Day. It lasted 20 minutes and 17 seconds to commemorate 2017.

“One hundred fifty years? Nah. Look at us: Canada is being born today,” Mr Trudeau told the crowd.

Canada Day celebrations in Toronto

President Trudeau said true strength and resilience flows through Canadian diversity

Cayman Islands Stolen Vehicles Still Outstanding for the Month of June, 2017

In the month of June there were thirteen incidents of stolen vehicles, all within the district of George Town.

Eight of these vehicles have been recovered, and five (5) are still outstanding, as per the below:

Light Green Hyundai, Reg. #113 161, last seen on Windsor Hill Crescent on 6 June; 1998 Grey Honda Civic, Reg. #126 060, last seen on Selkirk Drive on 15 June; Black Hatchback Honda Civic, Reg. # 105 279, last seen on Dorcy Drive on 16 June; 2007 Blue BMW, Reg. # 134 163, last seen roadside in Red Bay on 20 June; White Honda Civic Ferio, Reg. #161 406, last seen on Walkers Road on 22 June.

Police recommend that car owners take extra precautions when securing their vehicles. Aside from always locking doors and closing windows, owners may wish to consider purchasing anti-theft devices or an alarm.

Any suspicious activity seen around vehicles, especially at night, should be reported to police at 949-4222.

Cayman Islands DCI to Close Early on 5 July

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 July 2017 for a staff meeting.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Thursday, 6 July 2017 at 8:30 a.m.; and the counter will reopen at 9 a.m.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Cayman Islands Teen Cake Boss Camp Cancelled, Extra Places on Learn To Cook

The Youth Services Unit (YSU) has cancelled its Teen Cake Boss camp (4-7 July 2017) due to insufficient uptake.

The unit has correspondingly expanded its Learn to Cook camp (4-7 July 2017) and now has the capacity to register more participants. The camp for 11-17 year olds will take place at the John Gray High School cooking classrooms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn to Cook camp costs $50 to register and is designed to be interactive and fun.

For further information and registration forms, contact Acting Head of the Youth Services Unit James Myles on 943-1127.

New Summer Games Series launches at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

This summer, Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is hosting a Summer Games Series on the last Friday of every month. To kick off the series, the resort will be holding its first-ever Flip Cup Tournament, Friday, June 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. To compete, players must have a team of five and the cost is $10 per person, which includes beer for the team. Players and spectators can also enjoy a variety of food and drink specials including $13 Beergaritas (a thirst-quenching mix of beer and margaritas), $17 buckets of Amstel Bright and taquitos – all with a DJ spinning in the background and prizes.

Those interested can pre-register by emailing Amber@howardhg.com. The event is on a first come, first served basis.

Cayman Islands produce video instructions for driving in the new 3 lane roundabout

The Cayman Roads Authority just released this video in advance of the opening of the new roundabout near Camana Bay. Viewing the video will help visitors (and locals) understand how to navigate the new 3 lane Esterly Tibbets roundabout.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcQVO44mRyc

Cayman Islands Youth Services Unit Summer Camps 2017

TEENS CAKE BOSS – 4-7 JULY

Teens go head-to-head to find Cayman’s best young baker! Learning activities include: interactive baking demos, guest chef judges and daily challenges in pastry-making, cake-baking and more. Suitable for young bakers with intermediate or expert skills. Spaces limited.

Cost: $50

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: John Gray High School Cooking Classrooms

Ages: 13-17 years

LEARN TO COOK CAMP – 4-7 JULY

Learn the basics and strengthen skills in the kitchen by making inexpensive dishes with easy-to-follow demos and guidance by local cooking instructors. Spaces limited.

Cost: $50

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: John Gray High School Cooking Classrooms

Ages: 11-17

TEEN SUMMIT ’17 – COAT OF ARMS – 10-14 JULY

Teen Summit brings Cayman’s Coat of Arms to life. Take part in special events, visits to iconic sites and interactive competitions to foster civics and celebrate our diverse culture. With a fresh approach to youth empowerment, Team Summit explores Cayman’s unique past, present and future. Spaces limited.

Cost: $50

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI)

Ages: 13-17

To register or for more information, contact James Myles on 943-1127 or email james.myles@gov.ky