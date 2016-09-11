iNews Briefs & Community Events

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Auto Fair, Saturday, 24th September 2016, 10:am -4:pm, Main Street Branch.

100% Auto Financing

Lower Interest Rates

*Apply on the day of the fair for a chance to win

*conditions apply

Immigration Closes Early Tuesday, September 20th, 2016

The Department of Immigration public counters in the following sections will close at 12 noon on Tuesday, 20th September 2016, to facilitate staff training:

* HQ main public counter

* Visa

* Enforcement

* Passport and Corporate Services.

All the other sections will operate as usual.

Normal office hours will resume on Wednesday, 21st September 2016. The extended services at the main reception counter will be operational until the usual 7:00pm on Wednesday.

Immigration officials apologise for any inconvenience resulting from this closure.

West Indian Student Organization introduces Rutgers to Caribbean culture

By Noa Halff From The Daily Targum

IMAGE: Organization raises awareness of Caribbean culture within the Rutgers community.

Jeavonne Thompson, a School of Arts and Sciences junior, has been involved with the West Indian Student organization for a year, and ran for its executive board before becoming the club’s historian. Thompson is not of West Indian descent, but feels welcomed by other members.

The goal of the club is to connect the Caribbean community and its culture with the greater Rutgers population, Thompson said in an email.

“Although forming this connection can sound challenging, my fellow e-board members are amazing, loyal body (who) are always present and willing to help in any situation,” she said.

The club’s inclusiveness is what drew Thompson in, she said.

The West Indian club is a non-profit student organization founded at Rutgers in 1973.

WISO, the largest collegiate organization catering to Caribbean students in New Jersey, is dedicated to bridging the gap between the Caribbean community and the Rutgers student body, according to their website.

The club aims to promote greater understanding between the U.S. and the Caribbean region by focusing on the concerns of the Caribbean people, both in the Caribbean and in the U.S., their website reads. The organization sponsors cultural and educational programs and participates in volunteer efforts. But they also work to create a stronger relationship with students of every ethnic background at the University.

Although the club welcomes all students, it has a special responsibility to cater to the concerns of the Caribbean students at Rutgers, according to their website.

“Introducing aspects of Caribbean culture to the University in the general building of linkages between Caribbean students and other student groups at Rutgers University as a necessary part of cultural awareness, and overall to pursue all meaningful activities necessary to the achievement of the above,” their website reads.

The club has not had any difficulties with reaching their goal, Thompson said.

“I love that the organization is so inclusive to all and I just hope that we continue to grow,” she said.

Noa Halff is a School of Arts and Sciences junior majoring in journalism and media studies. She is an associate news editor for The Daily Targum.

For more: http://www.dailytargum.com/article/2016/09/west-indian-student-organization-aims-to-introduce-rutgers-to-caribbean-culture

Caribbean Human Development Report

WATCH the LIVE WEBCAST here: Monday 12 September, 10am Barbados

LAUNCH: Caribbean Human Development Report

UNDP-RBLAC-Jamaica,OldHarborBay4-2014Photo: UNDP

Caribbean countries need a new generation of public policies to increase gains in the economic, social and environmental fronts while boosting climate and financial resilience and protecting people throughout their life cycles, says the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Human Development Report (HDR) for the Caribbean, to be launched in Barbados on Monday 12 September with UNDP Administrator Helen Clark, key Caribbean authorities and some of the region’s top thinkers.

The Caribbean HDR titled “Multidimensional Progress: human resilience beyond income” reveals new figures and sheds light on key policy recommendations that can help Caribbean countries achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WHO:

– Helen Clark, UNDP Administrator

– Maxine McClean, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Barbados

– Jessica Faieta, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Director for Latin America and the Caribbean

– Irwin LaRocque, Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

– Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission

– Samantha Marshall, Minister of Social Transformation, Antigua

– Oliver Joseph, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Trade and Cooperatives, Grenada

– Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor, University of the West Indies

– Marla Dukharan, Group Economist, Royal Bank of Canada, Caribbean operations

– Warren Benfield, Human Development Report lead author

Nevis Tourism Authority Names New Chairman

From Caribbean Journal

The Nevis Tourism Authority has a new chairman.

The organization has named Tim Thuell to be its new chairman of its board to serve for the next term, the NTA announced this week.

Theull is currently the general manager of the Nisbet Plantation; he just returned to the position after a hiatus.

“I am very happy to make this appointment of Tim Thuell to Board Chairman,” says Mark Brantley, Nevis Minister of Tourism. “In light of the critical role played by Alistair Forrest former GM of Nisbet Plantation, I’ve decided to appoint his successor to this key position. I believe Tim brings fresh ideas, a keen knowledge of the tourism industry, and a strong understanding of what is needed to elevate Nevis in the minds of the traveling public. We welcome him and his family back home to Nevis.”

Other members of the board have been reappointed, including Ed Gannon, Four Seasons General Manager;Evelyn Henville, Member, Nevis Historic & Conservation Society;Ernie France, TDC Nevis Ltd.; Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Nevis Island Government; Gary Colt – Coconut Grove Restaurant; and Richard Lupinacci, The Hermitage Plantation Inn.

For more: http://www.caribjournal.com/2016/09/09/nevis-tourism-authority-names-new-chairman/#

CARISCC Artwork Competition

CARISCC Artwork Competition – Call for Submissions

The CARISCC network of universities are running an artwork competition, which seeks to elicit creative responses to the theme of Caribbean In/Securities. The network are interested in receiving artwork submissions that address how the negotiation of in/security is experienced and lived in everyday embodied, creative practice in the Caribbean. We welcome submissions from across the world and which have been produced using any media. Submission deadline: Friday, 3rd March, 2017.

For additional information and full call, please visit: http://www.birmingham.ac.uk/research/activity/cariscc/news/2016/CARISCC-Artwork-Competition-Call-for-Submissions.aspx

Cayman Islands National Heroes Day tourism nominations needed

Leaders from the Ministries of Culture and Tourism officially launched the nomination period for pioneering and long service individuals to be recognise at the National Heroes Day 2017 during a press conference on Wednesday (31 August 2016).

Next year’s annual event, on 23 January 2017, will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the past and on-going development of tourism in the Cayman Islands.

The nomination period begins 1 September 2016 and will run until the end of the month.

Urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said, “over the next 30 days I strongly encourage everyone to get involved with this process, and fill out a nomination form for someone you think is worthy of this recognition.”

Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart, speaking on behalf of the Premier and Minister for Culture Hon. Alden McLaughlin at the press conference, said: “We are proud to recognise those who have given themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place, not only for those who call this country home, but for the people who come to enjoy our piece of paradise, and arrive and depart feeling and knowing the true meaning of Caymankind.”

During the press conference Councillor McTaggart also announced new details regarding the nomination categories.

“The recipients of the ‘Emerging Pioneer’ category will now receive a commemorative insignia along with their certificates at the ceremony next January,” he explained. “This is a special memento that has previously only been given to the ‘Early Pioneer’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn added that the National Heroes Day Committee has decided to increase the quota for all three “Pioneer” categories to 75 honourees total.

The National Heroes Day Committee will accept nomination forms throughout September, and aims to recognise deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector throughout the Cayman Islands. Nominations can be made in five different categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and also online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky. Completed nomination forms or inquires can be sent to nhd@gov.ky.

“I look forward to another successful nomination period as we prepare to honour the achievements, traditions and people of the Cayman Islands,” Councillor McTaggart added. “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this historic event. Nominate that person who you believe has truly made a difference, so they can get the credit they so rightfully deserve.”

The committee has chosen to define tourism as:

“Tourism is travel for holiday, leisure and recreation, business, health, education, sports and other purposes. Tourism services and products include the business of attracting, accommodating, transporting, entertaining and operating tours for visitors with the support of allied services. Tourism may be international or domestic.”

(GIS)

Photo captions: Photo by Jamie Hicks, GIS:

Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell (center), Ministerial Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart (left), Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture Jennifer Ahearn (right).

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON SEP 12

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

Evangelistic Service

The Covenant Moravian Church in Prospect invites you to a week of evangelistic services under the theme My God, My Church and I in Mission Monday — Friday (12 — 16 Sept) at 730pm nightly with a special Sunday (18 Sept) service at 7pm.

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5.

WED SEP 14

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club will meet at Books & Books on Wednesday (14 Sept) at 630pm.

Revival Services

The Wesleyan Holiness Church at West Bay is hosting Revival Services Wednesday through Sunday (14 — 18 Sept) at 730pm through Friday with Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

Cayman Islands DCI to Close Early on Wednesday Sept 14

The Department of Commerce and Investment’s main office and Business Licensing Counter, both in Grand Cayman; as well as its Cayman Brac office, will close early on Wednesday, 14 September, for a staff meeting.

The Grand Cayman office and counter will close at 3:00pm on Wednesday; and the Cayman Brac office will close for the full day.

On Thursday, 15 September, the Grand Cayman office will reopen at 8:30am; the Business Licensing Counter, at 9:00am; and the Cayman Brac office, at 8:30am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky

THU SEP 15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT SEP 17

Fidelity Fun Run Series 2

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September -continues on Saturday (17 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

4th Annual Coastal Beach Cleanup

Dolphin Discovery & Dolphin Cove Grand Cayman are hosting the 4th Annual Coastal Beach Cleanup on Saturday (17 Sept) at Barkers Beach and Bodden Town Beach from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SUN SEP 18

2016 CITA Duathlon

The 2016 CITA Duathlon is Sunday (18 Sept) at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON SEP 19

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The Witches (Tue, Thu & Sat)

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The Witches this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 20

Moving Into Management

The Chamber of Commerce presents Moving Into Management on Tuesday (20 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (21 Sept) from 630 — 730pm at Books & Books.

THU SEP 22

Pensions Masterclass

The Chamber of Commerce presents a Pensions Masterclass on Thursday (22 Sept) from 9 — 11am at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing Closed on Sept 22nd

The Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing would like to inform the public that it will be closed on Thursday, September 22nd, 2016.

Normal hours of operation will resume at both locations on Friday, September 23rd, 2016.

The Crewe Road office (8:30am to 4:00pm), and for the West Bay Office (10:00am to 6:00 pm).

This necessary closure is to facilitate staff training.

FRI SEP 23

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

Fitness PaLooza

ADACI will be holding its first Fitness PaLooza during World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday (24 Sept) from 9am to 12noon at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Fidelity Fun Run Series 3

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September –wraps up on Saturday (24 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Revival Services

The Church of God at West Bay invites you to Revival Services Monday — Saturday (12 — 24 Sept) at 730pm, nightly. The All Day Meeting is Sunday (18 Sept) with morning worship at 11am, afternoon service at 2 and Evangelistic Service at 5pm. For transportation, call 916.1345.

SUN SEP 25

25 mile bicycle race

There will be a 25 mile bicycle race on Sunday (25 Sept) starting at the Bodden Town Police Station at 7am. Log on to Caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cayman First Triathlon Training Series

The Cayman First Triathlon Training Series will continue Sunday (25 Sept) from Public Beach. The session will open at 6am, with the ‘race’ starting at 6.45am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery

The 4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery is Sunday (25 Sept) at 6am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON SEP 26

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The BFG

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The BFG this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

TUE SEP 27

How to Run a Successful Business

The Chamber of Commerce presents How to Run a Successful Business on Tuesday (27 Sept) from 230 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

WED SEP 28

Building Trust

The Chamber of Commerce presents Building Trust on Wednesday (28 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

THU SEP 29

Service Matters

The Chamber of Commerce presents Service Matters on Thursday (29 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Grammar and Writing Skills Part 2 on Friday (30 Sept) from 9 — 430pm at Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Warm regards,

Alyson Hay

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 14 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Chocolate Factory

Saturday 17 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: A View from the Bridge

Saturday 17 September

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant