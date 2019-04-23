Hugh Riley stepping down at Caribbean Tourism Organization

By Jim Byers From Travel Pulse

Caribbean Tourism Organization Secretary General Hugh Riley has announced his resignation.

One of the world’s best-known tourism figures is stepping down.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization, the region’s tourism development agency, announced the move Tuesday morning April 23.

Riley, who was appointed to the top post at the Barbados-headquartered Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in August 2009 after acting for a year, has gone on pre-retirement leave ahead of his departure at the end of June this year. The organization’s director of finance, Neil Walters, will act in the position until a successor is appointed.

The secretary general is the public face and chief spokesperson of the CTO, and provides the organization with visionary leadership, strong direction and clarity to its policy development. The holder of the post is responsible for implementing the vision of the organization based on the strategic direction set by the council of ministers and commissioners of tourism and the CTO board of directors.

The soft-spoken Riley has been a fixture at CTO meetings for years, leading press conferences and major tourism events as the public face of Caribbean tourism.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), with headquarters in Barbados, offices in New York and London and representation in Canada, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories including Dutch, English, French and Spanish-speaking, as well as a myriad of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

Among the benefits to its members the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution and research & information technology.

