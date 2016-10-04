iNews Briefs & Community Events

Taiwan Enterprise Cayman to issue new shares for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Taiwan Enterprise Cayman :

* Says it will issue 40 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$5 per share for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Denver Police Running Out of Space For Confiscated Marijuana

While Marijuana is legalized for medicine and recreation in Colorado, Denver Police Department said on Monday that they were confiscating more illegal weed than ever, according to CBS News.

“Because it is now legal in certain quantities, people nowadays believe they can exceed those quantities and there’d be no prosecution, that it’s not criminal,” Lt. Cliff Carney said. “We used to see 15 to 20 plants at a time being seized at a small grow, now we’ll see it in the hundreds, even thousands at warehouses.”

Police detailed how they previously only received small quantities but now they are gathering so much that they are running out of storage space for the processed and raw plants.

US builds a $100 million African drone base to fight Boko Haram

Central Niger is a key ally in the fight against militant extremists.

The Department of Defense announced on Friday that it is investing $100 million in a drone base located in Agadez, in central Niger. The base will serve as a central surveillance hub in the fight against both Boko Haram and roaming militant groups linked to al Qaeda.

“At the request of, and in close coordination with, the Government of Niger, United States Africa Command is establishing a temporary, expeditionary cooperative security location in Agadez, Niger,” a US Africa Command spokesperson told Reuters via email. “Agadez is an ideal, central location to enable ISR collection (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) to face the security threat across the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin region.”

The US already has a military presence in both Agadez and the national capital, Niamey. With the establishment of this new drone base, which is located adjacent to an existing US airfield, those capital forces will likely transition to Agadez, centralizing America’s ISR (Intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) efforts in the region. Any intel gathered by these drones will be shared among America’s regional partners including Nigeria, Chad and Mali.

J’can makes US customs most wanted list

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican man is among three Caribbean nationals who have made the latest top 10 Most Wanted List of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He is 52-year-old Desmond Hugh Chambers, who also reportedly goes by the names Warren Michael Mullings and Gregory Lemuel Green.

According to ICE, Chambers was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, second degree rape, first degree sex offense, and false imprisonment.

He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on February 5, 1997 and was removed from the US on May 10, 2000.

However, ICE reported that Chambers unlawfully reentered the US at an unknown date and despite numerous attempts to locate his whereabouts, he currently remains at-large.

His last known locations are Maryland, Florida and Georgia.

Chambers is wanted for removal from the US.

The other two Caribbean immigrants are from Haiti and the Dominican Republic, respectively. They have been identified as Pierre Rodolphe Marcelin, 44 and Victor Lenin Munoz.

They too are wanted for deportation.

IMAGE: Desmond Hugh Chambers

CONCACAF: THIS WEEK’S MATCHES

*Displayed in EST

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Jordan 2016

Friday, October 7, 2016

09:00 Spain vs. Mexico – King Abdullah II International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

12:00 Canada vs. Venezuela – King Abdullah II International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Saturday, October 8, 2016

12:00 Japan vs. USA – Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Visa Office in Jamaica Closed Due to Weather

The public is advised that the Cayman Islands Visa Office located in Kingston, Jamaica is currently closed until further notice, due to inclement weather conditions.

UPDATE: Cayman Islands: Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus

Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Open House Sessions for Waste Management Plan

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at open house sessions on all three islands in October.

The open house sessions will be held at the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman on 4 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on 5 October from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac on 5 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A questionnaire will be provided at the open house sessions and is being set up on the Ministry of Health website www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky, A copy of the consultation draft outline business case is also available on the website. Comments should be made by 7 October, 2016.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issues safety advisory on Galaxy Note 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issued a safety advisory on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by aircraft:

The purpose of this safety advisory is to advise air operators, passengers and crew of the risks involved in transporting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in checked baggage or inside the cabin of an aircraft. In light of recent incidents and concerns involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, exploding or catching fire. For this reason, The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) strongly advises air operators, passengers and crew of this safety risk and is recommending thatSamsung Galaxy Note 7 devices not be turned on or charged while on board the aircraft and not to be placed in checked baggage.

This advisory is the result of Samsung’s recent concerns raised about their Galaxy Note 7 device, as well as the subsequent statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA strongly advising passengers against using this device inflight, or checking it in with their baggage.

This safety advisory follows Cayman Airways warning issued last week on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Cayman Airways (CAL) statement said, “Cayman Airways passengers may still carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device in their carry-on baggage or on their person, but as of Friday, September 9, 2016, passengers were being advised during the preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on or charged on board. Cayman Airways is also advising passengers that this particular device is not to be stored in checked luggage.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

WED OCT 5

Integrated Solid Waste Management System Open House

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at an open house session at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on Wednesday (5 Oct) from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

THU OCT 6

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Savannah Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Savannah Awareness Meeting is at the Savannah United Church Hall at 630pm on Thursday (6 Oct)

FRI OCT 7

Mourant Ozannes’ International Trusts & Private Client Conference

When:

October 7, 2016 – 12:00 am

Date: October 7, 2016

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman

West Bay Road, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

Breast Cancer Awareness Month North Side Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The North Side Clinic is on Friday (7 Oct) from 10am to noon.

SAT OCT 8

6th Annual Feed Our Future Island Roast

The 6th Annual Feed Our Future Island Roast is Saturday (8 Oct) from 630 to midnight at Camana Bay Beach. For ticket information, email info@feedourfuturecayman.org.

Pilates for Pink Fundraiser

The Pilates for Pink Fundraiser is on Saturday (8 Oct) from 9 — 11am at the Arts & Recreation Center. To get involved, email info@energycayman.com.

Cayman Islands: 28th Annual CUC Sea Swim

“On Saturday October 8th CIASA will stage the 2nd race of the 2016-17 Open Water season. There will be the traditional 800m swim, open to all, as well as a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event and will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event.

Both events are sponsored by CUC who are long-term supporters of our sea swims

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) ; for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

There will be trophies for the top three finishers in each age group. The children in the 400m race will receive participation ribbons. There will also be t-shirts & refreshments.

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children); for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

This will be the last 800m swim this calendar year. Next up is the Pirates 5k in November during our Pirates Week celebrations”

SUN OCT 9

The Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5/10K Run/Walk

breanda-tibbitts-lund-draft-5k-routebreanda-tibbitts-lund-draft-10k-route

Sunday, October 9th – 6:00 a.m. – Holiday Inn Resort – Safehaven Drive. 5/10K Run/Walk

Click here to download the registration form: http://lctgbreastcancerawareness.com/assets/bca-registration-form-2016.pdf

TUE OCT 11

Employment: The Hiring Process

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Employment: The Hiring Process on Tuesday, (11 Oct) from 9:00-11:00am at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

WED OCT 12

Project Management Fundamentals

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Project Management Fundamentals on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 8am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets on Wednesday (12 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic & North Side Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The George Town Clinic is Wednesday (12 Oct) from 10 to noon and the North Side Awareness Meeting is at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

THU OCT 13

The Exceptional Presenter

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on The Exceptional Presenter on Thursday, (13 Oct) from 9:00-430pm at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

FRI OCT 14

Halloween Glow Party

The Halloween Glow Party is Friday (14 Oct) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village. Register by emailing info@starfish.ky.

SAT OCT 15

Introduction to Project Management

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on an Introduction to Project Management on Saturday (15 Oct) from 9am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Referee Beginner Course

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

MON OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

WED OCT 19

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

THU OCT 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

