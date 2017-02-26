HSM IP introduces legal career options to Cayman Islands’ JGHS students

HSM IP was given the opportunity to discuss the firm’s internship possibilities with John Gray High School Students on Friday, February 24, 2017. The IP team consisting of Ms. Lisa Chin-Forde, Ms. Kenyah Pinnock and Ms. Sophie Davies were on hand to present and join in the conversation with students in regards to their next education options, including attending the CIFEC programme.

Ms. Lisa Chin-Forde and Kenyah Pinnock who are both currently IP Assistants with HSM IP, revealed their experiences in the CIFEC programme. They also discussed their on the job experience and future ambitions to become paralegals at the firm. Ms. Pinnock and Ms. Chin-Ford were recruited a part of the CIFEC progamme and took part in the HSMIP Internship programme. IP Associate Ms. Sophie Davies additionally spoke with students about what employers look for when considering hiring CIFEC Students as well as a career in the legal profession especially in Intellectual Property.

HSM has worked with the CIFEC progamme since 2012 and recruits up to 12 new students per year from CIFEC to join our internship programme. The firm’s continued involvement in the CIFEC programme forms part of our commitment to the local community, as we continue to provide opportunities for young Caymanians to access the legal industry.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “We are incredibly pleased to have CIFEC students play an integral role in our team. We aim to train them with the skills to achieve their full potential. We appreciate the opportunity to share our expertise with them and future students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law.”

Photo Caption – L- R: IP Associate Sophie Davies, Ms. Lisa Ford-Chin and Ms. Kenyah Pinnock Presenting at the John Gray High School Assembly.