iNews Briefs & Community Events

Gas Power Storage in an All-Electric World

Hybrid energy systems, which combine renewable energy and hydrogen storage, are an optimal solution for off-grid power supply and off-grid transport based on hydrogen. Electrical power can be turned into stored gas by transforming the energy from wind into hydrogen (or as a liquid to methanol via hydrogen).

Fuel cells convert the hydrogen to electricity at the moment we need it. There have been a number of great advances over the last few years. ‘Power to gas’ is a real distributed local solution with on-site storage of hydrogen which can be transported or made available, when needed, for use and as a back-up without being a burden on the grid. Hydrogen storage is also a solution to the problem of the need for batteries in the telecom base station market in those areas with an unreliable electricity supply; it even deals with the problem of diesel theft from remotely sited diesel generators (hydrogen is difficult to steal).

Everywhere around the globe, even in areas with a strong grid, mobile networks can be vital when a disaster strikes and power outages make other forms of communication difficult. Back-up power solutions based on fuel cell technology and renewable energy have advantages over conventional batteries and diesel generators. Fuel cells have, for example, a higher efficiency than diesel or gas engines, operate silently – important for urbanised areas – and eliminate greenhouse gases over the whole cycle.

Migaloo’s back: Rare white whale spotted by tourists, this time on reef

Tourists onboard a reef cruise off Australia’s north east coast got the treat of their lives when Migaloo, the country’s famous white whale, swam right up to the boat and breached the surface with his big, super rare tail.

The ships’ skipper spotted a pod of black whales and brought the boat to a halt so tourists could take in the majestic aquatic spectacle. It was then that (darling of the internet) Migaloo appeared, showing off long enough for tourists to film the awesome encounter.

Big Cat Green Island Reef Cruises have also uploaded a secondary video of the inquisitive whale so Migaloo fans can see alabaster mammal from every flattering angle.

Football Stadium Sized Battery

A battery the size of a football field? That’s what it takes to keep the lights on in Fairbanks Alaska.

In an isolated state, Fairbanks is an isolated city. Unlike fellow Alaskan urban centers Juneau and Anchorage, it’s landlocked, resting in a wide valley not far from the Arctic tree line. From here, most everything in the world lies south—the rivers and pipelines and roads, everything heading south.

Like the rest of Interior Alaska, Fairbanks, a region of nearly 100,000, is separated from the power grid of the contiguous US and Canada. Electricity is produced locally and regionally from coal- and oil-fired power plants and power outages within this remote microgrid are frequent. In Fairbanks, it’s winter more than it isn’t and snow is a frequent culprit.

This weekend, the city will celebrate the anniversary of a battery. On August 27, 2003, the Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), the cooperative that provides power to the Fairbanks area, powered up BESS, aka the Battery Energy Storage System. Larger than a football field and weighing 1,500 tons, BESS exists to ensure continuity of electric service. If the supply of electricity coming in from relatively distant coal plants to the south is interrupted, BESS kicks in until local power plants can be put online.

BESS can hold things down powerwise for all of seven minutes. It functions as what’s known as a spinning reserve. It’s a bridge between primary and backup power and is generally taken to mean some amount of excess generating capacity that is at any given time pre-synchronized to the grid. If power goes down, switching the spinning reserve on should be seamless.

BESS consists of 13,760 individual nickel-cadmium cells, with each one roughly the size of a desktop PC and weighing 165 pounds. The batteries have a lifespan of between 20 and 30 years.

Power grids all over the world are facing some interesting challenges right now, given ever-increasing power demands and decreased grid decentralization thanks to green energy projects. Grid destabilization is poised to become more and more of a threat as trends continue to advance. Local and regional megabatteries a la Fairbanks—and, sure, household battery packs—are almost certain to be part of the solution to that problem.

Cayman Islands Mermaid Bubbles Private Events

Mermaid Bubbles is always looking to meet new friends. You can arrange for her to join your group or organization for their special event. Special programs are also available for your guests to experience the underwater world with Mermaid Bubbles. Rental tails and introductory swim programs are able to integrate with any special appearance.

To book the lovely mermaid go to: http://www.caymanecodivers.com/mermaid-bubbles/mermaid-bubbles-private-events/

Emergency Response Teams Cayman Islands 2016 CERT Challenge!

When: Saturday, September 17 from 08:30 to 1:00 pm

What: Annual Community Emergency Response Teams Exercise (Community volunteers putting out fires, bandaging victims, conducting search and rescues etc.)

Where: Agriculture Grounds

Who: Members of 6 Community Emergency Response Teams, Representatives from HMCI and Red Cross, Deputy Governor and Chief Officer Ministry of Home Affairs

Background

A number of CERTS have been established across Grand Cayman over the past seven years and these teams have increased the resilience of the Cayman Islands at the community level. HMCI and Red Cross have now developed an exercise to maintain and heighten the skills learned by the members of the various teams. This exercise is held annually, and is designed to help the CERT members to maintain the skills, and knowledge they acquired during CERT training. The exercise will also be used to foster inter-CERTs interaction and coordination.

· Deputy Governor and the Chief Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs will attend the Challenge at 10 am

· Sponsor Butterfield Bank

Marshall Island Master Unlimited yacht license recognized by Cayman Islands

From The Triton

The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry officially recognized a yacht captain unlimited master license offered by the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) during a ceremony this week in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Capstone Course certification, a Master (Yachts) Unlimited Tonnage Certificate of Competency (CoC), serves as a yacht-specific assessment. It is designed for captains who meet 14 prerequisites that are based on STCW requirements and includes relevant sea time to allow captains to gain their commercial unlimited license without reference to the cargo elements of the license.

The assessment takes five days, includes time in a simulator, focuses on RMI maritime law and is handled through Maritime Professional Training in Ft. Lauderdale.

For more: http://www.the-triton.com/2015/07/captain-earns-unlimited-yacht-license-from-marshall-islands/

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day tourism nominations needed

Leaders from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism officially launched the nomination period for pioneering and long service individuals to be recognise at the National Heroes Day 2017 during a press conference on Wednesday (31 August 2016).

Next year’s annual event, on 23 January 2017, will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the past and on-going development of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

The nomination period begins 1 September 2016 and will run until the end of the month.

Urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “over the next 30 days I strongly encourage everyone to get involved with this process, and fill out a nomination form for someone you think is worthy of this recognition.”

Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart, speaking on behalf of the Premier and Minister for Culture Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the press conference, said: “We are proud to recognise those who have given themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place, not only for those who call this country home, but for the people who come to enjoy our piece of paradise, and arrive and depart feeling and knowing the true meaning of Caymankind.”

During the press conference Councillor McTaggart also announced new details regarding the nomination categories.

“The recipients of the ‘Emerging Pioneer’ category will now receive a commemorative insignia along with their certificates at the ceremony next January,” he explained. “This is a special memento that has previously only been given to the ‘Early Pioneer’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn added that the National Heroes Day Committee has decided to increase the quota for all three “Pioneer” categories to 75 honourees total.

The National Heroes Day Committee will accept nomination forms throughout September, and aims to recognise deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector throughout the Cayman Islands. Nominations can be made in five different categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and also online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky. Completed nomination forms or inquires can be sent to nhd@gov.ky.

“I look forward to another successful nomination period as we prepare to honour the achievements, traditions and people of the Cayman Islands,” Councillor McTaggart added. “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this historic event. Nominate that person who you believe has truly made a difference, so they can get the credit they so rightfully deserve.”

The committee has chosen to define tourism as:

“Tourism is travel for holiday, leisure and recreation, business, health, education, sports and other purposes. Tourism services and products include the business of attracting, accommodating, transporting, entertaining and operating tours for visitors with the support of allied services. Tourism may be international or domestic.”

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

FRI SEP 16

2016 Youth Revival

2016 Youth Revival under the theme There’s More To Life is happening this week through Friday at 715pm nightly at Red Bay Church of God Holiness. There will also be special services on Sunday (18 Sept) at 11am and 6pm

SAT SEP 17

Fidelity Fun Run Series 2

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September -continues on Saturday (17 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

4th Annual Coastal Beach Cleanup

Dolphin Discovery & Dolphin Cove Grand Cayman are hosting the 4th Annual Coastal Beach Cleanup on Saturday (17 Sept) at Barkers Beach and Bodden Town Beach from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

AEI Public Meeting

Caymanians Against Economic Injustice will be having a meeting at the town hall George Town on Saturday (17 Sept) at 6:00pm.

Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial Run/Walk 5K and 10K

Preregistration for the Brenda Tibbetts Lund Memorial Run/Walk 5K and 10K starts on Saturday (17 Sept) at the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Den in Elizabethan Square from 9am to 3pm. Register to run or walk at either the North Side event on October 1st or at the Holiday Inn Resort on October 9th. The cost is $25.

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SUN SEP 18

2016 CITA Duathlon

The 2016 CITA Duathlon is Sunday (18 Sept) at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Time Attack

Time Attack is Sunday (18 Sept) behind Progressive at 11am. Register on Friday (16 Sept) at 7pm at Parker’s.

MON SEP 19

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The Witches (Tue, Thu & Sat)

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The Witches this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 20

Moving Into Management

The Chamber of Commerce presents Moving Into Management on Tuesday (20 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Immigration Closes Early Tuesday, September 20th, 2016

The Department of Immigration public counters in the following sections will close at 12 noon on Tuesday, 20th September 2016, to facilitate staff training:

* HQ main public counter

* Visa

* Enforcement

* Passport and Corporate Services.

All the other sections will operate as usual.

Normal office hours will resume on Wednesday, 21st September 2016. The extended services at the main reception counter will be operational until the usual 7:00pm on Wednesday.

Immigration officials apologise for any inconvenience resulting from this closure.

Seafarers Social Gathering 20 Sept 2016

“Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to remind their members of the social on 20 September 2016 at 7:00PM. at the Seafarer’s Hall. 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Entertainment will be provided. All members are requested to pick up their raffle books for sale. 2017 Calendars will be available for $8 each.”

Must-attend patent event of the year

Immigration Closures

The Department of Immigration public counters in the following sections will close at 12 noon on Tuesday 20th September: HQ main public counter, Visa, Enforcement, Passport and Corporate Services.

All other sections are open as usual. Normal office hours resume on Wednesday, 21st.

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Women Speak It Out

Venue: Books&Books Date: September 21st Time: 6:30 pm

This is an event aimed to showcase the talent of poet women of Cayman Islands. It also allows women to express their thoughts, fears, strengths, etc. at the time that offer ways to heal and become stronger through poetry.

Women Speak it out is a different platform for female’s struggle in Cayman and worldwide towards the necessary social change, highlighting newer and more effective thinking and practices compatible with fairness, peace, tolerance and love.

The event will contribute to the celebration of the oncoming Cayman Islands Poetry Festival, scheduled for December 4-10, 2016 which will gather several local and international poets. There are planned poetry recitals (English and Spanish), visits to schools and prisons, readings all around the islands, discussion panels, Youth Poetry Slam, and a multicultural gala.

THU SEP 22

Pensions Masterclass

The Chamber of Commerce presents a Pensions Masterclass on Thursday (22 Sept) from 9 — 11am at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing Closed on Sept 22nd

The Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing would like to inform the public that it will be closed on Thursday, September 22nd, 2016.

Normal hours of operation will resume at both locations on Friday, September 23rd, 2016.

The Crewe Road office (8:30am to 4:00pm), and for the West Bay Office (10:00am to 6:00 pm).

This necessary closure is to facilitate staff training.

FRI SEP 23

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

Fitness PaLooza

ADACI will be holding its first Fitness PaLooza during World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday (24 Sept) from 9am to 12noon at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Fidelity Fun Run Series 3

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September –wraps up on Saturday (24 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Revival Services

The Church of God at West Bay invites you to Revival Services Monday — Saturday (12 — 24 Sept) at 730pm, nightly. The All Day Meeting is Sunday (18 Sept) with morning worship at 11am, afternoon service at 2 and Evangelistic Service at 5pm. For transportation, call 916.1345.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Auto Fair, Saturday, 24th September 2016, 10:am -4:pm, Main Street Branch.

100% Auto Financing

Lower Interest Rates

*Apply on the day of the fair for a chance to win

*conditions apply

SUN SEP 25

25 mile bicycle race

There will be a 25 mile bicycle race on Sunday (25 Sept) starting at the Bodden Town Police Station at 7am. Log on to Caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cayman First Triathlon Training Series

The Cayman First Triathlon Training Series will continue Sunday (25 Sept) from Public Beach. The session will open at 6am, with the ‘race’ starting at 6.45am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery

The 4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery is Sunday (25 Sept) at 6am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

19th Annual Fall Praise Gathering

The Church of God Chapel invites you to their 19th Annual Fall Praise Gathering under the theme Let Everything That Has Breath Praise the Lord. The convention takes place at the Church of God Chapel on Walker’s Road with services beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (25 Sept) and continuing on at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Wednesday (28 Sept). In addition, there will also be a special Youth Rally on Friday (23 Sept) ,at 7:30 p.m., and a free concert at 7:00 pm on Saturday (24 Sept) at the Family Life Center . The guest speaker for the praise gathering is singer/songwriter Dennis Wilson from Tampa, Florida.

MON SEP 26

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The BFG

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The BFG this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 27

How to Run a Successful Business

The Chamber of Commerce presents How to Run a Successful Business on Tuesday (27 Sept) from 230 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

John Gray High School Mentor

Be a John Gray High School Mentor for one year and help a year 11 student achieve their potential. Call 328.0300 to sign up.

WED SEP 28

Building Trust

The Chamber of Commerce presents Building Trust on Wednesday (28 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

THU SEP 29

Service Matters

The Chamber of Commerce presents Service Matters on Thursday (29 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Ex-Gratia Deadline

The Ministry of Community Affairs reminds all seamen and veterans receiving the ex-gratia benefit to submit this year’s Seamen’s and Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates no later than Friday (30 Sept.) For more information call 244-2424.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Chocolate Factory

Saturday 17 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: A View from the Bridge

Saturday 17 September

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant