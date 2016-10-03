iNews Briefs & Community Events

The Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5/10K Run/Walk

Sunday, October 9th – 6:00 a.m. – Holiday Inn Resort – Safehaven Drive. 5/10K Run/Walk

Click here to download the registration form: http://lctgbreastcancerawareness.com/assets/bca-registration-form-2016.pdf

The Internet of Things will be more of the same

By Andrew Tarantola From engadget

Despite analyst expectations that the so-called Internet of Things will generate as much as $1.2 billion in 2016, the Internet of Things appears to be continuing the same shark-jumping trajectory that we saw at last year’s CES. Sure, there have been some rather unique and innovative IoT inventions over the past year, but most manufacturers seem to be content with simply slapping a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth radio onto existing products and calling it a mobile revolution. When it comes to crafting a connected home, IoT remains mired in smart light bulbs, net-connected cameras and wireless speakers. You know, the same sorts of bland, iterative use cases we’ve been seeing since the term was first coined.

Now, that’s not to say that bland is inherently bad — more that it’s just rather lazy. For example, when the Philips Hue first debuted a few years ago, it generated a well-deserved stir because of its unique approach to home lighting. This year at CES, everyone and his brother was hawking color-changing WiFi lights. The South Hall was chock-full of them. The same can be said for most any smart appliance, be it a Bluetooth deadbolt for your front door, a WiFi-enabled refrigerator or a remotely controlled coffee maker. It’s like manufacturers are more concerned with getting a piece of the existing IoT pie by smashing two existing products together and slapping a WiFi radio onto the result than they are with baking a new one.

Take the Netatmo Presence outdoor security camera. Granted, its ability to distinguish among animals, cars and burglars certainly earned it a spot as an Engadget Best of CES contender. But at its heart, the Presence is still just a motion-activated security camera with an attached flood light. There’s nothing revolutionary about that. And revolutionary is what I keep hoping for. The same goes for the Ring door security camera. There are already tons of wireless outdoor cameras on the market. Why invent yet another one?

That said, iterative improvements aren’t a bad thing. Samsung’s announcement that it is partnering with Microsoft to develop an IoT platform compatible with Windows 10 is great news for anyone using that operating system. LG’s and Samsung’s efforts to finally improve upon the current laughably weak security of IoT network hubs is similarly commendable. Then you also have the Samsung flat screen that does away with hubs altogether or the Amazon Echo’s newest trick: talking to your car. They’re all good, necessary advancements to be sure, but great googly moogly it’s uninspiring.

Unfortunately, novel IoT devices remain excruciatingly few and far between. We’ve seen a few recently, including the Droppler water monitor that not only listens for running taps and toilets but also can be reassembled into a home security camera or wireless speaker. There’s also the Owlet smart baby monitor, which lets already sleep-deprived and frazzled parents check on their infants without disturbing them.

Then there are some IoT products that probably shouldn’t even exist in the first place. Yes, I’m looking at you, “smart” home pregnancy test. Justify your existence. Go ahead, we’ll wait. There’s also the 4Mom’s self-installing child car seat. It’s not as offensive as the home pregnancy test, but, c’mon, you’ve already schlepped the seat out of the garage, placed it on the seat and anchored it. Do you really need to then pull out your phone and launch an app to level and tension it? I mean, you’re already right there.

Really, that’s my main issue with a lot of these devices. Manufacturers will digitize a physical process simply for the sake of digitizing it, not to make the process easier or faster for the user. Yeah, it’s cool that I can turn on the Hue lights in my San Francisco apartment from Las Vegas, but I still spend an inordinate amount of time troubleshooting the system when all I genuinely need is a light switch. I need a fridge to keep my food cold, not tell me whether I’m out of milk when I’m at the office. That’s what personal responsibility is for.

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2016/01/10/the-internet-of-things-looks-to-be-more-of-the-same-in-2016/

Caribbean Cup: Jamaica-Suriname postponed

From CONCACAF

IMAGE: Je-Vaughn Watson (pictured) was called up to Jamaica for its now-postponed Caribbean Cup game against visiting Suriname, which was supposed to be played on October 5, 2016, in Kingston. (Photo: LMA Action Photos)

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a statement released Sunday, the Caribbean Football Union announced that the 2016/17 Caribbean Cup, third-round match scheduled for October 5 between host Jamaica and Suriname has been postponed due to safety concerns regarding Hurricane Matthew.

The match was to be played at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

The Category 4 hurricane — forecasted to make landfall Monday — is expected to bring damaging winds and torrential rain to the island.

A new date for the match has not been determined.

The Caribbean Cup is a biennial competition that crowns the region’s champion and qualifies at least four teams to the CONCACAF Gold Cup. In 2015, for the first-ever time, the Caribbean’s quartet of representatives – Cuba, Haiti Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago — advanced past the Gold Cup’s group stage.

Georgia wants EV owners to pay for saving the planet

By Daniel Cooper From engadget

Climate change is still a real, looming threat, so you’d think that getting people using electric cars would be a vital project to safeguard the future. Unfortunately, the state of Georgia is so broke that it’s not only pulling its electric vehicle subsidies, it’s going to kick would-be planet savers while they’re down. Vice News details how the state is about to axe its $5,000 tax credit and, even better, add a $200 a year electric vehicle tax to recoup the drop in gasoline tax revenues.

The cuts have come in response to a $1 billion hole in the state’s budget which will be used to restore its crumbling infrastructure. Critics of the tax break have always claimed that the move was simply a way to give “free cars to Atlanta yuppies.” Don Francis, director of Clean Cities Georgia, has told Vice that he’s hoping to prove that the move does more harm to the state than good, since the bulk of gas revenue goes to states like Louisiana and Texas.

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2015/04/03/georgia-gas-ev-tax/

CONCACAF: THIS WEEK’S MATCHES

*Displayed in EST

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Jordan 2016

Monday, October 3, 2016

12:00 Jordan vs. Mexico – Al Hassan International Stadium, Irbid, Jordan

12:00 Germany vs. Canada – Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

09:00 USA vs. Ghana – King Abdullah II International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Friday, October 7, 2016

09:00 Spain vs. Mexico – King Abdullah II International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

12:00 Canada vs. Venezuela – King Abdullah II International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Saturday, October 8, 2016

12:00 Japan vs. USA – Amman International Stadium, Amman, Jordan

Visa Office in Jamaica Closed Due to Weather

The public is advised that the Cayman Islands Visa Office located in Kingston, Jamaica is currently closed until further notice, due to inclement weather conditions.

UPDATE: Cayman Islands: Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus

Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Open House Sessions for Waste Management Plan

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at open house sessions on all three islands in October.

The open house sessions will be held at the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman on 4 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on 5 October from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac on 5 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A questionnaire will be provided at the open house sessions and is being set up on the Ministry of Health website www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky, A copy of the consultation draft outline business case is also available on the website. Comments should be made by 7 October, 2016.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issues safety advisory on Galaxy Note 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issued a safety advisory on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by aircraft:

The purpose of this safety advisory is to advise air operators, passengers and crew of the risks involved in transporting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in checked baggage or inside the cabin of an aircraft. In light of recent incidents and concerns involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, exploding or catching fire. For this reason, The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) strongly advises air operators, passengers and crew of this safety risk and is recommending thatSamsung Galaxy Note 7 devices not be turned on or charged while on board the aircraft and not to be placed in checked baggage.

This advisory is the result of Samsung’s recent concerns raised about their Galaxy Note 7 device, as well as the subsequent statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA strongly advising passengers against using this device inflight, or checking it in with their baggage.

This safety advisory follows Cayman Airways warning issued last week on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Cayman Airways (CAL) statement said, “Cayman Airways passengers may still carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device in their carry-on baggage or on their person, but as of Friday, September 9, 2016, passengers were being advised during the preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on or charged on board. Cayman Airways is also advising passengers that this particular device is not to be stored in checked luggage.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

TUE OCT 4

Integrated Solid Waste Management System Open House

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at an open house session at the Government Administration Building on Tuesday (4 Oct) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

WED OCT 5

Integrated Solid Waste Management System Open House

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at an open house session at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on Wednesday (5 Oct) from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

THU OCT 6

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Savannah Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Savannah Awareness Meeting is at the Savannah United Church Hall at 630pm on Thursday (6 Oct)

FRI OCT 7

Mourant Ozannes’ International Trusts & Private Client Conference

When:

October 7, 2016 – 12:00 am

Date: October 7, 2016

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman

West Bay Road, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

Breast Cancer Awareness Month North Side Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The North Side Clinic is on Friday (7 Oct) from 10am to noon.

SAT OCT 8

6th Annual Feed Our Future Island Roast

The 6th Annual Feed Our Future Island Roast is Saturday (8 Oct) from 630 to midnight at Camana Bay Beach. For ticket information, email info@feedourfuturecayman.org.

Pilates for Pink Fundraiser

The Pilates for Pink Fundraiser is on Saturday (8 Oct) from 9 — 11am at the Arts & Recreation Center. To get involved, email info@energycayman.com.

Cayman Islands: 28th Annual CUC Sea Swim

“On Saturday October 8th CIASA will stage the 2nd race of the 2016-17 Open Water season. There will be the traditional 800m swim, open to all, as well as a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event and will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event.

Both events are sponsored by CUC who are long-term supporters of our sea swims

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) ; for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

There will be trophies for the top three finishers in each age group. The children in the 400m race will receive participation ribbons. There will also be t-shirts & refreshments.

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children); for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

This will be the last 800m swim this calendar year. Next up is the Pirates 5k in November during our Pirates Week celebrations”

SUN OCT 9

The Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5/10K Run/Walk

breanda-tibbitts-lund-draft-5k-routebreanda-tibbitts-lund-draft-10k-route

Sunday, October 9th – 6:00 a.m. – Holiday Inn Resort – Safehaven Drive. 5/10K Run/Walk

Click here to download the registration form: http://lctgbreastcancerawareness.com/assets/bca-registration-form-2016.pdf

TUE OCT 11

Employment: The Hiring Process

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Employment: The Hiring Process on Tuesday, (11 Oct) from 9:00-11:00am at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

WED OCT 12

Project Management Fundamentals

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Project Management Fundamentals on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 8am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets on Wednesday (12 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic & North Side Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The George Town Clinic is Wednesday (12 Oct) from 10 to noon and the North Side Awareness Meeting is at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

THU OCT 13

The Exceptional Presenter

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on The Exceptional Presenter on Thursday, (13 Oct) from 9:00-430pm at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

FRI OCT 14

Halloween Glow Party

The Halloween Glow Party is Friday (14 Oct) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village. Register by emailing info@starfish.ky.

SAT OCT 15

Introduction to Project Management

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on an Introduction to Project Management on Saturday (15 Oct) from 9am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Referee Beginner Course

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

MON OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

WED OCT 19

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

THU OCT 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

