iNews Briefs & Community Events

Department of Immigration Closure Tue Sep 20

The Department of Immigration would like to inform the public that there will be a change to business hours on Tuesday, 20 September 2016.

Immigration’s public counter, visa, passport and enforcement reception will close to the public from 12 noon to 5:00 pm in order to facilitate staff training. All other sections of the Immigration Department will operate as normal.

The department will resume normal operations on Wednesday, 21 September 2016 at the usual time of 8:30 am. The main front counter will also have extended hours to 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

The management and staff wish to apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

Temporary closure of Suriname consulate in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti — Following an increase in the flow of migrants of Haitian origin and a complaint from France, Suriname recently imposed a mandatory visa requirement on Haitians that came into effect on Thursday, September 15.

However, in Port-au-Prince more than a hundred Haitians who wanted to go to Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, were confronted with a Suriname consulate with closed door, on which was displayed a notice to the effect that:

“From Tuesday 13 September, the General Consulate of Suriname in Haiti is closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In case of emergency call 28-18-10-00 / 28-28-20-00; Or write us on our email address: cons.haiti@foreignaffairs.gov.sr”

Surprised to learn that they now needed a visa to travel to Suriname, and unable to apply at a closed consulate, the Haitians gathered outside the consulate strongly criticized the diplomatic authorities of Suriname and wondered who would refund their airfare and hotel reservations, HaitiLibre reported.

As the mood of the crowd became heated and the tone rising, the police finally intervened to restore order and dispersed the protesters before the situation turned violent.

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

UK court grants disclosure to Primeo liquidators ahead of Cayman suit

By Jack Barton

UK court grants disclosure to Primeo liquidators ahead of Cayman suit The Royal Court of Justice in London iStock.com/fotoVoyager

A UK court has ordered KPMG to hand over confidential documents to the liquidators of Primeo, a hedge fund brought down by the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, finding that an advantage conveyed to liquidators in section 236 of the UK Insolvency Act was not inherently unfair, nor the relief requested too oppressive.

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day tourism nominations needed

Leaders from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism officially launched the nomination period for pioneering and long service individuals to be recognise at the National Heroes Day 2017 during a press conference on Wednesday (31 August 2016).

Next year’s annual event, on 23 January 2017, will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the past and on-going development of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

The nomination period begins 1 September 2016 and will run until the end of the month.

Urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “over the next 30 days I strongly encourage everyone to get involved with this process, and fill out a nomination form for someone you think is worthy of this recognition.”

Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart, speaking on behalf of the Premier and Minister for Culture Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the press conference, said: “We are proud to recognise those who have given themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place, not only for those who call this country home, but for the people who come to enjoy our piece of paradise, and arrive and depart feeling and knowing the true meaning of Caymankind.”

During the press conference Councillor McTaggart also announced new details regarding the nomination categories.

“The recipients of the ‘Emerging Pioneer’ category will now receive a commemorative insignia along with their certificates at the ceremony next January,” he explained. “This is a special memento that has previously only been given to the ‘Early Pioneer’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn added that the National Heroes Day Committee has decided to increase the quota for all three “Pioneer” categories to 75 honourees total.

The National Heroes Day Committee will accept nomination forms throughout September, and aims to recognise deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector throughout the Cayman Islands. Nominations can be made in five different categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and also online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky. Completed nomination forms or inquires can be sent to nhd@gov.ky.

“I look forward to another successful nomination period as we prepare to honour the achievements, traditions and people of the Cayman Islands,” Councillor McTaggart added. “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this historic event. Nominate that person who you believe has truly made a difference, so they can get the credit they so rightfully deserve.”

The committee has chosen to define tourism as:

“Tourism is travel for holiday, leisure and recreation, business, health, education, sports and other purposes. Tourism services and products include the business of attracting, accommodating, transporting, entertaining and operating tours for visitors with the support of allied services. Tourism may be international or domestic.”

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

MON SEP 19

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The Witches (Tue, Thu & Sat)

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The Witches this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 20

Moving Into Management

The Chamber of Commerce presents Moving Into Management on Tuesday (20 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Seafarers Social Gathering 20 Sept 2016

“Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to remind their members of the social on 20 September 2016 at 7:00PM. at the Seafarer’s Hall. 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Entertainment will be provided. All members are requested to pick up their raffle books for sale. 2017 Calendars will be available for $8 each.”

Must-attend patent event of the year

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Women Speak It Out

Venue: Books&Books Date: September 21st Time: 6:30 pm

This is an event aimed to showcase the talent of poet women of Cayman Islands. It also allows women to express their thoughts, fears, strengths, etc. at the time that offer ways to heal and become stronger through poetry.

Women Speak it out is a different platform for female’s struggle in Cayman and worldwide towards the necessary social change, highlighting newer and more effective thinking and practices compatible with fairness, peace, tolerance and love.

The event will contribute to the celebration of the oncoming Cayman Islands Poetry Festival, scheduled for December 4-10, 2016 which will gather several local and international poets. There are planned poetry recitals (English and Spanish), visits to schools and prisons, readings all around the islands, discussion panels, Youth Poetry Slam, and a multicultural gala.

THU SEP 22

Pensions Masterclass

The Chamber of Commerce presents a Pensions Masterclass on Thursday (22 Sept) from 9 — 11am at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing Closed on Sept 22nd

The Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing would like to inform the public that it will be closed on Thursday, September 22nd, 2016.

Normal hours of operation will resume at both locations on Friday, September 23rd, 2016.

The Crewe Road office (8:30am to 4:00pm), and for the West Bay Office (10:00am to 6:00 pm).

This necessary closure is to facilitate staff training.

FRI SEP 23

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

Fitness PaLooza

ADACI will be holding its first Fitness PaLooza during World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday (24 Sept) from 9am to 12noon at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Fidelity Fun Run Series 3

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September –wraps up on Saturday (24 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Revival Services

The Church of God at West Bay invites you to Revival Services Monday — Saturday (12 — 24 Sept) at 730pm, nightly. The All Day Meeting is Sunday (18 Sept) with morning worship at 11am, afternoon service at 2 and Evangelistic Service at 5pm. For transportation, call 916.1345.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Auto Fair, Saturday, 24th September 2016, 10:am -4:pm, Main Street Branch.

100% Auto Financing

Lower Interest Rates

*Apply on the day of the fair for a chance to win

*conditions apply

SUN SEP 25

25 mile bicycle race

There will be a 25 mile bicycle race on Sunday (25 Sept) starting at the Bodden Town Police Station at 7am. Log on to Caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cayman First Triathlon Training Series

The Cayman First Triathlon Training Series will continue Sunday (25 Sept) from Public Beach. The session will open at 6am, with the ‘race’ starting at 6.45am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery

The 4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery is Sunday (25 Sept) at 6am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

19th Annual Fall Praise Gathering

The Church of God Chapel invites you to their 19th Annual Fall Praise Gathering under the theme Let Everything That Has Breath Praise the Lord. The convention takes place at the Church of God Chapel on Walker’s Road with services beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (25 Sept) and continuing on at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Wednesday (28 Sept). In addition, there will also be a special Youth Rally on Friday (23 Sept) ,at 7:30 p.m., and a free concert at 7:00 pm on Saturday (24 Sept) at the Family Life Center . The guest speaker for the praise gathering is singer/songwriter Dennis Wilson from Tampa, Florida.

MON SEP 26

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The BFG

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The BFG this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 27

How to Run a Successful Business

The Chamber of Commerce presents How to Run a Successful Business on Tuesday (27 Sept) from 230 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

John Gray High School Mentor

Be a John Gray High School Mentor for one year and help a year 11 student achieve their potential. Call 328.0300 to sign up.

WED SEP 28

Building Trust

The Chamber of Commerce presents Building Trust on Wednesday (28 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

THU SEP 29

Service Matters

The Chamber of Commerce presents Service Matters on Thursday (29 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Ex-Gratia Deadline

The Ministry of Community Affairs reminds all seamen and veterans receiving the ex-gratia benefit to submit this year’s Seamen’s and Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates no later than Friday (30 Sept.) For more information call 244-2424.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant