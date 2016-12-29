iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

0 0

Recipe: Mexican Christmas Fruit Punch (Ponche Navideño)

By Yvette Marquez From The Kitchn

When it comes to holiday drinking, eggnog is only the beginning. Many cultures and cuisines proudly claim a Christmas punch and this week we’re bringing you The Global Punch Bowl with five festive punches, each with a story of their own.

Ponche Navideño (Mexican Christmas fruit punch) is a hot punch served with or without alcohol during the holiday season and most generally during Las Posadas. On those chilly nights, this fragrant infusion warms you from the inside out.

My grandma made a very similar calientito (warm drink) around the holidays, but it did not have all of the unique ingredients you’ll find in this recipe. The intoxicating aroma and perfumed air in your home will certainly entice your guests to give the drink a try. After that, they’ll be hooked. Brandy or tequila can be added, making it ponche con piquete (punch with a sting).

Ponche for Las Posadas

Las Posadas is a nine-day celebration leading up to Christmas widely celebrated in Mexico. December 16 marks the beginning of Las Posadas, and it ends on December 24.

I remember being a teenager and attending my very first Posada at a friend’s home. We ate, we prayed, we sang songs, and we walked door-to-door carrying a candle and knocked on houses of neighbors to recreate the holy pilgrimage of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus on their way to Bethlehem. The last house was designated to be an “inn,” and the homeowner allowed us to enter. We kneeled around the Nativity scene to pray and then we ate and sang some more.

To make this warm, spiced Christmas punch you begin by simmering Mexican fruits with cane sugar and spices until the heavenly aroma permeates your kitchen. The canela (cinnamon), tamarind pods, and tejocotes give this drink a unique tart, spiced flavor and a rich, warm color. Tamarind pods have a sweet and slightly sour flavor, and tejocotes have a sweet-tart apple-like flavor when cooked.

Every traditional ponche recipe calls for fresh tejocotes. During the holidays you can find them in Latin markets. Sweet and soft ingredients like guava, apple, pear, raisins, prunes, and orange slices are then added with sugarcane and piloncillo(unrefined whole cane sugar). The sweetness of the sugarcane and piloncilloenhance the drink. Overall the flavor is rich, bold, and sweet.

That was the one and only time I have ever attended an authentic Posadacelebration. Today, I celebrate Las Posadas with my children by setting up our nativity scene together, going to mass on Christmas Eve, and afterwards enjoying traditional Mexican dishes such as tamales and Ponche Navideño with family and friends.

RECIPE

Ponche Navideño

Serves 16

16 cups (1 gallon) water

2 cinnamon sticks

8 whole cloves

5 long tamarind pods, husks removed, and seeded

8 ounces whole tejocotes or crab apples

6 large guavas, peeled and diced

2 medium red apples, peeled, cored, and diced

1 medium pear, peeled, cored, and diced

2 (4-inch) sugar cane sticks, peeled and diced

1 cup pitted prunes

1/2 cup raisins

1 medium orange, sliced

8 ounces chopped piloncillo, or 1 cup packed dark brown sugar

Brandy or tequila (1 ounce per cup of punch, optional)

Place the water, cinnamon sticks, cloves, tamarind pods, and tejocotes or crab apples in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until the tejocotes are soft, about 10 minutes.

Remove the tejocotes or crab apples from the pot with a slotted spoon. When cool enough to handle, peel, trim the ends, halve, and remove the seeds. Return the apple halves to the pot.

Add the guavas, apples, pear, sugarcane, prunes, raisins, orange, and piloncillo. Simmer for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard the cinnamon sticks and cloves.

To serve, ladle the punch into coffee cups or mugs, making sure each cup gets some chunks of fruit. If desired, add 1 ounce of brandy or tequila to each cup.

Recipe published by permission of Hippocrene from Latin Twist: Traditional & Modern Cocktails (Hippocrene, 2015)

For more: http://www.thekitchn.com/recipe-ponche-navideno-238372?utm_source=RSS&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+apartmenttherapy%2Fthekitchn+%28TK+Channel%3A+Main%29

VIDEO: Taliban Releases Video Showing Kidnapped Canadian, US Couple With Kids Born in Captivity

From WN.com

A new video released Tuesday was confirmed by senior Taliban figures that it did show kidnapped Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman with their two young boys in captivity, according to Reuters.

They were being held in captivity by the Haqqani network after disappearing in 2012 while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan while Coleman was pregnant.

“We understand both sides hate us and are content to leave us and our two surviving children in these problems,” Coleman said in the video. “But we can only ask and pray that somebody will recognize the atrocities these men carry out against us as so-called retaliation in their ingratitude and hypocrisy.”

A Canadian spokesman said the government was reviewing the video still while no U.S. officials would comment on the issue.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of Joshua Boyle, Caitlan Coleman and their young children and call for their unconditional release,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, spokesman for the Canadian Department of Global Affairs.

Some of the demands from the Haqqani network are the release of three senior members, including the brother and maternal uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani who is the deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban.

–WN.com, Maureen Foody

For video: https://article.wn.com/view/2016/12/21/VIDEO_Taliban_Releases_Video_Showing_Kidnapped_Canadian_US_C/

Update: Cayman Islands Shooting Incidents on Monday, 26 December

From RCIPS

he two victims in two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Monday, 26 December, near the Fete Night Club on West Bay Road and Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay, are both undergoing treatment and are in stable condition. Police are investigating these incidents and can confirm that they are suspected to be gang-related. High-visibility patrols are being carried out in different areas around the island in response to these incidents. Police continue to be concerned about late-night incidents and public safety around liquor-licensed premises. Police continue to appeal anyone with information about either incident to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Cayman Islands Garbage Collection Holiday Schedule

Department of Environmental Health advises the public that its offices will close at 12.30pm on 23 and 30 December.

On Monday 26 December 2016 there will be no garbage collection, and all landfills will be closed to the public, on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

For all Cayman Islands residents:

The residential collection schedule will resume on Tuesday, 27 December 2016 . Residents are advised their garbage will be collected one day later than their normal collection schedule.

. Residents are advised their garbage will be collected one day later than their normal collection schedule. All landfills in Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will be open to the public during normal scheduled hours on Tuesday, 27 December 2016 and Monday, 2 January 2017.

The 24-hour drop-off site at the George Town landfill will remain open through the holidays.

For commercial collection, island-wide:

Commercial collection will resume on Tuesday, 27 December 2016 and Monday, 2 January 2017 .

Department officials wish everyone a happy and safe holiday. For more information, contact DEH’s solid waste unit at 949-8793.

Paul Stanley to perform in support of the National Gallery

Rock Icon Paul Stanley, frontman of the band KISS, will perform at The Mill Cayman in support of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

As the chief songwriter and unwavering voice of the band KISS, Paul Stanley is one of the single most recognisable front-men in the history of rock and roll. Hosted by The Mill Cayman, Stanley now takes the stage for the first time ever in the Cayman Islands with an evening of fine art and music held in support of free art programming for young people at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI). It is the second in the concert series hosted by The Mill Cayman and it follows the highly successful Carl Palmer – A Legacy of Light event held earlier in 2016.

Stanley will perform with his band Soul Station, a ten-piece R&B revue which also features KISS drummer Eric Singer. The set list features “a celebration of soul music” that ranges from Motown to Memphis to Philadelphia, all songs which have contributed to the music he has written over the past 40 years.

The event at The Mill Cayman will also showcase Stanley’s artistic talent. Initially realised through designs for KISS album covers and set designs, including creating the iconic KISS logo which is universally recognised as one of the greatest logos of the 20th century, he later developed his passion into painting on canvas. The exhibition will feature eleven original artworks each one an emotionally-charged portrait or abstract that celebrates scale, texture and colour. Stanley’s signature guitars will also be exhibited.

Funds raised at the 6 January event will support youth programming at the National Gallery in 2017. “We are extremely grateful for the continued support of The Mill Cayman,” says NGCI Director Natalie Urquhart. “These inspiring concerts, which celebrate art and music, are a unique way to ensure access to creative education for young people across the Cayman Islands and to inspire the next generation of young creatives.”

Tickets for the 6 January 2017 event are extremely limited. For ticket information or to purchase Paul Stanley artwork or guitars, email events@themill.ky .



For general press enquires email communications@nationalgallery.org.ky . For more information about Paul Stanley fine art, visit http://paulstanley.com/artwork/ .

To connect with The Mill Cayman, visit www.twitter.com/TheMiIlCayman , www.facebook.com/TheMillCayman/ , www.instagram.com/themillcayman .

The Cayman Islands Treasury Department will be closed to the Public on the following dates and times for the Christmas and New Year Holidays

Closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Monday, January 2, 2017.

Closed for New Year’s Day

The Accountant General and Staff of the Treasury Department wishes for all a Blessed and Bright 2017!



Cayman Islands YSU’s Closing dates for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

The Youth Services Unit will be closed to the Public on the following dates and times for the New Year Holidays

Closed for New Year’s Day, Monday 2 January 2017 The Youth Services Unit wishes for all a very Merry Christmas and a Blessed 2017!

Cayman Islands DCI Holiday Hours

For Christmas, DCI’s Grand Cayman office, including the Business Licensing Counter, will close at noon Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 9am Wednesday, 28 December. On New Year’s Eve, the office and the counter will close at noonFriday, 30 December and reopen at 9am Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

DCI’s Cayman Brac office has been closed as of 12 December and will re-open at9am Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

Throughout December, DCI staff will continue accepting grant and renewal applications, and collecting all associated payments. For more information, please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky<mailto:info@dci.gov.ky>.

Cayman Islands Christmas Tree Recycling Dates in 2017

Recycle Real Christmas Trees

Christmas trees can be recycled and turned into mulch after the festive season to save them from going into the landfill.

The trees, which must be real rather than artificial, can be dropped off at containers in each community from 1 to 20 January before being mulched onSaturday, 21 January at George Town cricket field.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the trees being mulched by the industrial wood grinding machine, known as the “Beast”, which was recently purchased by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

The mulch is available free of charge to anyone who brings their shovel or rake and bags to collect it from the field, and is ideal for spreading around garden plants to enrich and insulate the soil. The processing begins at 7 a.m., with the mulch given away on a first-come first-served basis.

Containers to collect discarded Christmas trees will be placed at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay, George Town cricket field, Spotts dock and the southern entrance to Frank Sound Road.

The mulching project is part of an enhanced recycling initiative to divert waste from going into the landfill. Recycling is also central to the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS), which is currently in the first stage of the procurement phase, with government aiming to have a contract in place, in principle, by spring 2017.

Last year, more than 1,800 Christmas trees were processed by the “Beast”, resulting in around two-and-a-half dump-truck loads of mulch, which was also given away at no cost.

“This process of recycling the trees is a great way to save space at the landfill and is ideal material for people to spread in their gardens and yards at no cost other than coming to collect it,” said DEH’s Recycling Foreman of Solid Waste Angello Roye.

For further information about the Christmas tree recycling programme, contact DEH’s Solid Waste unit at 949-8793.

RCIPS Reminds Businesses to Carefully Manage the Handling of Cash during the Holidays

Given the larger amounts of cash that are often transacted during the holiday season, the RCIPS would like to remind business owners and the general community to exercise caution when handling large amounts of cash or carrying it with them on their person. In addition to quantities of cash that businesses may transact, those in the service industry, such as bartenders and waiters, may also be carrying more cash than usual.

“Both businesses and individuals should have safety procedures for how cash is managed and transported, as well as where it is stored,” said Richard Barrow, Chief Inspector and Head of the Financial Crimes Unit, “even in the rush of the season, do not shortcut those procedures.”

Free valet service launched at Camana Bay for the holidays

To ensure all have the most wonderful time at Camana Bay this holiday season, Camana Bay is launching a complimentary valet service which began Friday, 16 December and will run Mondays through Saturdays until Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve. Operating from 5:30-11pm, the service is managed by local company Premier Valet and available in the Regal Cinemas surface parking lot.

The service is ideal for offering shoppers a seamless experience to hurry into the shops for all they need, and the Camana Bay Visitor Centre and many Town Centre shops will stay open late to accommodate those last-minute holiday gift purchases. For those enjoying a festive meal at Camana Bay this holiday season and on New Year’s Eve with the Camana Bay Countdown event, it’s never been easier to dine in comfort and style.

Christmas Meat Inspections

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to remind the public that it is that the time of year when the consumption of meat from locally slaughtered animals is at its highest.

Many consumers opt for meat from locally grown animals to create special dishes for the Christmas season; however, the carcasses and portions of all locally slaughtered animals must be examined and passed prior to being consumed. The DEH in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture (DoA) are responsible for carrying out these inspections.

There are two aspects to the inspections, the ante-mortem and post-mortem The ante-mortem segment is done by the Veterinary Section of DoA prior to the slaughtering of the animals. The post-mortem meat inspections of the carcasses take place after slaughter is carried out and is undertaken by DEH Environmental Health Officers.

All local slaughter-men and butchers are reminded that it is illegal to offer meat from carcasses that have not been examined. Slaughter-men and butchers should contact both agencies as soon as possible to make arrangements to have their carcasses inspected. The DEH can be contacted on 949-6696 or 925-4582 and the DoA can be contacted on 947-3090.

Residents are also reminded that they should not purchase or consume the meat of uninspected carcasses as there is no guarantee that it is safe for human consumption. Inspected carcasses bear the DEH ‘pass’ stamp.

Additionally, consumers as well as other members of the public are reminded that in the event that they come across someone selling uninspected meat, that they should desist from purchasing same and immediately report the matter to the DEH.

The DEH would like to take the opportunity to wish all local slaughter men, butchers and consumers a happy and uneventful Christmas, as well as the very best for the year ahead.

For further information, please contact the DEH at 949-8793 or 949-6696 or visit the DEH’s website at: deh.gov.ky

Family-Friendly Fun with the Camana Bay Countdown This New Year’s Eve

Annual New Year’s Eve event offers two fireworks shows at no cover charge.

Have the most wonderful time with Camana Bay as we say farewell to 2016 and welcome in the New Year. Every New Year’s Eve, thousands choose Camana Bay to see in the New Year – with two fireworks shows, outdoor dance floor and no cover charge, it’s easy to see why.

This year’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, the Camana Bay Countdown, is presented by the restaurants of the Town Centre. The early entertainment allows little ones to celebrate the New Year without sacrificing their bedtime, enjoying an alfresco dinner with music spun by DJ Lin and a fireworks show at 7pm. For those able to make it to midnight, have no fear – 2017 will be rung in in style with a second fabulous fireworks display. Reserving a table as early as possible is recommended at any of the Town Centre’s signature restaurants – Abacus, The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta, KARoo, Lola, Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar and The Waterfront Urban Diner.

Supporting all efforts to party responsibly this holiday season, Camana Bay will be a location for the Purple Ribbon Bus to drop off and pick up those celebrating so as to minimise the dangers of drunk driving. Run by the National Drug Council, this free bus service often transports over 1,000 people on an average New Year’s Eve and last year the bus stopped at 26 local bars and restaurants. For those with a designated driver in their party, the Camana Bay valet service will be available on New Year’s Eve, allowing guests to park with ease. This complimentary service will be available in the surface parking lot by Regal Cinemas from 5:30pm.

For more, visit camanabay.com/holidays and to keep up to date with the latest happenings at Camana Bay, like us on Facebook and follow @CamanaBay on Twitter and @Camana_Bay on Instagram.

Camana Bay Countdown: Experience not one but two fireworks shows at the Camana Bay Countdown this New Year’s Eve.

Free Vegetable Seedlings Offered to Cayman Islands residents

Residents with green thumbs are invited to obtain free seedlings, as a limited stock of cabbage, cucumber, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), cauliflower, broccoli and other plants are offered to the public by the Department of Agriculture (DoA).

This initiative seeks to stimulate interest amongst backyard gardeners in growing quality produce, and ideally will lead to more entries and participation in the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society 50th Agriculture Show next year.

There are twelve types of these vegetable seedlings available, and they may be collected from the DoA Nursery, at 181 Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

Cayman Islands Holiday Hours Immigration Appeals Tribunal

The Immigration Appeals Tribunal advises the public of its holiday hours. The final meeting for the Tribunal takes place on Thursday 15 December 2016. The administrative arm of the IAT will close at12.30 p.m. on Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 December. It will close again at 12.30 p.m. on Friday, 30 December and reopen at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday 3 January 2017. Members will hold their first meeting of the year on 12 January.

One More Cayman Islands Public Holiday for 2017

With the Elections Office’s schedule for the General Elections formally approved by the Governor this morning (Friday, 9 December 2016), one more public holiday has been officially declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.

General Elections Day on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 will be a public holiday, bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12 days.

The full list of public holidays for 2017 now is:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Wednesday, 24 May – General Elections Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands liquor license holders receive New Year’s extension

Liquor licence holders will get an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year’s Eve.

The Liquor Licensing Board made the decision on Monday, 5 December, that bars, restaurants and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:30 am and play music until 2:00 am, the morning of Sunday, 1 January 2017. Nightclubs are permitted to sell liquor until 3:30 am. Music and dancing must end at 4:00 am.

All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, such as liquor sales and the playing of music ceasing during the last ten minutes of permitted opening hours.

For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky

Cayman Islands Department of Counselling Services – Holiday Closures

The Department of Counselling Services announces the following holiday closing times and dates:

The Family Resource Centre will close from 12.30 p.m. on Friday, 16 December 2016 for its Christmas staff function.

In addition to this, in line with other Government offices (non-essential services), both the Department of Counselling Services and the Family Resource Centre, will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 23 December and on Friday, 30 December, 2016.

Cayman Islands Immigration Holiday Hours 2016

The Department of Immigration has announced its holiday working hours, as well as dates for the remaining board meetings for this year.

The Immigration headquarters (including public counters, and the Passport and Visa offices) will close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 December.

These offices again close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 30 December and resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

The meeting dates for the Immigration Boards are as follows:

The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date will be 12th December, and resumes on 9th January, 2017.

The Business Staffing Plan Board’s final meeting date will be 14th December, and resumes 11 January, 2017.

The Cayman Status and Permanent Residents Board’s final meeting will be 8 December, and resumes on 12 January, 2017.

The Administration, Border Control and Enforcement sections of Immigration will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave.

Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies

The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts. Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations. The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.

Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit Office closure for the Holidays

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season 2016:

Friday, 23 to Wednesday, 28 December inclusive for the Christmas Holidays, and

Friday, 30 December.

The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

FRI DEC 30

DCI’s Grand Cayman office

DCI’s Grand Cayman office, including the Business Licensing Counter, will close at noon Friday (30 Dec). Throughout December, DCI staff will continue accepting grant and renewal applications, and collecting all associated payments. For more information, please call 945-0943 or email i nfo@dci.gov.ky

Immigration Appeals Tribunal Closure

The administration arm of the Immigration Appeals Tribunal will close at 1230pm on Friday (30 Dec)

SAT DEC 31

Watch Night Service

Watch Night Service: John Gray Memorial Church, 11:00 p.m. Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah 31 December Watchnight Service for Youth and Adults @ 7pm Watch Night Service St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Watch Night Service at 11pm.

Watch Night Service

The West Bay New Testament Church will be having Watch Night Service on Saturday December 31, 2016 at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School starting at 10:00pm.

George Town General Practice Clinic

The George Town General Practice Clinic will close at 1pm on Saturday (31 Dec)

Cayman Maritime Scholarship

The Cayman Maritime Scholarship is now available. Please visit cishipping.com for more information. The deadline is January 31st.

Watchnight Services

The Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town, Savannah, West Bay and Northside are hosting Watchnight Services at 1030pm on Saturday (31 Dec)

Free Seedlings Residents with green thumbs are invited to obtain free seedlings, as a limited stock of cabbage, cucumber, bok choy, cauliflower, broccoli and other plants are offered to the public by the Department of Agriculture . There are twelve types of these vegetable seedlings available, and they may be collected from the DoA Nursery, at 181 Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

SUN JAN 1

New Year’s Day Service St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting New Year’s Day Service on Sunday (1 Jan) at 8am only. West Bay John Gray Church Cantata Repeat of JGMC Choir Cantata Sun, Jan 1st, 7pm New Year’s Day Service The West Bay Wesleyan Holiness Church is hosting their New Year’s Day Service at 11am Holy Eucharist St. Alban’s Anglican Church is hosting Holy Eucharist on New Year’s Day at 930am. New Year’s Day Service Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is hosting their New Year’s Day Service at 11am.

THU JAN 5

Public Consultation Period The public is advised that the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016; the Companies Management (Amendment) Bill, 2016; and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016 are now available for public consultation. Comments should be emailed to Policy Advisor Wilbur Welcome in the Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation, by Thursday, 5 January 2017. The three bills were published in the 16 December Cayman Islands Gazette. If approved in the Legislative Assembly, the bills will allow the Cayman Islands to develop a centralised platform of beneficial ownership information by 30 June 2017. This is in accordance with an agreement to further enhance the exchange of information between Cayman and UK tax, regulatory and law enforcement officials.

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout Festival CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017 GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS SCHEDULE Thursday, January 12, 2017 03:00pm EST VENUE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands George Town Cayman Islands HOST Wine Folly EVENT DESCRIPTION Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver. Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout. For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only. Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles