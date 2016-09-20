iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands neighbourhood policing department reminds public to secure vehicles

The RCIPS Neighbourhood Policing Department (NPD) would like to remind the public to lock and secure its vehicles, even when leaving the car for only brief periods. Since the beginning of August the RCIPS has noted a number of opportunistic thefts from cars, in addition to thefts of vehicles themselves, some of which had been left with the keys in the ignition.

“There is a sense of security in Cayman that often means both visitors and residents don’t take precautions,” said Inspector Livingston Bailey, Head of the Neighbourhood Policing Department, “but criminals thrive on opportunities such as unlocked vehicles. So our message is, try not to give them any opportunities.”

Between August 1 and 12 September, there were 25 reported thefts from vehicles around Grand Cayman, while thirteen vehicles were stolen in the same time period. Usually thefts took place in the late night and early morning hours. In order to best protect your vehicle and belongings, NPD officers recommend parking in well-lit areas overnight, and to be sure not to leave items of value, like handbags or laptops, in plain view in vehicles.

“The prevention of theft and other lower-level crime is a priority for us, because we know how troubling and inconvenient such incidents can be, even if the value of what is taken is not great,” added Inspector Bailey, “taking some minor precautions, such as regularly locking your car and stowing away any valuable items, can make all the difference.”

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week puts out call for “Red Coats”

The Pirates Week Festival is looking for volunteers to act as members of the famous “Red Coats” defending the Cayman Islands from invading Pirates.

The mock invasion is not complete without a group of actors willing to be “captured” in the annual Pirates Landing Pageant. The highly anticipated Landing Pageant and Float parade will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday 12th November in the George Town Harbour. Pre-landing entertainment is set for 2:00pm.

Training and rehearsals will be offered by Landing Committee members beginning on Monday 3rd October. All volunteers will receive a uniform, replica sword and replica rifle.

For more information contact the Pirates Week Office via email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or 949-5078.

Inventor of the Supergrid here in Boulder

From The Carbon Wars

In the winter of 2009, Alexander MacDonald, one of the world’s top weather scientists, returned to Boulder, Colorado from climate talks in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he had seen the idea of a workable, international strategy to combat climate change all but collapse.

During the talks, he had managed to have a few beers with U.S. climate negotiators. Any global solution that could effectively stop climate change would double the cost of energy, one of them insisted, and no politician who supported that could survive the resulting public backlash. MacDonald had seen news reports quoting a former Washington, D.C., energy policymaker saying that solar and wind power might get cheaper but couldn’t help much because they were too variable.

Then MacDonald came back to his office here, in a building full of meteorologists and other scientists who were voicing the same sense of despair. They said now global warming seemed almost unstoppable. Greenhouse gases would double by the 2050s. Large amounts of ice would melt in Antarctica and Greenland. Sea levels would rise by multiple feet. Parts of the planet could become uninhabitable.

That was the point when MacDonald became determined to prove them all wrong with a radical idea he had quietly been nurturing.

It was that a “supergrid,” a national network of 30,000 miles of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) electricity lines, might cut electricity generating emissions by as much as 80 percent by rapidly moving surplus power generated by wind, solar, hydroelectric and natural gas around the nation. The system, he thinks, could be built in 15 years. The resulting power, most of it coming from the weather, he asserts, would not lift energy bills much above traditional levels.

He mined his laboratory’s supercomputers to get solar and wind data from 152,000 points in the United States on an hourly basis and researched the merits and costs of new HVDC power lines, a new transmission technology first developed in Europe, to see how fast renewable energy could be collected and dispatched. He wanted a new national grid, superimposed on the existing one, that would create a lightning-fast, electricity-trading system. It would match the peaks with the valleys of energy use in different areas.

What would all this cost U.S. consumers? Clack estimates the bill will be $17 billion a year for 30 years. “But we spend $400 billion a year on electricity, so it becomes a small share of the average electric bill,” he said. “You pay that, but you end up reducing electricity costs over time.”

While he compares his HVDC grid to an electric version of the federal Interstate Highway System, which originated in the 1950s, he believes it would be built more quickly and cheaply by private contractors in much the same way as a national network of fiber-optic cables was built during the 1990s. The supergrid would not be funded by tax dollars but by electricity consumers, according to his plan,

For more: http://www.thecarbonwars.com/inventor-supergrid-boulder/

Caribbean Airlines could become Saint Lucia’s national air carrier

From St Lucia News Online

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed his government’s willingness to have Trinidad-owned Caribbean Airlines made Saint Lucia’s national air carrier given the many issues facing air transport in the region.

The prime minister made this announcement on Monday evening during a live press conference on the National Television Network, stating that this may be the best option right now for Saint Lucia.

“This means that Caribbean Airlines would now be able to fly between Saint Lucia and Barbados and Trinidad and even go to Puerto Rico and other places,” he declared.

Chastanet, a former tourism minister, noted that people are frustrated with LIAT, and explained that the regional carrier cannot resolve all of the transportation needs of the region by itself.

It was also observed that the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCCAA) is a major impediment to competition in the region, simply because it has not allowed the entry of other airlines.

“I am convinced that ECCAA cannot be fixed,” Chastanet told the news conference, adding that he would like to move Saint Lucia’s Civil Aviation Authority away from ECCCAA.

“Moving our aviation to Trinidad will I believe, encourage other people to be able to open up an airline in Saint Lucia or in some of the other Islands,” he added.

Chastanet has firmly stated that Saint Lucia would not be providing any financial support to the island-hopping carrier, LIAT, which has struggled over many years to stay in the air.

For more: http://www.stlucianewsonline.com/caribbean-airlines-could-become-saint-lucias-national-air-carrier/

NASA wants to explore Saturn’s biggest moon with drones

By Steve Dent From engadget

Despite brisk temperatures of -290 degrees F, Saturn’s giant Titan moon is of great interest to scientists, thanks to Earth-like geography, hydrocarbon “lakes” and even possible life. Though NASA’s Cassini-Huygens probe visited Titan some time ago, the space agency would like to return at some point — this time with a quadrotor. Using the latest drone and sensor tech, it would weigh less than 10kg (22 pounds), deploy from a recharging nuclear “mothership” balloon and acquire high-res images from close to the surface. With the benefit of that reconnaissance, it could land at promising spots, take microscopic photos and scoop up samples to be analyzed later by the mothership. NASA plans to develop the mission concepts further and design the drone in collaboration with AeroVironment — so we might one day see if Titan matches the insane artist concepts.

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2014/06/19/nasa-wants-to-explore-titan-with-a-balloon-launched-drone/

Caribbean out, Pacific in for honeymooners due to Zika

From NorthWest Herald

The spread of the Zika virus is not putting a damper on honeymoon planning.

While the Caribbean has long been a favorite honeymoon hotspot, brides and grooms-to-be are opting to play it safe by looking elsewhere.

“There’s been a huge spike in our Pacific destinations,” said Patty DeRoo, owner of Crystal Lake Travel Agency, Inc.

These days, Hawaii, Alaska and Tahiti are some of the more popular vacation landing-places for newlyweds.

DeRoo recommends Hawaii for honeymooners “who want to get out and experience the destination.”

“It’s beautiful and absolutely a bucket list kind of place,” she said. “There’s hiking, snorkeling, waterfalls, kayaking. All of that is available out there for your outdoor enthusiasts.”

Those planning their honeymoon trips can get help with all their accommodations through Crystal Lake Travel Agency.

"We do anything from airline tickets to all-inclusive packages to airport transfers and hotel accommodations," DeRoo said.

The agency will also take care of arranging for excursions.

"We handle it all," DeRoo said.

For more information about Crystal Lake Travel, visit http://www.cltravelagency.com/

For more: http://www.nwherald.com/sponsored/articles/2016/09/16/74723660/index.xml

The Modern Caribbean Economy, Volume II: Economic Development and Public Policy Challenges

Caribbean economies have been faced with mounting challenges arising from the increasing pace of economic globalization. The financial crisis of 2007 further exacerbated economic instability due to high foreign debt, lack of competitiveness, declining productivity, and high unemployment and underemployment. This in turn has precipitated increasing social and environmental problems, including poverty, inequality, crime and violence, and environmental degradation, all of which require new perspectives and policy approaches for transformative change and sustainable development.

In this two volume multidisciplinary edited book The Modern Caribbean Economy, Volume I provides scholars and practitioners with alternative theoretical perspectives and concrete policy rec¬ommendations, while Volume II discusses economic, industrial, and social problems facing the Caribbean along with pragmatic proposals to successfully deal with these, while building local re¬silience and enhancing institutional strength in the region.

Edited by Nikolaos Karagiannis and Debbie A. Mohammed

To buy and more: http://www.businessexpertpress.com/books/modern-caribbean-economy-volume-ii-economic-development-and-public-policy-challenges

The Professional eSports Association officially launches in 2017

By Brittany Vincen From engadget

The Professional eSports Association (PEA) has announced that it will officially begin operating in January 2017 with its inaugural title as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The PEA will be launching with seven prominent North American teams behind it: Team Solomid, Cloud9, Team Liquid, Counter Logic Gaming, Immortals, NRG eSports and compLexity Gaming. As Jason Katz, Commissioner of the PEA, states, the organization definitely represents “something new in eSports,” and that is a professional organization where the largest teams in North America have joined together to create a more “stable, healthy, long-term environment for the players.”

The organization is taking steps to address issues raised by professional eSports players over the last year or so related to issues whether spots in tournaments are for the players or the organizations to which they belong. To help combat this, the PEA is forming a Rules and Grievances Committee staffed by players to allow them a stronger, vocal influence over the way the PEA operations.

As far as the gaming side of the organization, the PEA has announced the format for the first season of its CS:GO league. It’ll include 10-week season with live matches played twice a week for a $500,000 prize pot.

There will also be a split of the revenue 50/50 between players and organizations. It seems like a positive step forward for eSports players, and a great way to improve relations between organizations and their stars.

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2016/09/08/pea-launches-2017-esports/

Switching on the sun to fight climate change

From The Carbon Wars

Another year, another global temperature record broken.

While many in the world anxiously await American action to combat climate change, voters and the media seem to have largely sacrificed the global crisis on the altar of political gridlock. It is accepted that nothing will be done by this Congress. Not by these legislators. But communities nationwide are taking it upon themselves to be the change they want to see in the world. That includes several Illinois communities leading the charge in educating business owners, homeowners and nonprofits about why now is a good time to go solar. They are taking the phrase “Think Globally, Act Locally” and putting it into action. In the process, they’re combatting climate change and fueling local job creation one roof at a time.

Across the country, communities are teaming up with local nonprofits, solar contractors and installers to increase solar energy generating systems in their neighborhoods. Solarize Portland utilized a rebate program called a “group buy” to pool the collective purchasing power of neighbors to complete 130 solar installations totaling 350 kw of capacity, enough electricity to fully power roughly 35 homes. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) hosted 25 “Power Hours,” solar informational sessions that educated 800 Minnesota residents about how solar technology works, its benefits, the factors to consider when deciding whether to go solar, where to start, and the financial incentives that make it easier to adopt. That effort resulted in 150 site assessments and numerous new installations.

Unlike coal, gas and other fossil fuel energy sources, solar panels do not emit greenhouse gases once they’re installed. There are no moving parts, and they provide clean energy for more than 25 years. Not only do they help combat climate change, they make our air easier to breathe and help to combat asthma as well. Madison County has historically had poor air quality, with asthma and lung cancer rates consistently higher than state and national averages. Any source of electricity that doesn’t spit greenhouse gases and pollution into the air is a positive for the environment and human health.

There is truly a solar boom occurring in this country as equipment and installation prices plummet and the technology becomes more efficient at harvesting sun beams from outer space.

For more: http://www.thecarbonwars.com/switching-sun-fight-climate-change/

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day tourism nominations needed

Leaders from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism officially launched the nomination period for pioneering and long service individuals to be recognise at the National Heroes Day 2017 during a press conference on Wednesday (31 August 2016).

Next year’s annual event, on 23 January 2017, will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the past and on-going development of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

The nomination period begins 1 September 2016 and will run until the end of the month.

Urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “over the next 30 days I strongly encourage everyone to get involved with this process, and fill out a nomination form for someone you think is worthy of this recognition.”

Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart, speaking on behalf of the Premier and Minister for Culture Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the press conference, said: “We are proud to recognise those who have given themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place, not only for those who call this country home, but for the people who come to enjoy our piece of paradise, and arrive and depart feeling and knowing the true meaning of Caymankind.”

During the press conference Councillor McTaggart also announced new details regarding the nomination categories.

“The recipients of the ‘Emerging Pioneer’ category will now receive a commemorative insignia along with their certificates at the ceremony next January,” he explained. “This is a special memento that has previously only been given to the ‘Early Pioneer’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn added that the National Heroes Day Committee has decided to increase the quota for all three “Pioneer” categories to 75 honourees total.

The National Heroes Day Committee will accept nomination forms throughout September, and aims to recognise deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector throughout the Cayman Islands. Nominations can be made in five different categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and also online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky. Completed nomination forms or inquires can be sent to nhd@gov.ky.

“I look forward to another successful nomination period as we prepare to honour the achievements, traditions and people of the Cayman Islands,” Councillor McTaggart added. “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this historic event. Nominate that person who you believe has truly made a difference, so they can get the credit they so rightfully deserve.”

The committee has chosen to define tourism as:

“Tourism is travel for holiday, leisure and recreation, business, health, education, sports and other purposes. Tourism services and products include the business of attracting, accommodating, transporting, entertaining and operating tours for visitors with the support of allied services. Tourism may be international or domestic.”

(GIS)

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles