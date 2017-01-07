iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Caribbean countries congratulate Cuba for revolution anniversary

Havana, Jan 7 (Prensa Latina) Leaders of various Caribbean countries sent congratulation messages to their Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro in occasion of the 58 Anniversary of the Revolution, reported diplomatic sources today.

In a letter sent to the Cuban President, Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell highlighted the 37 years of relations between the two nations, based on mutual trust and respect, according to the official website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

The message highlighted that the greater Antilles Island in the Caribbean has contributed to the socio-economic development of the people of Granada through collaboration and assistance in different areas.

The note stressed the ideals and efforts of the late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro to bring prosperity to the people of Cuba, and called for the international demand to be heard and to lift the blockade imposed by the United States Government.

Trinidad and Tobago President Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona also conveyed his congratulations to his Cuban counterpart on the occasion of the historic date with votes for the continuity of the country’s progress and prosperity.

Likewise, the authorities of Guyana extended a message to the Government and people of Cuba on the 58th anniversary of the Revolution, in a letter addressed to Army General, Raul Castro.

Vessel with 84 Haitian migrants intercepted in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, TCI — A motorized wooden boat from Haiti was intercepted at approximately 11:30 am on Thursday 23 miles southeast of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) with 84 illegal migrants aboard. The vessel was spotted by officers of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force Marine Branch.

The 25-foot yellow and blue boat powered by one engine and sail were escorted to the South Dock port where officials from various police units, border control, and other government and non-government agencies were on hand to assist with the processing of the individuals.

There were 84 souls on board consisting of 70 males and 14 females.

All 84 persons were later transported to a detention centre for further processing.

A search for illegal drugs and firearms was conducted on the vessel, but nothing was found.

Cayman Islands: Three CUC retirees

CUC Celebrates Long Serving Retirees

Three of CUC’s long serving employees recently retired. Kenzel Dixon, Thomas Bennett and Val Whittaker, were recently celebrated for their long service which started during the formative years of the Company. They served the Company for 44, 42, and 27 years, respectively and the Company recently celebrated 50 years of operations in Grand Cayman.

Each of the gentleman served in four positions during their career at CUC. These positions included Lineman Foreman, Plant Operation Supervisor, and Heavy Duty Mechanic.

President and CEO, Mr. Richard Hew, stated, “ CUC is well known for having many long serving Caymanian employees and we are proud to be able to celebrate with these three gentlemen who have worked with CUC for such a long time. They have shared their many years of experience and knowledge and we are grateful to them for their loyalty and dedication over the years. Even though these gentlemen have retired, they will forever be a part of the CUC family. We wish them good health and a long retirement.”

A retirement celebration was recently held in their honour and they were toasted by the CUC Executive and Management teams as well as by colleagues with whom they worked over the years.

Disney parks recall 15,000 infant sweatshirts

Walt Disney’s Parks & Resorts unit has recalled some 15,000 infant sweatshirts that present a choking hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported. The Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodies have a three-snap closure and were sold at Disney World, Disneyland and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app between April and October. Consumers were asked to immediately stop using the hoodies and contact Disney to return them for a full refund.

China is behind the latest bitcoin craze By Jonathan Garber From Business Insider

Bitcoin had a great 2016. The cryptocurrency rallied 120% to $952, threatening to break the $1,000 mark for the first time since 2013. While bitcoin has seen a consistent bid throughout the year, its 57% gain (in US dollar terms) over the past three months has been particularly impressive.

So what’s behind the move? China. In his latest edition of “Greed & Fear,” CLSA’s Christopher Wood notes, “Daily turnover in Shanghai-based BTC China, the world’s largest bitcoin exchange by volume, has risen from around Rmb1bn in late September to a peak of Rmb27.8bn on 22 December and Rmb16.4bn on Wednesday while the Bitcoin price has risen by 70% over the past three months to Rmb6,927.” The increased volume in the cryptocurrency comes as money continues to rush out of China. The country saw its foreign-exchange reserves shrinkby about 8% in 2016 to $3.05 trillion as of November. The drop in reserves has occurred as China’s currency, the yuan, weakened by 6% against the dollar in 2016. The currency is threatening to weaken below 7.00 per dollar for the first time since Q1 2008. Things aren’t expected to get better anytime soon, either. Deutsche Bank strategist Gautam Kalani recently called the yuan “the most expensive” currency in the world on a trade-weighted basis. While he didn’t go into specifics, his call most likely has to do with the fact that as the dollar strengthens on expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, the yuan gets weaker and money pours out of China. Additionally, Bloomberg economist Tom Orlik wrote, “China’s corporates continue to hold on to almost half of their forex earnings — a sign that yuan depreciation expectations remain high.” In fact, it’s possible that the yuan’s depreciation kicks into a higher gear, causing money to flee China at an ever faster rate. That’s because at its most recent policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve appeared to be a bit more hawkish than previously expected. The Fed said it had begun to expect three rate hikes in 2017, up from its previous forecast of two. If that happens, the dollar will get even stronger, and the yuan will get weaker. Of course, that will be even more positive for bitcoin.

BT Boxing Gym Ground-breaking

WHO: Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports

WHAT: Bodden Town Boxing Gym Groundbreaking Event.

WHEN: Saturday, 7 January 2017, 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Haig Bodden Playing Field site, Bodden Town.

DCI To Close Early on 18 January

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Wednesday, 18 January, for a staff meeting.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Thursday, 19 January at 8:30am, and the counter will reopen at 9:00am. DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Paul Stanley to perform in support of the National Gallery

Rock Icon Paul Stanley, frontman of the band KISS, will perform at The Mill Cayman in support of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

As the chief songwriter and unwavering voice of the band KISS, Paul Stanley is one of the single most recognisable front-men in the history of rock and roll. Hosted by The Mill Cayman, Stanley now takes the stage for the first time ever in the Cayman Islands with an evening of fine art and music held in support of free art programming for young people at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI). It is the second in the concert series hosted by The Mill Cayman and it follows the highly successful Carl Palmer – A Legacy of Light event held earlier in 2016.

Stanley will perform with his band Soul Station, a ten-piece R&B revue which also features KISS drummer Eric Singer. The set list features “a celebration of soul music” that ranges from Motown to Memphis to Philadelphia, all songs which have contributed to the music he has written over the past 40 years.

The event at The Mill Cayman will also showcase Stanley’s artistic talent. Initially realised through designs for KISS album covers and set designs, including creating the iconic KISS logo which is universally recognised as one of the greatest logos of the 20th century, he later developed his passion into painting on canvas. The exhibition will feature eleven original artworks each one an emotionally-charged portrait or abstract that celebrates scale, texture and colour. Stanley’s signature guitars will also be exhibited.

Funds raised at the 6 January event will support youth programming at the National Gallery in 2017. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of The Mill Cayman,” says NGCI Director Natalie Urquhart. “These inspiring concerts, which celebrate art and music, are a unique way to ensure access to creative education for young people across the Cayman Islands and to inspire the next generation of young creatives.”

Tickets for the 6 January 2017 event are extremely limited. For ticket information or to purchase Paul Stanley artwork or guitars, email events@themill.ky .

For general press enquires email communications@nationalgallery.org.ky . For more information about Paul Stanley fine art, visit http://paulstanley.com/artwork/ .

To connect with The Mill Cayman, visit www.twitter.com/TheMiIlCayman , www.facebook.com/TheMillCayman/ , www.instagram.com/themillcayman .

Cayman Islands Christmas Tree Recycling Dates in 2017

Recycle Real Christmas Trees

Christmas trees can be recycled and turned into mulch after the festive season to save them from going into the landfill.

The trees, which must be real rather than artificial, can be dropped off at containers in each community from 1 to 20 January before being mulched on Saturday, 21 January at George Town cricket field.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the trees being mulched by the industrial wood grinding machine, known as the “Beast”, which was recently purchased by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

The mulch is available free of charge to anyone who brings their shovel or rake and bags to collect it from the field, and is ideal for spreading around garden plants to enrich and insulate the soil. The processing begins at 7 a.m., with the mulch given away on a first-come first-served basis.

Containers to collect discarded Christmas trees will be placed at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay, George Town cricket field, Spotts dock and the southern entrance to Frank Sound Road.

The mulching project is part of an enhanced recycling initiative to divert waste from going into the landfill. Recycling is also central to the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS), which is currently in the first stage of the procurement phase, with government aiming to have a contract in place, in principle, by spring 2017.

Last year, more than 1,800 Christmas trees were processed by the “Beast”, resulting in around two-and-a-half dump-truck loads of mulch, which was also given away at no cost.

“This process of recycling the trees is a great way to save space at the landfill and is ideal material for people to spread in their gardens and yards at no cost other than coming to collect it,” said DEH’s Recycling Foreman of Solid Waste Angello Roye.

For further information about the Christmas tree recycling programme, contact DEH’s Solid Waste unit at 949-8793.

Free Vegetable Seedlings Offered to Cayman Islands residents

Residents with green thumbs are invited to obtain free seedlings, as a limited stock of cabbage, cucumber, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), cauliflower, broccoli and other plants are offered to the public by the Department of Agriculture (DoA).

This initiative seeks to stimulate interest amongst backyard gardeners in growing quality produce, and ideally will lead to more entries and participation in the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society 50th Agriculture Show next year.

There are twelve types of these vegetable seedlings available, and they may be collected from the DoA Nursery, at 181 Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

One More Cayman Islands Public Holiday for 2017

With the Elections Office’s schedule for the General Elections formally approved by the Governor this morning (Friday, 9 December 2016), one more public holiday has been officially declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.

General Elections Day on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 will be a public holiday, bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12 days.

The full list of public holidays for 2017 now is:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Wednesday, 24 May – General Elections Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies

The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts. Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations. The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

THU JAN 5

Public Consultation Period The public is advised that the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Companies Management (Amendment) Bill, 2016; and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016 are now available for public consultation. Comments should be emailed to Policy Advisor Wilbur Welcome in the Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation, by Thursday, 5 January 2017. The three bills were published in the 16 December Cayman Islands Gazette. If approved in the Legislative Assembly, the bills will allow the Cayman Islands to develop a centralised platform of beneficial ownership information by 30 June 2017. This is in accordance with an agreement to further enhance the exchange of information between Cayman and UK tax, regulatory and law enforcement officials.

SAT JAN 7 Queen Elizabeth the II Botanic Park The Queen Elizabeth the II Botanic Park is hosting a plant sale on Saturday (7 Jan) from 10am until 4pm Bodden Town Boxing Gym Groundbreaking Bodden Town Boxing Gym is hosting a Groundbreaking event on Saturday (7 Jan) at 10am at the Haig Bodden Playfield Site. SUN JAN 8 Traffic reduced to one lane Traffic on Shedden Road will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and North Sound Road from 6:00am – 4:00 pm on Sunday (8 Jan) for the Water Authority to conduct infrastructure improvements.

Pedal 2 the Point

The Pedal 2 the Point cycling event is Sunday (8 Jan) at 7am, leaving the parking lot at the Cayman Turtle Farm. For more, head to caymanactive.com

Cayman Cross Country 3.5 Mile Race

The Cayman Cross Country 3.5 Mile Race is Sunday (8 Jan) at 6:435am at the North Sound Golf Club. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout Festival CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017 GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS SCHEDULE Thursday, January 12, 2017 03:00pm EST VENUE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands George Town Cayman Islands HOST Wine Folly EVENT DESCRIPTION Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver. Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout. For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only. Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SAT JAN 14

FN Sports New Day 5K

The FN Sports New Day 5K is Saturday (14 Jan) at 7am at Safe Haven. Make sure to dress as your favorite super hero. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

SUN JAN 15

Harry Redknapp Golf Day 2 Man Scramble

The Harry Redknapp Golf Day 2 Man Scramble is Sunday (15 Jan) at the North Sound Club at 1pm.

Cayman bRUNch

The Cayman bRUNch 5 and 10K run/walk is Saturday (15 Jan) at 7am leaving Sunset House. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

JAN 16 – FEB 6

Every Step Counts Pedometer Challenge

The Every Step Counts Pedometer Challenge runs January 16th through February 6th. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

WED JAN 18

DCI To Close Early on 18 January

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Wednesday, 18 January, for a staff meeting.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Thursday, 19 January at 8:30am, and the counter will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

SUN JAN 22

Generali Worldside Mercuryman Triathlon

The Generali Worldside Mercuryman Triathlon is Sunday (22 Jan). Find out more by visiting mercurymantri.com.

SAT JAN 28

Cayman National Charity Walk-Run

The Cayman National Charity Walk-Run 5 & 10K is Saturday (28 Jan) at 630am. For more, head to caymanactive.com.

Taste of Cayman Volunteers

Volunteers are wanted for Taste of Cayman on January 28th. To register, visit tasteofcayman.org/volunteers1

SUN JAN 29

Stride Against Cancer

Stride Against Cancer is this month. On Sunday (29 Jan) the event moves to Seven Mile Public Beach with a 13.1 Mile half marathon at 6am or a 6.5 mile run at 7am. Folks can participate in North Side at Kaibo or at the Brac Reef Beach Resort at 7am. For more, head to caymanactive.com

TUE JAN 31

Cadet Corps Band Open for Recruiting

The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps Band is open for recruitment to young people from the age of 11 – 18 who are enrolled in school. They also welcome adults who play an instrument and would love to work with young people. Please call 946-9810 or email cadetcorps@gov.ky for more details

PSPB Certificates

The Public Service Pensions Board would like to remind its pensioners that their Annual Pension Continuation Certificates have been distributed through the mail and are due to be returned to the PSPB no later than January 31st to ensure continuity of benefits. If you have not received your PCCC form please feel free to drop by the PSPB office located on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building to address this matter. If you are a shut-in or have care or control over a pensioner who is unable to be transported to the PSPB office, please call 945-8175 or 244-7104/7123 for special assistance.

SUN FEB 26



Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles