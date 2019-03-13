HSM Litigator called to Cayman Islands Bar

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Tuesday, 12 March 2019): HSM’s newest Associate Shula Sbarro has been called to the Cayman Islands Bar.

Shula’s admission was moved by HSM Partner Ian Lambert, who summarised her qualifications for Justice Richard Williams. Shula hails from England and has substantive experience in commercial and civil litigation.

Shula will be assisting HSM’s Debt Solutions practice, acting for banks, strata corporations and other leading businesses.

Managing Partner, Huw Moses, OBE notes: “Shula’s wide-range of litigation experience will undoubtedly be an asset to our clients seeking remediation in financial matters and we are proud to have her be part of the team.”

# # #

Photo (L-R): HSM Associate, Hilary Brooks; HSM Associate, Shula Sbarro; Justice Richard Williams and HSM Partner, Ian Lambert