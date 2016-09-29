iNews Briefs & Community Events

Hurricane Matthew – Public Weather Notification

PUBLIC WEATHER NOTIFICATION PREPARED BY THE CAYMAN ISLANDS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Issued at 4:00 Pm SEPTEMBER 29th 2016

The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Hurricane Matthew. Which at 4 p.m. was located at 14.1N 67.8W or about 150 miles NNE of Curacao. Matthew is moving west at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Residents are urged to pay close attention to this system due to its forecast path and potential for further development. Further information on this system is available at www.nhc.noaa.gov.

OUTLOOK

——————

Tropical Storm Matthew is expected to move South of Haiti by Saturday morning.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

The current forecast track places Hurricane Matthew well to the east of the Cayman Islands but the storm should still be monitored closely.

All residents should aim to have a three day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods that require no refrigeration, preparation, or cooking and little or no water.

All residents should store some bottled water at all times. Your hurricane supply kit should have a minimum of 3 gallons of water for each person in the home.

All residents should have a plan for where they will ride out a hurricane, especially if their property is in a low lying area or close to the coastline where storm surge and / or battering waves could make their home a dangerous environment to stay in (during a hurricane).

Additional information about shelter locations and other recommended items for your emergency supply kit can be found on caymanprepared.gov.ky The Hurricane Preparedness Booklet is also available in the racks on the ground floor reception area of the Government Administration Building.

Bullying Prevention Month targets high schoolers

October is Bullying Prevention Month in the Cayman Islands. This year’s campaign slogan is “Take a Stand Against Bullying” and marks the fourth local observance.

Organised by the Family Resource Centre (FRC) of the Department of Counselling Services, the campaign seeks to educate the public about how to protect children from the effects of bullying, and unite communities by encouraging social responsibility.

A pervasive, yet sometimes hidden blight which often escalates if not addressed, bullying leaves sufferers feeling isolated, scared and traumatised. It can take on many forms and has recently broadened to include various forms of cyber bullying.

The results of the National Drug Council’s 2014 survey, which is its most recent poll on bullying in the Cayman Islands, found that 13 to 15 year olds are at the highest risk of such physical and psychological aggression.

In light of those findings, the FRC’s campaign is built around awareness-creating activities for high school students including school assembly presentations on how bullying affects individuals and the entire school community. Students (11-17 years old) are encouraged to take part in two competitions that promote an anti-bullying theme. The grand prize winner of the song contest will work with a local musician to have their song recorded and broadcast while the overall winning poster will be used in the campaign’s promotional literature.

The Family Resource Centre will also encourage a national conversation on the issue through local broadcasters and is partnering with several local businesses in sponsoring anti-bullying public service announcements. Broadcast on the run up and throughout October, the PSAs suggest ways in which students and others can get involved to stop bullying in its tracks while supporting victims.

Acting Programme Coordinator of FRC, Charmaine Miller said, “The Take a Stand Against Bullying” campaign seeks to create a culture of tolerance and acceptance of individual differences. Given the National Drug Council’s findings, we will actively be targeting teenagers to equip them with the necessary skills to stand up safely against bullying and become upstanders in their community.”

The campaign is also inviting citizens and businesses to visibly take a stand against bullying by buying “Stood Up” T-shirts. To make an impact, the FRC suggests that schools and offices organise a dress-down day on 14 October when the T-shirts are worn. Available from the FRC, the tops can also be worn at the annual Silent Witness March, organised by the Business and Professional Women’s Club on Tuesday, 18 October. The FRC is also organising a parenting session called “How to Bully-proof Your Child” 19 October to assist parents recognise and prevent bullying behaviour.

For contest details, including submission deadlines, visit frc@gov.ky. For a schedule of the month’s bullying prevention events, visit facebook.com/familyresourcecentre or call the FRC on 949-0006.

(GIS)

For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky :

Web title: Anti-Bullying Drive For Teens

Web blurb: Govt. Anti-Bullying Campaign Targets High Schoolers, Raises Community Awareness.

Captions

BPM1 FRC staff and Rethink Team leaders take a stand at against bullying at last year’s Silent Witness march.

BPM2 Family Resource Centre staff with Cayman Academy students during last year’s bullying prevention assembly at the school.

Cayman Islands: 28th Annual CUC Sea Swim – Oct 8th

“On Saturday October 8th CIASA will stage the 2nd race of the 2016-17 Open Water season. There will be the traditional 800m swim, open to all, as well as a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event and will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event.

Both events are sponsored by CUC who are long-term supporters of our sea swims

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children) ; for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

There will be trophies for the top three finishers in each age group. The children in the 400m race will receive participation ribbons. There will also be t-shirts & refreshments.

Start time is 4.00 p.m. for the 800, 4.45 for the 400. The venue is Governor’s Beach start and finish (loop course). Registration is 3.00 – 3.45. Fees vary: for CIASA members 800m fees are $15 (adults) and $10 (children); for non CIASA members 800m fees are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). The 400m swim is a straight $10.

This will be the last 800m swim this calendar year. Next up is the Pirates 5k in November during our Pirates Week celebrations”

Jamaica: JFF announces 20-man squad for Oct 5 Caribbean Cup fixture

From RJR News

IMAGE: Jamaica and Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake

The Jamaica Football Federation has named a 20-man squad to be prepared by Interim Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore and Assistant Jerome Waite for the October 5 Caribbean Cup qualifier against Suriname at the Tony Spaulding Sports Complex at 8p.m.

The squad is, Goalkeepers Andre Blake and Ryan Thompson; Defenders Rosario Harriott, Damion Lowe, Ladale Ritchie, Alvas Powell, Dicoy Williams, Shaun Francis and Kemar Lawrence; Midfielders, Omar Holness, Andrew Vanzie, Ewan Grandison, Michael Binns, Je-Vaughn Watson and Dwayne Ambursely; and forwards Darren Mattocks, Corey Burke, Allan Ottey, Dino Williams and Owayne Gordon.

Jamaica plays Guyana in their next group match October 11 in Guyana.

For more: http://rjrnewsonline.com/sports/jff-announces-20-man-squad-for-oct-5-caribbean-cup-fixture

Cayman Islands Port Authority Billing Office Extends Hours for Cargo Collection

Port Authority continues to undertake precautionary measures to secure all premises and cargo as Tropical Storm Matthew continues to develop.

All valued customers are reminded to collect their cargo from the Cargo Distribution Centre (CDC) no later than this Friday, 30th September 2016.

Customers collecting vehicles from the CDC are reminded that they must present proof of insurance and are encouraged to take action now to secure necessary coverage by this Friday.

Port Authority Billing Office has extended operating hours for this Saturday, 1st October and will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to facilitate the collection cargo.

Residents are urged to pay close attention to this system due to its forecasted path and potential for further development.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Open House Sessions for Waste Management Plan

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at open house sessions on all three islands in October.

The open house sessions will be held at the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman on 4 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on 5 October from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac on 5 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A questionnaire will be provided at the open house sessions and is being set up on the Ministry of Health website www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky, A copy of the consultation draft outline business case is also available on the website. Comments should be made by 7 October, 2016.

Cayman Islands: Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus

Public Health is holding a series of town hall meetings to inform residents about the Zika virus and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetricians Dr. Gillian Belfonte and Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

The meetings take place at George Town, Town Hall on Tuesday, 27 September, Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 4 October, East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October and North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 25 October. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of the George Town meeting which will be from 6 p.m. to 7.30 pm.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issues safety advisory on Galaxy Note 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issued a safety advisory on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by aircraft:

The purpose of this safety advisory is to advise air operators, passengers and crew of the risks involved in transporting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in checked baggage or inside the cabin of an aircraft. In light of recent incidents and concerns involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, exploding or catching fire. For this reason, The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) strongly advises air operators, passengers and crew of this safety risk and is recommending thatSamsung Galaxy Note 7 devices not be turned on or charged while on board the aircraft and not to be placed in checked baggage.

This advisory is the result of Samsung’s recent concerns raised about their Galaxy Note 7 device, as well as the subsequent statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA strongly advising passengers against using this device inflight, or checking it in with their baggage.

This safety advisory follows Cayman Airways warning issued last week on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Cayman Airways (CAL) statement said, “Cayman Airways passengers may still carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device in their carry-on baggage or on their person, but as of Friday, September 9, 2016, passengers were being advised during the preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on or charged on board. Cayman Airways is also advising passengers that this particular device is not to be stored in checked luggage.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Ex-Gratia Deadline

The Ministry of Community Affairs reminds all seamen and veterans receiving the ex-gratia benefit to submit this year’s Seamen’s and Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates no later than Friday (30 Sept.) For more information call 244-2424.

Humane Society Book Loft’s September Specials

The Humane Society Book Loft’s September Specials include 50 % of non-fiction books and DVD’s plus by one CD, get one free. The book loft is located on North Sound Road next to ALT’s.

Port asking for public to collect cargo

Expires 30 Sep

Due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Matthew, the Cayman Islands Port Authority is asking the public to collect any cargo from the Cargo Distribution Centre by Friday, 30th September.

Immigration Arrival Hall Construction

The Immigration Arrival Hall at Owen Roberts International Airport will be under construction for the next 8 weeks and will impact the normal processing of passengers.

Fry Jack Bonanaza

30 September , 2016

Expires 30 Sep

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac annual Fry Jack Bonanza will take place on Saturday October 1, 2016. Registration for this fishing tournament is at the Stake Bay Museum Friday September 30th from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Humane Society Book Loft’s September Specials

30 September , 2016

The Humane Society Book Loft’s September Specials include 50 % of non-fiction books and DVD’s plus by one CD, get one free. The book loft is located on North Sound Road next to ALT’s.

Ex-Gratia Deadline

30 September , 2016

The Ministry of Community Affairs reminds all seamen and veterans receiving the ex-gratia benefit to submit this year’s Seamen’s and Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates no later than Friday (30 Sept.) For more information call 244-2424.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

30 September , 2016

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

SAT OCT 1

UCCI Omega Leo Club Garage Sale

The UCCI Omega Leo Club presents a Multi-Sellers Garage Sale on Saturday (1 Oct) from 5 — 10am in the UCCI Court Yard.

Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5K Walk/Run

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5K Walk/Run will take place on Saturday (1 Oct) in North Side, from the Kaibo Restaurant and back, starting at 6am. On Sunday (9 Oct), the 5K walk/run and the 10K run will take off Safehaven Drive at 6am. Pre Registration will take place on Saturday (24 Sept) at the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Pink Shop in the Elizabethan Square, at Foster’s Food Fair in the Strand and at Cost U Less from 9am to 2pm. Pre-registration will continue at the Pink Shop in Elizabethan Square from 10am to 5pm

Teacher Talk Training A

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training A: Encouraging Language Development in Early Childhood settings at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (1 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

SUN OCT 2

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Goodbye Service

Join Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church at 11am as they say goodbye to Pastor Ron and Mrs. Ped Smith on Sunday (2 Oct).

MON OCT 3

Red Coat Volunteers

The Pirates Week Festival is looking for volunteers to act as members of the famous “Red Coats” defending the Cayman Islands from invading Pirates.

The mock invasion is not complete without a group of actors willing to be “captured” in the annual Pirates Landing Pageant. The highly anticipated Landing Pageant and Float parade will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday 12th November in the George Town Harbour. Pre-landing entertainment is set for 2:00pm.

Training and rehearsals will be offered by Landing Committee members beginning on Monday 3rd October. All volunteers will receive a uniform, replica sword and replica rifle.

For more information contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078.

FRI OCT 7

Mourant Ozannes’ International Trusts & Private Client Conference

When:

October 7, 2016 – 12:00 am

Date: October 7, 2016

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman

West Bay Road, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

October Events at Camana Bay