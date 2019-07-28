Illustrated Stamps by TRÜF

From Designer Daily

TRÜF is a small branding agency founded by Adam Goldberg and Monika Kehrer whose work is immediately recognizable for the unique illustrative style used.

The talented duo’s work has been featured in many major design magazines and blogs, mostly for their illustration work. For Designer Daily, it’s a project featured on their Dribbble account: a collection of very cheap concept stamps.

