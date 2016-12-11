iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Caribbean bikers want red tape ease

By KERRI GOODING From Loop News Barbados

Motorcyclists would like to see an ease on inter-regional movement in the travel sector.

Following the challenges faced by some bikers who travelled to Barbados for the 2016 Caribbean Bike Week and Independence Ride, this was expressed by the President of Black Knight Bikers, Fabian Reeves.

Reeves lamented to Loop News:

“Everybody didn’t get to come because of the stipulations that we have to go through.

“The Grenadians were really upset because of the treatment they got on the boat and while getting off as they moved through the Port. The red tape and stuff that we here have to deal with is not the same when we go to these countries. It is very difficult here.”

Furthermore, he explained, “It took us basically two days to get the bikes out of the Bridgetown Port as well and it took us nearly half of a day to get them [the bikers] off the boat to get into Barbados.”

Forty-two bikers came to Barbados to participate in the inaugural Caribbean Bike Week. There were 15 bikers from St. Vincent, 10 from St. Lucia and 17 bikers from Grenada.

Reeves was pleased that the Independence Ride was incident-free and that the Week was a success of sorts, but he wants changes made to allow next year to be bigger and better.

He said small changes could mean a greater involvement from foreign bikers next year and moving forward, which he posits would only augur well for Barbados’ tourism industry in the end.

Free Vegetable Seedlings Offered to Cayman Islands residents

Residents with green thumbs are invited to obtain free seedlings, as a limited stock of cabbage, cucumber, bok choy (Chinese cabbage), cauliflower, broccoli and other plants are offered to the public by the Department of Agriculture (DoA).

This initiative seeks to stimulate interest amongst backyard gardeners in growing quality produce, and ideally will lead to more entries and participation in the Cayman Islands Agriculture Society 50th Agriculture Show next year.

There are twelve types of these vegetable seedlings available, and they may be collected from the DoA Nursery, at 181 Lottery Road, Lower Valley.

Cayman Islands Holiday Hours Immigration Appeals Tribunal

The Immigration Appeals Tribunal advises the public of its holiday hours. The final meeting for the Tribunal takes place on Thursday 15 December 2016. The administrative arm of the IAT will close at12.30 p.m. on Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 December. It will close again at 12.30 p.m. on Friday, 30 December and reopen at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday 3 January 2017. Members will hold their first meeting of the year on 12 January.

One More Cayman Islands Public Holiday for 2017

With the Elections Office’s schedule for the General Elections formally approved by the Governor this morning (Friday, 9 December 2016), one more public holiday has been officially declared for the Cayman Islands in 2017.

General Elections Day on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 will be a public holiday, bringing the number of public holidays for next year to 12 days.

The full list of public holidays for 2017 now is:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Wednesday, 24 May – General Elections Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Vehicle Licensing Offices’ December Closures

The public is informed that all three offices at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing will close early on Friday, 16 December, 2016, for a staff function. The West Bay and Breakers offices will close11.30a.m., while the Crewe Road Office will close at 12 noon.

Normal operating hours will resume on Saturday, 17 December for the West Bay and Breakers offices – that is, 9.00a.m. to 4.00p.m.; and the Crewe Road location reopens on Monday, 19 December, from8.30a.m. to 4.00p.m.

For the Christmas and New Year holidays, all three DVDL locations will close at12.30p.m. on Friday, 23 December, and again at 12.30p.m. on Friday, 30 December.

However, the West Bay and Breakers offices will be open at the usual time (9.00a.m. to 4.00p.m.) onSaturday, 24 December.

Cayman Islands liquor license holders receive New Year’s extension

Liquor licence holders will get an extension beyond regular closing times on New Year’s Eve.

The Liquor Licensing Board made the decision on Monday, 5 December, that bars, restaurants and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:30 am and play music until 2:00 am, the morning of Sunday, 1 January 2017. Nightclubs are permitted to sell liquor until 3:30 am. Music and dancing must end at 4:00 am.

All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, such as liquor sales and the playing of music ceasing during the last ten minutes of permitted opening hours.

For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or emailinfo@dci.gov.ky

CUC’s Second IRP Study Presentation : Wed., December 14, 2016

CUC will be hosting the second Integrated Resource Programme (IRP) Study Presentation on Wednesday, December 14 at noon and 6:00 p.m. (2 sessions, same presentation) at the Marriott Resort on West Bay Road.

This presentation follows on from the initial IRP Study Presentation that took place on August 24, 2016 at the Marriott.

Attached is a copy of the invitation.

The presentation is open to the public and interested persons are encouraged to attend.

Night In Bethlehem in Cayman Islands



When: December 17th (Saturday)

Where: St. George’s Anglican Church Hall (off Courts Road)

Time: anytime between 4:00 pm & 9:00 pm

Cost: CI$5 per person (Children under 12 free)

Cayman Islands Department of Counselling Services – Holiday Closures

The Department of Counselling Services announces the following holiday closing times and dates:

The Family Resource Centre will close from 12.30 p.m. on Friday, 16 December 2016 for its Christmas staff function.

In addition to this, in line with other Government offices (non-essential services), both the Department of Counselling Services and the Family Resource Centre, will close at 12:30pm on Friday, 23 December and on Friday, 30 December, 2016.

Savannah United Church Advent Season Events

17 Astral Way

Savannah

12 December @5:30pm SASEP (Savannah After School Enrichment Programme) Christmas Concert

18 December @ 10am Youth Christmas Programme Lighting of the Candle of LOVE

25 December @ Christmas Sunday Service

Lighting of the Christ Candle

31 December Watchnight Service for Youth and Adults @ 7pm

For more information, please call 947-6071

Cayman Islands Immigration Holiday Hours 2016

The Department of Immigration has announced its holiday working hours, as well as dates for the remaining board meetings for this year.

The Immigration headquarters (including public counters, and the Passport and Visa offices) will close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 23 December, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 December.

These offices again close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 30 December and resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

The meeting dates for the Immigration Boards are as follows:

The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date will be 12th December, and resumes on 9th January, 2017.

The Business Staffing Plan Board’s final meeting date will be 14th December, and resumes 11 January, 2017.

The Cayman Status and Permanent Residents Board’s final meeting will be 8 December, and resumes on 12 January, 2017.

The Administration, Border Control and Enforcement sections of Immigration will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave.

Cayman Islands Spelling Bees Competitions

The 2016 Spelling Bees competitions take place for secondary school children on Wednesday, 7 December and for primary-aged children on Thursday. 8 December.

The events are open to the public and will be held in the morning, starting at 9.30 a.m., followed immediately by the prize-giving. Both events will be at Red Bay Church of God on Selkirk Drive.

CI Government Department of Environmental Health (DEH)

2016 Annual Bulk Waste Clean-up

The schedule for each district is as follows:

EAST END / NORTH SIDE DISTRICTS

November 21st to November 26th – bulk items will be collected

BODDEN TOWN DISTRICT

November 28th to December 3rd – bulk items will be collected.

GEORGE TOWN DISTRICT

December 5th to December 10th – bulk items will be collected.

WEST BAY DISTRICT

December 12th to December 17th – bulk items will be collected.

CAYMAN BRAC and LITTLE CAYMAN

November 28th to December 15th – bulk items will be collected.

Bulk waste should be placed on the curbside where they can be accessed by DEH trucks but not an obstruction to traffic.

Bulk waste includes the following items: Household appliances, furniture, and yard waste.

(Items not handled by normal DEH residential garbage weekly collection)

Construction and demolition debris WILL NOT BE COLLECTED.

(Construction and demolition debris is NOT considered residential bulk waste and is therefore not part of this campaign).

The public should separate the following waste items from the rest of bulk waste:

METALS – including old appliances, metal furniture, metal roofing etc…

VEGETATION – All yard & plant trimmings etc.

OTHER RECYCLABLES –old tyres, scrap aluminium, batteries, and e-waste (old computers, TV, printers, etc.)

RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT ITEMS SHOULD NOT BE PUT OUT AFTER THE ABOVE DATES AS DEH CREWS WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO AN AREA ONCE IT HAS BEEN CLEANED.

For further information, in Grand Cayman contact the DEH solid waste dispatch unit at 949-8793; in the Little Cayman & Cayman Brac, contact DEH Cayman Brac office at 948-2321.

Cayman Islands: Looking for FOI research study participants!

I [Barrie Quappe] am looking for participants in my research project for my Master's study programme. Please read the attached ad and feel free to forward to anyone you may think has filed an FOI request and would be a willing participant.

Your help in this recruitment is greatly appreciated.

Your help in this recruitment is greatly appreciated.

Best,

Barrie Quappe

916-9800

Christmas Meat – Cayman Islands Abattoir Services Advisory

The Department of Agriculture (DoA) reminds farmers of the process for using its abattoir services – especially before the Christmas rush.

Animal-owners should follow the appropriate protocols for butchering meat, which is done free of cost, inclusive of delivery to the specified supermarkets or butcher shops.

Call 947-3090 to use the DoA’s abattoir service during November. Farmers must provide details of the livestock, and the dates and locations for the delivery of their meat.

Education begins on Cayman Islands Single Member Constituencies

The Elections Office invites the public, including voters, potential candidates and their agents in the 2017 General Election, to learn more about recent changes to the Elections Law that created 19 single member electoral districts. Interested persons may email office@elections.ky to ask questions, or request short presentations for groups or organisations. The public should also stay tuned to local media for information on upcoming meetings, which will aim to address any questions that people may have about the transition.

Cayman Islands Needs Assessment Unit Office closure for the Holidays

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) office, 2nd Floor Aqua Mall, 55 South Church Street, George Town will close for the following days over the holiday season 2016:

Friday, 23 to Wednesday, 28 December inclusive for the Christmas Holidays, and

Friday, 30 December.

The NAU office will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, 3 January 2017.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON DEC 12

West Bay Bulk Waste Clean Up

Bulk Waste Clean Up for West Bay is Monday through Saturday (12 — 17 Dec). Bulk waste should be placed on the curbside where they can be accessed by DEH trucks but not an obstruction to traffic. Bulk waste includes the following items: Household appliances, furniture, and yard waste.

Sav-New Senior Citizens Christmas Party

Sav-New (CoDAC) cordially invites you to their annual Senior Citizens Christmas party on Monday (12 Dec) at 6:30 pm at Pedro St. James. For information, call Heather at 916-3574 or Esme at 926-3069.

Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah

12 December @5:30pm SASEP (Savannah After School Enrichment Programme) Christmas Concert

NWDA Closure The National Workforce Development Agency will close at noon on Monday (12 Dec)

TUE DEC 13

Cookie Baking workshop

Children are invited to a Cookie Baking workshop on Tuesday (13 Dec) from 3:30 — 430pm at Starfish Village.

Christmas Concert

The Cayman National Choir and National Orchestra Christmas Concert is Tuesday (13 Dec) at Elmslie Memorial Church at 730pm

WED DEC 14

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club is Wednesday (14 Dec) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Festival of Praise

First Baptist Church’s Festival of Praise is Wednesday (14 Dec) at 7pm at the North Side Civic Center.

THU DEC 15

Sister Islands Bulk Waste Clean Up

Bulk Waste Clean Up for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman is now through December 15th. Bulk waste should be placed on the curbside where they can be accessed by DEH trucks but not an obstruction to traffic. Bulk waste includes the following items: Household appliances, furniture, and yard waste.

Traditional Santa photos

Traditional Santa photos will be available on Thursday (15 Dec) from 5 — 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Pre-School Concert

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting its Pre-School Concert at 530pm on Thursday (15 Dec) in the Church Hall.

Sister Islands Bulk Waste Clean Up

Bulk Waste Clean Up for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman is now through December 15th. Bulk waste should be placed on the curbside where they can be accessed by DEH trucks but not an obstruction to traffic. Bulk waste includes the following items: Household appliances, furniture, and yard waste.

Humane Society Pub Quiz

The Humane Society Pub Quiz is Thursday (15 Dec) at 7pm at Fidel Murphy’s.

Christmas Concert The Cayman National Choir and National Orchestra Christmas Concert is Thursday (15 Dec) at Elmslie Memorial Church at 730pm

FRI DEC 16

Jingle Bell Rock Disco

Kids are invited to the Jingle Bell Rock Disco on Friday (16 Dec) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village

Festival of Praise

First Baptist Church’s Festival of Praise is Friday (16 Dec) at 7pm at the East End Civic Center.

Department of Counselling Services Closure The Department of Counselling Services will close at 1230pm on Friday (16 Dec).

Call For CARICOM Youth Ambassadors The Youth Services Unit is appealing to young Caymanians, aged 18-27 years old, to apply for posts as the Cayman Islands’ CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs). The application deadline is Friday, 16 December 2017. For further enquiries about the program and to obtain application forms, contact Acting Head of the Youth Services Unit at James.Myles@gov.ky

SAT DEC 17

Community Christmas Meal

Community Christmas Meal: John Gray Memorial Church would like their friends in West Bay to whom they normally deliver meals at Christmas time, to know that this year they will be delivering on Saturday, December 17th by noon.

Cayman Artisans Market

The Cayman Artisans Market is Saturday (17 Dec) on the Paseo in Camana Bay from 11am to 330pm.

Junior Achievement Market

Support Junior Achievement by checking out their market on Saturday (17 Dec) from 4 — 8pm on the Crescent in Camana Bay.

Caribbean Santa Photos

Caribbean Santa Photos will be available on Saturday (17 Dec) from 3 — 5pm on The Island in Camana Bay.

Festival of Praise

First Baptist Church’s Festival of Praise is Saturday (17 Dec) at 7pm at John Gray United Church Hall.

A Night in Bethlehem

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting A Night in Bethlehem on Saturday (17 Dec) from 4 — 9pm.

Boatswain Bay Cemetery Christmas Beautification

The Boatswain Bay Cemetery Christmas Beautification is Saturday (17 Dec) at 7am. Please bring a paint brush or roller and rolling pan. Call 929.9932 for more information.

Jeremiah’s Next Family Fun Day

AAVIC (All Against Violence in Cayman) is inviting everyone to Jeremiah’s Next Family Fun Day which is being held at the Scholars Park in West Bay on Saturday, December 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SUN DEC 18

Choir Cantata “Heaven on Earth”

Choir Cantata “Heaven on Earth”: John Gray Memorial Church, 10:00 a.m.

Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah

18 December @ 10am Youth Christmas Programme Lighting of the Candle of LOVE

Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday (18 Dec) at 6pm.

TUE DEC 20

Santa Story Time Children are invited to a special Santa Story Time on Tuesday (20 Dec) at 11am at Regal Cinemas.

WED DEC 21

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (21 Dec) at 630pm at Books & Book.

Miss Jackie’s Christmas Recital

Miss Jackie’s Christmas Recital is Thursday (22 Dec) at 63pm on The Crescent in Camana Bay.

THU DEC 22

Traditional Santa photos

Traditional Santa photos will be available on Thursday (22 Dec) from 5 — 7pm in Gardenia Court.

FRI DEC 23

Immigration Department Closure

The Immigration Department will close on Friday (23 Dec).

NAU Closure

The Needs Assessment Unit will be closed Friday — Wednesday (23 — 28 Dec) and Friday (30 Dec).

SAT DEC 24

Christmas Eve Carols & Midnight Mass

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Christmas Eve Carols at 1045am and Mass at 11pm.

SUN DEC 25 CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas Day Service Christmas Day Service: John Gray Memorial Church, 10:00 a.m. Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah25 December @ Christmas Sunday Service

Lighting of the Christ Candle

Christmas Day Service

St. George’s Anglican Church is having Christmas Day service at 8am only

MON DEC 26

St. Stephen, Deacon and Martyr service

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting St. Stephen, Deacon and Martyr service at 8am.

TUE DEC 27

St. John, Apostle and Evangelist service

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting St. John, Apostle and Evangelist service at 8am on Tuesday (27 Dec)

WED DEC 28

Immigration Department Closure

The Immigration Department will close on Friday (28 Dec) at 1130am.

Holy Innocent Mass & Fun Day

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Holy Innocent Mass & Fun Day on Wednesday (28 Dec) at 10am.

SAT DEC 31

Watch Night Service

Watch Night Service: John Gray Memorial Church, 11:00 p.m. Savannah United Church 17 Astral Way Savannah 31 December Watchnight Service for Youth and Adults @ 7pm Watch Night Service St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting Watch Night Service at 11pm.

SUNDAY JAN 1

New Year’s Day Service St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting New Year’s Day Service on Sunday (1 Jan) at 8am only. JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017 GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS SCHEDULE Thursday, January 12, 2017 03:00pm EST VENUE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands George Town Cayman Islands HOST Wine Folly EVENT DESCRIPTION Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver. Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout. For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only. Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles