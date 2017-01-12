iNews Briefs & Community Events

Kingston Properties acquires building in Cayman Islands

IMAGE: Garfield Sinclair, Chairman of Kingston Properties Limited

Kingston Properties has completed the acquisition of a fully tenanted, mixed use building located in the West Bay Beach South area in the Cayman Islands.

This acquisition is part of their strategy to continue to broaden the geographic reach as well as diversify the mix of property types in their portfolio.

Brac Registering Office Open Saturday, Monday

Persons living in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman who wish to register or update their voter information are reminded that Cayman Brac Registering Officer Ellen Lazzari will be receiving forms from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, 14 January 2017 and from 8:30am until midnight on Monday, 16 January 2017.

Ms Lazzari is located at 270, West End Road, Cayman Brac.

Forms are also available on www.elections.ky<http://www.elections.ky> and completed forms and supporting documents can be emailed to office@elections.ky<mailto:office@elections.ky>.

St Lucia Airport reopened after minor incident

IMAGE: George F. Charles Airport. * panoramio.com

The runway at the George F.L. Charles Airport was closed for about 40 minutes this afternoon, Jan. 12 after a single-engine aircraft’s landing gear issue, airport officials have confirmed.

Head of Airports Lambert Remy told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that around 1:45 p.m., a French-registered PA-32 Cherokee Six light aircraft busted a tire while landing.

Two persons, including the pilot, were on board the fixed-landing-gear aircraft at the time of the incident.

No one was hurt.

Remy said the private aircraft flew in from neighbouring Dominica.

St. Lucia Air and Seaports Authority Communications Officer Grace Herman told SNO that the aircraft was removed and repairs were being carried out.

Cayman Islands Voter Registration Deadline Fast Approaching

Have you procrastinated about getting registered to vote in the coming May General Elections? If so, hurry and get registered because the cut-off for registration is midnight, Monday, 16 January 2017.

This means from 12.01 am Tuesday, you will no longer be able to get on the voters’ register and you cannot vote in the General Elections, even if you want to.

Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wesley Howell reminds everyone who is not registered that registering to vote is your prime democratic right which you can exercise in the coming General Elections.

“I urge all who have put off registration to take advantage of the next few days and come in to the office to register. We want to ensure that no one qualified to vote misses the registration deadline and loses the opportunity of voting in the May election.

“Remember, if you are not registered by the 16th, you cannot vote on May 24th,” he emphasised.

“We are also opening our office on Saturday (14 January 2107) from 9 am to 4 pm to provide additional opportunities for registration,” Mr. Howell added.

The Elections Office is located on the second floor of Smith Road Centre, 150, Smith Road in George Town.

Election Supervisor Wesley Howell reminds all who have not yet registered to vote in the May General Elections that they have until midnight on Monday, 16 January 2016.

Cayman Islands Smoking Cessation Classes: ‘I Can Quit’

The Public Health Department reminds smokers who wish to quit the habit that there are still some spaces left for the upcoming smoking cessation classes the department is offering. Classes start on 8 February 2017 from 5.15 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. every Wednesday for seven weeks in the Public Health waiting room.

Registration deadline is 27 January 2017.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2889/244-2621, or email sarah.hetley@hsa.ky or nola.sanderson@hsa.ky

Cayman Islands Christmas Tree Recycling Dates in 2017

Recycle Real Christmas Trees

Christmas trees can be recycled and turned into mulch after the festive season to save them from going into the landfill.

The trees, which must be real rather than artificial, can be dropped off at containers in each community from 1 to 20 January before being mulched on Saturday, 21 January at George Town cricket field.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the trees being mulched by the industrial wood grinding machine, known as the “Beast”, which was recently purchased by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

The mulch is available free of charge to anyone who brings their shovel or rake and bags to collect it from the field, and is ideal for spreading around garden plants to enrich and insulate the soil. The processing begins at 7 a.m., with the mulch given away on a first-come first-served basis.

Containers to collect discarded Christmas trees will be placed at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay, George Town cricket field, Spotts dock and the southern entrance to Frank Sound Road.

The mulching project is part of an enhanced recycling initiative to divert waste from going into the landfill. Recycling is also central to the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS), which is currently in the first stage of the procurement phase, with government aiming to have a contract in place, in principle, by spring 2017.

Last year, more than 1,800 Christmas trees were processed by the “Beast”, resulting in around two-and-a-half dump-truck loads of mulch, which was also given away at no cost.

“This process of recycling the trees is a great way to save space at the landfill and is ideal material for people to spread in their gardens and yards at no cost other than coming to collect it,” said DEH’s Recycling Foreman of Solid Waste Angello Roye.

For further information about the Christmas tree recycling programme, contact DEH’s Solid Waste unit at 949-8793.

Free Vegetable Seedlings Offered to Cayman Islands residents

Residents with green thumbs are invited to obtain free seedlings, as a limited stock of cabbage, cucumber, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), cauliflower, broccoli and other plants are offered to the public by the Department of Agriculture (DoA).

This initiative seeks to stimulate interest amongst backyard gardeners in growing quality produce, and ideally will lead to more entries and participation in the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society 50th Agriculture Show next year.

There are twelve types of these vegetable seedlings available, and they may be collected from the DoA Nursery, at 181 Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

One More Cayman Islands Public Holiday for 2017

With the Elections Office’s schedule for the General Elections formally approved by the Governor this morning (Friday, 9 December 2016), one more public holiday has been officially declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.

General Elections Day on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 will be a public holiday, bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12 days.

The full list of public holidays for 2017 now is:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Wednesday, 24 May – General Elections Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies

The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts.

Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations.

The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout Festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SAT JAN 14

FN Sports New Day 5K

The FN Sports New Day 5K is Saturday (14 Jan) at 7am at Safe Haven. Make sure to dress as your favorite super hero. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

Cayman Islands Elections Office Open for Registration this Saturday (14)

To ensure that Caymanians, who have not yet registered to vote, have every opportunity to register, the Elections Office will be open Saturday, 14 January 2017 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The deadline for registration to be able to vote in the 24 May 2017 General Elections is midnight, Monday, 16 January 2017. The Elections Office reminds all those who have not registered that you cannot vote in the May Elections if you miss the deadline and fail to register.

Additionally, for downloading the registration form and for more details as well as for a list of your areas’ Registering Officers, who can also assist you in registering, visit www.elections.ky

South African Day

Celebrate South African Day on Saturday (14 Jan) at The King’s Head in Camana Bay from 2pm to midnight.

SUN JAN 15

Harry Redknapp Golf Day 2 Man Scramble

The Harry Redknapp Golf Day 2 Man Scramble is Sunday (15 Jan) at the North Sound Club at 1pm.

Cayman bRUNch

The Cayman bRUNch 5 and 10K run/walk is Saturday (15 Jan) at 7am leaving Sunset House. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

JAN 16 – FEB 6

Every Step Counts Pedometer Challenge

The Every Step Counts Pedometer Challenge runs January 16th through February 6th. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

TUE JAN 17

Cayman Islands Seafarers ANEM

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the Annual nomination election meeting, on Tuesday January 17 at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

WED JAN 18

DCI To Close Early on 18 January

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Wednesday, 18 January, for a staff meeting.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Thursday, 19 January at 8:30am, and the counter will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

SAT JAN 21

Annual Cayman Brac Sock Hop Fundraiser

The Annual Cayman Brac Sock Hop Fundraiser is Saturday (21 Jan) at Public Beach from 6pm to midnight.

SUN JAN 22

Generali Worldside Mercuryman Triathlon

The Generali Worldside Mercuryman Triathlon is Sunday (22 Jan). Find out more by visiting mercurymantri.com.

Family Fun Day at Botanic Park

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman is hosting a Family Fun Day at the Botanic Park on Sunday (22 Jan) from 10am to 3pm. The cost is $5 for adults and kids under 16 get in for free.

MON JAN 23

Lions Club of Cayman Brac Corporate Cup Relays

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac Corporate Cup Relays are on Monday (23 Jan) at 630am at the Stake Bay Loop.

WED JAN 25

Robert Burns Poetry Night

The Robert Burns Poetry Night is Wednesday (25 Jan) from 5pm to midnight at The King’s Head in Camana Bay.

FRI JAN 27

Smoking cessation classes

The Public Health Department reminds smokers who wish to quit the habit that there are still some spaces left for the upcoming smoking cessation classes the department is offering. Classes start on 8 February 2017 from 5.15 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. every Wednesday for seven weeks in the Public Health waiting room. Registration deadline is 27 January 2017. For more information or to sign up, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2889/244-2621, or email s arah.hetley@hsa.ky or nola.sanderson@hsa.ky

SAT JAN 28

Cayman National Charity Walk-Run

The Cayman National Charity Walk-Run 5 & 10K is Saturday (28 Jan) at 630am. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

Taste of Cayman Volunteers

Volunteers are wanted for Taste of Cayman on January 28th. To register, visit tasteofcayman.org/volunteers1.

Black Light Zumba Night

The Edna Moyle Primary School’s PTA presents its first Black Light Zumba Night on Saturday (28 Jan) at 6pm at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Center.

SUN JAN 29

Stride Against Cancer

Stride Against Cancer is this month. On Sunday (29 Jan) the event moves to Seven Mile Public Beach with a 13.1 Mile half marathon at 6am or a 6.5 mile run at 7am. Folks can participate in North Side at Kaibo or at the Brac Reef Beach Resort at 7am. For more, head to caymanactive.com

TUE JAN 31

Cadet Corps Band Open for Recruiting

The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps Band is open for recruitment to young people from the age of 11 – 18 who are enrolled in school. They also welcome adults who play an instrument and would love to work with young people. Please call 946-9810 or email cadetcorps@gov.ky for more details

PSPB Certificates

The Public Service Pensions Board would like to remind its pensioners that their Annual Pension Continuation Certificates have been distributed through the mail and are due to be returned to the PSPB no later than January 31st to ensure continuity of benefits. If you have not received your PCCC form please feel free to drop by the PSPB office located on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building to address this matter. If you are a shut-in or have care or control over a pensioner who is unable to be transported to the PSPB office, please call 945-8175 or 244-7104/7123 for special assistance.

SUN FEB 26

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles