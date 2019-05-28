Idaho Public television shows “Cayman Islands: The Deep Blue”

Yesterday (Mon27) IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION showed at 6:30PM “Cayman Islands: The Deep Blue”.

The programme is part of the Born to Explore with Richard Wiese series.

The teaser said, ” Richard dives into the turquoise waters of the Cayman Islands to explore a world of sharks, stingrays, turtles and the Caribbean’s coral reefs. Richard explores shipwrecks and the depths of the Cayman Ridge, an underwater mountain range and the crystal caves of the islands. Discover the local flavor and magic of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.”

“Born to Explore”

The Born to Explore® programs are much more than a travelogue. Against a backdrop of stunning landscapes and extraordinary wildlife, explorer Richard Wiese immerses himself in local cultures to give viewers an intimate and authentic experience. Whether he’s gathering honey with Batwa Pygmies in Uganda, tracking white rhinos in South Africa or receiving a Hindu blessing in India, exploration is in his blood.

Since Richard climbed Mount Kilimanjaro at age 11 with his father, he’s been on a non-stop adventure around the world.

To find out more about the “Born to Explore” programmes go to: https://www.borntoexplore.net/