IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and advises investors with losses to contact the firm

On October 27, 2016, ZTO conducted a public offering of 72,100,000 American Depository Shares at a price of $19.50 per share (the “Offering”). The Company’s registration statement and prospectus filed with the SEC in support of the Offering presented a very positive picture of ZTO’s business, performance, prospects, and acreage, while omitting crucial realities. The Company specifically emphasized its strong operating leverage, superior profitability, and rapid growth. However, ZTO failed to disclose that it was improperly inflating its stated profit margins far above industry norms by keeping low-margin segments of its business out of its financial statements. The Company’s share price has fallen significantly since the Offering.

