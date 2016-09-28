iNews Briefs & Community Events

Overseas Territories Minister to address Cayman Islands Parliament Tuesday (4)

The Legislative Assembly will commence it’s 2nd Meeting of the 2016/2017 Session on Tuesday, 4th October 2016 at 10am. It is anticipated that The Rt Hon Baroness Anelay of St Johns DBE, the British Minister for the Overseas Territories will address the Members of the Legislative Assembly at that time.

Cayman Islands police bring charges in robbery of Mitzi’s Fine Jewellery

From RCIPS

A man, age 31 of West Bay, has been charged with Robbery and Possession of an Imitation Firearm, in connection with the robbery of Mitzi’s Fine Jewellery on 18 November 2015. He is currently on Police Bail.

A woman, age 38 of West Bay, has also been charged with Robbery in connection with the same incident. She is currently in HMP Northward in connection with a separate case.

They will appear in court on 4 October 2016.

Cayman Islands: Ironwood mourns the passing of Arnold Palmer

The Ironwood team were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Arnold Palmer, yesterday 25th September, and we extend our thoughts and condolences to his family.

He leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and achievement to all those involved in the world of golf. His daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Roy Saunders have been at the helm for some time now, and will continue this legacy, working together with Ironwood to create a golf course development here in Grand Cayman that he would have been proud of.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Open House Sessions for Waste Management Plan

The public can learn about the draft outline business case for the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System at open house sessions on all three islands in October.

The open house sessions will be held at the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman on 4 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the National Trust House on Little Cayman on 5 October from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on Cayman Brac on 5 October from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A questionnaire will be provided at the open house sessions and is being set up on the Ministry of Health website www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky, A copy of the consultation draft outline business case is also available on the website. Comments should be made by 7 October, 2016.

US: Caesars Says All Creditors On Board With Ch. 11 Plan

By Jessica Corso From Law360

Law360, Chicago (September 27, 2016, 10:14 AM EDT) — Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announced Tuesday that all of its major creditor groups have agreed to support a Chapter 11 reorganization plan backed by the casino giant’s parent company and its private equity sponsors.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. said on Tuesday it has secured the backing of all creditors.

For more: http://www.law360.com/media/articles/845027/caesars-says-all-creditors-onboard-with-ch-11-plan?nl_pk=3dff67ed-0e27-47ea-8f8b-9a83ecddf692&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=media

Counting the Pennies

TI-UK’s new publication Counting the Pennies: Increasing transparency in the UK’s public finances

The UK’s transparency over public spending is “ticking the right boxes” but failing to provide full and open scrutiny over how taxpayers’ money is being spent, according to new research from Transparency International UK. In over a third of public contracts, it is unclear to whom they have been awarded.

Whilst public finance transparency is much better in the UK than many other places globally, poor quality, inaccessible and redacted data is preventing the public, journalists and investigators from scrutinising public spending.

In one case Lancashire County Council redacted numerous payments for a multi-billion pound PFI scheme, leaving no information about the name of the contractor.

Key statistics in “Counting the pennies: increasing the transparency in the UK’s public finances” include:

£2.312 trillion – Total value of published transactions made by local and central government (2011-2015).

£14 million – Redacted transaction data reported in a single month by Hackney London Borough Council that did not identify suppliers – largest in this research.

35% – Proportion of contracts awarded where it is unclear who the supplier is.

81,057 – Different descriptions given to transactions making analysis of data near impossible

75% – Proportion of transactions that contain company registration numbers.

Funded with support from the European Commission.

To read: http://www.transparency.org.uk/publications/counting-the-pennies/

Cayman Islands: Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus

Public Health is holding a series of town hall meetings to inform residents about the Zika virus and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetricians Dr. Gillian Belfonte and Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

The meetings take place at George Town, Town Hall on Tuesday, 27 September, Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 4 October, East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October and North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 25 October. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of the George Town meeting which will be from 6 p.m. to 7.30 pm.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issues safety advisory on Galaxy Note 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issued a safety advisory on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by aircraft:

The purpose of this safety advisory is to advise air operators, passengers and crew of the risks involved in transporting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in checked baggage or inside the cabin of an aircraft. In light of recent incidents and concerns involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, exploding or catching fire. For this reason, The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) strongly advises air operators, passengers and crew of this safety risk and is recommending thatSamsung Galaxy Note 7 devices not be turned on or charged while on board the aircraft and not to be placed in checked baggage.

This advisory is the result of Samsung’s recent concerns raised about their Galaxy Note 7 device, as well as the subsequent statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA strongly advising passengers against using this device inflight, or checking it in with their baggage.

This safety advisory follows Cayman Airways warning issued last week on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Cayman Airways (CAL) statement said, “Cayman Airways passengers may still carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device in their carry-on baggage or on their person, but as of Friday, September 9, 2016, passengers were being advised during the preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on or charged on board. Cayman Airways is also advising passengers that this particular device is not to be stored in checked luggage.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

THU SEP 29

Service Matters

The Chamber of Commerce presents Service Matters on Thursday (29 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Ex-Gratia Deadline

The Ministry of Community Affairs reminds all seamen and veterans receiving the ex-gratia benefit to submit this year’s Seamen’s and Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates no later than Friday (30 Sept.) For more information call 244-2424.

Humane Society Book Loft’s September Specials

The Humane Society Book Loft’s September Specials include 50 % of non-fiction books and DVD’s plus by one CD, get one free. The book loft is located on North Sound Road next to ALT’s.

SAT OCT 1

UCCI Omega Leo Club Garage Sale

The UCCI Omega Leo Club presents a Multi-Sellers Garage Sale on Saturday (1 Oct) from 5 — 10am in the UCCI Court Yard.

Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5K Walk/Run

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial 5K Walk/Run will take place on Saturday (1 Oct) in North Side, from the Kaibo Restaurant and back, starting at 6am. On Sunday (9 Oct), the 5K walk/run and the 10K run will take off Safehaven Drive at 6am. Pre Registration will take place on Saturday (24 Sept) at the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Pink Shop in the Elizabethan Square, at Foster’s Food Fair in the Strand and at Cost U Less from 9am to 2pm. Pre-registration will continue at the Pink Shop in Elizabethan Square from 10am to 5pm

Teacher Talk Training A

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training A: Encouraging Language Development in Early Childhood settings at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (1 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

SUN OCT 2

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Goodbye Service

Join Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church at 11am as they say goodbye to Pastor Ron and Mrs. Ped Smith on Sunday (2 Oct).

MON OCT 3

Red Coat Volunteers

The Pirates Week Festival is looking for volunteers to act as members of the famous “Red Coats” defending the Cayman Islands from invading Pirates.

The mock invasion is not complete without a group of actors willing to be “captured” in the annual Pirates Landing Pageant. The highly anticipated Landing Pageant and Float parade will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday 12th November in the George Town Harbour. Pre-landing entertainment is set for 2:00pm.

Training and rehearsals will be offered by Landing Committee members beginning on Monday 3rd October. All volunteers will receive a uniform, replica sword and replica rifle.

For more information contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078.

FRI OCT 7

Mourant Ozannes’ International Trusts & Private Client Conference

October 7, 2016 – 12:00 am

Date: October 7, 2016

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman

West Bay Road, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

October Events at Camana Bay