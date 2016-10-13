iNews Briefs & Community Events

Updated Information on Zika Virus as of 13 October 2016- Second pregnant woman tested positive in Cayman Islands

The Public Health Department wishes to advise of a further update relating to the status of the Zika virus in the Cayman Islands.

Since the press release of October 12, Public Health officials are confirming that a pregnant lady from the George Town area has tested positive for Zika. The patient contracted the virus through local transmission.

The result follows on from another pregnant lady in George Town being confirmed with Zika last month, who also contracted the virus locally.

The total number of locally transmitted laboratory confirmed cases of the Zika is therefore now at 18. Laboratory diagnosed imported cases remain at 10, with one person having been confirmed positive since the update of 26 September. The total number of all laboratory confirmed cases, local and imported, is therefore 28.

Further information on the Zika can be obtained on www.hsa.ky. Regional perspectives on the virus can be accessed by visiting the CARPHA website on http://carpha.org/zika. In addition, the global perspective can be accessed by visiting http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/zika/en/

Advisory: Fraudulent solicitations from Facebook pages purportedly belonging to the Cayman Islands Premier

The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit would like to warn the community of fraudulent Facebook pages that purport to belong to the Premier of the Cayman Islands, the Honourable Alden McLaughlin. These fraudulent pages employ a mode of solicitation wherein visitors to the page are “friended”, and then donations and bank details are sought via direct Facebook messages. These pages have been promptly removed from Facebook, and the RCIPS has not received any information to indicate that anyone has been defrauded via these pages. However, new fraudulent pages may appear.

The RCIPS is working with Facebook on this issue. The RCIPS would like the community to be aware of these incidents and exercise caution when any financial details

Cayman Islands flying Union Flag at Half-Mast for Thailand’s King

The Union flag at the Government Administration Building will fly at half-mast for the remainder of today (Thursday 13 October 2016) and tomorrow (Friday 14 October).

This observance by the British Government around the world marks the passing of His Majesty the King of Thailand, who died earlier today at the age of 88, after a 70 year reign. The Cayman Islands flag has also been lowered as a sign of respect.

Termination and De-registration of Cayman Regulated Funds: Consider action now to reduce 2017 fees

From Harneys

Managers of Cayman Islands regulated funds who are reviewing whether to wind any of them down before the end of 2016 may want to act promptly to avoid or reduce the annual 2017 Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) fees and related costs.

Regulated funds which file their de-registration documents with CIMA before 31 December 2016 will not be liable to pay the 2017 CIMA fees, currently US$4,268 for a regulated feeder fund and US$3,048 for a regulated master fund.

Funds may also save related service provider fees, including annual audit fees, once they have de-registered.

SOURCE: http://www.harneys.com/publications/legal-updates/termination-and-de-registration-of-cayman-regulated-funds-consider-action-now-to-reduce-2017-fees

Demonstration of Distress Flare Off Seven Mile Beach Thursday, 13 October, at 7:30PM

Thursday evening, 13 October, at 7:30PM, the Joint Marine Unit will fire two distress flares off Seven Mile Beach for the purposes of demonstrating for the public what an actual distress flare looks like. The objective of the exercise is to enable the public to distinguish between distress flares and other lights that may be seen out on the open water, including fireworks.

“Although we live on an island with a very active boating community, there are many people who have never seen a distress flare themselves,” explained Inspector Leo Anglin, RCIPS Marine Commander. “This demonstration is purely as an educational exercise for the public, and intended to reduce instances where the 9-1-1 Communications Centre is mistakenly notified of a flare sighting.

“At the same time, it will give people confidence to know when indeed they have seen a flare, and to call the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to report the flare’s location, which is exactly what we need them to do.”

The flares launched on Thursday night will be red in colour and will be visible along Seven Mile Beach. It may be followed by similar flare demonstrations in other locations around the islands, all of which will be announced in advance. These will be followed by other activities and JMU media appearances intended to educate the public about marine safety ahead of Pirate’s Week in November.

Scientists spot runaway galaxies



By Jon Fingas From engadget

t’s well established that runaway stars and planets are a cosmic reality, but runaway galaxies? Yes, amazingly enough, those exist. Scientists have discovered at least 11 galaxies moving so quickly (up to 6 million miles per hour) that they’re escaping the gravitational tug of their host clusters. Most likely, these wayward celestial bodies are the result of three-way interactions — a small elliptical galaxy tied to a larger counterpart will fly off into space when another big galaxy gets close enough. It could take a long time before astronomers have a better sense of how common stray galaxies might be, but it’s already apparent that the universe is messy at its grandest scale.

[Image credit: NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team]

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2015/04/27/scientists-spot-runaway-galaxies/

Adidas’ next move is to keep young students fit and healthy

By Edgar Alvarez From engadget

In the US, child obesity is an ever-growing concern that’s desperately in need of a remedy. Knowing this, Adidas is now looking to help the cause and, in the process, make it fun for young people to get fit. The sporting gear company has teamed up with Interactive Health Technologies (whose mission is “empowering individuals to self-manage their health”) to bring its miCoach technology to schools Stateside. A few years ago, IHT began implementing a heart rate monitoring system for gym classes in the US, and now Adidas wants to take that initiative one step further. By combining miCoach’s activity tracking with IHT’s heart rate system, Adidas believes it can get students to motivate themselves.

At the moment, there are more than 700 schools in the US have added this to their curriculum, with over 250,000 students benefitting from it every day. An Adidas spokesperson said the reception to the heart monitoring system, in tandem with certain miCoach features, has been great — so much so that many students choose to take the IHT wearable device home with them on the weekends. (Though, how long that habit will last remains to be seen.) And that’s a good thing, since it means they keep racking up points and staying active even when away from the school gymnasium. Both parents and teachers can monitor each student’s app via a companion application, which is available for PC and and mobile devices. Ultimately, Adidas says the goal is to continue expanding to additional school districts, adding that it’s constantly working to add interesting things to the program — such as rewards and social challenges between schools. Because now you don’t just play games in gym, PE is a game in and of itself.

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2015/01/12/adidas-iht-fit-and-healthy-students/

Cayman Islands Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

FRI OCT 14

Halloween Glow Party

The Halloween Glow Party is Friday (14 Oct) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village. Register by emailing info@starfish.ky.

Department of Commerce and Investment Closure

The Department of Commerce and Investment in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Friday (14 Oct)

SAT OCT 15

Introduction to Project Management

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on an Introduction to Project Management on Saturday (15 Oct) from 9am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Referee Beginner Course

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

Credit Union 5K Walk/Run

The Credit Union 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (15 Oct) at 630am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information

Prospect Community Fish Fry

You’re invited to the Prospect Community Fish Fry on Saturday (15 Oct) from 2 to 6pm at the Red Bay Primary School. There will be a presentation to the community regarding the C.E.R.T. preparedness plan for the community, how the C.E.R.T. responds to disasters, and how they can get involved.

CUC 800 & 400M sea swims

The CUC 800 & 400M sea swims are Saturday (15 Oct) at 4pm at Governor’s Beach.

Elmslie youth group car wash

The Elmslie youth group is having a car wash on Saturday (15 Oct) at 7:00 am in the church parking lot.

Pensions for You Workshop

The Cayman Islands Early Childhood Association presents a workshop on Pensions for You on Saturday (15 Oct) at 9am at St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Rotary Cayman Brac Fry Jack Bonanza

The Rotary Cayman Brac Fry Jack Bonanza is Saturday (15 Oct). Registration is on Friday (14 Oct) from 630 — 930pm at the Museum

SUN OCT 16

Ministry of Peach Church Ambassadors of God Anniversary Service

The Ministry of Peach Church Ambassadors of God are hosting their 14th Anniversay Service on Sunday (16 Oct) at 1030am.

Triathlon Build Up 3 of 3

The Triathlon Build Up 3 of 3 is Sunday (16 Oct) at public beach at 645am. Race three includes a Sprint distance: 600M swim, 9 mile bike race and a 2.5 mile run or Olympic distance: 1200M swim, 18.5 mile bike race and a 3 mile run. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Referee Beginner Course

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church Pink Sunday

The Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites all to their Pink Sunday event in support of Breast Cancer on Sunday (16 Oct) at 11am

MON OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

TUE OCT 18

Zika Town Hall BT

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (18 Oct) at the Bodden Town Civic Center at 530pm.

Seafarers General Meeting 18 Oct 2016

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday October 18, 2016 at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.

Immigration: Permanent Residence

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Immigration: Permanent Residence on Tuesday (18 Oct) from 9 to 11am in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

WED OCT 19

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (19 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Building Trust Skills

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Building Trust Skills on Wednesday (19 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

Communicating Effectively

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Communicating Effectively on Thursday (20 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

THU OCT 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

Cayman Islands NCVO Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Circuit Race

The last circuit cycling race is Sunday (23 Oct) at 7am at Lime Tree Bay. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration

Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero

The Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero is Sunday (23 Oct) at 6am at Smith Cove. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Cayman Catboat Club

Cayman Catboat Club will hold the Premier’s Cup Race on a course offshore the Catboat Club in George Town on Sunday (23 Oct) at 10am.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

Starfish Village Harvest Camp

The Starfish Village Harvest Camp runs Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Oct) from 8am to 3pm. Email info@starfish.ky to register.

Red Bay Church of God Holiness Revival Services

Red Bay Church of God Holiness invites everyone to Revival Services Monday — Sunday (24 – 30 Oct) at 7:30 pm nightly except 30th will be at 6pm

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Zika Town Hall WB

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School at 530pm.

Wild Spaces Special Places live auction

You’re invited to the National Trust’s While Spaces Special Places live auction on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Art Net Creative Studio in Pasadora Place from 6 to 8pm.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

Giving Feedback Skills

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Giving Feedback Skills on Wednesday (26 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

Employment: Health Insurance

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Employment: Health Insurance on Thursday (27 Oct) from 9 to 11am in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

SUN OCT 30

Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay

The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay & Krys Global 30K Solo Run is Sunday (30 Oct) at 6am from Morritts in East End.

Oneness Apostolic Church Celebratory Services

Oneness Apostolic Church is hosting celebratory services Sunday — Tuesday (30 Oct — 1 Nov) under the theme Embrace The Divine Manifestation of God at 730pm nightly. Radio Cayman will be broadcasting live from the special Sunday service from 1030am to noon.

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church Older Persons Month Celebration Service

The Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites all to their Older Persons Month Celebration Service on Sunday (30 Oct) at 11am.

Understanding Financial Statements

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training course on Understanding Financial Statements on Monday (31 Oct) from 9 to 430pm in their offices at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky to register.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

TUE NOV 1

Zika Town Hall NS

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (1 Nov) at the North Side Civic Center at 530pm.

SAT NOV 5

High School Class of 1986’s 30 Year Reunion

The Cayman Islands High School Class of 1986’s 30 Year Reunion is hosting a Dinner and 80s Dance Party on Saturday (5 Nov) at Margaritaville starting at 6pm

TUE NOV 8

Zika Town Hall EE

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (8 Nov) at the East End Civic Center at 530pm.

Girls’ Brigade National Council Celebration

SAT NOV 12

Girls’ Brigade National Council Celebration

The Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade National Council will be celebrating its 70th year Anniversary in Cayman with an event on Saturday (12 Nov) at Grand Old House starting at 6pm. Call 916-8617 for ticket information.

THU & FRI & SAT NOV 24 & 25 & 26

St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Annie Get Your Gun on Thursday (24 Nov) at 7pm, on Friday (24 Nov) at 7pm and on Saturday (26 Nov) at 2pm and 7pm.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

JAN 12-15 (2017)

Cayman Islands Cookout festival

CAYMAN COOKOUT 2017

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 12, 2017

03:00pm EST

VENUE

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

PO Box 32348 KY1-1209, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

George Town

Cayman Islands

HOST

Wine Folly

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Join Chef Eric Ripert for a weekend celebrating food, wine and the natural beauty of the Caribbean at The Ritz-Carlton, a premier Grand Cayman Island resort. An incomparable roster of world famous chefs, wine experts and spirits blenders will offer tastings, demonstrations, tours and dinners that celebrate the barefoot elegance that only the Cayman Islands can deliver.

Follow the Cookout conversation on Twitter at @CaymanCookout or @Cayman_Islands and use #CaymanCookout.

For event-related questions, please call 345-815-6117. Kindly note, this phone number is strictly for informational purposes only – ticket purchase is available online only.

Know what events you want? Get direct tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cayman-cookout-2017-tickets-27393446536

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

October Events at Camana Bay