iNews Briefs & Community Events

Travel advisory update: Cayman Islands – hurricane Matthew to bring hazardous conditions

From the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office –

Latest update: Summary – Hurricane Matthew may bring hazardous sea and weather conditions to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman from around 2 October 2016

from Travel Advice Summary, which can be found at: http://ift.tt/16PoYoi

Hurricane Matthew Forces Cruise Lines To Change Cruise Itineraries

By Ben Souza From Cruise Fever

Hurricane Matthew, currently a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, has forced at least two cruise lines (Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean) to make changes to cruise itineraries in the Caribbean.

hurricanematthew

Hurricane Matthew is projected to pass over the eastern part of Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas over the next 4-5 days. The storm is currently located to the south of Jamaica and Haiti and is moving west at 7 mph.

So far, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have made changes to itineraries. Cruise Fever will continue to monitor Hurricane Matthew and will have all itinerary changes as they are announced. So far, the changes have been as follows:

Carnival Cruise Line has made changes to itineraries for Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Splendor. Carnival Sunshine’s calls in Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk have been canceled and replaced with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise ship is scheduled to leave Miami, Florida on Saturday for a five night cruise.

Carnival Splendor will sail a reverse itinerary and will now stop in Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, and then Cozumel. This six night cruise leaves from Miami, Florida on Sunday.

Royal Caribbean made two changes this week due to the storm. Allure of the Seas switched stops in St. Thomas and St. Maarten for Labadee and Falmouth. Adventure of the Seas bypassed St. Lucia and Barbados for St. Maarten, St. Croix, and St. Thomas.

It is extremely rare that cruise lines will cancel a cruise due to a hurricane or tropical storm. To keep the ships out of harms way for the passengers and crew members, itineraries are often swapped (Eastern Caribbean instead of Western Caribbean etc). For more information, read What happens if there is a hurricane during my cruise?

For the latest updates on Hurricane Matthew, visit the National Hurricane Center.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor this storm and will have all cruise changes as they are announced.

For more: http://cruisefever.net/1001-hurricane-matthew-cruise-lines-changing-itineraries/

UPDATE: Cayman Islands: Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus

Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Cayman Islands Port Authority Billing Office Extends Hours for Cargo Collection

Port Authority continues to undertake precautionary measures to secure all premises and cargo as Tropical Storm Matthew continues to develop.

All valued customers are reminded to collect their cargo from the Cargo Distribution Centre (CDC) no later than this Friday, 30th September 2016.

Customers collecting vehicles from the CDC are reminded that they must present proof of insurance and are encouraged to take action now to secure necessary coverage by this Friday.

Port Authority Billing Office has extended operating hours for this Saturday, 1st October and will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to facilitate the collection cargo.

Residents are urged to pay close attention to this system due to its forecasted path and potential for further development.

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

Open House Sessions for Waste Management Plan

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at open house sessions on all three islands in October.

The open house sessions will be held at the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman on 4 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on 5 October from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac on 5 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A questionnaire will be provided at the open house sessions and is being set up on the Ministry of Health website www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky, A copy of the consultation draft outline business case is also available on the website. Comments should be made by 7 October, 2016.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issues safety advisory on Galaxy Note 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issued a safety advisory on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by aircraft:

The purpose of this safety advisory is to advise air operators, passengers and crew of the risks involved in transporting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in checked baggage or inside the cabin of an aircraft. In light of recent incidents and concerns involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, exploding or catching fire. For this reason, The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) strongly advises air operators, passengers and crew of this safety risk and is recommending thatSamsung Galaxy Note 7 devices not be turned on or charged while on board the aircraft and not to be placed in checked baggage.

This advisory is the result of Samsung’s recent concerns raised about their Galaxy Note 7 device, as well as the subsequent statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA strongly advising passengers against using this device inflight, or checking it in with their baggage.

This safety advisory follows Cayman Airways warning issued last week on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Cayman Airways (CAL) statement said, “Cayman Airways passengers may still carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device in their carry-on baggage or on their person, but as of Friday, September 9, 2016, passengers were being advised during the preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on or charged on board. Cayman Airways is also advising passengers that this particular device is not to be stored in checked luggage.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

MON OCT 3

Red Coat Volunteers

The Pirates Week Festival is looking for volunteers to act as members of the famous “Red Coats” defending the Cayman Islands from invading Pirates.

The mock invasion is not complete without a group of actors willing to be “captured” in the annual Pirates Landing Pageant. The highly anticipated Landing Pageant and Float parade will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday 12th November in the George Town Harbour. Pre-landing entertainment is set for 2:00pm.

Training and rehearsals will be offered by Landing Committee members beginning on Monday 3rd October. All volunteers will receive a uniform, replica sword and replica rifle.

For more information contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078.

Grand Court Jurors Notice

All Grand Court jurors in the current session my report on Monday (3 Oct) at 945am.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Opening Ceremony

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness month. The opening ceremony is at Camana Bay on Monday (3 Oct) at 530pm.

Integrated Solid Waste Management System Open House

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at an open house session at the Government Administration Building on Tuesday (4 Oct) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Integrated Solid Waste Management System Open House

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at an open house session at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on Wednesday (5 Oct) from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Savannah Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Savannah Awareness Meeting is at the Savannah United Church Hall at 630pm on Thursday (6 Oct)

Mourant Ozannes’ International Trusts & Private Client Conference

October 7, 2016 – 12:00 am

Date: October 7, 2016

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman

West Bay Road, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

Breast Cancer Awareness Month North Side Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The North Side Clinic is on Friday (7 Oct) from 10am to noon.

6th Annual Feed Our Future Island Roast

The 6th Annual Feed Our Future Island Roast is Saturday (8 Oct) from 630 to midnight at Camana Bay Beach. For ticket information, email info@feedourfuturecayman.org.

Pilates for Pink Fundraiser

The Pilates for Pink Fundraiser is on Saturday (8 Oct) from 9 — 11am at the Arts & Recreation Center. To get involved, email info@energycayman.com.

Cayman Islands: 28th Annual CUC Sea Swim

“On Saturday October 8th CIASA will stage the 2nd race of the 2016-17 Open Water season. There will be the traditional 800m swim, open to all, as well as a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event and will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event.

Both events are sponsored by CUC who are long-term supporters of our sea swims

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) ; for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

There will be trophies for the top three finishers in each age group. The children in the 400m race will receive participation ribbons. There will also be t-shirts & refreshments.

This will be the last 800m swim this calendar year. Next up is the Pirates 5k in November during our Pirates Week celebrations”

Employment: The Hiring Process

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Employment: The Hiring Process on Tuesday, (11 Oct) from 9:00-11:00am at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Project Management Fundamentals

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Project Management Fundamentals on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 8am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets on Wednesday (12 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic & North Side Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The George Town Clinic is Wednesday (12 Oct) from 10 to noon and the North Side Awareness Meeting is at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

The Exceptional Presenter

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on The Exceptional Presenter on Thursday, (13 Oct) from 9:00-430pm at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Halloween Glow Party

The Halloween Glow Party is Friday (14 Oct) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village. Register by emailing info@starfish.ky.

Introduction to Project Management

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on an Introduction to Project Management on Saturday (15 Oct) from 9am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Referee Beginner Course

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

October Events at Camana Bay