ILO launches skills for green jobs study- Guyana

The International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection of Guyana launched a comprehensive study report conducted titled “Skills for Green Jobs Study- Guyana”.

Prime Minister of Guyana, the Honourable Moses Nagamootoo attended the launch at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. In addressing the gathering last Friday 15 December, he explained, “The national budget is key to maintaining stability in the work environment and shows that the State can become an important instrument in maintaining an environment where there is not only availability of opportunities for work, but also can articulate plans for programmes that would bring in new areas of work culture for example, greening the economy – an innovation that hasn’t actually been fully implemented because it has never been properly financed – so that you could have opportunities in non-traditional areas of employment.”

The ‘Skills for Green Jobs Study’ highlights policies, programmes and emerging opportunities in the green economy as Guyana sets it eyes on transitioning into a green economy. The creation of more jobs, better jobs and green jobs is a target for Guyana as laid out in the Guyana Green State Development Strategy.

It is estimated that by 2030, some 600 million young people globally will be looking for jobs. Prime Minister Nagamootoo noted, “Traditional jobs may not be sufficient avenues for them. We have to create jobs in new sectors, green jobs, the jobs that accord with the resources of the State. We are rich in forests, we are blessed with sunshine. If we go solar, or use renewable energy we have to train young people to work in the new environment of renewable energy, in agro-processing, in agriculture etc.”

This study was launched in the context of the Guyana Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) which reflects consensus among Government, workers’ and employers’ organizations regarding Decent Work objectives and results to be pursued over the 2017-21 period. It also recognises the need to build a strong link between the DWCP and the Guyana Green State Development Strategy currently in the making.

Deputy Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Caribbean Office, Dagmar Walter explained, “One of the corner stones of such a successful transition is the development of adequate skills in the workforce. Right skills for green jobs are the prerequisite to make the transition to a greener economy happen. Today, skills gaps are already recognized as a major bottleneck in a number of sectors, such as renewable energy, energy and resource efficiency, renovation of buildings, construction, environmental services and manufacturing.”

Indeed, the adoption and dissemination of clean technologies requires skills in technology application, adaptation and maintenance. Skills are also crucial for economies and businesses, workers and entrepreneurs, as well as for livelihoods to rapidly adapt to changes as a consequence of environmental policies or climate change. The bottom line is that skills are a critical factor for productivity, employment growth and development.

The ‘Skills for Green Jobs Study-Guyana’ gives a comprehensive overview of the emerging jobs in the green economy and the skills required by workers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the new opportunities.