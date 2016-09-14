iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seamen’s & Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates – Reminder

The Ministry of Community Affairs reminds all seamen and veterans receiving the ex-gratia benefit to submit this year’s Seamen’s and Veterans Continuation Confirmation Certificates no later than Friday, 30 September 2016.

Recipients who miss the deadline will be suspended until the documentation is received, after which they will have until 1 March 2017 to return the forms, or be terminated from receiving benefits.

Terminated seamen and veterans may be required to reapply for the benefit under the revised criteria.

For more information individuals may contact the Ministry by calling 244-2424.

Low loss conductors formed in common microwave oven



From The Carbon Wars

Graphene is a form of carbon arranged in a honeycomb- shaped lattice just one atom thick. It’s of particular interest in relation to renewable energy as it is the best conductor of electricity and could be used to create the next generation of solar cells, energy storage, and super conductors.

Researchers have discovered a very simple way to make high quality graphene – zap it in a microwave oven for just a couple of seconds.

Graphene is sourced from graphite and is usually created by an exfoliation process using chemicals to “peel” off the layers. However, exposure to oxygen during the process also creates graphene oxide; which is non-conducting. Removing the oxygen has been a significant challenge for 20 years, but it’s a problem that may now have been solved by two research teams approaching the issue in different ways.

In the first, Rutger University researchers found that by baking the exfoliated graphene oxide for just one or two seconds in a 1,000-watt microwave oven, virtually all of the oxygen from graphene oxide can be eliminated.

Manish Chhowalla, professor and associate chair in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering in Rutgers’ School of Engineering, said the discovery is a major advance.

“This simple microwave treatment leads to exceptionally high quality graphene with properties approaching those in pristine graphene,” he stated.

The team’s discovery has been documented in a study published in the journal Science.

Graphene could likely become the low-loss wire of future electric grids, saving energy and reducing Earth’s carbon load.

For more: http://www.thecarbonwars.com/low-loss-conductors-formed-in-common-microwave-oven/

The chart to strike fear into Wall Street traders

By Matt Turner From Business Insider

Wall Street trading floors are thinning out.

More than 10,000 front-office jobs have been cut across the top 10 banks since 2011, according to new data from Coalition. In fixed income, currencies, and commodities alone, there have been close to 8,000 redundancies, with headcount in that business line down 8% in the past year.

The job cuts come as industry revenue continues its gradual decline and as computers replace human traders.

Rumors are circulating across Wall Street that there will be additional redundancies in the next couple of months, so the job-cutting trend looks set to continue.

For more: http://www.businessinsider.com/wall-street-trading-headcount-coalition-2016-9?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+businessinsider+%28Business+Insider%29

Caribbean Cruise Line resolves Class Action for potentially the highest TCPA settlement in history

By Nicole Su | Dorsey & Whitney LLP From JD SUPRA Business Advisor

The four-year long saga of Aranda, et al. v. Caribbean Cruise Line, Inc., et al. looks like it will finally be coming to an end. The plaintiffs, which include approximately 1 million individuals who received calls from Caribbean Cruise Line and its subsidiary marketing companies between August 2011 and August 2012, may receive a record $76 million for their TCPA claims.

Earlier this month, Eric Troutman wrote an epic blog entry on Judge Kennelly’s order denying the cruise companies’ Motion to Decertify Class based on Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins, 136 S. Ct. 1540 (2016). For those of you who haven’t read Eric’s article, I highly recommend it – you will not be disappointed.

On the heels of the court’s decision, just last Thursday the parties informed Judge Kennelly that they had reached a settlement . The deal was reached two days before trial was set to begin. Although a memorandum of understanding has not been signed yet, the deal is estimated to cost the cruise companies’ between $56 million and $76 million. If the maximum $76 million is paid, it will be the highest TCPA settlement in history.

Judge Kennelly ordered the executed settlement agreement and Motion for Preliminary Approval be submitted no later than September 26, 2016.

For more: http://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/caribbean-cruise-line-resolves-class-78309/

St Lucia prime minister proposes CARICOM tourism summit

From Caribbean News Now

IMAGE: larocqe_chastanet.jpg Prime Minister Allen Chastanet (R) meeting with CARICOM Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque

CASTRIES, St Lucia — Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has proposed the implementation of two initiatives that he believes will assist the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in finding solutions for surmounting some of the economic challenges confronting the regional body.

In a recent meeting with CARICOM secretary general, Irwin LaRocque, Chastanet mooted the idea of a tourism summit, which he said should be convened by the Caribbean Community in the short to medium term.

He also emphasized the need for the Council of Finance and Planning (COFAP), to convene an urgent round of joint discussions, noting that they must undertake a more active role in an environment where the region is confronting several critical micro- and macro-economic challenges.

COFAP is also responsible for economic policy coordination, along with the financial and monetary integration of member states.

LaRocque visited Saint Lucia on September 6, 2016.

For more: http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/headline-St-Lucia-prime-minister-proposes-CARICOM-tourism-summit-31751.html

Patent Law and Policy conference

A stellar speaking faculty has been assembled for this year’s Patent Law and Policy conference, taking place in Washington DC on November 15. Organized by IAM and held just a stone’s throw from the White House in the Ronald Reagan Center, the event will bring together senior government officials, members of the judiciary, corporate patent leaders, top private practitioners and investors to discuss how court decisions and legislation are affecting US patent values and strategies.

Keynote speaker US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Director Michelle Lee will be joined by the chief judge of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, David Ruschke, ex-USPTO Director David Kappos and former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel, among others.

Alongside them will be senior representatives from companies that are closely involved in the ongoing patent reform debate, including Google, Johnson & Johnson, Qualcomm, Bristol-Myers Squibb and IBM. Also in the faculty, we have lead counsel in two of the pivotal Supreme Court patent cases of the last decade – KSR v Teleflex and Cuozzo v Lee – as well as several high-profile patent investors.

Taking place just after the presidential and congressional elections, Patent Law and Policy will be the ideal forum not only to gauge the legislative temperature, but also to hear from and interact with many of the key figures shaping the US patent landscape. With sessions specifically designed to encourage Q&A, as well as a series of networking breaks, this unique event offers an opportunity that no one who is involved in patents – whether as an owner, an advisor or an investor – will want to miss.

No other event like Patent Law and Policy is taking place in the United States this year, and unsurprisingly demand for tickets has been high.

Register here by September 23, and benefit from our early-bird rate – get $100 off the full price of $895 by using code SEPTEMBER.

To secure your place for the price of just $795, please fill in the form online or contact Joshua Conde at jconde@GlobeBMG.com.

US increases wind turbines for renewable energy

From The Carbon Wars

Nearly 6,000 wind turbines are currently installed in the United States. Combined, they produce enough clean and renewable energy to provide more than 4.2 million households with electricity daily.

Additions to the nation’s wind generated power grid continue as turbine manufacturer Siemens prepares to build and install an additional 64 onshore wind turbines for the Grant Plains Wind project in Oklahoma.

The new wind power plant will generate a total of 147 MW, enough to supply more than 50,000 U.S. households with renewable energy.

The latest order follows up on the completion of two previous wind turbine projects in Oklahoma. The Grand Wind and Kay Wind projects generate nearly 600 MW; enough energy to supply about 200,000 average U.S. households with electric power.

The new and massive wind turbines feature a rotor diameter of 108 meters and a hub height of 80 meters.

The nacelles and hubs for the Grant Plains Wind project will be assembled at the Siemens facility in Hutchinson, Kansas. The blades will be manufactured at the Siemens blade facility in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Siemens has a 64,000-square-foot wind service distribution center in Woodward, Oklahoma.

For more: http://www.thecarbonwars.com/us-increases-wind-turbines-for-renewable-energy/

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day tourism nominations needed

Leaders from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism officially launched the nomination period for pioneering and long service individuals to be recognise at the National Heroes Day 2017 during a press conference on Wednesday (31 August 2016).

Next year’s annual event, on 23 January 2017, will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the past and on-going development of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

The nomination period begins 1 September 2016 and will run until the end of the month.

Urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “over the next 30 days I strongly encourage everyone to get involved with this process, and fill out a nomination form for someone you think is worthy of this recognition.”

Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart, speaking on behalf of the Premier and Minister for Culture Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the press conference, said: “We are proud to recognise those who have given themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place, not only for those who call this country home, but for the people who come to enjoy our piece of paradise, and arrive and depart feeling and knowing the true meaning of Caymankind.”

During the press conference Councillor McTaggart also announced new details regarding the nomination categories.

“The recipients of the ‘Emerging Pioneer’ category will now receive a commemorative insignia along with their certificates at the ceremony next January,” he explained. “This is a special memento that has previously only been given to the ‘Early Pioneer’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn added that the National Heroes Day Committee has decided to increase the quota for all three “Pioneer” categories to 75 honourees total.

The National Heroes Day Committee will accept nomination forms throughout September, and aims to recognise deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector throughout the Cayman Islands. Nominations can be made in five different categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and also online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky. Completed nomination forms or inquires can be sent to nhd@gov.ky.

“I look forward to another successful nomination period as we prepare to honour the achievements, traditions and people of the Cayman Islands,” Councillor McTaggart added. “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this historic event. Nominate that person who you believe has truly made a difference, so they can get the credit they so rightfully deserve.”

The committee has chosen to define tourism as:

“Tourism is travel for holiday, leisure and recreation, business, health, education, sports and other purposes. Tourism services and products include the business of attracting, accommodating, transporting, entertaining and operating tours for visitors with the support of allied services. Tourism may be international or domestic.”

(GIS)

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

THU SEP 15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT SEP 17

Fidelity Fun Run Series 2

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September -continues on Saturday (17 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

4th Annual Coastal Beach Cleanup

Dolphin Discovery & Dolphin Cove Grand Cayman are hosting the 4th Annual Coastal Beach Cleanup on Saturday (17 Sept) at Barkers Beach and Bodden Town Beach from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SUN SEP 18

2016 CITA Duathlon

The 2016 CITA Duathlon is Sunday (18 Sept) at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON SEP 19

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The Witches (Tue, Thu & Sat)

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The Witches this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 20

Moving Into Management

The Chamber of Commerce presents Moving Into Management on Tuesday (20 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Immigration Closes Early Tuesday, September 20th, 2016

The Department of Immigration public counters in the following sections will close at 12 noon on Tuesday, 20th September 2016, to facilitate staff training:

* HQ main public counter

* Visa

* Enforcement

* Passport and Corporate Services.

All the other sections will operate as usual.

Normal office hours will resume on Wednesday, 21st September 2016. The extended services at the main reception counter will be operational until the usual 7:00pm on Wednesday.

Immigration officials apologise for any inconvenience resulting from this closure.

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (21 Sept) from 630 — 730pm at Books & Books.

THU SEP 22

Pensions Masterclass

The Chamber of Commerce presents a Pensions Masterclass on Thursday (22 Sept) from 9 — 11am at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing Closed on Sept 22nd

The Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing would like to inform the public that it will be closed on Thursday, September 22nd, 2016.

Normal hours of operation will resume at both locations on Friday, September 23rd, 2016.

The Crewe Road office (8:30am to 4:00pm), and for the West Bay Office (10:00am to 6:00 pm).

This necessary closure is to facilitate staff training.

FRI SEP 23

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

Fitness PaLooza

ADACI will be holding its first Fitness PaLooza during World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday (24 Sept) from 9am to 12noon at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Fidelity Fun Run Series 3

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September –wraps up on Saturday (24 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Revival Services

The Church of God at West Bay invites you to Revival Services Monday — Saturday (12 — 24 Sept) at 730pm, nightly. The All Day Meeting is Sunday (18 Sept) with morning worship at 11am, afternoon service at 2 and Evangelistic Service at 5pm. For transportation, call 916.1345.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Auto Fair, Saturday, 24th September 2016, 10:am -4:pm, Main Street Branch.

100% Auto Financing

Lower Interest Rates

*Apply on the day of the fair for a chance to win

*conditions apply

SUN SEP 25

25 mile bicycle race

There will be a 25 mile bicycle race on Sunday (25 Sept) starting at the Bodden Town Police Station at 7am. Log on to Caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cayman First Triathlon Training Series

The Cayman First Triathlon Training Series will continue Sunday (25 Sept) from Public Beach. The session will open at 6am, with the ‘race’ starting at 6.45am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery

The 4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery is Sunday (25 Sept) at 6am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON SEP 26

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The BFG

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The BFG this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

Seafarers Social Gathering 20 Sept 2016

“Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to remind their members of the social on 20 September 2016 at 7:00PM. at the Seafarer’s Hall. 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Entertainment will be provided. All members are requested to pick up their raffle books for sale. 2017 Calendars will be available for $8 each.”

Must-attend patent event of the year

TUE SEP 27

How to Run a Successful Business

The Chamber of Commerce presents How to Run a Successful Business on Tuesday (27 Sept) from 230 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

WED SEP 28

Building Trust

The Chamber of Commerce presents Building Trust on Wednesday (28 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

THU SEP 29

Service Matters

The Chamber of Commerce presents Service Matters on Thursday (29 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 14 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Chocolate Factory

Saturday 17 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: A View from the Bridge

Saturday 17 September

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant