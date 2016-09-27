iNews Briefs & Community Events

ExoMars is speeding toward the red planet

But it’ll be at least seven months before the surface analysis missions begin.

In 2013 the European and Russian folks behind ExoMars announced they’d launch a rocket to explore Mars this year and they’re right on schedule. Lifting off from Kazakhstan this morning, the spacecraft now has a seven month journey to the Red Planet where the Schiaparelli module will test its entry, descent and landing tech that’ll be used on future missions. Once on the surface it’ll start doing environmental analysis and hopefully avoid a turf selfie war with our Curiosity rover. Its “short” surface mission involves measuring electrical fields that should give insight into what triggers Martian dust storms.

Additionally, the Trace Gas Orbiter craft will execute a low orbit analysis of Mars’ atmosphere, looking for rare gases. Specifically? Methane, which The European Space Agency says is key to understanding Mars given the gas’ role in terms of geological and biological science. More than all this, the TGO will be used as a data relay point for ExoMars’ 2018 mission that’ll deploy a stationary surface science platform.

If your imagination isn’t sufficient, the video below might give you a better idea of how the rocket that took off will change the closer it gets to our red celestial neighbor.

GM goes green

General Motors has pledged to generate all of its electrical power with renewable energy by 2050.

GM currently saves $5 million annually from using renewable energy and it expects this number will increase as more projects come online and the supply of renewable energy increases. In addition, the company expects costs to install and produce renewable energy will continue to decrease, resulting in more bottom-line returns.

“Establishing a 100 percent renewable energy goal helps us better serve society by reducing environmental impact,” said GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

GM says using renewable energy over the past 20 years has saved the company $80 million to date. The company has 22 facilities with solar arrays, three sites using landfill gas and four that will soon use wind power.

This new renewable energy goal, along with its focus on electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing, is part of GM’s overall approach to strengthening its business, improving communities and addressing climate change. GM is also joining RE100, a global collaborative initiative of businesses committed to 100 percent renewable electricity, working to increase demand for clean power.

HappyOrNot expands in New Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean

And relocates its US office to accommodate growth

West Palm Beach, FL (September 8, 2016)

HappyOrNot®, the global leader in instant customer and employee satisfaction reporting, is expanding its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. To accommodate the rapid growth and its future expansion plans, the company recently moved its US branch office. The new office space located at 431 Northpoint Parkway in West Palm Beach, Florida will provide capacity for increased customer support, sales and services, and leadership functions across the North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean regions.

HappyOrNot has been developing innovative solutions, services, and tools to improve customer and employee satisfaction since 2009. Services are being used in over 90 countries, and its growing customer list includes more than 2,500 leading retail and service chain organizations. Clients include BMW, DHL, Linkedin, Nike, eBay, IKEA, Office Depot, Domino´s Pizza, and over 100 airports worldwide.

Having exceptional customer service is no longer a nice-to-have for many companies, it’s a must-have.

Heikki Väänänen, Chief Executive Officer of HappyOrNot and US subsidiary HappyOrNot Americas Inc., said, “Having exceptional customer service is no longer a nice-to-have for many companies, it’s a must-have. We’ve seen an increased adoption of our feedback solution in a variety of industry sectors such as retail, traveling and transportation, outsourcing services, healthcare and wellbeing, financial services, automotive, and governmental services.” He adds, “After seeing steady growth in each sector and with the organizational framework in place, we are excited to enter the Latin America and the Caribbean market with strategic partners on hand. Having a robust reseller network has been key to expanding our services and global presence to meet the needs of customers worldwide.”

About HappyOrNot

HappyOrNot® is the global leader in instant customer and employee satisfaction reporting. Our innovative feedback collecting smileys and intelligent data analytics reporting service help our clients to improve their customer experience, relationships, and employee engagement. We serve over 2,500 companies across 90 countries and have collected and reported on over a quarter billion feedbacks.

Ending sea turtle farming

The Cayman Turtle Farm is the last sea turtle farm on earth that breeds sea turtles for human consumption. But there is no humane way to farm sea turtles.

The problem

Sea turtles are solitary, migratory creatures, born to swim long distances in clear waters. They are wild animals. So imagine the cruelty of trapping one in a small filthy tank. Now imagine hundreds, thousands. Packed together, the 9,500 turtles at the Cayman Turtle Farm spend their whole lives fighting for space in cramped tanks. They get sick and stressed. They turn on each other – biting and maiming one another.

Tourists visiting the farm are encouraged to handle the turtles, not realizing that this causes the turtles mental torment. Tourists are targeted again when these same turtles are slaughtered and served as steaks and burgers in local restaurants.

These amazing and endangered creatures deserve a better, more natural life.

The solution

Our solution is for the farm to be turned into a sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility like the Kélonia Observatory for Marine Turtles on the island of Réunion which mirrors the conditions of a turtle’s natural habitat.

Kélonia has become a world-respected research sea turtle conservation and education facility, and a popular eco-tourist destination. Its success shows that it is possible for the Cayman Turtle Farm to shift away from turtle farming and towards a more humane, sustainable and profitable alternative.

The transformation from turtle farm to rehabilitation and release center has happened before. It can happen again. Help move the Cayman government, the legal owner of the farm, to improve the conditions at the farm and create positive change for sea turtles.

Alaska approves first retail marijuana license

Frozen Buds from Fairbanks had a round of applause after winning unanimous approval for the inaugural permit from the Alaska Marijuana Control Board on Thursday, according to ABC News.

Destiny Neade, co-owner of the business, joked, “Now all I need is some herb. I’m excited because I really need to start making some money.’

They plan to open up shop by October, marking two years since the November 2014 vote that approved recreational use of marijuana and the board began working on their rules for the industry.

The board also considered 16 other applicants for retail permits, along with several more for manufacturing and cultivating permits.

African and Caribbean Cuisine Inspire New Spice Blends

EHL Ingredients is celebrating 20 years in operation this year and has pledged to launch 20 new blends inspired by exotic and colorful spices, over the course of 2016, with ten new products launching this month, in a bid to reach its $9.3m (£7m) sales target.

The ten new blends launching now are Cuban Sazon complete, Bezar mix, a Korean BBQ seasoning, Yemeni blend, Zhug, Khmeli Suneli from Georgia, Mitmita spice mix from Ethiopia, Vadouvan curry powder from Pondicherry, India, Malaysian satay seasoning, Indonesian fish curry powder an Old Bay seasoning from the USA.

The blends bring new, exotic flavors to the food manufacturing and catering sectors and give new product development teams inspiration for new dishes and accompaniments from around the world, such as curries, marinated meats, fish and vegetables, summer BBQ foods and spicy winter warmers too.

EHL has already launched seven new herb and spice blends this year, including a Brazilian-style churrasco seasoning, two new BBQ blends and four Asian spice mixes with at least three more in the pipeline, due to be launched in 2016.

Speaking with FoodIngredientsFirst, Managing Director, Tasneem Backhouse explains the rising popularity of mixes from the African continent: “Our news herb and spice blends have been inspired by unexpected and unusual regions. Our Mimita seasoning is from Ethiopia and is a hot, spicy mix of crushed chilli, bird’s eye chilli, allspice, cassia and ginger. It’s ideal for chicken kebabs and marinated meats and BBQs.”

“The Caribbean and South America have also sparked a lot of interest too,” adds Backhouse, “Cuba has been in the media a lot this year and as such, there has been an increase in Cuban cuisine, restaurants, dining outlets, pop up diners and home cooking. Our Cuban Sazon complete seasoning is a unique blend of garlic, oregano, black pepper, cumin and lime – a great balance of citrus and spices. The versatile mix is used as a ‘mojo’ in meat, fish and vegetable dishes and can be added to tacos and tostones.”

Backhouse believes that Arabic and Middle Eastern cuisines are bringing ancient flavors to modern dining. “Our Zhug (Yemeni) and Bezar (Arab Emirates) blends tap into these trends for Arabic flavors and can be used on lamb, chicken and even on spicy potato wedges,” she contends.

“We identified these blends as popular in their own regions and we wanted to bring the flavors to the British market,” Backhouse says.

We’re expecting cuisines from Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean to remain popular for 2016 and into next year too,” she explains. “More internationally themed restaurants are set to open up on UK high streets, giving consumers the chance to experiment with these new popular flavor combinations.”

The team is working on more new ingredient blends, including bespoke, as well as organic and free-from products to tap into these burgeoning markets. It will also target the catering and foodservice sector with new formats.

Backhouse adds: “We’re aiming for 2016 to be our biggest year yet as we aim for our highest sales targets to date. Launching 20 new herb and spice blends is a key part of our 20 year celebrations, to raise the profile of our blending expertise and capabilities.”

“Our product development team has worked hard to research, trial and launch these ten new blends and we’re excited and confident they will be well received by the food industry. Consumers are always on the lookout for the next new food trend and our new international blends bring unusual flavor combinations from popular cuisines, such as Cuban, Korean and Ethiopian,” she notes.

“We’re proud to be celebrating our twentieth year in businesses this year and would like to thank all our customers, suppliers, partners and employees for supporting us. Some of our longest standing customers have been with us for 20 years, which is testament to the quality of our products and the reliability of our service. We look forward to continuing these strong partnerships and building new ones as the business grows.”

“We put our success and stability down to several key factors; our responsiveness to customer demand and consumer trends, a strong sales team, quality organic, free-from and conventional products, and our bespoke on-site blending capabilities. Our new product development team, technical expertise, reliable service and our positive profile in the food industry press also contribute towards our business growth and will continue to do so. We are confident about our progress as a business and are proud of our achievements in this highly competitive market place,” she concludes

The company was awarded its fifth grade A BRC certification once again in December last year. This gives EHL’s customers the reassurance of the company’s quality and safety management processes and opens up new growth opportunities for the business.

Entre Broma y Broma

Our Spanish saying, “Entre Broma y Broma, la Verdad se Asoma,”—the equivalent to the English “Much Truth is Said in Jest,” would be an apt disclaimer to news making its way through the halls of the U.S. Congress that a draft for a Puerto Rico independence bill is picking up traction. The draft legislation stipulates that “it is the intention of Congress to approve legislation, in close consultation with the Executive branch of the United States, to assure that the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will attain full sovereignty as an independent country not later than seven years after the date of the enactment of this act.” That is the main dish.

The side dishes in the bill—just to add a little spice: “After over a century of external and internal debates, there is no consensus for statehood, nor is there a nationwide desire for admitting a 51st State.” Can you say we hold these truths to be self-evident?

Then, just to put the people on edge, a double shot of espresso under Section IV of the bill titled “Treaty,” which stipulates, among other things such as a common currency, that “United States citizenship may be maintained or renounced by people who are United States citizens [on the date of the enactment of this Act] but shall not pass to the children born after the enactment of this Act.”editorial-philipe-schoene

The draft legislation contains such questions in brackets as “[what if this treaty is not entered into? There is no way to require Puerto Rico to enter into a binding treaty]” would lead one to believe that this is a trial balloon to push a different agenda.

One lobbyist on Capitol Hill with ties to the GOP told this newspaper that the bill is in direct response to action being contemplated by creditors in the monoline bond insurance and hedge-fund camp who reportedly intend to hold the United States accountable for part of Puerto Rico’s debt based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Sánchez Valle vs. the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

In a 6-2 decision, the Supremes determined that Puerto Rico does not have the sovereignty to prosecute someone for the same crime that has been charged in federal court. The decision bolstered the claim being made in some creditor camps that a Puerto Rico that is not sovereign should not be on the hook for its debt.

So, the draft legislation to cut our umbilical cord is reportedly a pre-emptive move to establish Puerto Rico’s sovereignty once and for all. At this writing, there are representatives on both sides of the aisle who would reportedly back a bill such as this. We don’t buy it.

Yes, there are supreme acts of cynicism such as Gov. Alejandro García Padilla naming Richard Ravitch to represent him on the control board. García Padilla is quick to mention that Ravitch’s experience in retooling New York City’s financial mess as the former lieutenant governor of that state makes him deserving of the post. It should not be lost on García Padilla that Ravitch has a clear conflict of interest as he sits on the board of Build America Mutual (BAM), a bond insurance company that would stand to gain from any actions that might adversely affect the credit ratings of monoline bond insurers that are on the hook for some $16 billion in Puerto Rico debt (Ravitch resigned from the BAM board on Sept. 6). Although creditors in the monoline camp have told Caribbean Business that they will give Promesa a go, the naming of Ravitch points to potential challenges to interpretations in the law.

The Obama administration’s best efforts to convoke a board chock-full of cynicism points to the unlikelihood that the United States would set its colony free. If they wanted to help Puerto Rico create jobs and get back on its feet, they might consider independence—but all they want is for Puerto Rico to pay its debt. Good faith and credit, or bust—que triste.

Cayman Islands: Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus

Public Health is holding a series of town hall meetings to inform residents about the Zika virus and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetricians Dr. Gillian Belfonte and Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

The meetings take place at George Town, Town Hall on Tuesday, 27 September, Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 4 October, East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October and North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 25 October. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of the George Town meeting which will be from 6 p.m. to 7.30 pm.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issues safety advisory on Galaxy Note 7

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands issued a safety advisory on transporting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by aircraft:

The purpose of this safety advisory is to advise air operators, passengers and crew of the risks involved in transporting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in checked baggage or inside the cabin of an aircraft. In light of recent incidents and concerns involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, exploding or catching fire. For this reason, The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) strongly advises air operators, passengers and crew of this safety risk and is recommending that Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices not be turned on or charged while on board the aircraft and not to be placed in checked baggage.

This advisory is the result of Samsung’s recent concerns raised about their Galaxy Note 7 device, as well as the subsequent statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA strongly advising passengers against using this device inflight, or checking it in with their baggage.

This safety advisory follows Cayman Airways warning issued last week on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Cayman Airways (CAL) statement said, “Cayman Airways passengers may still carry the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device in their carry-on baggage or on their person, but as of Friday, September 9, 2016, passengers were being advised during the preflight safety announcements that the device must not be switched on or charged on board. Cayman Airways is also advising passengers that this particular device is not to be stored in checked luggage.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

