iNews Briefs & Community Events

Trevorne Daley, a 25 year old Jamaican was arrested and charged in May in the Cayman Islands following an inquiry triggered by the US authorities when he befriended a boy on Facebook in December 2015.

Daley began messaging him via WhatsApp and he is bellieved to be part of an online group that was distributing the images to each other.

Daley was working for Burger King in the Cayman Islands.

He pleaded guilty last Tuesday (20) to ten counts of possessing child pornography.

He is due to be sentenced on 1 December.

Royal Caribbean to Host Second President’s Cruise

By Gina Kramer, Associate Editor From Cruise Critic

Royal Caribbean has revealed details for a second “President’s Cruise” with President and CEO Michael Bayley.

Slated for September 17, 2017, the seven-night cruise will take place on Freedom of the Seas in the Western Mediterranean. The ship will depart from Barcelona and visit Provence, Nice, Florence, Rome and Naples.

The line is currently in the middle of its first President’s Cruise on Allure of the Seas. In addition to special appearances by Bayley and other Royal Caribbean executives, the agenda features a fireworks show, Boardwalk wine and food festival and other themed activities. Crown and Anchor Society members as well as Royal Caribbean Visa cardholders also can enjoy a concert by entertainer Patti Labelle. Other loyalty perks include exclusive receptions and happy hours.

Live updates from the President’s Cruise can be found on Cruise Critic’s Facebook page.

Another resignation for the García Padilla administration

From Caribbean Business

Luis Castro Agis resigned to his post as administrator of the General Services Administration (ASG by its Spanish initials), La Fortaleza confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

The resignation will be effective Friday, Sept. 23, and Carlos Mendoza, current deputy administrator of ASG, will fill the vacancy on an interim basis.

La Fortaleza has yet to provide more details on Castro’s departure from the agency, but the Justice Department confirmed to Caribbean Business that it is initiating a preliminary investigation into Castro.

The Puerto Rico Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor was notified that the Justice Department opened a preliminary investigation against Castro Agis, which must conclude within 90 days, a Justice spokesperson said. Then, the investigation should be referred to the FEI panel, which has jurisdiction over this type of case, as provided by law.

Castro Agis’ name was mentioned Aug. 24 during testimony in the ongoing government corruption trial against four partners of convicted campaign fundraiser Anaudi Hernández. Castro Agis is not charged in the federal case.

When asked by the federal prosecutor, Héctor Vargas, the first witness against co-defendants in the case and a Popular Democratic fundraiser as well, signaled Castro Agis out on three separate occasions. The first, about cash he loaned him; the second, saying he gave contracts to 3Comm Global; and the third, mentioning he went to the 3Comm Global suite in the Puerto Rico Coliseum after having granted the company a contract with the GSA.

“At one point, in a personal situation he [Luis Castro] had with his brother, I gave him a loan. I lent him cash. I lent $5,000 and he hasn’t paid me yet. That [loan] was in 2014,” Vargas Soto said.

Bakery officially launches cassava bread

By Carlos Atwell, From Barbados Nation News

Minister of Agriculture Dr David Estwick (left) receiving some of the cassava bread from general manager of Purity Bakeries Andy Hope. (Picture by Christoff Griffith.)

Barbadian consumers have access to a bread option which includes local ingredients.

The Purity Wonder Blended Cassava Sandwich Bread was officially launched earlier today at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St Michael with new branding, although it has been available on supermarket shelves since last November.

Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) representative Dr Cyril Roberts said Barbadians had become open to new and different tastes so it was important local food suppliers acknowledged that.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Dr David Estwick said cassava was being pushed as both as a primary source of food and as a value added product in light of the “staggering” food import bill.

Lockhart Sebastien replaces Courtney Walsh as West Indies selector

From Caribbean News Now

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Lockhart Sebastien has been appointed as a selector for the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). Sebastien, who was an alternate selector for the last four years, replaces Courtney Walsh.

Sebastien brings a tremendous amount of experience to the new post having served in several capacities from as far back as 1974. The Dominican has managed the Windward Islands senior team for the last 12 years, he has served as a director on the Windward Islands board for the last ten years and was manager for the West Indies “A” team to India in 2013 and Sri Lanka in 2014.

Sebastien is a former opener for Dominica, Windward Islands and Combined islands. He played first class cricket for 20 years. He played 92 first class matches and scored 4,934 runs with the highest score of 219.

The appointment was ratified at the board of directors meeting in Dominica, September 10.

Sebastien stated “I want to thank the directors for approving my term as a selector. I have always been a team player and together with the other selectors, we will ensure the best West Indies team is selected at all times. Selectors have not always pleased everyone in the Caribbean but I am part of a team who will try the utmost to make Caribbean people happy”.

Sebastien’s term as a selector is for two years.

Sandals Resorts International wins 15 World Travel awards

From Caribbean hotfm

Sandals Resorts International was honored with 15 prestigious awards at the 23rd Annual World Travel Awards 2016 Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony held on Saturday at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort.

The Luxury Included® Resort Company demonstrated its continued commitment to excellence of the brand and its resorts by receiving, once again, the notable recognition of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand, thus earning this title for 23 consecutive years.

The Caribbean resort company’s top honors included: Outstanding Contribution to Corporate Social Responsibility Projects – The Sandals Foundation. Caribbean’s Leading Resort – Sandals Barbados. Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort. Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort – Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa. Caribbean’s Leading All Inclusive Family Resort – Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa. St Lucia’s Leading Resort – Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the express purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry.

Digicel finds new home at Cayman Technology Centre

Digicel Cayman has found a new home for its headquarters at Cayman Technology Centre one of the island’s most innovative commercial buildings by NCB Group.

Digicel will be occupying 8,000 sq. ft. on the second level, it will be joining The Security Centre as an Anchor Tenant in January 2017.

“This is a hugely exciting move for our business and our people”, said Martin Bould CEO of Digicel Cayman. He continued, “Central to our brand is allowing our customers to experience more and we believe we are delivering that, with Digicel Extras offering over 3,500 discounts for our customers and the fact we have Cayman’s Fastest LTE network.”

He continued: “As an employer of choice it’s important to us that we give our people an inspiring, hi-tech environment that reflects the direction the business is taking and supports the growth that we are seeing here in Cayman. It’s also important to us to be in a building that is eco-friendly, built with long term sustainability in mind and at the heart of the regeneration of George Town, a project we are committed to, as demonstrated by the opening our new store on The Waterfront last year.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Digicel (Cayman) Ltd. to Cayman Technology Centre”, states Matthew Wight, Managing Director of NCB Group, the developers of CTC. “Their state-of-the art communications and innovative products and services compliment the vision behind CTC and creates a strong synergy and natural partnership.”

Conveniently situated just off the CNB roundabout, on the corner of Printer’s Way and North Sound Road, CTC is attracting industry leaders and innovators within the business community. Its secure, eco-friendly and state-of-the-art facilities make it a preferred business destination in Cayman and is setting a precedent for commercial construction in Grand Cayman.

Conyers hires head of private client & trust in Cayman and BVI

Conyers Dill & Pearman’s Private Client & Trust team is one of the preeminent international offshore practices in the world.

The Firm has recently strengthened that position with the addition of Robert Lindley as Counsel and Head of Private Client & Trust in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

Texas State Aquarium receives monetary gift for new Caribbean Journey exhibit

From KRISTV.COM

CORPUS CHRISTI – Big news today for the Texas State Aquarium. They were presented a $400,00 check from HOLT CAT to purchase a gas generator.

It’s the third generator HOLT CAT has presented to the aquarium since 1989, the year before it opened. This donation will help provide back-up power to the new $55 million Caribbean Journey building.

“We could not operate this aquarium without emergency backup power” said Tom Schmid, the President & CEO of the Texas State Aquarium.

He added, “We need emergency power for all our life support systems to keep the water temperature and the water quality up to the same standards that we need to keep for all of our animals so it’s paramount.”

When the Caribbean Journey building is completed, the Texas State Aquarium will be one of the largest aquariums in the nation.

Scouts sail the Caribbean

From Chaska Herald

In August, Troop 174 sent 16 adventurers on a week-long sailing excursion around St. Thomas and St. John islands in the Caribbean.

The scouts and a handful of parents crewed two 41-foot sailboats and experienced firsthand what it was like to live aboard and be responsible for a boat, according to a press release. The trip included snorkeling, fishing and hiking. The scouts explored landmarks, ruins and natural habitat. They also learned how to manage sails, read wind and current, and how to navigate on the water.

This is part of a national program called “Seabase” where boys get to experience high adventure.

IMAGE: Troop 174: In August, Troop 174 sent 16 adventurers (pictured at the St. Thomas airport) on a week-long sailing excursion in the Caribbean. – Submitted photo

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week puts out call for “Red Coats”

The Pirates Week Festival is looking for volunteers to act as members of the famous “Red Coats” defending the Cayman Islands from invading Pirates.

The mock invasion is not complete without a group of actors willing to be “captured” in the annual Pirates Landing Pageant. The highly anticipated Landing Pageant and Float parade will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday 12th November in the George Town Harbour. Pre-landing entertainment is set for 2:00pm.

Training and rehearsals will be offered by Landing Committee members beginning on Monday 3rd October. All volunteers will receive a uniform, replica sword and replica rifle.

For more information contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078.

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day tourism nominations needed

Leaders from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism officially launched the nomination period for pioneering and long service individuals to be recognise at the National Heroes Day 2017 during a press conference on Wednesday (31 August 2016).

Next year’s annual event, on 23 January 2017, will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the past and on-going development of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

The nomination period begins 1 September 2016 and will run until the end of the month.

Urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “over the next 30 days I strongly encourage everyone to get involved with this process, and fill out a nomination form for someone you think is worthy of this recognition.”

Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart, speaking on behalf of the Premier and Minister for Culture Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the press conference, said: “We are proud to recognise those who have given themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place, not only for those who call this country home, but for the people who come to enjoy our piece of paradise, and arrive and depart feeling and knowing the true meaning of Caymankind.”

During the press conference Councillor McTaggart also announced new details regarding the nomination categories.

“The recipients of the ‘Emerging Pioneer’ category will now receive a commemorative insignia along with their certificates at the ceremony next January,” he explained. “This is a special memento that has previously only been given to the ‘Early Pioneer’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn added that the National Heroes Day Committee has decided to increase the quota for all three “Pioneer” categories to 75 honourees total.

The National Heroes Day Committee will accept nomination forms throughout September, and aims to recognise deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector throughout the Cayman Islands. Nominations can be made in five different categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and also online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky. Completed nomination forms or inquires can be sent to nhd@gov.ky.

“I look forward to another successful nomination period as we prepare to honour the achievements, traditions and people of the Cayman Islands,” Councillor McTaggart added. “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this historic event. Nominate that person who you believe has truly made a difference, so they can get the credit they so rightfully deserve.”

The committee has chosen to define tourism as:

“Tourism is travel for holiday, leisure and recreation, business, health, education, sports and other purposes. Tourism services and products include the business of attracting, accommodating, transporting, entertaining and operating tours for visitors with the support of allied services. Tourism may be international or domestic.”

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

