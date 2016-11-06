iNews Briefs & Community Events

This meeting is open to observers from the public. If anyone wishes to submit comments to the Council in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky

The Agenda of the meeting will be available at the DoE website ( http://www.doe.ky/laws/national-conservation-law/conservation-council/ ).

The National Conservation Council will hold a general meeting on Wednesday November 30th, 2016, from 2pm in Room 1038 of the Government Administration Building (Grand Cayman).

REGIONAL Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Raul Benitez, says his organisation is working towards eradicating hunger in 11 Caribbean islands by 2020.“I would like to propose 2020 as a deadline to remove the 11 countries of the English-speaking Caribbean states that still remain in the FAO’s Hunger Map,” said Benitez, while addressing the 14th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) held in The Cayman Islands last week.

“In figures less than 180,000 people need to achieve food security in order to reduce the prevalence of undernourishment to below 5 percent and attain this task,” said Benitez, who is the FAO’s Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). FAO’s focus is on the eradication of hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition; the elimination of poverty and the promotion of economic and social progress for all; and, the sustainable management of natural resources, for the benefit of present and future generations.

According to an FAO document titled the CELAC Plan for Food and Nutrition Security and the eradication of Hunger, 2025, Latin America is the sub-region that has made the most progress in achieving both the Millennium Development Goal to reduce the prevalence of under-nourishment from 14.4 per cent in 1990/1992 to 5.1 per cent in 2012/2014, as well as the more ambitious target set by the World Food Summit (WFS) of 1996, when Latin America also reduced the number of people suffering from hunger from 60.3 million to 29.5 million in the same period.

Benitez indicated that the 2020 deadline would not be easy to meet, but that it would be a significant achievement once it was achieved. “This is no easy task, however, it is possible, and for us all, it would be an excellent achievement that no country in the English-speaking Caribbean appears in the hunger map,” he said, while addressing a ministerial session at CWA. The CWA is one of the region’s premier agricultural events and attracted delegates from over 15 Caribbean countries and several islands in the Pacific. Ministers of Agriculture from several islands as well as policy and decision-makers from around the region participated in the week of discussions. At the end of the week key recommendations for action were tabled for the ministers to work on after the meeting.

For more: http://guyanachronicle.com/2016/11/05/fao-sets-2020-deadline-to-remove-caribbean-countries-from-world-hunger-list/

Cayman Islands: Remembrance Sunday 2016

Remembering Our Military Heroes

On Sunday, 13th November 2016 the Cayman Islands will join nations around the world in celebrating Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial Church, George Town, Grand Cayman. The public is invited to attend the annual tribute to our veterans starting at 10:45 a.m. Individuals or religious organisations who wish to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph or the Seaman’s Memorial, should contact Chief Protocol Meloney Syms, tel. 244-3612 or email protocol@gov.ky, by 09 November. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place inside Elmslie Memorial Church.

Updated: Zika Town Hall Meetings for North Side/East End and Cayman Brac

The final in a series of town hall meetings in Grand Cayman about the Zika virus will take place on Tuesday night (8 November 2016). It will be a combined North Side and East End meeting, held at North Side Civic Centre from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Zika town hall meeting has also been scheduled for Cayman Brac on 15 November 2016 from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at the Aston Rutty Centre.

The meeting is being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women. The panel includes Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Cayman Islands: Police Operations Undertaken To Prevent Gang-Related Activity; Five Arrests Made From Jacqueline Carpenter RCIPS

Yesterday, Wednesday, 2 November 2016, police implemented targeted operations staffed by a multi-discipline task force, including its firearm tactical response team, which resulted in several warranted searches. These efforts were undertaken to tackle the recent rise in gang-related activities, in particular in certain communities within the district of West Bay, and across other districts.

These operations have, so far, led to the arrest of five persons for various offences.

During the course of one police operation just before 11:30PM in Prospect, George Town, armed officers were confronted by a belligerent man, who appeared to be in possession of a handgun. During the confrontation the suspect released a large ferocious bulldog at the officers. In order to ensure their safety and arrest the suspect, the threat was neutralised by one of the armed officers who discharged a single shot that fatally wounded the animal. The suspect who resisted arrest was taken into police custody without further incident after an imitation firearm was removed from his possession.

Three further arrests were made during the operation as follows:

A juvenile male, age 17 of George Town, on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent, resisting arrest, and possession of ganja (now in police custody);

A woman, age 22 of George Town, on suspicion of assaulting police with respect to this incident, and on suspicion of assault and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with an incident on 30 October (details below). She is now on Court bail;

A man, age 24 of George Town, on suspicion of possession of ganja and consumption.

Earlier in the day a man, age 25 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of Assault ABH and breach of Court bail. The assault relates to an incident that occurred on Sunday, 30 October near Public Beach during which a male was punched and beaten and threatened with a firearm. (The 22-year-old woman is also suspected of involvement in this incident.) This is incident is also considered to be gang-related. This man is now on Court bail;

Additionally, around 6PM last night, a man, age 24, was arrested by a West Bay on suspicion of the Assault ABH, which occurred on 1 November in the vicinity of 38 Birch Tree Hill Road during which a man was severely beaten. The man is currently in police custody.

“DCP Kurt Walton, who has strategic lead for this crime initiative, and I are very proud of the can-do attitude of our officers and the extraordinary courage, judgment and professionalism with which they have conducted themselves during these ongoing operation,” said Anthony Ennis, Acting Commissioner of Police. “The discharge of a firearm in any circumstances requires professionalism and judgement under stressful conditions. The way officers handled this incident is a demonstration of both.

“I continue to urge the public that if they see anything unusual to report it to the police. They can do so in confidence by contacting any member of the RCIPS that they are confident in speaking with, or Crimestoppers. We cannot and should not let a band of criminals compromise the safety and tranquillity of our islands.”

Cayman Islands flu vaccines availableVaccines for the seasonal flu will be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital, District Health Centres in Grand Cayman, Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman Clinic.

The locations and times are listed below: –

The General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning October 19th, 2016.

Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac, Wednesday October 26th 2016.

The Little Cayman Clinic: Residents of Little Cayman should contact the clinic to make arrangements.

To meet the demand in the initial period, the flu shot will also be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital Atrium (next to the Pharmacy) from Tuesday October 17 to November 11, 2016 from 10am – noon on weekdays only. Flu Shots will also be available at Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA), October 26 and 27 at the Arc Camana Bay.

The flu vaccine is FREE to all residents. No appointments are necessary; however, persons should indicate to the registration officer at the clinic that they need to have the flu shot.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week Fun Run/Walks Return

The Pirates Week Festival is once again hosting its series of fun runs; the Pirates Week 5K on the first week end of festivities and the “To Hell and Back 10k” on the final weekend of events.

Both run/walk events are geared for people of all fitness levels and carry a $25 registration fee, however person signing up for both event can save $10 on their total entry fee. Interested people can register online at www.caymanactive.com

The first 100 entrants of either event will also receive a free event t-shirt.

The Pirates Week 5k begins at 5:30pm on Friday 11th November; deadline to register for that event is Wednesday 8th November. The post race celebrations for this event will be held at the Bar Crudo gazebo on Harbour Drive. Proceeds from this event go to the 345 Athletic Club.

The “To Hell and Back 10k” begins at 7:00am on Sunday 20th November with a deadline of Wednesday 16th November. A complimentary post-race breakfast will be held at Calico Jack’s Restaurant on Seven Mile Public Beach.

For more information, log on to Cayman Active.com, Piratesweekfestival.com or contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078

Be a part of Cayman Islands Pirates Week

By purchasing an official T-shirt companies and their employees can promote the Pirates Week festivities from 10th to 18th November. The t-shirts can be affixed with the company’s logo and short sizes custom ordered.

Week and support the national festival financially. Festival staff believe that allowing employees to wear the official shirt during the week of activities also promotes a exciting atmosphere during within the workplace adding to the overall experience of the Festival, creating a sense of community pride amongst private and public sector entities.

There are two T-shirt designs available with the choice of the organisation’s logo appearing on the reverse side. (see attached order form)

Orders and payment must be submitted to the Pirates Week Office by Friday 21st October, 2016. Shirts will be available for pick-up by Thursday 10th November.

Special Offer! Purchase 25+ shirts and receive a 10% discount on your entire order.

For more information call the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or email info@piratesweekfestival.com

Find out other ways companies and individuals can be a part of Pirates Week 2016: Age of Romance here àt: http://www.piratesweekfestival.com/be-a-part-of-it

Pirates Week Schedule

GRAND CAYMAN

Thursday – Nov 10, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Pirates Week Happy Hour, Margaritaville sponsored by Margaritaville

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Pirates Week Kick-off Party, The Wharf sponsored by The Wharf

9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Friday – Nov 11, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

7:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Pirates Week 5K Run (Bayshore Mall), Harbour Drive sponsored by The Ministry of Sports

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

6:00 pm – 2:00 am

Le Vele, North Church Street sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

6:00 pm – Midnight

Miss Festival Queen Competition, Harbour Drive sponsored by The Ministry of Culture

7:15 pm – 8:25 pm

Fireworks, Harbour Drive sponsored by Lobster Pot and Department of Tourism

8:30 pm – 8:45 pm

Street Dance, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

9.00 pm – 2.00 am

Saturday – Nov 12, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pre-Landing Entertainment, Harbour Drive, sponsored Hurley’s Media

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Landing Pageant at Hog Sty Bay

followed by Float Parade on Harbour Drive sponsored Hurley’s Media

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and

Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

1:00 pm – Midnight

Street Dance, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

7:00 pm – Midnight

Teen Up, Teen Street Dance, Goring Avenue sponsored by Pepsi

7:00 pm – 1100 pm

Pirate Star “Homeland Edition”, Harbour Drive presented by Star 92.7FM

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Sunday – Nov 13, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Children’s Fun Fair Day, Pedro St. James sponsored by CIBC/First Caribbean Int’l Bank

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Monday – Nov 14, 2016

“Soaked”, Pirates Week Wet Fete, Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

12:01 am -4:00 am

5K Sea Swim at Grand Cayman Beach Suites sponsored by KPMG

7:30 am

Bodden Town Heritage Day, Harry McCoy Park/Nurse Josie Senior Centre, Gun Square Ave sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

CUC’s Pan In De City (Steel Pan Competition and Showcase), Pedro St. James sponsored by

Caribbean Utility Company (CUC)

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Bodden Town Music and Food Festival, Pedro St. James sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

Tuesday – Nov 15, 2016

George Town Heritage Day, Farmers Market, Huldah Avenue sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Pirates Week Full Moon Madness, Calico Jack’s, Seven Mile Beach sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

9:00 pm – 2:00 am

Wednesday – Nov 16, 2016

East End Heritage Day, Heritage Field sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am

Thursday – Nov 17, 2016

West Bay Heritage Day, West Bay Heritage Field sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Center

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday – Nov 18, 2016

North Side Heritage Day, Water Key Public Park (next to Kaibo Restaurant) sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Department of Tourism

11:00 am – 2:00 am (Fireworks at 8:00 pm)

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday – Nov 19, 2016

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pirate Pooch Parade, Harbour Drive sponsored by Pet Paradise

9:00 am – 10:30 am

Caybrew Cardboard Boat Race, Hog Sty Bay sponsored by Kirk Freeport and Caybrew

2:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Food Festival, Royal Bank of Canada and

Kirk Freeport parking lots, Shedden Road sponsored by Pepsi

2:00 pm – Midnight

“Illumination” Night Parade, Harbour Drive

7:00 pm

Teen Up, Teen Street Dance, Goring Avenue sponsored by Pepsi

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Fireworks, Harbour Drive, sponsored by Lobster Pot and Department of Tourism

8.00pm

Street Dance Finale and Food Festival – Harbour Drive sponsored by Bacardi and Red Stripe

8:15 pm – Midnight

Sunday – Nov 20, 2016

“To Hell and Back” 10K Run/Walk, Seven Mile Beach sponsored by Calico Jack’s and Aquafina

7:00 am

Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet, Lions Aquatic Centre Pirates Week Full

8:00 am

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON NOV 7Grand Court Jurors Notice

All grand court jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (7 Nov) at 945am.

TUE NOV 8

Zika Town Hall EE

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (8 Nov) at the East End Civic Center at 530pm.

WED NOV 9

Civil Service Association AGM

The Civil Service Association will hold their annual general meeting on Wednesday (9 Nov) at 530pm at the Government Administration Building Cafeteria.

World Diabetes Day 2016

To tie in with World Diabetes Day 2016, the Health Services Authority is holding two events at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town. The first is free eye screening for glaucoma as well blood glucose and cholesterol-testing in the hospital atrium on Wednesday (9 Nov) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be followed by an educational session on Thursday (10 Nov) at 5.30 p.m. in the Hibiscus Conference Room. The session is open to the public, especially diabetics. The theme for 2016 is “Eyes on Diabetes”, and the importance of early screening for the condition.

THU NOV 10

Pirate’s Week: Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet at the Lions Aquatic Center from 330 — 8pm on Thursday (10 Nov). There will also be a Pirates Week Happy Hour at Margaritaville from 530 to 9pm and a Kick Off Party at the Wharf from 9pm to 2am.

FRI NOV 11

Pirate’s Week: Food Festival

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the continuation of the Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet at the Lions Aquatic Center from 7am to 2pm on Friday (11 Nov). The Pirates Week 5K Run at Bayshore Mall is at 3:30pm. The Food Festival will be in the parking lots of Royal Bank of Canada and Kirk Freeport along Shedden Road from 6pm to 2am. The Miss Festival Queen Competition will be on Harbor Drive at 715pm followed by fireworks at 830 and a street dance at 9pm.

SAT NOV 12

Girls’ Brigade National Council Celebration

The Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade National Council will be celebrating its 70th year Anniversary in Cayman with an event on Saturday (12 Nov) at Grand Old House starting at 6pm. Call 916-8617 for ticket information.

2016 Arlin Tatum Tribute Concert and Country Jamboree

The Veterans and Seaman’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman present the 2016 Arlin Tatum Tribute Concert and Country Jamboree on Saturday (12 Nov) at 630pm.

MON NOV 14

Pirate’s Week: Bodden Town Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the 5K Sea Swim at Grand Cayman Beach Suites at 730am on Monday (14 Nov). Bodden Town Heritage Day at Harry McCoy Park is at 11am and CUC’s Pan In De City Steel Pan Competition will be at Pedro St. James from 6 to 8pm.

TUE NOV 15

Pirate’s Week: George Town Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the George Town Heritage Day at the Farmer’s Market on Huldah Avenue from 11am until 8pm.

2016 Know Your Money Fraud Prevention Seminar

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority in collaboration with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce will host the 2016 Know Your Money Fraud Prevention Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday (15 & 16 Nov). This year’s seminar will be held at the Chamber of Commerce conference room, Governor’s Square.

WED NOV 16

Pirate’s Week: East End Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the East End Heritage Day at Heritage Field from 11am until 2am on Wednesday (16 Nov)

Run in the Dark Cayman Islands

Run in the Dark Cayman Islands 5 and 10K walk/run is Wednesday (16 Nov) at 8pm at Margaritaville.

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets Wednesday (16 Nov) at 630pm at Books and Books.

THU NOV 17

Pirate’s Week: West Bay Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the West Bay Heritage Day at Heritage Field from 11am until 2am on Thursday (17 Nov)

FRI NOV 18

Pirate’s Week: North Side Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the North Side Heritage Day at Water Key Public Park from 11am until 2am on Friday (18 Nov)

SAT NOV 19

Pirate’s Week: Illumination Night Parade

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Pirate Pooch Parade on Harbor Drive at 9am on Saturday (19 Nov) followed by the Caybrew Cardboard Boat Race at Hog Sty Bay at 230pm, the food festival along Shedden road at 2pm, Illumination Night Parade at 7pm, the Teen Up Teen Street Dance at 7pm, fireworks at 8pm and Street Dance at 815pm.

SUN NOV 20

Pirate’s Week: Hell and Back 10K Run/ Walk

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to the Hell and Back 10K Run/ Walk on Seven Mile Beach at 7am on Sunday (20 Nov)

THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26

Annie Get Your Gun

St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

Pirate’s Week: Cayman Brac Heritage Day

As part of Pirate’s Week, you’re invited to Heritage Day events at 8am on Saturday (26 Nov) followed by a float parade, happy hour and finale party at 4pm

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

November Events at Camana Bay

This month you can look forward to beloved rituals and the start of our holiday events. If you look closely in the Town Centre, you can see light bulbs sprinkled throughout, but they won’t be turned on until Santa comes to flick the magical switch at our annual Tree Lighting ceremony.

There’s a lot more to come…keep your elf ears to the ground for our Holiday Events Press Release coming in a couple of weeks, which will include a full details on how everyone can have the most wonderful time at Camana Bay this holiday season.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Culture at the Cinema: War Horse

Saturday 12 November

7pm

Regal Cinemas

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 16 November

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Annual Tree Lighting

Saturday 19 November

4-8pm

The Crescent

Moonlight & Movies: Christmas Series

Tuesdays; 22 November through 20 December

7pm

Gardenia Court

Holiday Market

Wednesdays; 23 November through 21 December

12-7pm

The Paseo

Floetry

Wednesday 23 November

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Traditional Santa Photos

Thursdays; 24 November through 22 December

5-7pm

Gardenia Court

Santa Paws

Saturday 26 November

10am-12pm

Gardenia Court

VAS Craft Market

Saturday 26 November

10am-5pm

The Paseo

Caribbean Santa Photos

Saturdays; 26 November through 17 December

3-5pm

The Island

Santa Run

Sunday 27 November

6am

The Crescent