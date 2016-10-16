iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Pirates Week Fun Run/Walks Return

The Pirates Week Festival is once again hosting its series of fun runs; the Pirates Week 5K on the first week end of festivities and the “To Hell and Back 10k” on the final weekend of events.

Both run/walk events are geared for people of all fitness levels and carry a $25 registration fee, however person signing up for both event can save $10 on their total entry fee. Interested people can register online at www.caymanactive.com

The first 100 entrants of either event will also receive a free event t-shirt.



The Pirates Week 5k begins at 5:30pm on Friday 11th November; deadline to register for that event is Wednesday 8th November. The post race celebrations for this event will be held at the Bar Crudo gazebo on Harbour Drive. Proceeds from this event go to the 345 Athletic Club.

The “To Hell and Back 10k” begins at 7:00am on Sunday 20th November with a deadline of Wednesday 16th November. A complimentary post-race breakfast will be held at Calico Jack’s Restaurant on Seven Mile Public Beach.

For more information, log on to Cayman Active.com, Piratesweekfestival.com or contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078

Be a part of Cayman Islands Pirates Week

By purchasing an official T-shirt companies and their employees can promote the Pirates Week festivities from 10th to 18th November. The t-shirts can be affixed with the company’s logo and short sizes custom ordered.

Week and support the national festival financially. Festival staff believe that allowing employees to wear the official shirt during the week of activities also promotes a exciting atmosphere during within the workplace adding to the overall experience of the Festival, creating a sense of community pride amongst private and public sector entities.

There are two T-shirt designs available with the choice of the organisation’s logo appearing on the reverse side. (see attached order form)

Orders and payment must be submitted to the Pirates Week Office by Friday 21st October, 2016. Shirts will be available for pick-up by Thursday 10th November.

Special Offer! Purchase 25+ shirts and receive a 10% discount on your entire order.

For more information call the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or email info@piratesweekfestival.com

Find out other ways companies and individuals can be a part of Pirates Week 2016: Age of Romance here à http://www.piratesweekfestival.com/be-a-part-of-it

Cayman Islands Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

TUE OCT 18

Zika Town Hall BT

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (18 Oct) at the Bodden Town Civic Center at 530pm.

Seafarers General Meeting 18 Oct 2016

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday October 18, 2016 at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.

Immigration: Permanent Residence

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Immigration: Permanent Residence on Tuesday (18 Oct) from 9 to 11am in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

WED OCT 19

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (19 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Building Trust Skills

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Building Trust Skills on Wednesday (19 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

Communicating Effectively

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Communicating Effectively on Thursday (20 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

THU OCT 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

Cayman Islands NCVO Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Circuit Race

The last circuit cycling race is Sunday (23 Oct) at 7am at Lime Tree Bay. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration

Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero

The Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero is Sunday (23 Oct) at 6am at Smith Cove. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Cayman Catboat Club

Cayman Catboat Club will hold the Premier’s Cup Race on a course offshore the Catboat Club in George Town on Sunday (23 Oct) at 10am.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

Starfish Village Harvest Camp

The Starfish Village Harvest Camp runs Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Oct) from 8am to 3pm. Email info@starfish.ky to register.

Red Bay Church of God Holiness Revival Services

Red Bay Church of God Holiness invites everyone to Revival Services Monday — Sunday (24 – 30 Oct) at 7:30 pm nightly except 30th will be at 6pm

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Zika Town Hall WB

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School at 530pm.

Wild Spaces Special Places live auction

You’re invited to the National Trust’s While Spaces Special Places live auction on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Art Net Creative Studio in Pasadora Place from 6 to 8pm.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

Giving Feedback Skills

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Giving Feedback Skills on Wednesday (26 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

Employment: Health Insurance

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Employment: Health Insurance on Thursday (27 Oct) from 9 to 11am in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

SUN OCT 30

Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay

The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay & Krys Global 30K Solo Run is Sunday (30 Oct) at 6am from Morritts in East End.

Oneness Apostolic Church Celebratory Services

Oneness Apostolic Church is hosting celebratory services Sunday — Tuesday (30 Oct — 1 Nov) under the theme Embrace The Divine Manifestation of God at 730pm nightly. Radio Cayman will be broadcasting live from the special Sunday service from 1030am to noon.

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church Older Persons Month Celebration Service

The Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites all to their Older Persons Month Celebration Service on Sunday (30 Oct) at 11am.

Understanding Financial Statements

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Understanding Financial Statements on Monday (31 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

TUE NOV 1

Zika Town Hall NS

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (1 Nov) at the North Side Civic Center at 530pm.

SAT NOV 5

High School Class of 1986’s 30 Year Reunion

The Cayman Islands High School Class of 1986’s 30 Year Reunion is hosting a Dinner and 80s Dance Party on Saturday (5 Nov) at Margaritaville starting at 6pm

TUE NOV 8

Zika Town Hall EE

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (8 Nov) at the East End Civic Center at 530pm.

SAT NOV 12

Girls’ Brigade National Council Celebration

The Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade National Council will be celebrating its 70th year Anniversary in Cayman with an event on Saturday (12 Nov) at Grand Old House starting at 6pm. Call 916-8617 for ticket information.

THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26

St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

