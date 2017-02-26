iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Dutch govt restricts Eindhoven flights over drug concerns

IMAGE: © Tis Meyer / PlanePics.org

The Dutch government has prevented the commencement of flights from Eindhoven to Caribbean states, filing a bill that states that flights to and from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, St. Maarten and Venezuela can only use Amsterdam Schiphol. Emergencies and military charters are exempt from the bill.

The government began preparing legislation in mid-2015 to prevent Caribbean flights from using Eindhoven, which does not have sufficient security facilities to process ‘high risk’ flights. The Netherlands operates a 100% control policy on incoming flights from the Caribbean in an effort to curb drug trafficking. Checks may include sniffer dogs, x-rays and full body searches. At that time, TUIfly (Netherlands) (OR, Amsterdam) (then Arke Fly) moved its proposed scheduled Antilles flights to Schiphol in anticipation of the new legislation.

Rather than upgrade Eindhoven’s security facilities to accommodate ‘high risk’ flights, the bill restricts them to Schiphol. It states that “operations under the so-called ‘100% control regime’ are not allowed to land at airports other than Schiphol, since at these airports insufficient staffing and equipment are available for a robust, secure and humane control and detection of drug smuggling.” Equipping other Dutch airports to fulfil security criteria would require significant government investment.

Managing Director of TUIfly, Michiel Meijer, told Aviation News Magazine that there was still possibility for long haul flights from Eindhoven, and hopes that the government will reconsider enabling security checks. “There needs to be a budget to make that possible,” he said.

The Spring 2017 Cayman Islands Labour Force Survey Starts on Sunday March 5th

The Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) will commence the Labour Force Survey (LFS) for Spring 2017 on Sunday (March 5th).

The LFS seeks to collect data on the employed and unemployed persons in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labour force.

The last publicly available LFS Report was the Spring 2016 LFS, which revealed that the labour force comprised of 41,825 persons of which, 40,213 were employed while 1,612 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9 percent, the lowest since the 3.0 percent recorded in 2007.

Trained interviewers from the ESO will visit a total of 1,392 randomly selected sample households in the three Islands over a four-week period. The LFS questionnaire will be administered using tablets (electronic).

Once again, the ESO appeals to the public to give its full cooperation to the interviewers and to provide the necessary information, which will be collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). The interviews are confidential, and no individual data will be used for publication or disclosed to parties outside of the ESO. ESO survey data from individuals are exempt from Freedom of Information requests.

For further information on any aspect of the survey, or results of previous surveys, contact the Economics & Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit www.eso.ky.

Maths for Cayman Islands’ Mums & Dads Event

On Thursday, 2 March 2017 the Ministry of Education will host “Maths for Mums and Dads” an event that aims to give parents the support and tools they need to better help their children with their studies.

Mathematics educator Kara Imm will lead the training session and discuss various teaching styles and meaningful approaches parents can use with their children at home.

The training session will take place at Prospect Primary School Hall starting at 6:00 p.m. The event is free for all interested parents.

For more information please contact Frank Eade or Kiva Powell at 244-6549.

Cayman Islands Art Studio to open

Grand Opening Solomon Studio

Door Prize: GJS Limited Paper Print

Purchase Prize: Any purchases on the night will be entered to win a GJS original oil painting.

View Website

Where

Solomon Studio

Cayman Brac, 271 West End Road, West End, Cayman Islands

When

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

7:00 PM — 9:00 PM EST

Get in Touch

GJS Fine Art

g.solomon@candw.ky 1-345-927-0536

Traveling from abroad?

Cayman Airways 1-345-949-8200

Cayman Brac Beach Resort 1-345-948-1323

Four D’s Car Rental 1-345-948-1599

Cayman Islands DCI to Close Early on THU 2 March

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Thursday, 2 March, for a staff meeting.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Friday, 3 March at 8:30am, and the counter will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Cayman Islands’ Jamaican Consulate to host forum

The Jamaican Consulate will host a forum on Thursday March 9th at the George Town, Town Hall from 5:15pm – 7:45pm with a panel of representatives from the department of Labour and Pension. The forum is intended to provide information on the recent changes to the Pension and Labour Law.

2017 Cayman Islands Touch Tournament

March 24, 2017 To March 25, 2017

One of the best tournaments on the USA Touch circuit with the back drop of the beautiful Cayman Islands. What will be an even stronger field that 2016, make your way out of the cold to play and enjoy the CTA’s amazing hospitality

See the attached flyer and contact info@caymantouch.com

Cayman Drama Society presents: NOT NOW, DARLING!

A hilarious, fast paced comedy – suspicious wives, mistaken identities and scantily clad girls hidden in closets are all part of the hilarious and chaotic chain of events as the whole plan goes out the window, along with numerous other items. It really is the funniest affair seven people ever had!

Not Now, Darling opens on Thursday 23rd February and runs until Saturday 11th March on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Have a Harvey Wallbanger or Pink Lady! Bar opens at 6:30PM with Happy Hour prices!

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are only $25 and are available at www.cds.ky or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-now-darling-tickets-30338007798

Issuance of Cayman Islands Voter IDs Starts 1 April

In response to a number of queries, Elections officials state that they will start issuing Voter ID cards from 1 April 2017.

The revised voters’ list is scheduled to be out on 31 March incorporating all the verified changes and new registrations. This will be formalized in the final list of voters on 1 April. Following this, the new IDs will be issued.

Existing voters will have their verified details and photograph transferred on to their new cards which they will have to pick up at Elections Headquarters on Smith Road.

New registrants will need to have their photos taken by the Elections Office prior to the Electors ID cards being issued to them.

Dominican Republic Popcorn performing Live

March Events at Camana Bay

It’s our good fortune this month to be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in style with The King’s Head. If you’re a homebody, you can look forward to a new trade fair focused on the latest services and gadgets for your place. Aspiring chefs can learn how to make sushi, perfectly paired cocktails, vegan delights and so much more.

What’s new? Moviegoers can enjoy special, one-off showings with our outdoor movie experience. Visitors can enjoy sweet sounds at sundown with a live music series everyThursday and Saturday from 5pm to 7pm on The Crescent. There is also a new toddler art class at Café del Sol every Saturday at 10am – click the attachment above for more details on these weekly events.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

St. David’s Day

Wednesday 1 March

4pm-12am

The King’s Head

Science Camp

Thursday 2 and Friday 3 March

9am-3pm

Starfish Village

Sushi 101 Cooking Class

Thursday 2 March

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo

Friday 3 March and Saturday 4 March

5-8pm and 10am-4pm

The Arts & Recreation Centre

Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: Cinderella

Saturday 4 March

10am

Regal Cinemas

C.A.R.E. K9 5K Fun Run and Dog Jog

Saturday 5 March

7:30am

Nexus Way

Perfect Poultry Cooking Class

Tuesday 7 March

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Cayman Crisis Centre: Walk in Her Shoes

Wednesday 8 March

5:30pm

The Paseo

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 8 March

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Breville Happy Hour

Thursday 9 March

5-6pm

Bon Vivant

Lions Fitness Fest

Sunday 12 March

8am-6pm

The Arts & Recreation Centre

Moonlight & Movies

Sunday 12 March

7pm

The Crescent

Cocktails in Paradise Cooking Class

Wednesday 15 March

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Floetry

Wednesday 15 March

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Friday 17 March

2pm-2am

The King’s Head

Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: Bedtime Stories

Saturday 18 March

10am

Regal Cinemas

Culture at the Cinema: Amadeus

Saturday 18 March

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Moonlight & Movies

Tuesday 21 March

7pm

Gardenia Court

Fabulous Vegan Cooking Class

Wednesday 22 March

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

The Brilliance of BBQ Cooking Class

Thursday 23 March

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Getting Saucy Cooking Class

Wednesday 29 March

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Celebrating Maritime Culture and Heritage at the National Gallery

DISCUSSIONS

Upon the Seas “In Conversation With….”

Thursday, 9 March 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to host an evening in conversation with members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association to celebrate the history of maritime culture of the Cayman Islands. Join us as seafarers share their first-hand accounts and stories of life at sea. The special discussion takes place in the NGCI Dart Auditorium and is free and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be served.

A Last Look

Thursday, 20 April 2017. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussion begins at 6:00 PM.

Join Upon the Seas Curator Natalie Urquhart and featured artists for a special walk-through and discussion. This programme is free to attend and refreshments will be served. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

KIDS & FAMILIES

Free Family Guides

Ongoing – 20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

Families can download a free copy of the Upon the Seas exhibition guide in advance of their visit from the National Gallery website at www.nationalgallery.org.ky. Guides include additional information about the artists, exhibition themes, discussion points and creative art activities. These can be completed at home or during your visit to the exhibition. Family guides are also available at reception upon arrival to the National Gallery.

Pre-schoolers & Parents

Ongoing – Every Friday, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Weekly classes provide structured arts and craft activities for pre-schoolers, their parents, and caregivers. Based on the NGCI exhibition, Upon the Seas participants enjoy interactive activities which include storytelling and a range of art making experiences to engage senses, develop cognitive, social, and sensory-motor skills. Projects can be messy to parents are encouraged to dress their children accordingly. The weekly drop in sessions take place in the NGCI Art Studio and are $5.00 per child and are designed for children ages 2yrs to 4yrs. For additional details or to RSVP please emailinfo@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Kids on Deck Family Day

Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Join the NGCI Education Department for free family fun art activities based on the contemporary art exhibition Upon the Seas. Play, create, and discover at the Kids on Deck event with arts and crafts, interactive games and art activities. Designed for children of all ages, activities are free and self-guided tour packs can be collected at reception. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Weave the Reef – Art Workshop for Families

Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Led by artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone learn about the threat of discarded fishing nets, called ‘ghostnets’ then craft your own ghostnet sea creatures. All materials are provided and the event is open to children of all ages. All children under 12yrs must be accompanied by an adult who can assist with the family art project. This is a free workshop however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111 to register.

SCHOOLS & TEACHERS

Creative Worksheets ∙ Educational Resources for Students

Ongoing

20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

The National Gallery’s Education Department has produced fun-filled educational activities in the form of worksheets for all ages to support the exhibition Upon the Seas. These educational resources can be downloaded for free from the NGCI website – www.nationalgallery.org.ky and will be made available during school tours and can be requested at reception throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Free School Tours for All Ages

Guided Tours and Activities by Appointment

20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

Free guided tours of the temporary exhibition Upon the Seas – are available for students and youth groups of all ages at the National Gallery. Students will discuss the exhibition and get hands-on with interactive activity sheets. Topics covered include art, social studies, narratives, literacy and numeracy. For information or to book a tour contact NGCI at (345) 945 8111 or education@nationalgallery.org.ky.

A Night at the MuseumS!

Thursday, 16 March 2017, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Cayman Islands National Museum and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Cayman Catboat Club Museum. The tour of the Catboat Club begins at 7:45 PM.

Join us for a special maritime tour with the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) and the Cayman Catboat Club Museum (CCCM). The special event kicks off at CINM at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and open house of the museum’s latest exhibition, Legends of Scuba Diving. Then head to the Catboat Club for a special fish fry and tour of the facility. Go behind the scenes and learn all about maritime history and culture with museum professionals and catboat specialists. Admission to both the National Museum and the Catboat Club is free and open to the public. For more information emailinfo@nationalgallery.org.ky.

WORKSHOPS & FILM SCREENINGS

Beach-combing & Assemblage Art with Chris Mann

Saturday, 1 April 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Led by artist Chris Mann this workshop invites participants to create an environmental assemblage art piece which tells a story. Bring your beach-combing collection (driftwood, plastics, shells, bottles, fishing nets, etc., to produce your very own work of art while learning about form, narratives, and assemblage art. The workshop is $80.00 (members receive a 10% discount). Participants are asked to bring a piece of driftwood to create the base of their work as well as additional collected items from the beach. Paints, glue, canvas boards, inks, and craft pens, will be available. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

A Plastic Ocean – Film Screening

Saturday, 1 April 2017, Screenings at 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Released in 2016, A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over four years. Explorers Craig Leeson, the film’s director, and Tanya Streeter, British-Caymanian-American world champion free diver, and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Admission is free and refreshments including popcorn will be served. Donations welcome. Seating is on a first come first-served basis. For more information emailinfo@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

NGCI STORE

The National Gallery Store works with NGCI curators and artists to find the very best products to support the temporary exhibition schedule. Throughout the exhibition, Upon the Seas, the NGCI Store will feature books, accessories, art supplies, and kids’ items that will inspire ingenuity and encourage one to make a BIG NOISE with a little creativity! NGCI members receive a 10% discount, plus additional sales on art supplies and merchandise will run throughout the exhibition.

GUIDED TOURS

National Gallery offers guided tours to enhance your experience and offer memorable moments. Led by NGCI curators or educators, tours provide additional insights and tell the stories behind the works of art and artists who created them. Custom tours and packages are also available – consider including a workshop, art class, or art documentary with your visit. We have ample parking and an Art Café offering healthy snacks and beverages. Additional catering options are also available. Tour pricing is dependent on group size and staff availability. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Contact Us

For more information regarding any of the events listed above and to RSVP please get in touch by emailing info@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111.

***TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD***

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has a temporary access road while work is being done to improve site access as well as develop the front sculpture gardens. The access road is located off of Lawrence Boulevard and passes through the F.J. Harquail Cultural Grounds (Harquail Theatre). For a map please visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/temporary-road-access/. NGCI exhibitions and programming will continue as per usual. For more information on roadworks related to NGCI email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting 25+ education and outreach programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, in addition to marginalized members of our community. They combine arts education with enriching creative experiences which foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of culture, cultural heritage, national identity and community values.

NGCI Site & Facility

The new National Gallery building is a 9,000 sq. ft. facility situated on the western side of the Esterley Tibbetts Bypass, close to Camana Bay town centre and adjacent to the Harquail Theatre. The new development is home to two temporary exhibition areas, an art studio, library, auditorium, sculpture garden, Art Café and Gift Shop, and a permanent gallery for the Cayman Islands National Art Collection.

As part of the National Gallery’s long-term business plan, an auditorium and multi-purpose event space have been incorporated into the design providing flexible venue options for conferences.