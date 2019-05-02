HSM Articled Clerk Called to Cayman Islands Bar

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Thursday, 2 May 2019): Suneeta Lee has successfully completed her articles at HSM and is now a qualified attorney having been called to the Cayman Islands Bar on Wednesday 1 May.

Suneeta’s admission was moved by HSM Senior Associate and Principal, Sarah-Jane Allison, who summarised her qualifications for Justice Cheryll Richards.

Suneeta joined the firm in June 2016 as a Legal Intern and started her clerkship in October 2017. HSM is a full-service law firm and as a result, she was able to learn a wide-range of practice areas including intellectual property, debt collection, litigation, corporate services, property, immigration and employment.

Suneeta graduated from the Truman Bodden Law School in 2017, attaining a Distinction in the Professional Practice Course. She was awarded the OL Panton Memorial Prize for best overall performance on the Professional Practice Course 2016/2017 and the Attorney General’s Trophy for outstanding performance in the Qualifying Examination. She also attended the Truman Bodden Law School from 2013-2016 and attained an LLB (Hons) degree from the University of Liverpool.

Addressing the Court, Suneeta shares, “I recognise and accept the responsibility that comes with being an officer of the Court. I would like to thank Huw Moses and the Partners and management of HSM for giving me the opportunity to work for such an incredible firm.”

Since HSM opened their doors in 2012, this is the second articled clerk to be called to the Cayman Islands Bar. Majdi Beji was the first and remains at the firm.

Suneeta will be joining HSM as an Associate in their property division, assisting with development transactions, acquisitions and disposals as well as landlord/tenant matters across residential and commercial properties.

Managing Partner, Huw Moses, OBE notes, “Our firm continues to grow with a qualified local attorney and we couldn’t be more proud of Suneeta. I look forward to working with her in serving our valued clients.”

# # #

Photo (L-R): HSM Associate, Hilary Brooks; HSM Associate, Suneeta Lee; Justice Cheryll Richards and HSM Senior Associate, Sarah-Jane Allison