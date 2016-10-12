iNews Briefs & Community Events

Demonstration of Distress Flare Off Seven Mile Beach Thursday, 13 October, at 7:30PM

Thursday evening, 13 October, at 7:30PM, the Joint Marine Unit will fire two distress flares off Seven Mile Beach for the purposes of demonstrating for the public what an actual distress flare looks like. The objective of the exercise is to enable the public to distinguish between distress flares and other lights that may be seen out on the open water, including fireworks.

“Although we live on an island with a very active boating community, there are many people who have never seen a distress flare themselves,” explained Inspector Leo Anglin, RCIPS Marine Commander. “This demonstration is purely as an educational exercise for the public, and intended to reduce instances where the 9-1-1 Communications Centre is mistakenly notified of a flare sighting.

“At the same time, it will give people confidence to know when indeed they have seen a flare, and to call the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to report the flare’s location, which is exactly what we need them to do.”

The flares launched on Thursday night will be red in colour and will be visible along Seven Mile Beach. It may be followed by similar flare demonstrations in other locations around the islands, all of which will be announced in advance. These will be followed by other activities and JMU media appearances intended to educate the public about marine safety ahead of Pirate’s Week in November.

QU Women’s Golf Finishes 5th At Quinnipiac Classic [Cayman Islands Ribbins tied 15th place)

From Quinniplac bobcats

HAMDEN, Connecticut – Quinnipiac sophomore Luciana Tobia-Palza (La Paz, Bolivia) finished tied for fourth at the Sixth Annual Quinnipiac Classic at New Haven Country Club in Hamden, Connecticut. As a team, Quinnipiac finished fifth out of 11 teams.

St. John’s won the Bobcats’ tournament led by medalist Kirsty Beckwith, who was the only golfer in the field to shoot under 80 for all three rounds. Beckwith finished at 226 (+16) for the tournament, which tied the record for 54 holes set by Albany’s Annie Lee in the 2015 QU Classic.

Tobia-Palza shot a 162 (80-82) over the first two rounds before carding her best round of the two-day, three-round tournament with a 79 (+9) over the final 18. Tobia was +5 through the first three holes after a triple bogey on hole No. 2 and double bogey on hole No. 3 but settled in to finish at +8 at the turn. After a par on 10 and a birdie on 11, Tobia-Palza bogeyed on holes No. 12 and 13 before shooting par on her final five holes.

Julia Kemmling (Berlin, Connecticut) and Emily Ribbins (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands) were both tied for 15th at 247 (+37). Kemmling started Monday’s first round with an 91, but shed 13 strokes off that score for the second 18 holes on the first day for a 78. The second-year Bobcat matched her second round, posting a 78 (+8) to finish eight spots higher than her first-day finish. Kemmling’s third round was highlighted by her only three birdies of the tournament.

Ribbins was solid for the third-straight round, shooting an 83 (+13) on the final round after tallying an 84 for the first round and an 80 for the second round. Ribbins started Tuesday’s final round with her highest score on the front nine of the three-round event before posting her best score on the back nine, highlighted by a birdie on hole No. 14.

Estefania Morales (Caracas, Venezuela) finished tied for 20th with an 86 on the final day to finish at 250 (+40) for the tournament. Junior Devan McCarrie (Yardley, Pennsylvania), playing as an individual, had a career-best 86 on the final round.

Quinnipiac returns to action on Oct. 24-25 when it travels to Quinnipiac, New York to compete in the St. John’s Invitational.

For more: http://www.quinnipiacbobcats.com/news/2016/10/11/qu-womens-golf-finishes-5th-at-quinnipiac-classic.aspx?path=wgolf

The Government of Guyana Participates in EU – Caribbean Energy Conference in Barbados

Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana, Tuesday, October 11, 2016

The Guyana Government was represented at the historic EU-CARIBBEAN Sustainable Energy Conference that was held at Barbados’ Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre – October 10 – 11, 2016, by a team comprising Hon. David Patterson and Raphael Trotman, Ministers of Public Infrastructure and Natural Resources respectively, and Justice (ret’d) Prem Persaud, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission, Mr. Horace Williams of the Hinterland Electrification Programme and Mr. Dolwin Khan of the Guyana Energy Agency.

This conference, the first of its kind, brought together Ministers of Caribbean governments, CARICOM’s Secretary General and team, energy experts, financiers and private sector representatives, to discuss how the Caribbean can achieve its energy transformation goals with European Union support.

The keynote address was delivered by Prime Minister of Barbados, the Right Honourable Freundel Stuart, and topics covered included:

Goals for renewable energy and energy efficiency

Opportunities for investment;

EU funding instruments;

Regulatory frameworks;

Technology, innovation and cooperation; and

Regional interconnection

Minister Trotman participated in a Ministerial Panel on Sustainable Energy Policies and bilateral discussions were held with various Ministers and representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB), among others.