Inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Luncheon celebrates Cayman Islands’ women

The event was run by the partnership of the Ministry of Education, Employment & Gender Affairs; Cayman Islands Small Business Association; Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce & Environment; and the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce.

The inaugural Lunch & Learn celebration — which was held at The Wharf — saw over 100 Cayman Islands residents and a panel of local, high-achieving businesswomen in attendance. WED has been celebrated in over 140 nations since its inception in 2014, and this event marked the first time it has been recognised and celebrated in the Cayman Islands.

Chamber Councillor, Cynthia Hew, opened the proceedings as Master of Ceremonies. She delivered a thoughtful speech before inviting Minister Tara Rivers to the stage. Minister Rivers spoke encouragingly of women in the Cayman Islands, urging more support for female entrepreneurs.

Chamber President, Paul Pearson, also took to the stage. President Pearson praised the role women play in the Cayman Islands and how they have positively impacted the Chamber of Commerce through the years. He too urged Cayman Islands residents to show their support for women in the country, and urged them to help women get the praise and recognition they deserve.

The discussions then opened up to the invited guest panel which included:

 Marzeta Bodden; Owner of Cayman Food Tours

 Jo Anne Brown; CEO of Celebrations Ltd. and published author of Caribbean Wedding Style

 Darla Dilbert; Artistic Director/Owner of Eclipze Hair Design and Day Spa

 Sabrina Turner; Owner of Cayman Immigration Consultant Services

 Jacqui Tomlinson-Smith; Managing Director of RVC Rehab Services, Tomlinson Furniture, and

Beyond Basics Medical Day Spa

The panel fielded questions from the audience and described their own personal experiences of being women entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands.

The Chamber of Commerce is proud to have taken part in such an important and influential occasion, and they urge everyone in Cayman to support the women of our country in their business and entrepreneurial efforts.

Photos from the event can be found on the Chamber Facebook page.