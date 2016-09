iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Flow’s slow “degradation of service” due to fibre cut in Miami

The slow Flow telecommunication service last week (Tuesday Aug 30) has been reported by The Cayman Compass as being due “ to a fibre cut in Miami which had a knock-on effect in the fixed switching platform in Cayman, which started to show unusual and unexpected behaviour.”

This was reported as coming from FLOW Head of Marketing Julie Hutton who went on to say, “Traffic was automatically re-routed as expected, but there was severe congestion on the re-routed links which caused the service degradation.”

We have to report that some of Flow’s customers said they had not noticed any difference in the telecommunications service. We are not sure which way to interpret that.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

TUE SEP 6

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: Matilda

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear Matilda this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5.

Sickle Cell Support Group Meeting

The next Sickle Cell Support Group meeting will be held on Tuesday, 6 September 2016 at 7.30 p.m. at the Cayman Islands Hospital Public Health waiting room. Dr. Anna Matthews, general practitioner, will lead the discussion.

All are invited. For further information, contact the genetics coordinator on 244-2630 or email joy.merren@hsa.ky.

WED SEP 7

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade George Town, Bodden Town and Savannah

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the George Town Company at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall on Wednesday (7 Sept) from 515 — 7pm, for Bodden Town Company at Webster Memorial Church Hall from 6 to 7 and for Savannah Company at Savannah United Hall from 6 — 7pm.

THU SEP 8

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for West Bay takes place on Thursday (8 Sept) at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

SAT SEP 10

Fidelity Fun Run Series 1

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs usually held on the first 3 Saturdays in September – starts on Saturday (10 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Special Olympics Cayman Islands volunteers

Special Olympics Cayman Islands is looking for volunteers to assist with sports training. SOCI provides persons with intellectual disabilities sports training in football, basketball, aquatics, open water swimming, bocce, and athletics. If you are interested in helping please call 946 SOCI (7624) or email soci@candw.ky.

32nd Foster’s Sea Swim

On Saturday (10 Sept) sees the start of the 2016-17 CIASA Open Water season. First up is the 32nd Foster’s Sea Swim. This year, in addition to the traditional 800m swim, there is a 400m swim for the 12 & unders which is not a timed event and will take place while the results are being tallied for the senior event. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.

PAWS Thrift Shop in Bodden Town Moving Sale

The PAWS Thrift Shop in Bodden Town will be moving Unit #1 in Plaza Odessa in Bodden Town on September 12th. In preparation for the move, they are hosting a moving sale between the 3rd and 10th of September when everything in the store will be 50% off!

SUN SEP 11

CXC Education Program Registration

The CXC Education Program is inviting volunteer teachers. Registration takes place on Sunday (11 Sept) at 2 pm, at the John Gray High School Auditorium; classes begin on September 18th. For further information visit www.education.adventisteducation.org.

The 5th Annual Delano Hislop Memorial Journey for Life

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman PACCE – Prostate & Colon Cancer Event: The 5th Annual Delano Hislop Memorial Journey for Life Walk / Run is Sunday (11 Sept) at 5am at Public Beach. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Annual all-day meeting Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town

The Annual all-day meeting at the Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town is Sunday (11 Sept) with Sunday school at 945am, Morning Worship at 1045am, praise service at 3 o’clock and Evangelistic Service at 715pm. This will be followed by a week of evangelistic services at 730pm nightly Monday — Friday (12 — 16 Sept)

SUN SEP 12

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

Evangelistic Service

The Covenant Moravian Church in Prospect invites you to a week of evangelistic services under the theme My God, My Church and I in Mission Monday — Friday (12 — 16 Sept) at 730pm nightly with a special Sunday (18 Sept) service at 7pm.

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5.

WED SEP 14

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club will meet at Books & Books on Wednesday (14 Sept) at 630pm.

THU SEP 15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT SEP 17

Fidelity Fun Run Series 2

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September -continues on Saturday (17 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SUN SEP 18

2016 CITA Duathlon

The 2016 CITA Duathlon is Sunday (18 Sept) at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

TUE SEP 19

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The Witches (Tue, Thu & Sat)

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The Witches this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (21 Sept) from 630 — 730pm at Books & Books.

FRI SEP 23

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.



Fitness PaLooza

ADACI will be holding its first Fitness PaLooza during World Alzheimer’s Month on Saturday (24 Sept) from 9am to 12noon at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Fidelity Fun Run Series 3

The Fidelity Fun Run Series – An annual series of 2 mile fun runs held on the first 3 Saturdays in September –wraps up on Saturday (24 Sept) at 7:30am on Walkers Road. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

SUN SEP 25

25 mile bicycle race

There will be a 25 mile bicycle race on Sunday (25 Sept) starting at the Bodden Town Police Station at 7am. Log on to Caymanactive.com for registration information.

Cayman First Triathlon Training Series

The Cayman First Triathlon Training Series will continue Sunday (25 Sept) from Public Beach. The session will open at 6am, with the ‘race’ starting at 6.45am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery

The 4th Annual Hope Foundation Walk/Run for Recovery is Sunday (25 Sept) at 6am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

MON SEP 26

Roald Dahl-themed Story times: The BFG

As part of a five week series of Roald Dahl-themed Story times and Saturday morning matinee’s, children are invited to hear The BFG this week on Tuesdays at a11am at Regal Cinema for 4 and under; Thursdays at 3pm at Books and Books for 3 and under and Saturdays at 1030am at Books and Books for ages 2 — 7. The matinee is at 10am at Regal Cinemas on Saturday for $5

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror Women’s Retreat

The Cayman Islands Conference Women’s Ministries Department is inviting you to attend our “Lord Transform Me: The Woman in the Mirror” Women’s Retreat at the UCCI Hall Friday — Sunday (30 Sept — 1 Oct). Registration is $30 per person. Each registrant will receive breakfast on Sunday morning and a tote bag with memorabilia. Hotel & Sabbath lunch is available at an additional cost. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, contact the Women’s Ministries Leader in any of our churches or call 916 1576.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Warm regards,

Alyson Hay

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Cayman Rugby 7s 5K

Sunday 4 September

7am

Town Centre

Tai Chi

Sunday 4 September

8:30am

The Crescent

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 14 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Chocolate Factory

Saturday 17 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: A View from the Bridge

Saturday 17 September

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant