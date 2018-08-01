OACLONDON 2018

Dan Shefet won what may be the most powerful single case against Google: the right to get search results about himself removed. Now people and governments the world over are seeking him out. You can hear him speak at the upcoming OffshoreAlert Conference in London.

Emboldened by a legal victory against Google in 2014, Paris-based attorney Dan Shefet specializes in helping clients remove negative information about them on the Internet

At the upcoming OffshoreAlert Conference in London, Dan will show attendees how he goes about it.

In a session, titled “Protect Your Privacy: How To Scrub The Internet Of Negative Data“, Dan will explain the legal rights of the targets of negative information and how he goes about having it removed from search engines like Google and social media such as Facebook.

Dan Shefet

Owner, Cabinet Shefet

Dan Shefet is a frequent speaker at international conferences and academic venues on IT Law, Data Privacy Content Regulation and Human Rights on the Internet. In 2014, he founded the Association for Accountability and Internet Democracy (AAID), the main objective of which is to introduce a general principle of accountability on the internet.

