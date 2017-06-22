Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) submits plans for multi-million dollar new-build Pageant Beach resort

Property to Feature Unparalleled Amenities with Luxurious Accommodations;

Major Global Hotel Brand in Works

George Town, Cayman Islands – June 22, 2017 – Howard Hospitality Group (HHG), an international hotel investor, developer and operator, today announced the development of an all-new resort located on the former Pageant Beach site in Grand Cayman. The $285 million-dollar development will make a splash, creating a destination that brings together George Town and Seven Mile Beach, with one-of-a-kind features and deluxe accommodations, as well as unique opportunities to enjoy the area’s idyllic, natural setting.

“Our team is thrilled to be a part of such an extraordinary project, especially at a time when tourism and construction in Grand Cayman is so strong, with so much opportunity,” said Howard Sitzer, chairman of HHG. “Pageant Beach has long been an iconic area of Grand Cayman and we are thrilled to submit plans for a resort that will help locals and travelers connect with the natural beauty that exists there.”

The 456-room resort will feature five-star amenities and services. Current plans call for seven food and beverage outlets, including a rooftop bar and grill offering the opportunity to dine while watching Grand Cayman’s unparalleled sunsets, a rooftop international spa, and scenic views from a rooftop infinity pool. Three additional pools will be available, as well as a movie screening room and 35,000 square feet of flexible function space fit to satisfy any special occasion.

With the Caribbean Sea as its backdrop, the resort will feature a variety of watersports and recreational activities for friends and families to add to their daily itinerary, including an educational eco-walk along the beach’s shoreline. A kid’s club will also be available for children to participate in throughout their stay. Six waterfront villas, as well as condominiums, will be available for purchase, allowing travelers, investors and local residents to own their very own piece of paradise.

The resort brand is yet unnamed, however HHG indicated in initial plans that the property will feature a major global hotel flag.

For more information on HHG, please visit HowardHG.com.

About HHG

HHG is a fully-integrated investor, owner, developer and operator of high value-add hospitality and leisure real estate, headquartered in the international banking centre of Grand Cayman. HHG specializes in acquiring real estate with high potential in proven markets, and transforming it into sustainable, high-yielding assets. Opening the first operations of its brands, HHG has future sites planned internationally for both Locale and YARA. For more information on HHG, visit HowardHG.com.