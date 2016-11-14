Hurricane forecasters watching Caribbean for possibility of late-season storm

By From AL.COM

An area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean had a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm later this week. (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center will be keeping an eye on the western Caribbean this week.

Forecasters on Sunday night said an area of low pressure was expected to form there over the next few days.

That soon-to-be low has a good chance of developing further — but slowly — and could become a tropical depression later this week.

As of Sunday night the hurricane center said there was a 60 percent chance the disturbance could morph into a tropical depression in the next five days.

Where could it go? The hurricane center said it was expected to move to the north or northeast, which could bring rain to parts of Jamaica and Cuba as well as to its west in Central America.

A system has to have a closed circulation and sustained winds of 39 mph to be considered a tropical storm and get a name. The next name on the list is Otto.

Tropical storms in November are less common but not unheard of. The last tropical storm to form in November in the Atlantic wasTropical Storm Melissa in 2013.

