iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

0 0

RCIPS Reminds Businesses to Carefully Manage the Handling of Cash during the Holidays

Given the larger amounts of cash that are often transacted during the holiday season, the RCIPS would like to remind business owners and the general community to exercise caution when handling large amounts of cash or carrying it with them on their person. In addition to quantities of cash that businesses may transact, those in the service industry, such as bartenders and waiters, may also be carrying more cash than usual.

“Both businesses and individuals should have safety procedures for how cash is managed and transported, as well as where it is stored,” said Richard Barrow, Chief Inspector and Head of the Financial Crimes Unit, “even in the rush of the season, do not shortcut those procedures.”

Free valet service launched at Camana Bay for the holidays

To ensure all have the most wonderful time at Camana Bay this holiday season, Camana Bay is launching a complimentary valet service which began Friday, 16 December and will run Mondays through Saturdays until Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve. Operating from 5:30-11pm, the service is managed by local company Premier Valet and available in the Regal Cinemas surface parking lot.

The service is ideal for offering shoppers a seamless experience to hurry into the shops for all they need, and the Camana Bay Visitor Centre and many Town Centre shops will stay open late to accommodate those last-minute holiday gift purchases. For those enjoying a festive meal at Camana Bay this holiday season and on New Year’s Eve with the Camana Bay Countdown event, it’s never been easier to dine in comfort and style.

Christmas Meat Inspections

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to remind the public that it is that the time of year when the consumption of meat from locally slaughtered animals is at its highest.

Many consumers opt for meat from locally grown animals to create special dishes for the Christmas season; however, the carcasses and portions of all locally slaughtered animals must be examined and passed prior to being consumed. The DEH in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture (DoA) are responsible for carrying out these inspections.

There are two aspects to the inspections, the ante-mortem and post-mortem The ante-mortem segment is done by the Veterinary Section of DoA prior to the slaughtering of the animals. The post-mortem meat inspections of the carcasses take place after slaughter is carried out and is undertaken by DEH Environmental Health Officers.

All local slaughter-men and butchers are reminded that it is illegal to offer meat from carcasses that have not been examined. Slaughter-men and butchers should contact both agencies as soon as possible to make arrangements to have their carcasses inspected. The DEH can be contacted on 949-6696 or 925-4582 and the DoA can be contacted on 947-3090.

Residents are also reminded that they should not purchase or consume the meat of uninspected carcasses as there is no guarantee that it is safe for human consumption. Inspected carcasses bear the DEH ‘pass’ stamp.

Additionally, consumers as well as other members of the public are reminded that in the event that they come across someone selling uninspected meat, that they should desist from purchasing same and immediately report the matter to the DEH.

The DEH would like to take the opportunity to wish all local slaughter men, butchers and consumers a happy and uneventful Christmas, as well as the very best for the year ahead.

For further information, please contact the DEH at 949-8793 or 949-6696 or visit the DEH’s website at: deh.gov.ky

VW Moving Forward With New Emissions System, Electric Power For Future Models

By

Volkswagen’s immediate future is in a bit of a holding pattern. The company has a plan for how to properly handle diesel emissions in new vehicles, but it can’t implement it right away. Meanwhile, its 2016 lineup of diesels has yet to win approval from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The New York Times reports that VW, which admitted last month to rigging the emissions control systems of more than 500,000 cars in the U.S. — and around 11 million worldwide — with a device that cheats emissions tests, will revamp the technology it uses to control diesel exhaust in upcoming models.

The method, called a selective catalytic reduction system, is similar to what is already in use by many carmakers: vehicles are equipped with a tank of urea-based fluid that cleans the emissions from the exhaust.

Officials with VW say the system is not part of its remedy plan for the 11 million vehicles currently awaiting a fix for their deceptive emissions systems.

The Times reports that the carmaker previously considered a similar approach back in 2007, but deemed it to be too costly. Instead, the company opted for its current method now at the center of the emissions scandal.

VW says the change to the new urea tank systems will take place “as soon as possible” for future models.

“Diesel vehicles will only be equipped with exhaust emissions systems that use the best environmental technology,” Herbert Diess, chairman of the company’s car brand, said in a statement.

In addition to revamping its diesel emissions systems, VW said on Tuesday that it plans to push ahead with the development of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Times reports that the new technology will first be seen in the company’s 2019 and 2020 model of its Phaeton limousine.

As for the company’s more pressing matter of a 2016 model line up, the EPA says it still hasn’t determined if the vehicles’ emission-control device is legal, Reuters reports.

The software was first publicly disclosed by VW’s U.S. Chief Michael Horn during a congressional hearing last week.

“In Volkswagen’s recent ongoing discussions with the regulators, we described to the EPA and CARB that our emissions control strategy also included a software feature that should be disclosed to and approved by them as an auxiliary emissions control device (“AECD”) in connection with the certification process,” he explained at the time. “As a result, we have withdrawn the application for certification of our model year 2016 vehicles.”

Horn and VW have been mum on whether or not the software was configured before or after the emissions scandal broke on Sept. 18, and whether it is similar to the previous defeat devices.

“We have a long list of questions for VW,” EPA Assistant Administrator Janet McCabe tells Reuters. “When we have all of the answers, we will be able to make a determination” on the whether the cars can be certified for sale.

IMAGE:(Sarah)

For more on this story go to: https://consumerist.com/2015/10/14/vw-moving-forward-with-new-emissions-system-electric-power-for-future-models/

REVISED: Cayman Islands Vehicle Licensing Offices’ December Closures

The public is informed that all three offices at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing will close early on Friday, 16 December, 2016, for a staff function. The West Bay and Breakers offices will open at 8.30am, and close at 11.30a.m., while the Crewe Road Office will close at 12 noon.

Normal operating hours will resume on Saturday, 17 December for the West Bay and Breakers offices – 9.00a.m. to 4.00p.m.; and the Crewe Road location reopens on Monday, 19 December, from 8.30a.m. to 4.00p.m.

For the Christmas and New Year holidays, all three DVDL locations will close at 12.30p.m. on Friday, 23 December, and again at 12.30p.m. on Friday, 30 December.

The West Bay and Breakers offices will remain closed to the public from Saturday, 24 December, 2016 to Tuesday, 27 December, 2016. All three locations will open on Wednesday, 28 December, (the Crewe Road location from 8.30a.m. to 4.00p.m., and the West Bay and Breakers offices from 10.00a.m. to 6.00p.m.).

St Alban’s (Grand Cayman) & St Mary’s (Cayman Brac)

Family-Friendly Fun with the Camana Bay Countdown This New Year’s Eve

Annual New Year’s Eve event offers two fireworks shows at no cover charge.

Have the most wonderful time with Camana Bay as we say farewell to 2016 and welcome in the New Year. Every New Year’s Eve, thousands choose Camana Bay to see in the New Year – with two fireworks shows, outdoor dance floor and no cover charge, it’s easy to see why.

This year’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, the Camana Bay Countdown, is presented by the restaurants of the Town Centre. The early entertainment allows little ones to celebrate the New Year without sacrificing their bedtime, enjoying an alfresco dinner with music spun by DJ Lin and a fireworks show at 7pm. For those able to make it to midnight, have no fear – 2017 will be rung in in style with a second fabulous fireworks display. Reserving a table as early as possible is recommended at any of the Town Centre’s signature restaurants – Abacus, The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta, KARoo, Lola, Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar and The Waterfront Urban Diner.

Supporting all efforts to party responsibly this holiday season, Camana Bay will be a location for the Purple Ribbon Bus to drop off and pick up those celebrating so as to minimise the dangers of drunk driving. Run by the National Drug Council, this free bus service often transports over 1,000 people on an average New Year’s Eve and last year the bus stopped at 26 local bars and restaurants. For those with a designated driver in their party, the Camana Bay valet service will be available on New Year’s Eve, allowing guests to park with ease. This complimentary service will be available in the surface parking lot by Regal Cinemas from 5:30pm.

For more, visit camanabay.com/holidays and to keep up to date with the latest happenings at Camana Bay, like us on Facebook and follow @CamanaBay on Twitter and @Camana_Bay on Instagram.

Camana Bay Countdown: Experience not one but two fireworks shows at the Camana Bay Countdown this New Year’s Eve.

Free Vegetable Seedlings Offered to Cayman Islands residents

Residents with green thumbs are invited to obtain free seedlings, as a limited stock of cabbage, cucumber, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), cauliflower, broccoli and other plants are offered to the public by the Department of Agriculture (DoA).

This initiative seeks to stimulate interest amongst backyard gardeners in growing quality produce, and ideally will lead to more entries and participation in the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society 50th Agriculture Show next year.

There are twelve types of these vegetable seedlings available, and they may be collected from the DoA Nursery, at 181 Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

Cayman Islands Holiday Hours Immigration Appeals Tribunal

The Immigration Appeals Tribunal advises the public of its holiday hours. The final meeting for the Tribunal takes place on Thursday 15 December 2016. The administrative arm of the IAT will close at12.30 p.m. on Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 December. It will close again at 12.30 p.m. on Friday, 30 December and reopen at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday 3 January 2017. Members will hold their first meeting of the year on 12 January.

One More Cayman Islands Public Holiday for 2017

With the Elections Office’s schedule for the General Elections formally approved by the Governor this morning (Friday, 9 December 2016), one more public holiday has been officially declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.

General Elections Day on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 will be a public holiday, bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12 days.

The full list of public holidays for 2017 now is:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Wednesday, 24 May – General Elections Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands liquor license holders receive New Year’s extension

Liquor licence holders will get an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year’s Eve.

The Liquor Licensing Board made the decision on Monday, 5 December, that bars, restaurants and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:30 am and play music until 2:00 am, the morning of Sunday, 1 January 2017. Nightclubs are permitted to sell liquor until 3:30 am. Music and dancing must end at 4:00 am.

All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, such as liquor sales and the playing of music ceasing during the last ten minutes of permitted opening hours.

For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky

Cayman Islands Department of Counselling Services – Holiday Closures

The Department of Counselling Services announces the following holiday closing times and dates:

The Family Resource Centre will close from 12.30 p.m. on Friday, 16 December 2016 for its Christmas staff function.

In addition to this, in line with other Government offices (non-essential services), both the Department of Counselling Services and the Family Resource Centre, will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 23 December and on Friday, 30 December, 2016.

Savannah United Church Advent Season Events

17 Astral Way

Savannah

18 December @ 10am Youth Christmas Programme Lighting of the Candle of LOVE

25 December @ Christmas Sunday Service

Lighting of the Christ Candle

31 December Watchnight Service for Youth and Adults @ 7pm

For more information, please call 947-6071

Cayman Islands Immigration Holiday Hours 2016

The Department of Immigration has announced its holiday working hours, as well as dates for the remaining board meetings for this year.

The Immigration headquarters (including public counters, and the Passport and Visa offices) will close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 December.

These offices again close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 30 December and resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

The meeting dates for the Immigration Boards are as follows:

The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date will be 12th December, and resumes on 9th January, 2017.

The Business Staffing Plan Board’s final meeting date will be 14th December, and resumes 11 January, 2017.

The Cayman Status and Permanent Residents Board’s final meeting will be 8 December, and resumes on 12 January, 2017.

The Administration, Border Control and Enforcement sections of Immigration will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave.

Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies

The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts. Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations. The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.

Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit Office closure for the Holidays

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season 2016:

Friday, 23 to Wednesday, 28 December inclusive for the Christmas Holidays, and

Friday, 30 December.

The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

TUE DEC 20

Santa Story Time Children are invited to a special Santa Story Time on Tuesday (20 Dec) at 11am at Regal Cinemas.

WED DEC 21

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (21 Dec) at 630pm at Books & Book.

THU DEC 22

Traditional Santa photos

Traditional Santa photos will be available on Thursday (22 Dec) from 5 — 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Miss Jackie’s Christmas Recital

Miss Jackie’s Christmas Recital is Thursday (22 Dec) at 63pm on The Crescent in Camana Bay.

Customs Extended Hours

The Customs Department has extended its hours for the holiday season through December 22nd. They will be open from 830 to 5pm daily and will close at 12pm on Saturday (17 Dec)

FRI DEC 23

Immigration Department Closure

The Immigration Department will close on Friday (23 Dec).

NAU Closure

The Needs Assessment Unit will be closed Friday — Wednesday (23 — 28 Dec) and Friday (30 Dec).

SAT DEC 24

Christmas Eve Carols & Midnight Mass

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Christmas Eve Carols at 1045am and Mass at 11pm.

Service of Lessons and Carols

St. Alban’s Anglican Church is hosting the Service of Lessons and Carols at the National Gallery on Christmas Eve at 730pm

SUN DEC 25 CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas Day Service Christmas Day Service: John Gray Memorial Church, 10:00 a.m. Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah 25 December @ Christmas Sunday Service

Lighting of the Christ Candle

Christmas Day Service

St. George’s Anglican Church is having Christmas Day service at 8am only

MON DEC 26

St. Stephen, Deacon and Martyr service

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting St. Stephen, Deacon and Martyr service at 8am.

Garden Party

William Pouchie Memorial United Church in North Side will host its annual Garden Party on Monday, 26 December, 2016. On sale will be seafood, beef, chicken, sides and deserts. There will also be live music and fun and games for children. Time is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

TUE DEC 27

St. John, Apostle and Evangelist service

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting St. John, Apostle and Evangelist service at 8am on Tuesday (27 Dec)

WED DEC 28

Immigration Department Closure

The Immigration Department will close on Friday (28 Dec) at 1130am.

Holy Innocent Mass & Fun Day

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Holy Innocent Mass & Fun Day on Wednesday (28 Dec) at 10am.

SAT DEC 31

Watch Night Service

Watch Night Service: John Gray Memorial Church, 11:00 p.m. Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah 31 December Watchnight Service for Youth and Adults @ 7pm Watch Night Service St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Watch Night Service at 11pm.

SUNDAY JAN 1

New Year’s Day Service St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting New Year’s Day Service on Sunday (1 Jan) at 8am only. West Bay John Gray Church Cantata Repeat of JGMC Choir Cantata Sun, Jan 1st, 7pm JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017 GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS SCHEDULE Thursday, January 12, 2017 03:00pm EST VENUE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands George Town Cayman Islands HOST Wine Folly EVENT DESCRIPTION Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver. Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout. For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only. Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles