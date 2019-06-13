HSA and Cystic Fibrosis Trust enhances respiratory care throughout the Cayman Islands

With a donation of approximately $38,000 from the Cayman Islands Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) acquired a state-of-the-art respiratory machine that improves the diagnosis and treatment for patients with breathing and chronic lung problems.

The new technology is an all-in-one respiratory function test solution that guarantees highly accurate results and provides a more comfortable experience for patients. “Respiratory function tests are noninvasive tests that show how well the lungs are working. They measure lung volume, capacity, rates of flow and gas exchange,” said HSA Registered Respiratory Therapist and Certified Pulmonary Function Technologist Melaine McLeod. “This information can help healthcare providers diagnose and decide the treatment of certain lung disorders. Identifying the severity of a breathing impairment earlier and more accurately will lead to more efficient and effective treatment and higher quality outcomes for our patients.”

“We are grateful to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust’s years of support to the Health Services Authority and the people of the Cayman Islands who are living with chronic respiratory diseases and breathing problems,” said HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood. “Thanks to their partnership, we continue to improve the lives of patients and reduce the toll of disability and premature mortality related to respiratory issues.”

The COSMED Q-box, is a new generation equipment for gold standard gas volume measurements in the human body. It includes a large cabin, otherwise known as a body-box, which provides comfort and ease-to-access for adults and special needs patients. The machine is able to help determine the severity and type of breathing impairment a patient is experiencing and help to confirm if medical treatment being administered is effective.

The HSA’s procurement of the Q-box also benefits patients of the Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac with breathing and lung issues. The respiratory machine the Q-box replaced at the Cayman Islands Hospital in Grand Cayman is now available at Faith Hospital and can be used to perform respiratory function tests. “We are very pleased to offer more convenient care for patients in the Brac who previously had to travel to Grand Cayman for this service. It is also reassuring to know that an advanced respiratory equipment is available at the Cayman Islands Hospital to our patients who require more complex tests,” said Director of the Sister Islands Health Services Dr Srirangan Velusamy.

“It is through the outstanding support of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust that we able to secure the Q-box, which has now become a necessity for any high-level laboratory of respiratory diseases and disorders. Thanks to this donation we are able to improve the quality of care we offer as well as our patient experience,” said Ms McLeod.

The funds donated by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust were also used to purchase a chest airway clearance vest, a device that helps to loosen and thin retained secretions that if not removed could contribute to increased rates of respiratory infection, breathing difficulties and reduced lung function.

“It is wonderful to bring the Trust to a close with the purchase of two fantastic pieces of equipment for the people of Cayman,” said Pamela Fowler, volunteer fundraising manager of the Trust since its inception in 2005. “The Trust decided to split the remaining funds between the HSA and research projects for a cure for cystic fibrosis overseas. This is really a gift from all the volunteers and donors who helped and supported the Trust over many years, for which we are so thankful. Special thanks are also due to our three trustees, Christina Kirkaldy, Tiffany Polloni and Jon Fowler who directed the Trust from the beginning.”

Started by Pamela and Jon Fowler, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust’s aim was to raise money for research and a cure for cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.